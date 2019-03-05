Tesla's Model Y Unveiling March 14 - Why It's Important

When Elon Musk announced that there would be “news” last Thursday, there was a lot of speculation and hope that there would be a new vehicle unveiling of some kind. Instead, investors sold the news that Tesla (TSLA) would start taking orders on the long-awaited $35,000 Model 3 and deliveries would start in two weeks.

On Sunday however, Elon Musk tweeted that the Model Y and specific details would be unveiled on March 14 th. He added that Model Y will look similar to Model 3 but be about 10% larger and 10% more expensive. He also confirmed that it would not have falcon wing doors and that its range would be slightly less than the Model 3 with the same battery capacity.

With SUVs rapidly growing in popularity, the Model Y is a very important car to Tesla’s lineup and Elon Musk sees demand for the new SUV between 500k and one million units globally on an annual basis. Whether Tesla can achieve this or not, there’s a big opportunity with electric SUVs. At a starting price of under $40,000 it will effectively be competing with all luxury SUVs. Tesla also has a strong lead over the competition, especially its German luxury rivals Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), and Jaguar (TTM).

What might be most important is Tesla’s ability to effectively manufacture the Model Y at volume. The Model 3 was a big headache for Tesla, but given the Model Y’s commonalities and the fact that Tesla is now averaging 5600 Model 3’s per week, it seems that maybe enough lessons were learned.

Model Y Demand Will Likely Exceed Model 3 Demand

It is a very well-known fact that SUV sales are displacing sedan sales and a simple look at Honda’s recent February sales results highlight this. In February, Honda’s (HMC) Civic sales were down 10% but this was more than offset by a 10% rise in CR-V sales. This chart below shows SUVs now outselling sedans two-to-one.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Given that this wont be changing any time soon, the Model Y is an important vehicle to Tesla’s roadmap. Demand for Model Y is likely to exceed Model 3 and Elon Musk sees demand for the compact SUV between 500K and 1 million units per year globally. To put that into perspective, Honda sold 380,000 CR-Vs in the US throughout 2018.

Elon Musk tweeted that Model Y would be about 10% more expensive than Model 3, suggesting a starting price of $38,500. That’s about $2,000 more than the Hyundai Kona EV SUV that will have 258 miles of range. While the Kona will be a respectable competitor, the Model Y will likely capture the attention of customers interested in luxury SUVs, such as the Acura RDX/MDX, Lexus NX/RX, BMW X-Series, and Mercedes GL Models. While more expensive, it will likely still capture sales from mainstream SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V given that these vehicles can be priced as high as $33,000.

The primary electric vehicle competition for the Model Y in 2020 and later will be the Hyundai Kona, Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC, and BMW iX3. With the exception of Kona, Tesla is vastly ahead of the competition and this will play a big role in its ability to reach its sales goal.

Tesla is significantly ahead of the competition

When it comes to electric vehicles, one of the most important factors is the efficiency of the drivetrain and battery. Unlike with ICE vehicles, drivetrain and aerodynamic efficiencies lead to cost savings as less costly battery packs are needed. Manufacturers that use simple, lower performance motors such as the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF, Chevrolet (GM) Bolt, and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Kona do not struggle much with efficiency. As an example, here are the MPGe figures for the Nissan LEAF, Hyundai Kona Electric, Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3. With the Model 3’s Long Range recently extended to 325 miles via a software update, this number should be even higher.

Source: FuelEconomy.gov

However, when you add luxury and performance to the mix, efficiency is thrown out the window. As seen below, the Model 3 is 70% more efficient than the Jaguar I-Pace; that’s like comparing a car that gets 30MPG to one that gets more than 50MPG.

Source: FuelEconomy.gov

The I-Pace isn’t even on par with the much heavier Model X, which is also using older battery technology than the Model 3. The story is no different for the upcoming competitors by Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. As seen in the chart below, these vehicles have very low efficiencies and rely on large battery packs to meet acceptable driving ranges. BMW, which has the most experience building electric vehicles will be using a battery that’s 16% larger in order to match the range of the Model Y.

Source: Clean Technica

While the starting prices of the BMW, Audi, and Mercedes are unknown, the Jaguar I-Pace has a starting price of $69,500 and will have just 16 more miles than what’s expected from the base Model Y. That’s $30,000 more than the expected starting price of the Model Y and it will most likely still be more expensive than the costliest version of the Model Y. This is a case of how Tesla’s lead in EV technology gives it a very clear cost advantage over the competition.

Model 3 similarities can help Tesla avoid “Production Hell”

In Tesla’s most recent earnings conference call, Elon Musk stated that the makeup of Model Y is 76% in common with Model 3. In contrast, Model X was just 30% in common with Model S, likely contributing to the SUVs delays. The Model 3 was a completely new design, but Tesla’s biggest mistake was attempting to automate as much of the process as possible, making for a well-known disaster. Tesla has made many improvements to the manufacturing process and is now, according to the Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker, producing more Model 3’s than ever before with an average run rate of 5,600 cars per week.

While the US Model Y is expected to come from Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, Elon Musk noted that Model 3 and Model Y will both be manufactured at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, further supporting the similarities between the two vehicles. Elon also mentioned that the wiring harness in the Model Y will be reduced by 95% to 100 Meters from a whopping 3 kilometers in the Model 3. Manufacturing and parts improvements could lead to significant cost savings, and given the Model Y’s higher price this could be a very profitable venture for Tesla.

Conclusion

On March 14 th at the LA Design Center, Tesla will finally unveil what’s been very subtle hints here and there. Given the growing market of SUVs, the Model Y is a very important product to Tesla. With Tesla’s track record, investors really will have to wait and see how things will play out. However, Tesla’s lead over the competition as well as the lessons its learned from manufacturing Model 3 could pan out well in Tesla and its shareholders.

Here's a video I made covering why Tesla's stock fell nearly 8% Friday:

