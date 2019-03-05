Home Depot: DGI For The DIY Investor

The quarterly dividend was recently raised by 32% and pushed the dividend yield up to ~2.94%.

The beginning of spring is typically a time for home owners to start sprucing up their yard and house. That means trips to the hardware store for new furnishings or parts/tools needed to complete the honey do list. On my last days off from my day job I had to tackle some of my own honey do list such as painting our daughter's room and patching some dry wall that was also courtesy of our daughter.

After seeing Home Depot's (HD) recent 32% dividend increase that pushed the dividend yield up to near 3% and after having a good experience with my recent trip to Home Depot for my own DIY projects, I wanted to take a deeper look at this company to see if the valuation makes sense to add more shares to my portfolio.

Dividend History

When I'm searching for companies to invest in, one of the things that I desire is a management that has a history of paying and growing dividend payments. The reason I prefer this is that a dividend is a return of excess cash that the company doesn't have a better use for. That's cash straight into my pocket that I can then invest in other opportunities or use to cover some of my expenses.

Image by author; data source Home Depot Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Home Depot has paid dividends every year since initiating a dividend in 1987. They've had no dividend cuts in that time; although they did have a freeze with no increases in 2008 and 2009. Coming out of the Great Recession, Home Depot has returned to their dividend growing ways and has since amassed a 9 year dividend growth streak giving them the title of Dividend Challenger.

One of the things that gets lost by just scanning for lengthy dividend growth streaks is a situation such as Home Depot. Home Depot had the temporary freeze; however, prior to that they had grown the dividend for 21 consecutive years. That nugget of information was definitely something I had missed in previous years.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1987 can be found in the table below.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1987 $0.00 1988 $0.00 135.81% 1989 $0.01 49.94% 1990 $0.01 50.01% 74.40% 1991 $0.01 50.01% 49.99% 1992 $0.02 50.01% 50.01% 64.20% 1993 $0.03 36.37% 45.32% 47.16% 1994 $0.03 33.33% 39.72% 43.75% 1995 $0.04 26.66% 32.06% 38.97% 1996 $0.05 21.05% 26.92% 33.13% 1997 $0.06 23.92% 23.86% 28.14% 45.05% 1998 $0.08 21.05% 22.00% 25.12% 35.70% 1999 $0.11 47.83% 30.40% 27.73% 35.50% 2000 $0.16 41.18% 36.19% 30.53% 34.68% 2001 $0.17 6.25% 30.40% 27.17% 30.12% 2002 $0.21 23.53% 22.82% 27.09% 27.61% 2003 $0.26 23.81% 17.57% 27.67% 26.39% 2004 $0.33 25.00% 24.11% 23.45% 25.57% 2005 $0.40 23.08% 23.96% 20.11% 25.21% 2006 $0.68 68.75% 37.44% 31.76% 29.44% 2007 $0.90 33.33% 40.43% 33.78% 30.39% 2008 $0.90 0.00% 31.04% 28.19% 27.93% 2009 $0.90 0.00% 10.06% 22.59% 23.02% 2010 $0.95 5.00% 1.64% 18.76% 19.43% 2011 $1.04 10.05% 4.94% 9.03% 19.86% 2012 $1.16 11.54% 8.83% 5.21% 18.64% 2013 $1.56 34.48% 18.19% 11.63% 19.62% 2014 $1.88 20.51% 21.82% 15.87% 19.19% 2015 $2.36 25.53% 26.71% 20.09% 19.42% 2016 $2.76 16.95% 20.95% 21.56% 15.12% 2017 $3.56 28.99% 23.72% 25.14% 14.74% 2018 $4.12 15.73% 20.41% 21.44% 16.43% 2019 $5.44 32.04% 25.38% 23.68% 19.71%

Table and calculations by author; data source Home Depot Investor Relations. An interactive graphical version of this data can be found here.

Despite the brief pause in dividend growth in 2008/09, Home Depot's dividend growth rivals just about any other company out there. Starting in 1988 Home Depot has only had 4 1-year dividend growth rates that haven't been 10%+. That's incredible dividend growth over the last 32 years. The rolling 10-year dividend growth rates are equally impressive with the lowest coming in at 14.7% for the 10-year period ending in 2017.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Despite the rapid dividend growth over the last decade the payout ratio, both off net income and free cash flow, has been relatively flat. From FY 2009 to FY 2018, Home Depot's net income payout ratio has averaged 44% while the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 38%.

How Does Home Depot Make Money?

Home Depot is the largest home improvement and hardware store in the United States by both store count and sales. Home Depot got it's start in 1978 with 2 stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then the company has grown to 2,287 stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Roughly 87% of the store count is in the United States and its territories with 8% in Canada and the remaining 5% in Mexico. Sales are approximately 92% from the United States with the remaining 8% coming from both Canada and Mexico.

Home Depot sells building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products as well as home decor. In addition to these products, Home Depot also offers installation and professional services to customers.

Quantitative Quality

Businesses that have built advantages over their competitors will show it best through their financials. Whether those advantages are scale, pricing power, regulatory, first mover or brand power they will reveal themselves through better growth prospects, operational efficiency and most importantly gobs of cash flow.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Since the Great Recession, Home Depot has done a fantastic job growing the top line from $66.2 B in FY 2009 to $108.2 B in FY 2018. That's 63.5% total growth over that time or ~5.6% annual growth.

Growth in both operating and free cash flow has well outpaced revenue growth. From the end of FY 2009 through the end of FY 2018, operating cash flow grew 154.4% in total or 10.9% annually while free cash flow grew 154.8% and 11.0% annually.

With both operating and free cash flow growing much faster than revenues, it should come as no surprise that Home Depot has made significant improvements in its cash generation. Over the last decade, Home Depot has improved its operating cash flow margin from 7.7% in FY 2009 to 12.1% in FY 2018 while its free cash flow margin has climbed from 6.3% to 9.8%.

My preference is to see a free cash flow margin of 10% or greater as a sign of a business with strong cash generating capabilities. Unfortunately Home Depot doesn't quite hit the mark here with only one year, FY 2017, above 10%. However, it's important to realize what industry that Home Depot is in before placing a negative mark against them. As a retailer, margins are generally lower compared to most other industries and as such I wouldn't necessarily expect to see free cash flow margins above 10%.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to examine the free cash flow return on invested capital as a better way to view the profitability of a business. In theory, the FCF ROIC is the yearly return that the business is generating under its current capital structure. I also like to calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" value, which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see a FCF ROIC above 10% and the higher the better.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

The FCF ROIC is where Home Depot really shines. Over the last decade the total capitalization of the company has remained relatively flat while free cash flow generation has improved significantly. That's why the FCF ROIC has climbed from a very strong 14.3% in FY 2009 up to 40.3% in FY 2018.

To understand how Home Depot uses its free cash flow, I like to examine 3 forms of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less total cash spent on share repurchases.

Ideally a company will maintain a positive FCFaDB since that would mean the business generates excess cash above what is need to run and grow operations and return cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. That positive cash flow can be used to improve the balance sheet or grow the dividend. I'm not concerned with a negative FCFaDB in any given year; however, I don't want to see consistently negative levels since that means management is diluting owners and/or having to increase debt levels.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Home Depot's free cash flow has grown substantially over the last decade. Free cash flow has grown from $4.16 B in FY 2009 to $10.60 B for FY 2018 with an average of $6.85 B over the last decade. Over the entire period, Home Depot has generated $68.54 B in total free cash flow.

That strong free cash flow has allowed management to both pay and grow their dividend payment to shareholders. Over the last 10 years Home Depot has paid out a total of $26.59 B to shareholders putting the FCFaD over the entire period at $41.95 B. The excess cash flow after making dividend payments has given management the opportunity to grow the dividend payment over time as well as move to share repurchases as another way to return excess cash to shareholders.

Home Depot has spent a total of $57.66 B on share repurchases over the last 10 years. With FCFaD of just $41.95 B, herein lies the problem, as Home Depot has spent $15.72 B more than FCFaD. Consequently, Home Depot's total debt has increased by $18.15 B over the same years.

Home Depot has managed to reduce its shares outstanding by a whopping 32% from the end of FY 2009 to the end of FY 2018. That's good for a ~4.3% annual reduction. The buybacks have been very effective although one has to question whether the current overspending on repurchases has been as effective at as good of valuations as those completed from 2009 through 2012.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

The following chart shows the ratio of cash spent on dividends with those spent on buybacks. As a dividend growth investor, my preference is to see dividends as the primary capital return option. From 2010 through 2018, the cash returned to shareholders has been roughly $2.11 of buybacks for every $1.00 of dividends.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Due to my concern about the overspending of free cash flow for dividends and share repurchases, I wanted to provide an alternative chart that shows the ratio of dividends vs cash-funded share repurchases vs debt-funded share repurchases.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Cash-funded share repurchases still accounts for the majority of cash returned to shareholders. Even better news is that as free cash flow has continued to grow, debt-funded buybacks have taken up a smaller % of the overall cash returned to shareholders which is a good sign.

Now on to the balance sheet which is the biggest gripe that I have with Home Depot. At the end of FY 2009, equity accounted for ~66% of the balance sheet with debt being ~33%. The excess spending that started in FY 2013 accelerated the balance sheet deterioration and now at the end of FY 2018, Home Depot carries negative equity on the balance sheet, i.e. too much debt on the books. For equity holders this is a concern as the debt will have to be paid back in the future or rolled back into new debt in perpetuity at potentially significantly higher interest rates.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

That being said the debt that is currently on the balance sheet is very manageable. In FY 2018 the interest expense was $1.05 B which has a free cash flow interest coverage ratio of 10.1x. The other thing to note is that due to Home Depot's strong and improving free cash flow, the entire debt load could be paid off with just 2.7 years of 2018's free cash flow and 4.8 years of 2018's FCFaD. While I don't like to see the debt load as high as Home Depot's, I'm not overly concerned at this time since free cash flow is more than adequate to service or pay down the debt in a timely manner although this is something to watch going forward.

Valuation

One of the methods that I use to determine the valuation on a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. In a MARR analysis you estimate the future earnings and dividends from a company as well as a future valuation on those earnings and then determine whether the expected return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

During Home Depot's Q4 2018 earnings release, management guided to $10.03 in earnings per share for FY 2019. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to show 11.2% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 6.0% per year for the following 5 years and that dividends will target a ~55% payout ratio.

To determine a reasonable valuation, I start with what kind of valuation market participants have typically valued Home Depot's earnings. Over the last 10 years Home Depot has been valued between ~15x-25x TTM earnings. For the MARR analysis I'll examine multiples ranging from 10x-25x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Home Depot could provide with a purchase price near $185 and under the assumption that the above growth estimates are close to what happens in the future. Returns include estimated dividend payments and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5 Year", and calendar year 2028, "10 Year".

Alternatively I like to figure out what purchase prices could generate a 10% and 15% return based on the varying P/E ratios. The same assumptions from above apply to the following purchase price targets.

Risks with an Investment in Home Depot

For any retailer, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the elephant in the room as they've continued to grow their online shopping business. Thus far that seems to have had little effect on Home Depot. The DIY homeowner typically needs materials/tools that day rather than ordering it in advance and waiting for it to come in. That's helped to insulate Home Depot from Amazon encroaching much on their turf; however, it's still a potential threat to watch out for.

Another potential threat, at least to the growth of Home Depot, is whether the market is saturated. At the end of FY 2009, Home Depot had a store count of 2,244 stores and at the end of FY 2018, the store count stood at 2,287. That's just a total increase of 43 stores over the last decade which signals that store count growth isn't likely to provide much in terms of growth going forward.

Further international expansion, whether in their current markets of Canada and Mexico, or expansion into other markets, is likely the only means of growing their footprint.

Another risk is that Home Depot is largely tied to the financial health of the consumer and the housing market. As the housing market goes so goes the operations of home improvement stores. However, I believe that this should be a transitory issue since more home owners will look to make minor improvements to their current house which should lead to more spending by the average retail consumer and help insulate some of the decline from contractors.

Conclusion

Just skimming through Home Depot's financials, it's pretty easy to see that they're doing something right. Strong top line growth, improving cash flow generation and return on invested capital and of course, a rapidly growing dividend. The only real mark against Home Depot is their balance sheet and while they have plenty of debt on their books the debt is extremely affordable as of now.

One of my concerns was the overspending of free cash flow for dividends and share repurchases, but management's guidance for FY 2019 is alleviating some of those concerns. Home Depot is guiding for $14.1 B in operating cash flow and $2.3 B in capital expenditures which puts the estimated free cash flow for 2019 at $11.8 B. Management is also guiding towards $5 B in share repurchases throughout the year and, before accounting for the buybacks, the total dividend payment should come in at ~$6.2 B.

Add that all up and the estimated FCFaDB is +$0.6 B. That's not much wiggle room; however, it's better than the $2-4 B annual excess spending starting in FY 2013.

The valuation for Home Depot looks attractive, although admittedly there's no margin of safety at this time. Home Depot appears to be trading in the fair value range with a 18.4x P/E based on FY 2019's earnings estimates. Expected returns 5 and 10 years out have a high likelihood of being above 10%.

I'll be looking to add to my currently small position in Home Depot if the share price declines to the low $180s. A 3.0% starting yield would be a nice round number target and would coincide with a share price around $181. Larger purchases and further additions of shares would come around the $170 level should the share price decline further.

