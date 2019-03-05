Arconic: Back To Square One All Over Again

Still, Arconic holds valuable assets that could reward shareholders if it can get its own house in order, but that remains to be seen.

In a classic role in 1993, Bill Murray played weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself reliving variations of the identical Groundhog Day over and over, unable to escape. He wakes up each morning at the same time to the same song on the radio and 2 announcers giving the same report over and over, aware that he is somehow trapped in time, while everyone else around him is reliving February 2nd.

When looking at the value of the shares of the aerospace manufacturer Arconic (ARNC), I wonder if Arconic investors have gotten stuck in a time loop of repeating events. With last month's verdict of the real Puxatony Phil that we are due for an early spring in 2019, shareholders can only hope that Arconic's fortunes during 2019 align more with the groundhog's prediction than the film.

Just over a year ago, in January 2018, I started Seeking Alpha coverage of Arconic (ARNC), with an article titled "Back to Square One." My analysis then, unfortunately incorrect, was that the company appeared to ready to enter a period of some managerial stability after a period of nearly soap-opera level drama and begin to set its vision and focus on business. Instead, it was like season two, minus the hints of blackmail or extortion:

It brought in Chip Blankenship as CEO in very early 2018. Shares took off on the rumors of being completely bought out. Shares returned to pre-rumor value when the deal with Apollo Global Management was not adopted. Then in quick succession, Blankenship was kicked out after just over a year on the job and the board brings in ... one of their own, John Plant, on what he has described as amounting to a one-year assignment before he hands over the post. So, here it is, largely back to where things stood a year ago - new CEO and the shares trading solidly under $20.

Data by YCharts

What to Watch For

For the rest of 2019, there are a few measures that continue to stand out as being of particular interest to watch.

1. Changes in working capital, especially inventory, and cost of goods sold: Arconic reports its accounting values using the last-in-first-out [LIFO] method. Over time, the method should not matter, of course, but as the costs for inputs and metals has risen, although pulled back from the highest levels, this impacts the gross margin reported due to higher costs. Gross margin fell a little more than 100 basis points in 2018, but could be misleading. If gross margins start to move up again, I will be keenly interested in knowing the mix of contributing factors between operational changes and changes in the costs related to aluminum. Likewise, I had previously drawn attention to the steady quarterly rise in the value of inventory going back to Q4 2016 through Q2 2018, from $2,253 to $2,659. The 2 most recent quarters, however, have seen consecutive drops in inventory levels, to $2,622 for 2018 Q3 and $2,492 Q4. The improvement in inventory management is a small bright spot, and I will be watching to see if it continues.

2. With slow but steady progress on debt and the decision to reduce the common dividend from $0.06 quarterly to $0.02, I would hope to see additional efforts on deleveraging. The company is fairly aggressively buying back shares instead, to the tune of $700M and up to $1B authorized; the $700M alone works out to around 8% of the shares. That same buyback money would have completely covered the $434M short-term borrowings coming due in 2019, although at the moment there is enough cash to cover both easily. Still, buying back shares when the already modest dividend has been cut to more or less token status may not be the best way to deliver value to the shareholders.

While I do not think Arconic's debt represents an imminent danger of any sort, I intend to keep an eye on it, especially in light of attempts to sell off the building systems unit. Total debt stands at the end of 2018 stood at $6.3B [$5.9B long-term and $434M short-term], with cash on hand of $2.2B. Of the long-term debt, $1.0B comes due in 2020 and $1.25B in 2021; even a best-case scenario would realistically need to assume that portions of those maturities are rolled out (major caveat here is the proposed sale of building systems and potentially other assets). However, if Arconic can manage to get its long-term debt under $5B (in other words pay off the $434M due this year, and another $900M over 2020 and 2021 and refinance the balance) by the end of 2021 and sustain EBITDA of $360M per quarter on average, then its debt to EBITDA would be right at 3.5x, which the market should not consider risky. Given its EBITDA for 2018 was over $475M per quarter on average (over $1.9B for the year), then depending on exactly what assets or business lines get sold, and when, then I anticipate EBITDA should be able to keep pace of $360M per quarter.

3. The company's leadership really matters for both creating investor confidence and actually finding ways to create value. Arconic has had a rapid merry-go-round of CEOs since its inception as the spinoff from Alcoa (AA) in late 2016: Klaus Kleinfeld, Chip Blankenship, and now John Plant, who will be in the job one year at the most by his own statements. This degree of turnover in the top spot can really create uncertainty over corporate strategy and direction. It is possible that Mr. Plant will succeed in setting the stage for having a true long-term replacement, but that remains to be seen.

Whoever fills the shoes will have an activist shareholder to contend with in Elliot Management (Paul Singer), who has 3 board seats out of 12. However, since Arconic operates in what could be attractive industry in terms of aerospace, defense, and automotive, I hope will not terribly difficult in finding a skilled replacement who really wants the position and can take the reigns decisively.

My other concern with overall leadership is that another split-up of the company has been proposed, in addition to the sale of the building systems unit, this new proposal just unveiled along with the change in CEO along with reporting Q4 earnings:

source: Arconic Q4 2018 Earnings presentation

While there may be merit in the idea, it came awfully fast on the heels of the failed Apollo deal, and I am concerned that not enough rigorous analysis has been done to justify this approach. John Plant, who had been on the board since 2016, was not able to answer some of the specifics when asked by analysts during the call, such as this exchange:

Gautam Khanna [Cowen & Co] Thank you. First question would be, what do you envision the cost to actually due to breakup to be? Cash costs over what timeframe? And anything you can say there about cash cost and to synergies? John Plant I would like to give you a number. I can't today. I would hope it's fundamentally a lower number than the split numbers for Alcoa in 2016. I will update you on that next quarter when we have got more detail.

I would be willing to cut some slack to someone who just been on the job a day when he doesn't know the answer, but Mr. Plant has been on the board since the outset, and it concerns me that he did not have anything more specific to say. It give me the uneasy sense that perhaps the board as a whole has somewhat rushed this strategy without a good sense of the details.

Conclusion

In spite of challenges and missteps, Arconic continues to ooze potential for good things to come. Yet the market seems reluctant to give the company any benefit of the doubt, and with the kind of past performance it has given, the skepticism is well deserved. Any way I look at it now, I have not been convinced that Arconic is a screaming buy, but rather that by its own guidance it is priced fairly. 2019 earnings per share is forecast at a midpoint of $1.60, without factoring in the share repurchases. With the $700M share repurchases, the EPS would move up to about $1.75, which would take a P/E of 11.5x to get to $20 a share. On that basis, there might be some legitimate basis for moving up, as assigning such a low multiple might be an over reaction, but for the moment that is what it is being given. So if the multiple holds and EPS surprises on the high end, combined with the share repurchase then there could be a modest opportunity here. However, until the new management really sorts out what direction it intends to go, I am not ready to recommend it; I am long the name, but not adding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.