How Safe Is Air Products And Chemicals' Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Air Products and Chemicals' dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt.

With a yield of 2.6%, a market capitalization of $40 billion, and 37 years of consecutive dividend increases, Air Products and Chemicals is a popular holding among dividend investors.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business.

To start, the company has significant size and scale in the industry of process and atmospheric gases. This has allowed the company to grow to signiicant market capitalization on the public markets, as Air Products and Chemicals currently trades with a market capitalization of $40 billion.

Air Products and Chemicals has done an excellent job of sharing this financial success with its shareholders. The company currently trades with a yield of 2.6% and has increased its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years, which makes it one of the most consistent dividend growth stocks in our investment universe.

With that said, investors cannot rely on the company's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety.

In this article, we assess Air Products and Chemicals' current dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about Air Products and Chemicals’ business model. Air Products and Chemicals is one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of atmospheric and process gases, serving other businesses in the industrial, technology, energy, and materials sectors. The company is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania and trades with a market capitalization of $40 billion. Air Products and Chemicals operates through three main business units: Industrial Gases – Americas, Industrial Gases – EMEA, and Industrial Gases – Asia.

Air Products and Chemicals’ is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 37 years of consecutive dividend increases, Air Products and Chemicals is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Air Products and Chemicals’ dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Air Products and Chemicals’ Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Air Products and Chemicals’ dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Air Products and Chemicals reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on January 25th, the company revealed that it generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.86 in the three-month reporting period. For context, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.16, which implies a payout ratio of 62% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. Air Products and Chemicals expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share between $8.05 and $8.30 in fiscal 2018. The company is on pace to distribute $4.64 of earnings-per-share during the same time period, which implies a full-year payout ratio of 57% using the midpoint of management’s guidance band.

Using earnings, Air Products and Chemicals’ dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Air Products and Chemicals’ Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Air Products and Chemicals’ current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Air Products and Chemicals generated $655 million of cash flow from operating activities and spent $403 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $252 million. The company distributed $241.5 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 96%.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, the company’s free cash flow dividend coverage looks slightly better. In fiscal 2018, Air Products and Chemicals generated $2.6 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $1.6 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $1 billion. The company distributed $898 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of about 90%.

Using free cash flow, Air Products and Chemicals’ dividend is still covered, though barely. We recommend that the company’s existing or prospective investors monitor this trend closely moving forward.

Air Products and Chemicals’ Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Air Products and Chemicals’ current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Air Products and Chemicals’ performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.97

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.06

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.02

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.73

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.40

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.50

Air Product and Chemicals’ earnings-per-share performed reasonably well during the last recession, declining by 18% on a peak-to-trough basis. While the company is not the most recession-resistant company in the Dividend Aristocrats Index, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

Air Products and Chemicals’ Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Air Products and Chemicals’ current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of Air Products and Chemicals’ most recent reporting period, the company had $3.8 billion of debt outstanding. The company generated $37.3 million of interest expense during the same time period for a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%.

The following image shows how changes to Air Products and Chemicals’ weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

Source: Sure Dividedn Calculations

As the image shows, Air Products and Chemicals’ weighted average interest rate would need to rise to about 4.25% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. This is much lower than most other companies in our investment universe, and not much of a margin of safety at all. With that in mind, we believe that investors should monitor the company’s debt levels closely moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Air Products and Chemical's long history of steadily increasing dividends suggests that its dividend is quite safe.

Further investigation corroborates this hypothesis, in general at least. Upon further investigation, Air Products and Chemicals' dividend appears covered by its earnings and free cash flow, although we recommend that investors monitor the company's debt situation closely moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.