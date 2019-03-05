Nordic American Offshore Writes Off $160 Million, Waivers Extended Until March 11

Nordic American Offshore (NAO) has just reported its Q4 results. Since the company is on the brink of restructuring, this report is especially interesting for both traders and investors. In prior months, Nordic American Offshore received $5 million liquidity injection from Scorpio Offshore and performed a reverse stock split. Let’s now look at the developments on the financial front and on the ongoing negotiations with lenders.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Nordic American Offshore reported revenue of $5.6 million and net loss of $169.3 million. The majority of this net loss consists of a $160.1 million impairment of the company’s vessels. Last year, Nordic American Offshore valued its ten platform supply vessels (PSVs) at $350.6 million, but the valuation was cut to $176.9 million due to impairment and depreciation.

Since Nordic American Offshore is a company in deep distress, the cash flow performance is a key factor. The company lost $1 million in operating cash flow, a material improvement from previous periods (the total negative operating cash flow for 2018 is -$21.8 million). The cash balance at the end of the year was $8.4 million, up from $6.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018, thanks to the above-mentioned stock offering and a decrease in accounts receivable.

Technically, after impairment, the company’s shareholders’ equity remains in the positive zone and materially exceeds the current market capitalization:

Source: Nordic American Offshore Q4 report

However, it remains to be seen whether Nordic American Offshore creditors agree to the valuation of $17.7 million per vessel. In recent transaction, SEACOR Marine (SMHI) purchased three PSVs from COSCO for total consideration of $46 million ($15.3 million per vessel) and attractive payment terms (30% in cash, 70% to be paid under a four-year deferred payment agreement). In my opinion, the creditors will not agree that de-facto shareholders’ equity remains in the green zone.

Commenting on the ongoing discussions with lenders, the company stated the following:

NAO is in a dialogue with its lenders regarding covenant waivers and a new long-term capital structure for the company including new long-term financing. At the time of this report, constructive discussions are ongoing, but more time is needed to conclude. Waivers have been extended until March 11, 2019 to accommodate this.

The company noted that the situation in the North Sea was improving, and that dayrates were on the rise, although still below levels required to be sustainable. However, the rates have obviously not improved to the point where Nordic American Offshore is able to service its current debt load. For 2018, the company recorded $18.4 million of revenue and $8 million of interest costs. Even if we assume that revenue continues to increase, the interest costs are still just too big.

So, the company needs to accomplish several things in its negotiations with lenders. I assume that it needs to raise more money to boost its short-term liquidity – current cash balance of less than $10 million does not look good enough. Second, it needs to push maturities into the future and at the same time decrease the interest burden. In my opinion, the logical answer to this challenge is a partial equitization of current debt together with another liquidity infusion from Scorpio at levels materially below the previous purchase.

Shares of Nordic American Offshore stabilized near recent lows and may even get a speculative boost following the report, which did not contain material negative news. However, investors and speculators alike should understand that Scorpio and the lenders are now in charge of the situation and their interests are most likely not aligned with the interest of common shareholders. I believe that even at such depressed levels a speculative long position has very significant risks, although I will continue to monitor the situation to see whether a miracle (and a subsequent relief rally) may happen on March 11 – but I’m very skeptical that good news for common equity will be announced at that date.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.