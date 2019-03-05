Buy Yeti On Dips

There isn't all that much left to squeeze from margin nor valuation multiple expansion.

Revenue growth is very solid and has still a lot of runway with multiple drivers.

Yeti (YETI) is an innovative brand producing award-winning goods through a modern omni-channel sales and marketing approach. While recent stock price gains might have to be digested a bit after strong quarterly results, we think this still offers solid returns for shareholders, especially if they can get in on a dip.

As is customary, we always start with a little GAAP overview:

That is solid sales growth and a really noted operational acceleration. The Q4 results were impressive, from the earnings PR:

Net sales increased 19% to $241.2 million

Gross margin improved 690 basis points to 53.0%

Net income increased 533% to $25.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income grew 379% to $32.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 58% to $52.2 million

Growth

We think the company can maintain this kind of sales growth, although not the margin improvement but we'll get to the latter below. There are four main sales drivers, from a recent investor presentation:

Their first growth driver, expanding their customer base is driven by marketing and branding. Management argues that word-of-mouth referrals has been one of the most powerful drivers, but this is not something which is under their control (apart from producing high quality products).

From October to December last year the company engaged in their first national TV and digital brand campaign, complemented by the YETI dispatch catalog, tripling the distribution of last year's mailing.

The company does more with experiential brand events and even YETI ambassadors, driving traffic to their websites. They appointed Melisa Goldie as their first CMO (chief marketing officer) in January.

The company introduced interesting new products, like:

Brand bags like the Panga (in 2017)

Panga backpacks

The Camino Carryall (early 2018)

There is a full list of products at their website but the new category (bags) show that the brand can be extended successfully (some of these products winning awards) and management argues they have a great pipeline for this year and beyond.

Their DTC efforts (direct-to-consumer) hardly need accelerating as they are already growing like weed (+45% to $111M in Q4 y/y and it reached 46% of sales). They have a number of channels here:

Their own websites yeti.com, yeticustomshop.com

Corporate sales

Amazon Marketplace

Their own retail stores.

The DTC effort is not only fast growing, it also generates the highest margins and has produces other benefits (Q4CC):

Our direct-to-consumer business, in particular, gives us the enhanced ability to directly communicate with the customer, create greater brand visibility, gain new customer insights, and use our learnings to deepen our engagement with existing customers, and importantly, reach new ones.

They're going to consolidate the two websites into yeti.com. Gross margins at Amazon Marketplace are actually comparable to those on sales on their own websites, but the fees are in OpEx, so they're not as profitable.

The company will also expand their retail business with at least two store openings in the summer of this year (they have already signed the leases, other stores may follow).

These stores are not just a showcase for their products but are meant as profitable businesses in their own right.

International sales are less than 2% of revenues so there is obviously a lot of potential here. They're planning an expansion based on where their website traffic comes originates from (Google Analytics).

In Japan, they have made a deal with a wholesale distribution partner last year and they have expansion plans for Canada and Australia this year.

The company has long-term targets:

Not mentioned in these four strategic growth drivers are some other channels in their omni-channel approach:

Their branding business, where they sell drinkware with company logos for companies. The company acquired a customization business early 2017 and it's about 20% of their DTC business.

Their wholesale business, growing 4% in Q4 to $130.7M so it's hardly non-substantial. For the year, growth was considerably higher at 10%.

Guidance

The company expects sales to increase between 11.5% and 13% in fiscal 2019, operating margins at 15.9%-16.3% and adjusted EPS at $0.99-$1.04 (a growth of 10%-15%). CapEx will be $35M-$40M.

Q1 figures will be marred by a change in revenue recognition from Amazon sales, but this will reverse in Q2.

Margins

GAAP gross margin has improved considerably, from the earnings PR:

Gross profit increased 37% to $127.8 million, or 53.0% of net sales, compared to $93.1 million, or 46.1% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The 690 basis point increase was primarily driven by cost improvements across our product portfolio, the non-recurrence of inventory reserves taken last year, and an increased mix of DTC channel net sales.

There were also some negatives, like tariffs (with a cost impact of $13M-$15M for the year) and some price reductions. The company is ready to move some sourcing out of China should the tariff situation escalate (and not be offset by currency movements).

But overall, the 690bp improvement in gross margin was 90bp better than expected even by management, caused by (Q4CC):

mix to DTC, cost improvements and then the non-reoccurrence of inventory reserves from last year that we booked those.

Their adjusted EBITDA margin reached 21.7% already, a 530bp increase y/y and at the top end of their long-term target of 19%-22% already, but this was caused in part by the tax changes.

Cash

The company is now generating substantial amounts of cash flow. It paid down a really substantial $150M in debt in 2018, much of it out of free cash flow. Management expects free cash flow to be between $60M-$70M and they will pay down another $80M in debt.

They can easily to that as the company ended the year with $80M in cash and cash equivalents, up from $53.7M at the end of 2017. They got help from a substantial (17%) inventory draw dawn here. The company has a debt of $332.9M.

Valuation

Selling at 25x 2019 earnings, the shares are not cheap so we see little room for further multiple expansion. The shares have basically doubled from the lows just a couple of months ago:

Conclusion

Yeti offers a promising growth story with award winning products and a modern omni-channel approach. We think most of the margin and valuation multiple expansion is now behind us so you would buy the company's sales growth here (and some margin expansion).

While the stock might have to digest recent strong gains, we still see a bright future for investors here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.