What If Trump Signs A Trade Deal With China - Base Metals Explode Higher?

After writing my bullish thesis on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) a few weeks ago, I decided to dig deeper into the base/industrial metal shortage situation developing the last year. Market participants, including myself, have been worried about the U.S./China trade war pushing demand for industrial metals into reverse during 2019. We have all ignored plummeting above ground stocks for copper, iron, aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel and others during 2018-19. Many are likely to enter a shortage condition in coming months, not seen since 2006-08 or the late 1980s.

The Vale S.A. (VALE) dam disaster in January highlights the global push against developing new mines on environmental grounds. Over the short-run Vale’s sharp drop in production also means supplies of iron ore may not meet demand soon. The price spike since the summer in iron ore may be a precursor for what is about to take place in a number of base metals.

Inventories of metal disappearing quickly

Base metals have witnessed a steady decline in warehouse inventories for several years, appearing to accelerate since the summer. Zinc is down to several “days” of supply vs. global demand and usage. There is NO ROOM for error in the mining/production supply chain. Vale’s surprise mine closure is a lesson on what could happen to price if worldwide metal demand doesn’t slow during 2019, as currently expected by conventional wisdom. Below are some 5-year and 1-year charts to ponder from Kitco, reviewing London Metal Exchange warehouse data. The LME is the largest base metal exchange. Similar patterns of inventory draw can also be found at the New York Mercantile and Commodity Exchanges.

Copper

Aluminum

Zinc

Lead

Nickel

The bullish argument for investors

While most of us have been fretting about Trump’s trade war effect on the global economy and metals demand, the still decent economy and flat to falling production profiles in each metal could be about to create a real headache for users. A shortage could soon translate into difficult to access supplies for businesses, but also a uniquely positive investment proposition for speculators and traders. The biggest beneficiaries of a double or triple in base metal pricing would be, using shockingly simple logic, existing mines producing the stuff.

I have talked about peak mine production for gold during 2018-19 in past Seeking Alpha articles, as large deposit finds and new mine development have stopped the last decade. In a similar fashion, base metal exploration and development have all but disappeared the last 5-10 years. As existing mines deplete their resources, we don’t have significant new ones being built, or coming online in the near future. Talk about a disconnect. We could be approaching a once in a generation point in history, where still increasing demand for industrial metals cannot be met by supply increases, no matter what the price. Worldwide base metal production overall is relatively inelastic in economic terms. New mines take years to build. If base metal prices double and triple in the next few years, surely the profit incentive will appear to build new mines. However, large scale supplies will not show up UNTIL we get a massive price spike.

Metals pricing has been held back by bearish investor and business sentiment regarding Trump’s trade wars with China and others. What if he decides his best chance at re-election in 2020 is to quit rocking the trade protectionism boat? What if we’ve all been set up, including China, to form some sort of compromise on reducing the U.S./China trade imbalance? Trump will get a landmark trade deal signed, just like the reconfigured NAFTA deal last year. He can trumpet his shrewd negotiating skills to voters, and the economy can get back into focus without distraction. While the odds of such an outcome may be 50/50 at best, what if a deal is struck and global demand for metals continues to INCREASE over 2018 levels?

Without question, if we factor in expanding demand for the base metals in 2019-20, I don’t see how pricing remains anywhere near present levels. Shortages will develop quickly and huge price gains could be on deck.

Investments for a base metal price explosion

It’s hard to find safe pure plays on each individual metal that don’t include higher than acceptable risks or headwinds to the bullish hypothesis. Intelligent risk-adjusted recommendations revolve around larger diversified miners and ETF products. Freeport-McMoRan, BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto plc (RIO) and the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB) look like the safest blue-chip picks, given a steadily improving industrial metals price backdrop. My favorite industrial commodity conglomerates pictured below have high profit and cash flow margins already, own numerous and diversified mine exposure throughout the world, have low or manageable debt/liability levels, hold decades of base metal resource reserves, and have highly liquid ownership units traded all over the globe on various stock exchanges.

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF is a plain vanilla way to add industrial commodity exposure to your stock portfolio, at low annual expense, without mine ownership risk, including management execution. It mainly owns copper, aluminum and zinc futures.

If Trump signs a trade deal with China in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised if the base metal complex begins to rise dramatically. Even without a major deal, the status quo of tariffs with China and other nations may support industrial metals in 2019, as positive economic momentum from 2018 keeps above ground supplies near record lows or shortage levels vs. demand.

I personally bought Freeport-McMoRan shares last week for the first time, as its balance sheet has improved markedly the last few years. Freeport also owns one of the biggest gold/copper resources on the planet in Indonesia, signing an agreement with the Indonesian government in December to end a multi-year permit and ownership dispute. As I mentioned in my February article, Freeport has outlined a strong trading momentum picture in early 2019, and CEO Richard Adkerson has publicly stated he would like to sell or merge the company.

While a jump in base metal quotes is not a slam dunk during 2019, I definitely suggest interested investors engage in more research into the sector’s dwindling supplies. The current supply/demand situation is quite abnormal, to say the least, from an economic modeling perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.