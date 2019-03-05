Strongbridge Biopharma: Selling At Substantial Discount

Positive analyst commentary picked up around the name last week and the company has several potential catalysts in 2019.

Today, we revisit Strongbridge Biopharma. The shares are down some 25% from where Novo Nordisk made a substantial investment in late 2018.

Today we revisit Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP). This small-cap biotech stock rallied last week as several analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings to the stock.

Despite last week's rally, the stock is still significantly below where drug giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) took a substantial equity stake in Strongbridge late last year. Let's take an updated view on this promising biotech concern.

Company Overview:

This New York-based biopharmaceutical company is focused on building up a franchise to address rare diseases which is comprised of its rare neuromuscular and endocrine treatments. The came public in 2015 and currently has a market cap of approximately $300 million. Novo Nordisk also agreed to fund Strongbridge's rare endocrine salesforce to promote MACRILEN for up to three years as well to buy near five and quarter million shares in SBBP at $7.00 a share. Strongbridge was trading just under $5.70 a share at the time of the deal.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

In late October of last year, Strongbridge announced an out-licensing deal with Novo Nordisk for U.S. and Canadian rights to its compound MACRILEN (macimorelin) that is used in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. As part of that deal, the company received a $145 million upfront payment as well as tiered royalties on sales of MACRILEN through 2027. It used this upfront payment to extinguish all debt on the balance sheet. Novo Nordisk also agreed to fund Strongbridge's rare endocrine salesforce to promote MACRILEN for up to three years as well to buy near five and quarter million shares in SBBP at $7.00 a share. Strongbridge was trading just under $5.70 a share at the time of the deal.

The company also continues to own KEVEYIS. The compound is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of Primary Periodic Paralysis which is an ultra-rare neuromuscular disorder. KEVEYIS launched in April 2017. In FY2018, it saw $16.8 million in overall revenues, a 140% increase over the $7 million of revenue produced in FY2017. The company expects between $18 million to $20 million in revenue for KEVEYIS in 2020.

Strongbridge is also developing RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. This compound is late stage development and the company disclosed encouraging trial results for this compound in August. Open label safety and tolerability data SONICS expected is expected sometime in the first half of this year. More importantly, late this year Phase 3 top line data LOGICS is supposed to be disclosed.

A recent article projected pricing of RECORLEV in the $200,000 to $400,000 range given the compound a potential market potential of between $800M to $1.6 billion.

Analyst Outlook and Balance Sheet:

Last week Cantor Fitzgerald ($12 price target), Oppenheimer ($15 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($18 price target) all reissued their Buy ratings. here is the commentary from Oppenheimer's call:

Strongbridge reported 4Q18 sales/earnings and provided a business update to investors, which highlighted continued execution across its businesses and upcoming catalysts in 2019. Operationally, 4Q18 results fell in line with management's revised guidance during 3Q18 and included conservative Keveyis growth estimates for 2019 ($18-$20M). With a regulatory (visibility for accelerated approval filing on SONICS data) and Phase 3 data catalyst (LOGICS in 4Q19) anticipated for Recorlev this year, we believe shares are poised for potential inflection, given current levels. We update our numbers and stay bullish.

The company ended the fiscal 2018 year with just over $120 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Given current expense run rates, the company is well funded deep into 2020 if not later.

Verdict:

The company is currently well-founded. In 2019, investors can expect a slight uptick in KEVEYIS as well as a steady ramp in MACRILEN royalties. More importantly, a couple of trial milestones for RECORLEV should occur before the end of 2019 which could potential catalyst for the stock as well. Best of all, even with last week's rally, investors can still get SBBP for better than a 25% discount to what Novo Nordisk paid for its over $35 million equity stake in Strongbridge late in 2018.

