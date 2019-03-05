EPR Properties' Steady Growth Looks Like A Hole-In-One

EPR Properties (EPR) is a REIT that I have been looking to add to my portfolio for quite a while now, but have refrained from doing so due to it being so expensive. Unfortunately I was not able to add shares during the December correction, when the selloff provided a great entry point. EPR just released Q4 earnings and despite it being a decently good report, shares have retreated since then. I believe that this presents a great opportunity to pick up a rock steady REIT that pays a 6.2% yielding monthly dividend coupled with a conservative growth outlook of about 4%.

Business Model

Like many REITs, EPR Properties seeks to acquire and develop rental property through long-term leases. These leases provide a consistent and reliable source of cash flow. It is extremely common for there to be an annual 1-2% escalation in rent built into the contract that provides a source of organic growth.

The types of properties that EPR targets are experiential, which is a defensive play against the e-commerce impact on the more traditional retail REIT industry. By owning things like ski parks and Top Golf entertainment centers, they are seeking the type of consumer spending that cannot be replaced by online shopping. Yes, one could argue that their investments in movie theaters are prone to disruption through streaming services and the internet, but according to CEO Greg Silvers on the earnings call, “...that highest content streamers are actually the highest attendees of movie theaters”. Additionally, he mentioned that “North American box office revenues were up 7.4% in 2018 versus the prior year and set a new all-time record”. These statements lead me to believe that while we don’t know what the future will bring for the cinema industry, the current climate is still favorable to physical locations.

Q4 Earnings

At first glance, Q4 earnings look poor compared to the prior two quarters. However, these huge earnings quarters (Q2 and Q3 2018) were enhanced by prepayment fees by tenants.

CFO Mark Peterson explained:

In addition to fees received from the disposition of public charter school assets, these fees include a total of $71.3 million or $0.93 per share of non-education fees related to the payoff of mortgage notes by Asbury and the owners of the John Hancock Observatory. Prepayment and termination fees totaled $20.9 million in 2017 related solely to public charter schools.

If you exclude these large fee windfalls and instead compare Q4 2018 to Q4 2017 on a year over year basis, then revenue was up 12.7% and adjusted FFO per diluted share was up 7.75%. After all, as REIT investors concerned with the growth of the company and the dividend, we should be focusing on this recurring income, not one-time events.

One thing that stood out in the earnings call was the move by EPR to continue entering the recreation lodging industry by acquiring two beachfront hotel properties in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Bulls can point to this as wise diversification or being opportunistic, while bears could say that this type of property lies outside EPR’s expertise. The recreational lodging industry is more volatile than EPR’s other properties, so we’ll have to see how well management can execute on these projects. The ultimate goal is to transition them to a traditional triple net lease structure down the road.

The tenancy issues that EPR has had with their 21 Children’s Learning Adventure schools are at least progressing towards a more permanent solution. The current interim agreement of approximately $1 million per month is at least yielding some cash flow for EPR, but they have secured a buyer in Crème de la Crème for all 21 properties:

The outside date is March 31, 2020 and any schools that have not transferred to replacement operator by this date will be surrendered by CLA. The aggregate cash consideration is anticipated to be approximately $15 million, which includes approximately $3.5 million for equipment utilized in the operations of our schools.

Hopefully this new operator will have more success and rents will be stabilized from this point forward. Management expects them to be about 80% of the original rent levels of CLA. Hopefully this rent reduction will not be a common occurrence.

Safety

Despite the aforementioned education woes, EPR’s dividend remains safe at a current 80% AFFO payout ratio including the just-raised dividend to $0.375 per month. Another factor lending to the safety of operations is the fact that EPR has such long lease terms remaining.

In addition, many of these leases are triple net lease which means that they are not responsible for typical landlord expenses such as property taxes or maintenance. Despite the aforementioned CLA school issues, tenant rent coverage remains exceptional. Greg Silvers stated that rent coverage was currently 1.92x, which exceeds their average of 1.74x over the past three years.

The other half of safety that I like to look at is debt. While the company comes in at a pretty typical Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, total debt has decreased over the past year. EPR retired the more expensive debt of 6.19% and 7.75% that was coming due and issued cheaper debt of 4.95% due in 10 years, thereby lowering their cost of capital. Investors will also be comforted to know that no debt maturities are due before 2022, and only $380 million is due at that time which represents a relatively small amount due to EPR’s size.

Guidance

Transparency of management is a very underrated thing and it’s so much easier to understand the top brass vision for the company when they break down the numbers for you. The following is essentially a text-only waterfall chart of expected 2019 AFFO:

I think one of the main reasons for the recent pullback in share price of EPR is that the midpoint of guidance represents a YoY growth of a little over 4%. It appears that EPR’s growth is slowing and that could have spooked buyers. I think the reality is that management would rather underpromise and overdeliver with respect to the massive $600-800 million in 2019 investment and construction timings. I always want to point out that EPR could possibly be growing faster if they issued shares and diluted current shareholders, but with YoY growth of only 0.8% in the share count and a decrease in total debt, growth is currently being funded by asset recycling, retained income, and older projects coming online. Since that comes up a bit short of their investment target, I expect to see management either issue shares via a secondary or issue some new debt sometime in the next year. If EPR issues shares and the stock price falls, I will be eagerly scooping up shares.

Summary

I believe that EPR serves as a complementary holding to more traditional retail REITs and combines growth and income with a decent 6.2% monthly paying dividend. Management has shown the ability to consistently grow and develop the business and dividend, debt and tenant rent coverage metrics look great, and I personally like the diversification into recreation-anchored lodging. The perfectly acceptable 80% AFFO payout ratio will drop over time as new projects start contributing rent. While shares are always looking a bit expensive, I am interested in nibbling here if shares fall further. Should the company issue shares via a secondary, I will be initiating a position as I believe that this represents a solid long-term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.