Avino Silver: A Critical Look At Costs Of Production

However, according to my own calculations, this cost was much higher, ranking Avino among high-cost producers.

According to the company, in 2018 it was producing its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $10.67 per ounce of silver equivalent.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines (ASM) is a tiny silver/gold/copper producer operating the Avino mine in Durango State, Mexico. The mine consists of two veins called San Gonzalo and Avino plus an oxide tailings deposit. The oxide tailings deposit is the newest project developed by the company, put online in 2Q 2018 after expanding the mill capacity from the previous 1.5 to 2.5 thousand tons of ore per day. The map below presents all the deposits operated by Avino at the end of 2018:

Costs of production

A few days ago the company released its 2018 annual report. I have gone through it and found a few cost figures that, in my opinion, draw a bit misleading picture of the company as a low-cost producer. Let me elaborate on this issue.

First of all, it has to be noted that the so-called “all-in sustaining cost of production or AISC” presented by the company is far away from the industry standards defined by the World Gold Council. Of course, it is nothing bad or illegal – AISC is a non-gap measure, which means that a company may define this cost as it wishes. However, in order to enable cost comparisons across industry, most miners present this cost using the World Gold Council definition. Avino is different and here is the way the company defines its AISC (emphasis added):

The Company’s calculation of all-in sustaining cash costs includes sustaining capital expenditures of $Nil for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as substantially all of the mining equipment used at San Gonzalo and Avino has been newly purchased or refurbished.

Well, I am surprised because it looks like it costs nothing to keep Avino’s business going. As a result, according to the company, in 2018 it was mining for gold, silver and copper at the consolidated AISC of $10.67 per ounce of silver equivalent (the red rectangle below), ranking Avino among the lowest-cost producers:

Now, in my opinion, AISC reported by the company is rather a direct cost of production extended by corporate administrative expenses. However, it is pretty easy to arrive at a more correct AISC (close to the standard cost defined by the World Gold Council) using the data disclosed by the company. Here is how I calculate this cost.

Sustaining CAPEX

Generally, a CAPEX reported by any mining company may be divided into three parts:

Sustaining CAPEX – capital spent to keep a mine going

Growth CAPEX – capital spent on new projects

Exploration CAPEX – capital spent on exploration (green-field and brown-field)

In 2018 the company invested $9.5M in plant, equipment and mining properties (growth and sustaining CAPEX) plus $5.4M in exploration. Of this pretty high capital spending not a single figure is included into the company’s calculation of AISC. What is more, as mentioned above, Avino does not disclose the sustaining CAPEX, so I am not able to say what part of the $9.5M spent in 2018 qualifies as sustaining or growth CAPEX.

Fortunately, there is a clue. According to the company’s guidance for 2019:

It is expected that sustaining capital expenditures for 2019 will be US$4.0 - $4.5 million.

In other words, suddenly the company has changed its mind and acknowledged that it costs $4.0M - $4.5M a year to keep its mines going.

Treatment charges

I guess it is a pretty tricky issue. As a reminder, in order to deliver the marketable products (gold, silver and copper) the copper and gold/silver concentrates produced by Avino have to be further processed at external smelting and refining facilities. Of course this external stage of production costs money or even a lot of money. For example, in 2018 Avino had to pay as much as $6.0M to treat its concentrates.

And here is my point – Avino does not include this cost into the AISC calculation, artificially driving down this cost. As a result, to arrive at a correct AISC, I have included treatment charges into my calculation.

Final AISC

The table below presents two approaches to AISC, the company’s (“AISC according to Avino”) and mine (“My adjustments”):

Source: Simple Digressions

Summarizing, my approach is a modified version of the company’s calculation, based on two assumptions:

An annual sustaining capital spending is $4.5M, as disclosed by the company in its guidance for 2019

The treatment charges are included in the calculation

As a result, it looks like in 2018 the company’s all-in sustaining cost of production was $14.6 per ounce of silver equivalent, instead of $10.7 reported by the company. I guess that a 36.4% increase makes a big difference.

But it is not the end of story

Finally, a quick look at the so-called all-in cost of production. This cost takes into account the total CAPEX reported by a miner: sustaining, growth and exploration. And here I have the sad news for Avino investors. As the chart below shows, over the last four years the company was a high-cost producer, as far as an all-in cost of production was concerned:

Source: Simple Digressions

Well, there are two widely used definitions of free cash flow. The first one defines free cash flow as: cash flow from operations less sustaining CAPEX. The second one is a bit different: free cash flow = cash flow from operations less total CAPEX (sustaining, growth, exploration etc.). In my opinion, the former one is more appropriate because it shows the way the ongoing mining business performs. The latter one takes into account a broader definition of CAPEX and is very helpful to assess how a mining company operates and grows in the long term. In other words, if in the long term an all-in cost of production is often above metal prices, such a miner needs external financing to keep going. Very often it means a new debt, share dilution etc. Avino is such a case because:

Assuming current prices of silver (around $15.0 - $16.0 per ounce) Avino is very far from delivering excessive cash. Simply put, the company is spending too much compared to its cash flow generation.

Summary

According to my own calculations, the company’s all-in sustaining cost of production, one of the most popular industry measures, seems to be much higher ($14.6 per ounce of silver equivalent) than a $10.7 per ounce reported by Avino in 2018. Hence, it looks like the company is still a high-cost silver producer. What is more, due to high capital spending (sustaining, growth and exploration), over the last couple of years Avino burnt cash. Hence, Avino shares are, in my opinion, a simple option on silver prices – due to limited growth options the only factor driving the company’s valuation up are silver and gold prices.

