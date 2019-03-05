Sanchez Energy: Restructuring Appears Inevitable

This is expected to result in modestly positive cash flow in 2019, but not enough to reduce net debt by more than a few percent.

Sanchez Energy's (OTCPK:SNEC) plan for 2019 involves drastically reduced capital expenditures as it attempts to deal with weaker commodity prices (compared to 2018 averages) and a very heavy debt burden. Production is likely to dip significantly as a result of the potential 80% reduction in capital expenditures.

Sanchez may be able to achieve positive cash flow with the reduced capital expenditure budget, but it would probably only be able to reduce its net debt by a few percent. Sanchez's leverage is likely to increase with its production potentially falling by double-digits. It doesn't appear to have a viable path to escape restructuring and is also involved in a dispute with Blackstone over its Comanche JV, which is further adding to its issues.

Notes On Q4 2018

Sanchez's Q4 2018 earnings report is a good example of why reported earnings aren't necessary an accurate reflection of an oil and gas producer's actual situation. Sanchez reported $90 million in net income attributable to common shareholders, but it situation remains quite dire.

Sanchez recorded a $114.6 million gain on commodity derivatives in Q4 2018 as its oil hedges gained in value due to the decline in oil prices during the quarter (from around $73 at the end of Q3 2018 to around $45 at the end of Q4 2018).

Source: Sanchez Energy

Without that paper (aside from the Q4 2018 derivatives) gain in the value of its commodity derivatives, Sanchez would have reported around $5 million in net income for Q4 2018 before preferred dividends and distributions and the like, and a net loss of around $25 million attributable to common shareholders.

Sanchez isn't sitting on valuable hedges at the moment either, as the gain in the value of its commodity derivatives mostly just offset the previously deeply negative value of its hedges. Sanchez's hedges had approximately negative $119 million in total value at the end of Q3 2018, which improved to approximately positive $27 million at the end of Q4 2018.

The subsequent movement in oil prices are likely to turn the value of Sanchez's hedges negative again for the end of Q1 2019 as well as create a paper loss during the quarter.

A Very Challenging 2018

Sanchez Energy had a very tough 2018, which can be shown in its production numbers and capital expenditures for the year. It incurred $593 million in capital expenditures for 2018, yet ended up with Q4 2018 production that was lower than Q4 2017 production. Total production was down around -2.5% and oil production was down around -4% when comparing Q4 2018 to Q4 2017.

The high level of spend and weak production results have decimated Sanchez's liquidity. Sanchez's liquidity fell to around $370 million at the end of Q4 2018, compared to $675 million at the end of Q2 2018.

Updated 2019 Outlook

I previously looked at Sanchez Energy based on it averaging around 78,000 BOEPD in production with $350 million in capital expenditures during 2019 and burning a fair bit (over $100 million) in cash to do so. Sanchez's $100 million to $150 million actual capital expenditure budget for 2019 will help it meet its near-term drilling and development commitments at Comanche and Catarina, but will likely result in a substantial decline in production.

If Sanchez is able to average 69,000 BOEPD with that lower capital expenditure budget in 2019, then it may be able to produce around $801 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges, or $791 million in revenue after hedges, assuming $55 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,311,050 $55.00 $457 NGLs 8,940,675 $23.00 $206 Natural Gas 47,599,650 $2.90 $138 Hedge Value -$10 Total Revenue $791

With a $125 million capital expenditure budget and the suspension of its Series A and Series B preferred dividends, Sanchez would then be projected to have approximately $740 million in cash expenditures.

This would result in around $51 million in positive cash flow during 2019 at $55 WTI oil.

$ Million Production Expenses $269 Production Taxes $44 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $125 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $740

This $51 million in projected positive cash flow is not enough to reduce Sanchez's net debt by more than a few percent though, and it is projected to end 2019 with around $2.2 billion in net debt. The decline in Sanchez's production will result in Sanchez's leverage increasing further, with net debt (not including preferred shares) at around 5.5x projected 2019 EBITDA in this scenario.

Comanche Dispute

One other thing to note is that Sanchez mentioned that SN Maverick (its restricted subsidiary involved in the Comanche deal) is "engaged in a disagreement with Blackstone regarding operations of the Comanche Assets under the joint development agreement with Blackstone (the “JDA”)".

Sanchez indicates that Blackstone believes "that SN Maverick is in default of the JDA and Blackstone has the right to take over operations of the Comanche Assets." Sanchez is disputing this, but notes that its rights to operate the Comanche assets and other rights are threatened if Blackstone prevails.

Source: Sanchez Energy

Thus, I'd probably heavily discount or exclude Comanche's value when trying to assess the assets available to Sanchez's debtholders.

Conclusion

Sanchez Energy remains extremely likely to restructure, and given the expected production declines in 2019 now with its greatly reduced capital expenditure budget, there isn't really a feasible path for it to deleverage enough to refinance its $600 million in June 2021 unsecured notes.It may be able to generate modestly positive cash flow in 2019, but not enough to make a significant dent in its net debt. Average production in 2019 may decline double digits, while its year-end 2019 production could be 20% lower than Q4 2018 production. The dispute with Blackstone over the Comanche JV adds to Sanchez's issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.