Gold: Warning Signs

My analysis points to a high probability of a mini-bear season for gold, but the risk/reward profile is still in favor of the bulls.

Last year, when the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was trading at $125, I published my bearish case for gold. The crux of my thesis was one of concave payoff: My analysis predicted a $130 bullish price target and a $109 bearish price target. In fact, both were nearly hit (both missed by $1), with a double top forming, followed by the post-double-top selloff:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Not a Permabear

I am here again to be the proverbial bee in the gold bull's bonnet. But I come with good intentions. Please note that I am not a gold permabear. I have many good things to say about gold as an investment, such as the fact that bear markets in gold are less damaging to gold investors per unit time than are bear markets in stocks for traditional investors. I also recommended a long gold position in January 2017, when it was trading near its yearly lows:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

I say this as a disclaimer because I know that gold investors tend to be fiercely loyal to this metal. Nothing tradable ever goes unceasingly upward or downward. When I see the probability of an inflection point or a strong convex risk/reward profile, I want to warn my readers.

Today, I am doing just that. Gold has a rather consistent seasonal pattern, just as stocks do. We tend to see an influx of cash in the stock market in late March, driving the market up via general upward pressure. As investors turn toward stocks, money tends to flow out of other investment vehicles, such as gold and its ETFs.

Gold's Spring Warning Signs

We see this happening as we enter March:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

CMF(20) represents money flow over the past 20 days, and values under 0 represent net negative money flow. ChiOsc(3, 10) is a (mathematical) third-order derivative and more difficult to understand, but you can think of it as the acceleration of money flow. Steeper negative values imply faster outfluxes of money.

This is not expected for gold. Just as the metal experiences long-term cyclical patterns over several years, it also exhibits a mini-bear season within the year. In the current volatility regime, this mini-bear season begins around March. The average loss in GLD over the next three months is slightly more than 4%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

This mini-bear season is actually stronger in the current volatility regime. In the previous volatility regime, March is the only consistently weak month. I believe this is, again, due to the influx of cash into the market, often at the expense of other investments' prices:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The full data set should thus be equally bearish for GLD in March:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The takeaway here is that gold has the habit of falling in March. This does not necessarily lead to an actual bear market or correction and is likely just the natural consequence of the general market picking up at this time. Still gold investors would be well-advised to either avoid March or hedge against the March-to-May risk.

This is not about getting out of gold completely but knowing when your profits are likely to be erased. Trading with an eye on the seasonal trends will lead to larger returns and fewer losses. Here is the result of avoiding March-to-May in the current volatility regime:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The seasonal trader would have made losses of 6%, while the buy-and-hold investor would have seen a loss of 22%. The average drawdowns were roughly the same, but the seasonal trader avoided the most brutal drawdowns. Food for thought.

What the Machines Say

Like last year, I ran machine-learning-based pattern recognition algorithms on gold. This way, we can see if gold is currently exhibiting a reliable cyclical pattern. We can also calculate the upside reward versus the downside risk, which is how I derived the price targets last year.

This year paints a much less bearish picture than last year. While we are currently moving downward, following the general pattern, the risk/reward is in favor of the bulls - unlike last year. First see if you can notice the pattern of rallies followed by pullbacks:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

In the current volatility regimes, this pattern has been quite reliable. This is the same pattern I noticed last year. The difference is that gold has already pulled back enough to where we are farther along in the pattern; we are not at the top of the pattern but already heading down, changing the risk/reward profile.

Whereas last year, the pattern suggested a 4% upside versus a 13% downside, the current position of gold suggests a 22.5% upside versus an 11.5% downside. Thus, the short trade is concave, not convex. And therefore, unlikely last year, I am not so gung-ho about recommending a short trade.

GLD Allows the Best Hedging

Still the probability points to weakness in gold. I still recommend hedging your position. GLD is the best ETF on which to do this because of its liquid options.

Another quick disclaimer: This does not mean I recommend GLD itself. I have mentioned before that this ETF does not entitle you to physical gold. If your goal is to invest in physical gold without outright buying it, please read about your alternative choices.

GLD's liquid options allow you access to virtually every option strategy useful in to either protecting against losses or profiting from pullbacks in gold. I will recommend three such strategies. But before we get to the actual strategies, let me give you a quick overview of my main thesis on gold.

A Quantitative Macro Explanation

We can look at gold from many perspectives, but I find most highly speculative. What is not speculative, however, is its correlation with the US dollar. The correlation is moderate, with movements in the US dollar explaining 40% to 50% of the movements in the price of gold.

As of this year, I have developed a highly bullish thesis on the US dollar. In comparing the growth of the top economic players in the world, we find that the US is somewhere near its peak cyclical growth, while other players are showing weakening economies. This, coupled with a growing ratio of non-US debt to US-debt will make the dollar more valuable.

China is also important here. The end of the trade tariffs should create increased demand for the dollar. In addition, the slowdown in the economy and tighter restrictions on the Chinese upper and middle classes will urge more Chinese immigration to other countries, especially those that have not seen their real estate markets bubble and pop. We are already seeing an influx of Chinese wealth to the US, and as this continues the demand for the dollar will grow.

Higher interest rates are also placing upward pressure on the US dollar. Perhaps this need not be mentioned, as gold investors already know that higher rates lead to lower gold prices, on average. However, we often neglect the other impact higher rates have on the dollar: Because higher rates attract foreign investment, it also creates more of the situation in the paragraph above, again acting as a bullish catalyst for the dollar.

The entire picture is more complex than that. The China-US trade war is much more involved and hard to quantify; the use of gold as a safe haven during troubling times requires us to define troubling times and analyze them like a political analyst (e.g., "Is international conflict dying down?"); whether gold is moving partly in response to changes in faith in fiat currency is practically unanswerable. I do not generally speculate on these issues because I cannot easily quantify them or build models for them.

So my best fundamental/macro explanation for gold's future price is in the easier-to-speculate US dollar movements. It might only be half (or 40%) of the story, but it satisfies my quantitative mind. If you need a more robust, qualitative thesis, you can read the articles of the many SA authors much smarter than me.

Trade Ideas

For now, let me be the expert at the more delicate things, such as locating patterns or hedging with options. Let's do the latter now:

Average Loss Protection

For each lot of GLD:

Sell 2x Jun21 $117 call - $1320 credit

Buy 1x Jun21 $125 - $173 premium

The result is a credit of $1147 for each lot of GLD. This is not a normal covered call strategy in that it is not technically a bullish strategy but much more non-directional. We can think of this as a neutral strategy that profits from volatility in the underlying; profitability is possible in all three directions (down, sideways, and up), in fact.

This particular set of options gives us a slightly bearish position, as our delta value is slightly negative. We will collect the extrinsic value of the short calls at expiration, while the long call gives us upside protection. In addition, if GLD falls below $117, you can buy back the short calls, while holding onto the long call and the ETF, thereby collecting much of the credit while remaining long (and doubly so, should GLD rise above the $125 strike of the long call).

This is a low risk strategy, so naturally the profits will be low if GLD doesn't dip below $117 and then retrace the pullback. Still, it is a low-risk protective strategy that allows for almost guaranteed gains via the extrinsic value of the short calls decaying. Importantly, this strategy protects you against losses if GLD falls in the coming months; the mathematics of this strategy work out to compensating you for losses of up to 5% (the average loss during the mini-bear season).

Max Downside Protection

If you worry about a drop of more than 5% - after all, the downside risk is roughly double that - consider this strategy:

Buy 1x Jun21 125 call - $173 premium

Sell 1x Jun21 $122 call - $291 credit

Buy 2x Jun21 $117 put - $124 premium

Sell 1x Jun21 $125 put - $385 credit

The result is a position opened at a net credit of $379. The max ROI gained on strong bearish downward predictions typically comes in the form of out-of-the-money put options, which are included in this strategy. Once GLD drops below $117, you are now delta neutral, and further calls put you into negative delta, eventually allowing you to mimic holding short 100 shares of GLD.

If you are not holding GLD, this allows you to speculate on a GLD selloff. If you are holding GLD, this makes you delta neutral past $117, and you can close the position while exercising your extra long put option, if you wish. You can always add one extra long put for only $60 to actually profit should GLD move past $117.

Your max loss occurs if GLD stops at $117 on June 21. It's a small loss - a little over $100. I crafted this options combination for that purpose; you will have to buy back the short put at double the price, but you already received a credit worth nearly as much as the price of the short option in that situation.

Likewise, these particular options do not allow you to occur a loss on the upside. If holding GLD, of course you will still profit. If GLD stops at $125 and you are not holding the ETF, you will still profit, as the loss incurred will be lower than the credit gained when you first opened the position.

If you have any questions about these strategies, hit me up in my SA chat room or slide me a DM.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.