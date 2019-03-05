General Electric: Is A Dilutive Event Next?

Source: Barron's

Last week General Electric (GE) filed a shelf registration that will allow the company to offer senior or subordinated debt securities, preferred stock, common stock and warrants. GE intends to use the proceeds from the sale of securities for general corporate purposes. Such purposes include, but are not limited to, repayment of debt acquisitions, additions to working capital, capital expenditures and investments in subsidiaries.

Description Of Debt Securities

The debt securities will be either senior or subordinated debt. The company may issue debt securities at any time in one or more series under the indentures.

GE is currently authorized to issue up to 13.2 billion shares of common stock. As of Jan. 31, 2019, GE had 8.7 billion of common stock outstanding.

Warrants may be issued independently or together with GE's debt securities, common stock or preferred stock and may be attached to or separate from any offered debt securities. The warrants also may be traded separately from other securities.

General Electric Appears Thirsty For Capital

I have been bearish on GE for a while. My general thesis was that after trillions in stimulus from central bankers the global economy would eventually peak and GE's industrial businesses would falter. In Q4 2018 Moody's downgraded GE's senior unsecured debt two notches from A2 to Baa1. Moody's cited the "adverse impact on GE's cash flows from the deteriorating performance of Power." Moody's suggested another downgrade could be forthcoming if GE did not meet certain metrics pertaining to cash flow and debt/EBITDA.

The downgrade piqued my interest because GE had historically been known for its pristine credit quality. A downgrade likely signaled the company was worse off than I had imagined. That said, the company has been hiving off assets for a while. In 2016 the company merged its oil and gas operations with Baker Hughes (BHGE) and took a majority stake in the combined entity. The merger came as earnings at GE Oil & Gas were in free fall due to a decline in E&P and volatile oil prices.

GE has since hived off Transportation and part of Healthcare with the $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR). The sizeable deal for Biopharma could allow GE to forgo an IPO of its Healthcare operations. The sale also would allow GE to make a sizable dent in its debt load. At Q4 2018, GE's total debt load was $110 billion, down from about $115 billion at Q3. A $21 billion payment on its debt (assumes no tax leakage) would reduce debt by more than 15%.

The Biopharma sale could also represent a de-facto equity raise:

The implied 2019E EBITDA for GE Biopharma is around $1.3 billion. Assuming debt/EBITDA of 4x is appropriate to warrant investment grade status, then the extra capital from a sale beyond 4x EBITDA could be considered a de-facto equity raise. In this example, GE needed to sell GE Biopharma for at least $5 billion (about 4x EBITDA). The sale of $21 billion exceeded the threshold by about 16 billion, which could be considered a de-facto equity raise.

I have been adamant that GE needed new equity to shore up its capital base. I previously estimated (1) GE's total debt was at a 7x run-rate EBITDA and (2) to reduce debt/EBITDA down to levels suggested by Moody's would require more than $35 of additional capital. If the Biopharma deal represents a de-facto equity raise of over $15 billion, then GE may need to raise another $15 billion in equity to hit certain debt/EBITDA targets.

Culp never intimated what GE's debt/EBITDA would be after the sale of Transportation or GE Biopharma. Assuming a $21 billion pare down (assumes no tax leakage) and a loss of Biopharma's $1.3 billion estimated EBITDA, I believe GE's debt/EBITDA would still imply junk status. GE likely needs more equity to help pare debt and the shelf registration could give the company the flexibility it needs to raise equity in the future.

An issuance of common stock could be dilutive, but it also could help pare debt without foregoing future earnings like an asset sale would. An issuance of preferred stock would pare debt and lower GE's debt/EBITDA. However, preferred stock dividends would likely not be tax deductible - such dividends could hurt GE's future cash flows. The company also could issue warrants attached to debt or preferred stock issuance. GE could potentially convince investors to take a lower interest or coupon payment on debt or preferred stock in exchange for a sweetener in the future in the form of warrants. Such warrants (if exercised) could create dilution some time in the future.

Asset Sales Do Not Solve GE's Litany Of Issues

In addition to its highly-leveraged capital structure, GE has a litany of issues. Its core Power business is in disarray. In Q4 2018 Power's revenue fell Y/Y by 25% and suffered a pretax loss of more than $600 million. Its diminution will likely continue as the power industry is currently being disrupted by alternative energy sources. At year-end 2017 the company's pension plan was underfunded by over $25 billion. I understand that certain of its pension obligations will be transferred to buyers that were party to GE's asset sales. The current status of GE's underfunded pension plan and timing of future funding obligations have not been divulged. However, pension obligations could be a drag on cash flow for years to come.

GE Capital ("GECC") also is a potential problem. The finance arm currently does not make money. When GE abandoned its commercial paper program it may have caused GECC's funding costs to spike, hampering its ability to make money in the future. UBS analyst Steven Winoker believes GECC could have negative value. Management plans to make $3 billion in capital contributions to GECC in 2019 to shore up the unit's capital base. At a minimum, GECC could be a drag on cash flow. The worst-case scenario is that it's a black hole.

Conclusion

GE's asset sales have helped pare debt and given GE bulls hope for the future. However, GE remains highly indebted, its pension plan remains underfunded, Power remains in disarray and GECC remains under-capitalized. To help cure some of these issues the company likely needs a major equity raise. Its recent shelf registration could give the company the flexibility to raise more equity. A dilutive event could be on the horizon. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.