The Stock Market Looked Great - March Madness Ahead?

Memories often run short in markets. Since the week of December 24, stocks had taken off to the upside, and the fear and uncertainty that gripped the equity arena at the end of 2018 has faded into the markets rearview mirror.

While stocks have climbed over the past ten weeks, many of the issues that caused the selloff during the fourth quarter of 2018 have not disappeared. The US is still involved in a trade dispute with China. While negotiations are yielding some optimistic signs, the US and China have yet to seal a deal that would end the period of protectionism. The US Fed backed off their hawkish approach to monetary policy early in 2019, but the most recent reading on US GDP in the fourth quarter was a sign that economic growth could cause the central bank to pivot towards increasing interest rates once again. At the same time, the Brexit issue is becoming a hot and heavy threat to markets across all asset classes as the deadline for the divorce between the UK and EU is at the end of this month. These are just a few of the many factors that could change the direction of the stock market in the blink of an eye over the coming days and weeks.

The volatility index that reflects the implied volatility on the put and call options of stocks that are in the S&P 500 index declined steadily as stocks climbed over the past two and one-half months. The VIX typically moves lower during bullish periods but can come back with a vengeance when stocks turn lower. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures instrument (VIXY) is a tool that can take advantage of sudden shifts in the stock market. A long position in the VIXY amounts to a short position in the stock market given its historical price action.

The final three months of 2018 were ugly

At the start of October 2018, it looked like nothing could stand in front of the bull market in equities. New highs had become the norm, rather than the exception in the stock market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the bull went into hibernation last October, and a ferocious bear took control of the stock market. The March E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract plunged from a high at 2955.50 on September 21 and 2953.25 on October 3 to a low at 2316.75 on December 26, a drop of 21.6% from the high.

The decline that took stocks to their lows during the holiday season did not provide too many ho-ho-hos for investors when they received their Q4 statements.

However, stocks recovered from the December 26, Boxing Day low.

A turn around at the late December low

In the UK, Boxing Day is the day that follows Christmas when friends and family exchange gifts. The stock market in the US looked ugly on the day following Christmas, but it turned around and rallied putting in a bullish reversal that provided market participants with hope and a delayed holiday gift. The technical pattern on Boxing Day turned out to the gift that kept on giving as equities rose steadily throughout January and February and extended to the first trading day of March.

On Monday, March 3, the E-Mini S&P 500 opened and rose to a marginal new peak at 2819.75 which was the highest level since early November, but the buying ran out of steam and stocks tumbled in the first significant corrective move in weeks.

Stocks had been rallying on the back of optimism that the US and China will agree on a new framework for trade that ends the months of tariffs and retaliatory measures. Protectionism has been a dark cloud hanging over the stock market and contributed to the more than 20% decline over the final quarter of last year. On Monday, March 4, the market may have decided that optimism only goes so far, and it wants to see more meat on the bone when it comes to the trade issue over the coming days and weeks.

North Korea was a disappointment - will trade with China be the same?

The world had been optimistic as US President Trump prepared to meet with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, in Vietnam at the end of February. Expectations for an official end to the Korean Way and a denuclearization program that would lead the US to lift sanctions on the hermit nation were running high. However, the leader of the US walked away from the negotiating table when it became clear that the North Koreans were not prepared to give up its weapons of mass destruction. While President Trump put a positive spin on his exit and expressed hopes that the process of negotiations will continue and eventually lead to a satisfactory result, the Vietnam summit was far from a success.

The next significant event for the US on the world stage is the negotiations over trade with China. Before his departure for Vietnam, President Trump delayed the new 25% tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on March 1. However, the failure to reach a deal with Chairman Kim made some market participants wonder if the same fate awaits when it comes to a meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the end of March. At this point, the stock market may have gone as far as it could on the wings of optimism, and the price action on Monday, March 4 could be the start of a period of volatility as trade between the US and China is not the only issue facing the world this month.

Brexit could send shivers - a setup on the weekly chart?

March is a month that tends to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb when it comes to the weather conditions. It is also a time when supporters of college basketball teams around the US turn their attention to the tournament that will crown a national championship. On March 29, the clock will run out on Brexit, and there are few signs that the EU or UK are near an agreement on their divorce. Neither side wants a hard exit that will leave many issues up in the air, but it appears that there will need to be an eleventh-hour settlement which could cause volatility to ripple across all global markets like a tsunami in the weeks ahead.

The action in the stock market on the second trading day of March could be a sign that March Madness will not be limited to the basketball court over the coming weeks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that it put in a marginally higher high on March 4 and turned lower. A close on Friday, March 8 below 2775 on the E-Mini would put in a bearish reversal on the weekly chart. The last time we saw that type of pattern on the S&P 500 was during the week of October 1, and we all know that followed that week as stocks fell for almost three consecutive months.

March Madness in the stock market could be hanging on this Friday's close.

Positioning for volatility with VIXY

The VIX index typically moves lower when stocks rise, and higher when they fall. The VIX closed last year at 25.42 and was trading at 14.69 on Tuesday, March 5, after trading to a low at 13.38 the previous day which was the lowest level since early October 2018. The potential for March Madness in the stock market makes the VIX attractive at its current level. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures instrument is a short-term trading instrument that rises and falls with the VIX index. The fund summary for VIXY states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.

The most recent top holdings in VIXY include VIX futures contracts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A bearish reversal in the S&P 500 at the end of this week could launch the VIXY instrument which is trading not far off its lowest level since early October.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, VIXY at its current level offers more reward than risk if stocks are going into a period of March Madness.

The market is looking for more meat on the bone when it comes to a trade deal between the US and China. Moreover, with Brexit only weeks away, the most recent data on US GDP growth threatening a return to higher rates from the Fed, and stocks not far off their recent highs, we could see volatility increase dramatically over the coming trading sessions. Keep an eye on the E-Mini futures contract this Friday, if it closes below 2775, the madness could intensify, the bear could return, and price action could get sloppy and look a lot more than the final three months of 2018 than the first two months of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.