Rightmove: High-Quality Business With 4% FCF Yield & 10% Growth

Introduction

Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (U.K. ticker RMV) shares fell by as much as 6% after 2018 results were released last Friday (Mar 1, 2019), before finishing the day down 2%. At 471.9p, they remain 13% below their 52-week high of 539.6p. This article will examine whether RMV shares represent an attractive investment.

Company Overview

RMV is the #1 platform for U.K. estate agents. It is primarily a listing website for residential properties (for both sale & rental), and is free for potential buyers and tenants to use. Estate agents and developers, on the other hand, pay for their usage by subscriptions, which allow them an unlimited number of listings. Subscription prices are generally based on the customer's number of branches ("agents" in RMV terminology). The Average Revenue Per Agent (ARPA) is £1,005 per month (as of 2018).

For agents & developers, RMV also provides a range of value-add tools, with a different subset available under different subscription packages. Below are the key subscription packages:

RMV's customer base includes estate agents of various sizes, as well as developers selling new homes. 75% of revenues are from Agency, 17% from New homes, and 8% from Other (which includes services such as commercial property listings and non-property ads) (as of 2018).

Among agents, near ½ of RMV's customer base by the number of agents is from customers with 2 branches or fewer, as shown below. This diversified nature of RMV's customer base is a strength of its business model, increasing RMV’s relative value-add & pricing power with its customers.

RMV Agency Numbers by Customer Size (Jan-13 to Jun-18) Source: RMV results presentation (2018).

RMV is a mission-critical product for its customers, given how many potential buyers/tenants now start online when looking for new properties. Estate agents and new homes developers both depend heavily on platforms such as RMV to generate sales leads. In addition to listings, RMV also provides other value-add tools, such as market intel, targeted ads, branding, etc. Given how important RMV services are in helping customers generate revenues, we believe they would be one of the last cost items customers would give up.

Market Leadership

RMV is the #1 platform for residential real estate in the U.K., with a stable market share among both agents and developers, as well as among potential buyers and tenants.

RMV's competitors include Zoopla (owned by private equity firm Silver Lake) and OnTheMarket (AIM-listed, with a £81m market cap.). Zoopla is the closest competitor but RMV retains a significant lead in scale:

Zoopla's property business had revenues that were just over ½ of RMV’s when last reported (FY17 ending June 2017)

In terms of consumer time spent, RMV’s market share is more than 3x larger than that of Zoopla, as shown in the chart below)

Share of Consumer Time Spent by Platform NB. Data is based on comScore. Source: RMV results presentation (2018).

There are strong structural reasons why RMV has maintained its lead. RMV's website is similar to a marketplace and, as with other marketplace businesses, a strong flow of buyer traffic and a large pool of seller listings create a virtuous cycle. Switching costs are also high for customers, once they have put all their listings on a platform and integrated their business processes with it. The retention rate among RMV's agency customers has been at around 90% each year historically.

Strong Track Record of Growth

RMV has had an impressive history of revenue and EBIT growth (as shown below), especially in earlier years when it was still increasing its customer penetration. Its high EBIT margin of 75%+ has continued to expand, demonstrating the strength of its business model (again as shown below):

RMV Revenue & EBIT Growth (2011-18) Source: RMV results presentations. RMV EBIT Margin (2011-18) Source: RMV results presentations.

As RMV takes an ever larger share of the market, its growth from new customers has naturally decelerated. (RMV now has 17,300 agency members, vs. a total of 16,500 real estate agencies in the U.K., though many agencies have multiple branches.) However, ARPA (Average Revenue Per Agent) has continued to be a strong driver of revenue growth. RMV's customer and ARPA growth are shown in the charts below:

RMV Customer # Growth (2011-2018) Source: RMV results presentations. RMV ARPA Growth (2011-2018) Source: RMV results presentations.

ARPA growth has been generated by a mixture of upselling customers to higher-end packages and price increases. ARPA growth was slightly lower during 2017-18, which we believe was partly due to the weak U.K. real estate market.

Weak UK Real Estate Market

The fall in RMV's shares on Mar 1 was triggered by a small drop in its Agency customer number, which was down 1.7% year-on-year. This was offset by a growth in New Homes customers, meaning overall customer number was flat. RMV customer numbers since 2014 are shown below:

RMV Membership – Agency vs. New Homes (2014-18) Source: RMV results presentations.

We believe the drop is due to the weak U.K. real estate market since 2016, caused mostly by uncertainties around Brexit as well as other factors.

The U.K. residential real estate market has been difficult since 2016, reducing revenues for estate agents, which form the core of RMV's customer base. The key reason for this weakness is the uncertainty around Brexit, but other reasons included government stamp duty hikes, especially for buy-to-let and second homes. Buyer enquiries to surveyors, a good indicator of interest, have fallen substantially (see first chart below). While the total number of transactions nationally has been broadly flat until 2018, the London market has been badly hit (see second chart below):

RICS Survey – New Buyer Enquiries Growth NB. RICS = Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. Source: RICS UK Residential Market Survey (Jan-19). UK Residential Property Sales Volumes Source: Foxton results presentation (2018).

The challenging environment for estate agents in the U.K. is reflected in the shares of Foxtons (OTCPK:FXTGY) and Countrywide (OTCPK:CYWDF), the main listed estate agencies, having lost more than 80% of their value in the last 5 years:

Foxtons & Countrywide Share Prices (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets (01-Mar-19).

By contrast, RMV financials have remained resilient. As described above, despite the weak backdrop, RMV has still managed growth of more than 10% in revenue and EBIT in each of 2017 and 2018.

RMV financials were also reasonably resilient during the Great Financial Crisis - RMV revenues fell 9.5% (while ARPA remained flat) in 2009, and rebounded strongly by 26.5% in 2010, as shown in the charts below:

RMV Revenue (2007-10) Source: RMV results presentation (2010). RMV ARPA (2007-10) Source: RMV results presentation (2010).

Sustainable ARPA Growth

RMV can continue growing its ARPA sustainably due to its pricing power, high value-add and further innovations.

RMV has, over the years, demonstrated a consistent ability in moving ARPA up among its customers. This includes raising the minimum spend, upselling to move up the modal average spend, as well as increasing the penetration of high-end packages, as shown in the chart below:

RMV Agency Customer Spend – Total Spend Per Month vs. % of Agents Source: RMV results presentation (2018) (annotations are ours).

The key to RMV’s pricing power is how its tools help customers compete with each other, creating an arms race that none of them would like to lose. RMV now sells 3 subscription packages, with the top-end Optimiser being almost 2x as expensive as the low-end Essential. Management data shows clearly that the more expensive packages are far more effective, e.g. in brand visibility & lead generation (as shown below) - a good motivation for customers to upgrade.

Brand Visibility for Different RMV Packages Source: RMV results presentation (2018). Valuation Leads for Different RMV Packages Source: RMV results presentation (2018). .

Higher ARPA should also be achievable given how many RMV customers can afford to spend more with RMV. At present, RMV agency customers spend between 5% and 45% of their revenues on RMV products, as shown below. (For developers, the figure is much lower – one estimate is that RMV only represents about 2% of gross developer fees.) There is plenty of room for RMV to upsell customers whose current spend figures are at the low end, especially if RMV can introduce more value-add tools.

Agency Customer Spend on RMV as % of Revenue Source: RMV results presentation (2018).

RMV can also continue increasing its ARPA due to innovations that can help increase their productivity. Examples of tools and features that have been launched recently or are under development include:

Keyword Sort – a feature that allows potential buyers to search for properties with key words

Opportunity Manager – a tool that helps agents prioritise between different buyer/tenant enquiries

Active Display – a tool that allows developers to target potential buyers based on their prior RMV usage

As many RMV innovations help reduce customers’ other costs, they can deliver an overall saving to customers even with a higher ARPA with RMV.

High Cash Generation Distributed to Shareholders

RMV's business is highly cash-generative, with Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) / net income consistently at or above 100% (due to low capital expenditure). FCF has been growing at 10% or more per year (in line with revenue and EBIT growth), and all of it has been distributed to shareholders as dividends or share buybacks, as shown in the chart below. RMV's dividend policy is to grow dividend progressively, in line with underlying EPS growth.

RMV Cashflows vs. Net Income (2014-18A) Source: RMV annual reports.

Downside Protection

Even in a downside scenario where RMV could no longer upsell, its shares would represent an inflation-linked bond with a 4% yield:

Strong pricing power and sticky nature of RMV services means that revenues, and thus FCF, should grow at least with inflation.

2018 FCF of £161m implies a 3.9% FCF yield, and FCF has consistently been returned to shareholders in full

Another source of downside protection is potential private equity interest, as RMV's resilient & predictable cashflows make it a good Leveraged Buy-Out (LBO) candidate:

#2 player Zoopla was taken private by Silver Lake for £2.4bn in early 2018

RMV has a higher-quality mix of earnings than Zoopla but is trading at a lower EV / EBITDA, as shown below:

Zoopla (LTM, Mar-18) Rightmove (LTM, Dec-18) Revenue £283.6m £267.8m EBITDA 106.4 203.3 Net Income 58.3 160.5 EV 2,400 4,259 EV / EBITDA 22.6x 20.9x

(Note: Zoopla generated c. 44% of its FY17 EBITDA from its Comparison segment. Zoopla equity was acquired for £2.2bn, and it had £192m of net debt as of FY17 year-end.)

Valuation Impact from Brexit Uncertainties

RMV shares are currently trading in the middle of their range over the last 12 months, as shown in the chart below:

Over the last 6 months, RMV shares’ movements have correlated with FTSE All-Share Index, with both reflecting investors uncertainties around Brexit.

RMV Shares vs. FTSE All-Share (Last 6 Months) Source: Bloomberg Markets (01-Mar-19).

Conclusion

RMV is a high-quality business capable of growing its earnings at 10% per year sustainably. In a normal economic environment (i.e. no "hard Brexit"), it should be able to deliver an upside of 10-15% in the next 12 months.

Even in a downside scenario, RMV earnings should grow at least in line with inflation, making the shares worth at least that of an inflation-linked bond with a 4% yield.

We believe this is an attractive mix of risk/reward and recommend Buy.

Postscript: This article was submitted for publication on Sunday Mar 3, 2019. Closing price of RMV shares were 471.9p on Friday, Mar 1, 2019.

