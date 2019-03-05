Down 30% But 100% Upside? Nutanix Is A Buy

Nutanix (NTNX) crashed after reporting earnings as management appears to have encountered some hiccups in execution. If one believes that management can fix their errors and regain the growth of the past, then shares appear to be very cheap - but this is a big if. Given their top tier software offerings and track record (aside from this mishap), I believe management deserves the benefit of the doubt, for now. Shares are a buy.

Quick Business Overview

NTNX is a software technology company which helps customers manage their variety of cloud platforms (public cloud, private cloud, distributed cloud), from data utilization to security and beyond. Given the increasing push toward the cloud as well as reality that customers are likely to continue having multiple cloud platforms, the market for NTNX is large and growing - a perfect recipe for a growth stocks, or so it seems.

Loud Hiccups

At first glance NTNX reported strong results, as revenues grew 17%, and after removing pass-thru hardware sales, software and support revenue grew 42% YOY. Gross margins expanded from 64% to 77%, making me optimistic that future operating margins may be high as well. The problem, however, was in their guidance.

NTNX guided for Q3 to have between $290 and $300 million in revenues - which would be a huge disappointment considering that Q3 from the previous year had revenues just under $290 million. That would be a huge deceleration in growth and would imply negative growth sequentially, which would be far from the norm as we see below:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

Management indicated that the reason for the poor outlook was due to “inadequate marketing spending for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring.” While management says that they have already taken actions to address these issues, investors have little to go off on other than their word. A break in growth is typically a nightmare scenario for a high flying growth stock with no signs of profitability. Why am I nonetheless still bullish on NTNX’s prospects?

Best In Class Offering

Despite the rather serious near-term setbacks, investors still have reason to be optimistic about the long term thesis. NTNX was again named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

NTNX is the vendor of choice for 760 of the Global 2000 and 68 of the Forbes 100 - confirming their status as the market leader:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

While they indeed have strong competition from the likes of VMware (VMW) and others, the fact that they have one of the best offerings gives investors hope that this is just an execution issue, and not a product issue (not to downplay the seriousness of execution issues).

Cross Selling Accelerates Growth

NTNX continues to boast their ability to cross sell to their existing customers. As we can see below, NTNX has a broad array of offerings - customers are typically going to start from “core” and from there NTNX can cross sell products from the right two columns:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

Within “core,” NTNX has seen an increasing amount of purchases moving up from their AOS to AHV offering:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

As far as cross selling goes, NTNX has seen steady improvement in being able to sell more than just core, as seen below:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

While one can definitely make the argument that NTNX may have become overly reliant on cross selling to existing customers (leading to the poor guidance), I am hopeful that once they can fix the issues regarding lead generation, they will be able to resume growth again, accelerated by cross selling.

Shift to Subscriptions

As many long time NTNX investors might know, they are undergoing a transformation towards a recurring revenue model and are estimating to have 70-75% subscription billings within 2 years:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

Of their $335 million in second quarter revenue, only $38 million was from the non-recurring pass thru hardware. The continued transition toward a subscription style business has in turn led to a dramatic rise in gross margins, which at 77% was much higher than 64% a year prior.

While their guidance is no doubt disappointing, I think it’s still too early to count them out, as the long term growth thesis looks to be still intact, for now.

Valuation and Price Target

NTNX does not have earnings thus we can only value based on sales. Because NTNX is guiding to see pass-thru hardware sales diminish over time, we should use sales net of pass-thru hardware. For the past 4 quarters, that’s $1.07 billion. Management has guided for 183 million shares outstanding for the next quarter, thus at recent prices near $33.70, that’s a $6.17 billion market cap. While some might want to point out that they have net cash on the balance sheet and thus we should use enterprise value instead, I argue that net cash should not be subtracted because they are not currently profitable.

NTNX trades at 5.77 times trailing software and support revenue, which is very cheap. Granted, growth will be nonexistent the next quarter but prior to this setback they were growing software and support revenue at rates upwards of 40%.

What is a more reasonable price to sales multiple? In looking at peers, I assume that NTNX should be able to have at least a 25% operating margin in the future. Assuming a price to earnings multiple of 25, that would equate to a price to sales multiple of 6.25 times.

This suggests that NTNX is very cheap in the event that they can return to their former 40% growth rates.

My 12 month price target for NTNX is $70, or 12 times trailing sales. This is a step down from my previous target of $80 but still represents over 100% upside. In order to reach this target, NTNX will have to prove quickly that this quarter’s errors are really behind them and they are able to resume their rapid growth rates of the past.

Risks

NTNX is still not profitable. My valuation has the underlying assumption that not only will they be profitable in the future, but that they would be quite profitable at 25% operating margins. Clearly, NTNX needs to prove that this is only a temporary setback and that they can return to growing revenues and moving closer towards profitability.

This is a highly competitive industry and their competitors might be able to take advantage of their shortcomings. I do not doubt that some market share losses will occur - I repeat that it is vitally important for NTNX to very quickly implement the fixes necessary to solve their lead generation issues.

As a result of the lack of profitability, I recommend readers to treat NTNX as a high risk pick and size their positions accordingly. I write plenty about lower risk higher quality names - NTNX isn’t a name I would place so much allocation to, at least not yet.

No One Hurts More Than Insiders

I suspect many NTNX shareholders may have a sour feeling in their mouths (including your author). Not that it changes things, but I should point out that insiders are particularly hurt by the recent stock price decline.

As we can see below, NTNX insiders own a significant portion of shares outstanding:

(2018 Proxy)

In particular, co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey owns over 31.4% of Class B shares, good for 6.6% of total shares outstanding (based on 183 million shares outstanding). Management is highly financially incentivized to right this ship - the large insider ownership is a real plus in the current sea of red.

Conclusion

NTNX’s quarter was terrible - there’s really no way to cover it up. However, I remain confident in the long-term thesis and view this as a buying opportunity. Shares are a buy with over 100% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.