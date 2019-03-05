Economic Statesmanship

Jeff Miller: The potential resolution of trade wars would be a major positive on earnings, extend the economic cycle, and relieve growth concerns around the world.

Ronald Surz: Equity exposure should be low at retirement, re-risking up to 30-40% over the next three decades.

Retirement Safety

“Research into the optimal glidepath in retirement finds that it is optimal to begin at 10-20% in equities and to gradually re-risk to 30-40% over the following 30 years. So say Dr. Wade Pfau and Michael Kitces in their Reducing Retirement Risk with a Rising Equity Glide Path. The safe beginning protects against sequence of return risk and the re-risking extends the life of investments, helping them last a lifetime. Beginning retirement safely means ending working life safely as well since one leads into the other.” (Ronald Surz)

U.S.-China Deal Not Reflected In Current Stock Prices

“The potential resolution of trade wars would also be a major positive on key fronts of earnings, extending the economic cycle, and relieving growth concerns around the world. N.B. This does not require an outcome that resolves every point of contention – just one that stops the pain. Andrew Hecht notes that ‘a trade agreement will ignite the global economy.’ One candidate is U.S. Steel (X) which has been hit by tariffs and retaliation.” (Jeff Miller)

China, India, Turkey

“[Chinese] Premier Li Keqiang said the nation must be prepared for a ‘tough struggle’ as it faces a ‘grave and more complicated environment.’ On that note, he cut the country's economic growth target this year to 6.0%-6.5%..., the slowest pace since 1990.”

“Looking to counter ‘unfair trade practices,’ President Trump has decided goods from India and Turkey are no longer eligible for preferential, tariff-free access to the U.S. market. India played down the impact of the move, saying it was keeping retaliatory tariffs out of trade talks.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

Let’s connect some dots between today’s top two stories in Wall Street Breakfast (quoted above). China is reeling economically. Its premier announced the nation faces a “tough struggle,” with economic growth falling to a low not seen in three decades. (For those wondering why 6% to 6.5% growth is considered a struggle, note that some China watchers question the accuracy of the nation’s official statistics.)

The foremost factor credited with slowing Chinese economic growth is the nation’s trade war with the U.S. (Analysts also cite higher corporate borrowing costs as a key factor, which is actually a positive factor aimed at de-risking the economy.)

The very next story reports that the U.S. has turned its trade guns on India and Turkey, yet India is keeping retaliatory threats out of its dialogue with U.S. trade partners.

This is a rare example of economic statesmanship today. Regardless of what one thinks of the wisdom of the U.S. trade approach or on which side justice lies, it never made much sense in my view for China to let itself get caught in a fight with the U.S. In the military sphere, commanders count guns, navy ships and identify spheres of influence, finding ways where even the weaker power can play up its advantages. China’s leaders miscalculated in this trade war. Not only is the U.S. economy twice as large as China’s, but in this particular theater of battle – trade – the U.S. held the high strategic ground, with 2018 exports of $74 billion vs. Chinese exports to the U.S. of $297 billion.

India, Asia’s rising economic powerhouse, India, has apparently taken note of this fact. I quote CNBC:

“‘The benefit to industry is low, U.S. tariffs are already low,’ said another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. ‘GSP is more symbolic of the strategic relationship, not in value terms.’”

While the benefits of this program may be low, the deficit between the U.S. and India was $27 billion in 2017. India has prudently decided not to fight the U.S. here.

Leaders must carefully weight considerations of national pride with considerations of national interests. There’s no shame in finding face-saving ways to carry on when the alternative is an all-too foreseeable “tough struggle” that has palpably weakened China’s economy.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.