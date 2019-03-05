Here's Why Amazon's Stock Faces Trouble

Reports late last week noted that Amazon (AMZN) may be making a push into a grocery store concept. Should such a move happen it would not be all that surprising given Amazon's attempts to add more brick and mortar stores in recent years, including books stores and the purchase of Whole Foods. However, such an addition would add another low-margin business to Amazon, which may not help the company or its stock over the next one to two years.

Amazon at the moment had higher operating margins than Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Kroger (KR), and Weis Markets (WMK). However, a big reason for those margins is due to Amazon Web Services. Overall, Amazon had an operating margin of just 5.2% in the fourth quarter, which believe it or not is nearly its highest over the past five years.

AWS Drives Profits

In the fourth quarter, AWS had total revenue of $7.4 billion and an operating income of approximately $2.2 billion, giving the unit an operating margin of 29.3%. Despite AWS producing just 10.3% of the company's total revenue in the fourth quarter, AWS produced almost 58% of operating income, and for the full-year AWS generated just 11% of the total revenue and nearly 59% of operating income.

Take AWS away from the equation, and Amazon had total revenue in the fourth quarter of $64.95 billion and operating income of $1.61 billion, a margin of 2.5%. For the full year that operating margin falls to 2.4%.

Big Margin Expansion Needed

It places Amazon's operating margins ex-AWS on par already with the grocery stores and worse than Target and Walmart. Further expansion into the low-margin businesses such as grocery stores is likely to make the drag on the non-AWS margins even more significant. It will make it even harder for Amazon to produce the margins needed to grow earnings as consensus analysts estimate currently forecast.

Consensus estimates are forecasting revenue to grow nearly 61% through the year 2021 to $374.6 billion from $232.9 billion in 2018, a compounded annual growth rate of 17.2%. Additionally, analysts currently forecast earnings to nearly triple by the year 2021 to $57.36 per share from $20.14 in 2018, a compounding annual growth rate of 41.8%. Right there is the very clue needed to determine that analysts are already modeling in a significant amount of margin expansion for the company in coming years.

Pressure on AWS

It will put more pressure on Amazon to grow its AWS business in the future while also increasing margins to offset other parts of the company. I already pointed out in my last article Amazon Is Now A Slowing Growth Story, AWS is already seeing a decline in growth.

(Data from Amazon)

Slipping AWS Margins

Additionally, it isn't clear if operating margins for AWS can continue to grow. During the third quarter of 2018 operating margins peaked at 31% and contracted to 29% in the fourth quarter. But more troublesome is that operating margin for the unit has averaged 26.1% since 1Q'16, with a standard deviation of +/- 2.3%. It's entirely possible that margins may once again begin to fall as the company reinvests money into the unit to keep pace with other Cloud players such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

On the fourth quarter conference call, the company even noted that margins might fall in the future due to a combination of lower prices or building out the sales team for AWS. Brian Olsavsky said on the call: "Yeah. Sure. Let me start with the AWS operating margin, as you called it out. That number will move around, we're very pleased with the 29.3% that we saw during the quarter. Of course, at any point in time, this business is going to be a combination of lowering prices, expanding geographically, adding people to build, especially tech teams and sales teams to build new and innovative products and staying very relevant and ahead of our customers’ minds. And infrastructure, well again, it will balance between quarters a bit."

Not All See Trouble Ahead

Despite my viewpoint, there are plenty of others who are more positive on Amazon and see the company growing margins in the future. Evercore ISI noted it sees gross profits growing by as much as 400 basis points faster than revenue over the next few years, according to a report by Seeking Alpha. Gross margins are of course a different metric than operating margins, but then again it also would suggest that Evercore sees Amazon controlling their expenses, which is something that may not be easy should the company plunge into grocery stores.

What Next?

For now, should Amazon make a move into grocery stores it may prove to be disastrous for the stock. It will weight on overall operating margins and put more pressure to keep margins high for AWS. If Amazon chooses to ignore profits like it does from time to time to boost its very long-term growth prospects, then it could spell unwelcome news for the company’s future earnings power and the stock over the next year or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

