Factor Tilt Performance: February 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In an ongoing monthly series of articles, I have been covering five different factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run outperformance - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting. As seen below, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark over the trailing 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies.

In this article, I will discuss each of these strategies recent and long-run performance and try and describe expected forward performance for these strategies.

Size

The size factor, represented here by the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR), outperformed again in February. This factor underperformed meaningfully in the broad-based sell-off in the fourth quarter. Over longer time intervals, size has delivered strong outperformance. Over the past ten years, the strategy has delivered 18.3% annualized. Over twenty years, the strategy has bested the large cap S&P 500 by 4.5% per annum. A quality or low volatility tilt works well in concert with size to screen for good businesses and screen out companies that have small market capitalizations because they are headed towards zero.

Value

The Value factor, represented by the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV), was the lone laggard in February. The Value strategy, which one would have expected to bounce in a risk-on environment, trailed due largely due to an overweight to underperforming financials. While some may bemoan the underperformance of Value, the last decade looks pretty good. From the depths of the financial crisis, the Value factor has generated scintillating 22%+ returns. The strategy has lagged for the past 1, 3, and 5-year periods, but the strategy typically gleans most of its outperformance early in an expansion.

Low Volatility

The Low Volatility factor, represented by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) of the lowest volatility quintile of the broad market, outperformed again in February. It has been a good six months for the strategy, which strongly bested the market in the risk-off environment in the fourth quarter. Low Volatility is the only strategy that has lagged the broad market in the ten years since the markets bottomed in early 2009, but on a risk-adjusted basis the strategy has been a winner. Below I have tabled the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns to accompany the return series from the first table. Over ten years, the Low Volatility strategy has trailed by less than 1% per year - not bad for a historically long economic expansion. This lagging performance occurred with less than three-quarters of the return volatility of the broad market.

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (NOBL), represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index populated by companies that have paid increasing dividends for 25 years, shares some of return profile of Low Volatility. The strategy bested the market in February and has posted strong returns versus the market over the last six months. As I noted in yesterday's detail of constituent performance, 53 of 57 companies have posted positive returns so far in 2019. These consistent dividend growers have demonstrated the wherewithal to increase shareholder payouts over multiple business cycles and generated long-run outperformance.

Equal-Weighting

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP), which weights each S&P 500 constituent evenly instead of using traditional capitalization weighting, has outperformed rather sharply to start the year. January saw equal-weighting outperform by just over 2% - a historically large monthly outperformance. These relative gains continued in February in smaller size, demonstrating the breadth of the market rally. Over long time intervals, equal-weighting has beat the market handily, gleaning structural alpha from a combination of the size factor and the contrarian nature of rebalancing.

Summary

If you believe that the stock market is likely to continue to advance, small-cap stocks, value stocks, and equal-weighting should post relative gains. A Fed pause may allow the business cycle to extend and forestall an economic downturn. Even with the potential for the cycle to elongate further, we are still likely late in the business cycle. Rebounding equity multiples have priced some of this cycle expansion quickly into share prices. Monetary stimulus in the form of extraordinary monetary accommodation and ultra-low rates has peaked. Fiscal stimulus in the form of tax cuts and growing budget deficits has likely peaked. Over the next few quarters, size, value, and equal-weighting may outperform; over the next few years, low volatility and dividend growth are likely to outperform. Over decades, I believe there are structural drivers that will make all of these strategies outperform. Readers should position in these tilts based on their respective horizons and risk tolerances.

