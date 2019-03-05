Dividend Cuts For The High-Yield BDC Sector

BDCs have been outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019 and are almost done reporting results. This article discusses some of the items investors should be watching when TCRD reports Wednesday.

Business development companies, or BDCs, are almost finished reporting calendar year-end results, and this article discusses some of the items that investors should be watching when THL Credit (TCRD) reports later this week. Also discussed is the recent dividend cut for one of the worst-managed BDCs, Medley Capital (MCC).

Quick BDC Market Update

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple "oversold" higher-quality BDCs with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown. As investors jump back into financial stocks, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019, but still has an average dividend yield of around 10%. The average BDC continually outperforms high-yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), and UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS). It should also be noted that the following table does not take into account returns from dividends.

It is interesting to note that BDCs with exposure to collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") such as PSEC, KCAP, and OXSQ, are not having a good year so far. Over the last 10 weeks, I have had focus articles discussing MRCC, GAIN, OCSL, CGBD, FSK, HTGC, TPVG, GSBD, TCRD, PSEC, and PNNT.

BDCs such as NMFC, GBDC, ARCC, TCPC, MAIN, and TSLX had better price performance near the end of 2018 and were not as oversold going into 2019 which is likely why they have not appreciated as much as the others. The following chart shows the change in stock price from August 31, 2018, through December 31, 2018, but keep in mind that BDCs pay meaningful dividends that are not taken into account.

BDC Dividend Changes For 2019

As mentioned in my recent articles, there are a handful of BDCs that will likely cut dividends in 2019, including MCC, which recently announced that it was reducing its quarterly dividend by 50% and predicted in my previous articles. However, there are also many more that will likely increase their current regular dividend and/or pay special dividends this year, including MAIN, ARCC and TSLX, as discussed last month.

This article discusses dividend coverage for MCC and TCRD, and the following are the three methods that I use for ranking dividend coverage:

Historical dividend coverage: Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc.

Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc. Projected dividend coverage: Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses.

Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses. Optimal Leverage Analysis: Assessing future dividend coverage based on portfolio growth using available cash and borrowings (leverage) as well as changes in portfolio yield, apples-to-apples comparison of BDC dividend coverage using similar amounts of leverage.

TCRD Historical Dividend Coverage

Many investors rely on historical dividend coverage for assessing potential dividend coverage. However, when it comes to weighting the previously mentioned categories of dividend coverage, historical is typically the least reliable indicator for future coverage. There are many reasons for this, including constantly changing income and expense trends as well as portfolio credit issues. Many of the BDCs that have previously cut dividends announced that the primary drivers of the reduced distributions were related to potentially lower yields on investments either due to yield compression, rotating into safer investments and/or recent portfolio credit issues. Most of these BDCs had "spillover" or excess distributable income and gains that could have been used to cover shortfalls, but management decided to align the dividends with projected earnings.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, TCRD reported just below my base case projections mostly due to lower-than-expected portfolio growth partially offset by higher portfolio yield and dividend income. The company would have only covered 78% of its dividend without the benefit of fee waivers which is lower than the previous quarter at 91%.

Q. What would the $0.26 of net investment income be if you accrued your normal fee which you've been very gracious and foregoing? A. About $0.21 or $0.22 if we adjust the full fee under our existing fee schedule.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

However, there was a small decline in Q3 2018 interest income related to a reversal from Q2 2018 for Loadmaster Derrick & Equipment:

Q. And on the Loadmaster update, you said some of the second quarter income was reversed. How much… A. We had a receivable booked in June 30 of about a $115,000 related to Q2 interest. And we - again when we put the loan on non-accrual in Q3, we reversed that receivable, didn't book income in Q3. So, the net impact was about $225,000 to $235,000 impact Q3 on NII.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Also, the company is now underleveraged with a historically low debt-to-equity of 0.68. From October 1, 2018 through November 7, 2018, the company made new investments totaling $15.2 million and follow-on investments of $8.6 million at a weighted average yield of 10.9%.

From a leverage and liquidity perspective, leverage levels remained lower than recent levels at 0.68 times at September 30 proceeds from the full realization of Dodge and the partial repayment in Alex were used to pay down the revolver, leaving us with excess capacity and capital to invest in core assets moving forward. We've made several investments post quarter-end increasing this leverage. And we continue to target a range of 0.6 times to 0.8 times and we expect to operate closer to 0.75 times as we further the repositioning of the portfolio.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

There was another increase in the overall portfolio yield during Q3 2018 mostly due to rising LIBOR and increased investment in its Logan JV. However, I have projected lower portfolio yields over the coming quarters as the company rotates into first-lien assets.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Slides

TCRD Projected Dividend Coverage

Projecting dividend coverage is mostly about reading the trends for income and expenses. This includes general sector and specific company trends, watching and predicting portfolio credit issues, changes to capital structure and borrowing costs as well as estimating a range of performance for portfolio growth and non-recurring income. Many BDCs have recently been experiencing higher portfolio yields due to the impact of rising LIBOR on variable-rate investments. Previously, the BDC sector experienced declining portfolio yields driven by competition for "true" first-lien and higher-quality assets.

TCRD has been re-positioning its portfolio, including reducing the amount of non-income producing equity investments to 4% of the portfolio and 80% invested into Core Assets (first-lien debt and Logan JV) with a stated goal of 90%. On October 26, 2018, TCRD fully exited its debt and controlling equity investment in Tri Starr Management Services, Inc. at fair value as on September 30, 2018.

I said on previous calls that we will focus on reducing non-core assets and exiting or monetizing up to 50% of our non-cash generating equity investments. As disclosed in our subsequent events and our 10-Q, we achieved a realization on a non-core asset, control investment and Tri-Starr in October. With this most recent exit, we have nearly achieved our objective and reduced non-cash generating equity investments from $41 million at December 31, 2017 to $22 million or by 44%. This $19 million reduction reflects realizations or investments moving into income-producing status. Consistent with our strategy, we intend to redeploy proceeds from Tri-Starr's equity and lower yielding term loan into the Logan joint venture and senior secured term loans which will be accretive to the dividend. The cash proceeds and escrow dollar proceeds were in line with the mark of our portfolio position as of September 30. We consider Tri-Starr to be a good example of how we want to execute our asset control equity for investments going forward.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Slides

Management is hoping to offset lower yields (from investing in safer assets) through growing its THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV), a joint venture, which primarily invests in senior secured first lien term loans, growing from $257 million in December 31, 2017, to $332 million as of September 30, 2018, providing higher yields as shown below.

The target redeployment of the assets in the Logan joint venture was 15% has already been achieved. As of September 30, Logan represents 16% of our portfolio and we will target additional growth in Q4 with a longer term target of approximately 20%. Logan continues to perform well, generating over a 13% return on equity for Q3. The Logan portfolio continues to be highly diversified, with approximately $330 million invested across 130 borrowers and benefits from the strength and size of the broader THL Credit platform to drive shareholder value.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Slides

On October 5, 2018, TCRD completed a public offering of $50 million of 6.125% notes due 2023 the trading symbol “TCRW”. The 2023 Notes mature on October 30, 2023, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after October 30, 2021. On October 16, 2018, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional $1.6 million to cover over-allotments. On November 5, 2018, the proceeds from this public offering were used to redeem the 2021 Notes and partially repay the revolving credit facility. As a result of this redemption, TCRD will recognize approximately $0.9 million of one-time costs from the accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs related to the 2021 Notes during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Slides

MCC and TCRD Optimal Leverage Analysis

This is a longer-term run-rate analysis of dividend coverage that takes into account the potential for portfolio growth with available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage."

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" mentioned "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the 'Lower Yield' scenario."

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" mentioned "the reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08"

As subscribers of my service already know, MCC was considered to have Level 4 dividend coverage implying that a reduction was imminent and TCRD is considered Level 3 implying that a reduction is likely if there are no significant financial and operational improvements.

The following tables show various amounts of leverage for MCC with higher and lower portfolio yields to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management, and incentive fees.

TCRD management mentioned that it will not be taking advantage of reducing its asset coverage ratio (enabling a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0) until it can successfully reposition the portfolio:

We need to further diversify the balance sheet, exit some of the owned positions before we consider adding a incremental leverage to our balance sheet. So as we sit here today we don’t see any change. With that said going forward I think we highlighted that the increased leverage plays to the strength of the overall platform. We pointed at Logan as an example of that Logan is a very, very strong performing asset to the BDC. It sources opportunities and assets from across the platform and I think this quarter generated a little over 40% ROE. So I’m not saying -- just not now it's not never, maybe some time in the future most likely see if we are able to stabilize the equity base.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

On August 2, 2018, TCRD management and its Board agreed to extend its waiver of 100% of the incentive fees through June 30, 2019. However, for the lower yield scenario, I have assumed no fee waivers. It is important to note that this analysis is dependent on average dividend and other income of around $3.7 million to $4.2 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

Summary and General Investing Recommendations

If MCC continues to have credit issues and declining portfolio yield, there will likely be continued dividend reductions unless the company is able to successfully complete its proposed merger.

Source: MCC Investor Presentation

As for TCRD, the analysis above implies that the current dividend is not sustainable if its portfolio yield declines and fee waivers expire. Undistributed taxable recently declined from $0.34 to $0.29 per share over the last two quarters. However, it should be noted that the last time TCRD reduced its dividend there was also undistributed taxable income but management aligned the dividend closer to expected net earnings from the portfolio. Management was asked on the recent call about the potential for adjusting the dividend even after the portfolio is repositioned:

A. We are working hard to continue to execute on what we think is a path forward. And again, as we've said before and I'm not trying to dodge the question, I think as we sit back and work to execute here, there's still a few more questions we need to have answered different ways and come back with a strong degree of conviction and do the math around the question you're asking us to do. I think we've signaled to the market with our intention to continue to waive the incentive fee through Q2 of 2019 that between now and then we should be able to come back and do that. I think the rough math that you're doing makes sense. With that said, our ability to increase our leverage, adjust our fee construct is to your point the market has changed to what we can have the right balance between what makes sense for us to run the fund with an ROE that makes sense for our shareholder. We're still looking and thinking if we can get that done and we expect and hope to have that question-and-answer within the next six months. Come June, we feel like we should be in a position to see where the balance sheet is so we can make a lot of decisions as it relates to what the asset mix should be, how stable our equity base should be, what we should do with the potential for incremental leverage. So, there is a lot of decisions that need to be made once we get our plan executed. And our dividend and our fee construct would be both on the table.

Source: THL Credit 2018 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

TCRD investors should be prepared for a ~25% reduction in the current quarterly dividend closer to $0.20 per share. However, there is a good chance that the reduction is already priced in.

Previous TCRD Dividend Cut:

As mentioned in previous articles, BDC pricing can be volatile and investors need to assess reported results as soon as possible. As shown below, the time to sell TCRD was in early morning trading after reporting Q2 2016. By the time the company announced a dividend reduction, it had already been fully priced in (as it likely is now) resulting in the following rally:

Source: Yahoo Finance

To be a successful BDC investor:

As companies report results, closely monitor dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies. There are around 50 publicly-traded BDCs; please be selective.

