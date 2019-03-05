Facebook: Welcome To The Hotel California

The company is a dominant force in digital advertising, one of the most profitable enterprises in the world, and likely a high growth value compounder for years to come.

Intro

Just like the famous Eagles song Hotel California says “you can check out any time you want, but you can never leave”, Facebook (FB) has a level of almost gravity-like pull on both its users and its advertisers. Users are on Facebook to connect with their families, friends, communities, and businesses, creating content and spending time sometimes at levels bordering addiction. Advertisers, on the other hand, realize a fantastic return on their marketing dollars from being able to reach these users with remarkable precision. Although Facebook is currently somewhat controversial due to the recent data breaches and inappropriate content events, neither the users nor the advertisers are about to stop using its products. Why? Simply because there is no substitute. Due to its business model and platform power, Facebook is to digital advertising in the 21st century what newspapers, radio, and television combined were to the mass market advertising in the 20th century.

Like a kid unable to afford a coveted but expensive toy, I’ve been watching Facebook from the sidelines for a long time as its price never quite reached my comfort zone. However, as successive scandals in 2018 unfolded, and media outfits rushed to cover the events painting an unflattering picture of the company, and Facebook committed to some previously unplanned margin impacting cost increases in order to deal with these issues, Facebook stock price continued to take a hit. Around Christmas 2018, and as the market was tanking on a daily basis, the shiny toy was finally on sale. I determined that Facebook was unduly cheap and decided to load up for my portfolio. In fact, I considered Facebook so undervalued that in addition to ordinary shares, I also bought LEAPs, long-term options, out of the money but with decent chance of providing leveraged returns prior to their expiration in 2021.

When Headlines Move Stocks

Before I delve into the details, I’d like to describe a specific condition that often makes me take a deeper interest in a company. It has also proven to be very profitable for my portfolio on more than one occasion. The trigger is that if I ever notice a large and well-known company’s stock price being impacted by headline news, this tickles my interest.

We all know that media outlets need an audience in order to sell advertising and ensure they stay relevant. The media sensationalizes stories that may not be that important or keeps the topic in front of their audience simply because it is something that keeps bringing that audience back.

All in itself, this is nothing new, it has always been that way, and it will continue. But when it comes to impact of these events on stock prices, I believe there is an interesting phenomenon that takes place, and one that sometimes can create good buying opportunities. As media drags certain companies through the mud, regardless if they deserve it or not, the investing community overwhelmingly reacts as if: a) everything journalists write is unequivocally true; b) each issue is directly related to the company’s long term profit/loss capacity and c) whatever recent negativity being written is projected well into the future. Investors get into the “sell now ask questions later” mode, unwilling to accept short-term volatility. When emotions take over common sense, any social media and newsfeed post has the potential to amplify the need to sell, and thus a negative feedback loop is created which continues to feed on itself. And that is how we can sometimes get shares of great companies for much cheaper than we would think it is possible.

I’ve had some experience before with this phenomenon of newspaper articles helping to push share prices down. It pays to stay tuned in, while separating the important from the noise, and acting with a longer-term perspective in mind. For example, I remember a couple years after the great recession, as I was buying a certain megabank’s shares, they were getting cheaper by the day because of yet another negative news story. The company was a media punching bag, already in the penalty box because of the financial crisis and just about everything was being blown out of proportion. A particular event, although years ago, stayed in my mind: the implementation of a $5 debit card fee to offset some of the income lost as new banking regulations were taking place. If you followed all the media crucifixion and how the stock reacted, you would have thought that the bank repossessed all of the country’s savings, trucked them to a landfill, and burned them in an inferno, instead of simply imposing a $5 fee on free checking accounts! The punishment of the stock price did not fit the crime, not even close. And hence came the opportunity for anyone who took a longer and more rational view of the situation at hand.

Facebook as a Media Target

Back to Facebook; in case you haven’t noticed, it has also been in media’s crosshairs, ever since the 2016 elections. It started with the Russian meddling, and continued through the Cambridge Analytics situation, with a number of smaller scandals that followed. In the meantime, the Europeans implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which had a potential to tamper growth and ability of companies such as Facebook to track their users online.

As I followed these developments, I wasn’t necessarily disagreeing that the company had dropped the ball and could have done better. But the media was unrelenting with the stories, and it started to look like this fire of negativity took a life of its own. For me personally, the turning point came from this WSJ article that described a new two part Frontline documentary as “must see TV” and which went on to claim how “social-media site has morphed into a sociopolitical evil”. As a fan of both the WSJ and Frontline investigative journalism, the article certainly got my attention so I watched the documentary. You can find it here.

But after I saw it back in October of 2018, I remember thinking that my conclusion was completely different from what the WSJ article stated. I didn’t see Facebook as some sort of evil enterprise led by an unscrupulous and ever shifting money-grabbing mega billionaire founder. My take was that Facebook had been dealing with some growing pains, just like any other company that grows in leaps and bounds. Many of these companies are not as visible or as important to society as Facebook, so we may not see or care about their growing pains. But Facebook is an entirely different animal – it successfully built a social media platform used by a third of humanity on planet Earth. These same unprecedented 2+ billion users create a mind-numbing amount of content, videos, and pictures. Facebook didn’t have a clear approach to how they should mediate what is being posted, and a minority of the offensive and inappropriate postings created a disproportional amount of negative impact. One could tell in the documentary that Facebook did not see themselves as a censorship organization and that it got blindsided with these new responsibilities and what to do about them.

Mark Zuckerberg

In all this, I just did not see Mark Zuckerberg, the company founder and CEO, as a villain. I’ve never considered him a short-term profit maximizer; quite the opposite, he always seemed more like a poster child of deferred gratification and someone whose thinking has consistently been long-term. We should all remember that Mr. Zuckerberg could have been a cool billionaire if, at age 22, he accepted Yahoo’s offer in 2006. If he was a short-term profit maximizer he would have taken the money and rode into the sunset. He is also the person who led Facebook through building up the social network without necessarily scaring away the users with excessive ads in the early goings. And then, he bet the farm on the mobile app and succeeded. In any of these events, he didn’t cut corners and instead kept the long-term business building perspective. And today he is worth some $60b.

So to me the idea that Zuckerberg would somehow jeopardize the entire Facebook platform by keeping a hands off approach simply did not make sense. He, as well as his management team, are simply too smart to be that dumb.

Stick It To The Competitor Who Ate Your Lunch

I also believe that there is another aspect of the media impact on Facebook, and that relates to media bias. I will respectfully decline to discuss whether Facebook and the Russian meddling had anything to do with 2016 final election results, and whether the left or the right media carries any grudge with Facebook about all that’s taken place. Although these events certainly didn’t help Facebook make any friends, the bias I’m talking about is economic, one far more important to the media empires. As social media continues to swell in importance and takes up increasingly larger portion of users time, Facebook is emerging as the clear winner. The company is an ever growing snowball behemoth rolling down the hill and gobbling all the advertising dollars along its path. At the same time, the traditional media outlets, the ones that survived, are fighting for scraps and downsizing along the way. Marketing budgets are limited and one dollar spent on Facebook likely means a dollar spent less on the traditional media (newspapers, TV, etc.). That fact makes Facebook a particularly important target. Thus the story is not just about an evil Facebook any more, but conveniently, that evil Facebook also happens to be a dominant competitor to the very media outlets that report about it. Although I don’t want to overemphasize this fact, we should keep it in mind when seeing stories about Facebook in the traditional media. Let’s just say I take them with a grain of salt.

Facebook’s Business

Most of the people are familiar with Facebook’s ecosystem: Facebook mobile and desktop, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. As users spend time on these platforms, they provide an ample audience for advertisers to reach. Selling advertising is how Facebook makes almost all of its money.

It is, however, paramount to understand how different Facebook’s advertising is from the traditional media, when looking from the standpoint of the value to the advertiser. If an advertiser is reaching their audience via the traditional media, TV/magazines/radio/etc., even with a sophisticated marketing strategy, the approach is analogous to firing with a shotgun. Advertisers bombard large numbers of users with messages hoping that along the way they will hit the right target. They usually have to repeat these ads multiple times at a high cost each, and likely without immediate feedback on the level of success. Because your TV does not know anything about you, an overwhelming majority of the messages showing up on the channels you watch are a complete waste of resources for the advertiser, and waste of your time as a consumer because you likely don’t care a bit about what they are showing you.

Facebook, on the other hand, allows for a specific target to be reached via focused demographics, interest, and a number of other criteria. The advertiser also gets an immediate feedback on the results, how many people saw the ads, and how many clicked on them. In other words, if the traditional media is a shotgun, Facebook is a precision laser, focusing on a specific target.

Let’s use an example. Let’s say you own a business that makes and sells t-shirts online. Your target audience are males in the US and Canada, 18-35 year old, currently in college or college graduates, that enjoy playing or watching sports. Facebook actually allows you to get that granular, and for a fraction of what it would cost to pay for any other medium, via Facebook you can display your ad on the Facebook pages of the individuals that fit this criteria. When the ads run, the advertiser gets live access to results, how many people saw it, how many people clicked on it, and how many people got to your site because of the ad.

It is hard to overemphasize how critical specific targeting and immediate feedback are to a company spending advertising dollars. As results are available real time, an advertiser can accordingly make changes, experiment with their ad copy message, and adjust immediately to ensure that the next dollar spent will add more value than the previous one.

Also, Facebook allows any size budget to be usable. You run a local restaurant and would like a quick promotion by spending a couple of hundred dollars to reach people in your town? Sure. You don’t need multi-million dollar budgets of car manufacturers or soft drink makers.

So now if you take a couple billion captive users worldwide with the ability to reach these users with pinpoint accuracy, it becomes clear why Facebook is such a fantastic business, the most efficient advertising platform in history, and likely without any viable competition. Well, maybe aside from Google, but its model is a bit different and not a topic for this writeup.

Digital Ad Market

According to eMarketer, worldwide digital ad spend is expected to reach some $330b in 2019, a number that is 17% higher than in 2018. Only three companies are going to capture the lion’s share of that spend: Google, Facebook, and Alibaba. With projected $67b coming to Facebook, it effectively owns 20% of the worldwide digital spend. As digital usage continues to explode in growth worldwide, and more marketing dollars move from the traditional media to digital platforms, Facebook is in a pole position to continue to grow its top line for the foreseeable future at a clip much faster than almost any business of its size and profitability.

Source: eMarketer

Network Power

One of Facebook’s greatest strengths that translates into a formidable moat is its incredibly powerful network effect. Although adding more users is bound to slow down and eventually reach its limits, the fact that Facebook’s ecosystem is integral to people’s social media lives will continue to virtually guarantee value to both users and advertisers. What strengthens this network is user-created, interesting, and personal content that keeps people in the network engaged within the ecosystem. All this is virtually impossible to replicate, at least in the foreseeable future. Recall that even Google tried to get into Facebook’s turf with Google+, a social platform which never quite took off, and was recently abandoned by the company.

At the same time we have to remember, not creating content is a double edged sword for Facebook. On the one hand, this keeps costs significantly lower as the users themselves are non-paid content creators. On the other hand, as discussed above, there are clearly issues with fake news, data breaches, inappropriate content, and fake accounts. Facebook is undoubtedly committed to finding a way to deal with it though. How do we know that? Well, at the end of 2018 Facebook had some 35,000 employees, an increase of 10,000 when compared to 2017. Based on the comments from the company’s management, most of those new positions were added in order to deal with security and content review. Although not easy to value in accounting terms, networks are incredibly valuable to companies that get them to scale. Amazon, for example, started as an online book seller, which then expanded into selling anything and everything, all the while by increasing its network value for the people who were in it. Today, Amazon’s 100+ million Prime members are a captive audience for anything that Amazon can think of monetizing. There are no guarantees of course, but it is certainly easier if you have an army of people already buying from you on a regular basis, than if you don’t. Facebook has the same opportunities, only on an even larger, and global, scale. Its Monthly Active Users (MAUs) are 2.3 billion and growing, and these are the people who use Facebook pages/mobile app. These numbers don’t include Instagram (1+ b users) or WhatsApp (1.5+ b users). In the last quarter’s earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg spoke about expanding into a payment app, steering Instagram towards retail sales channel, and also combining messaging across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Although we don’t know currently how or when all of this can be monetized, it is not that difficult to imagine that Facebook’s network effect is powerful enough to continue to find ways for additional profits by leveraging users across its many products.

Key Questions Regarding Users, Advertisers, and Management

As the controversies were swirling around, I was conducting my research in late 2018, and determined that to cut through the noise I needed to get comfortable with answering only these three questions:

What did the users do? What did the advertisers do? What did Facebook do to address issues?

1. What Did the Users Do?

As described previously, the size and scope of Facebook’s network effect is the most important business advantage it has, so it was important for me to find out if people were leaving Facebook en masse.

With scandals unfolding, a number of people pledged to delete their Facebook accounts on moral grounds, privacy concerns, and other reasons. For the most part, this was more of a noise than reality though. This Slate article has some examples on the level of success and challenges people experienced when they tried to delete their Facebook pages.

Importantly, as illustrated by the two slides below from Facebook’s Q4 2018 earnings report, there wasn’t much evidence that people were dumping Facebook. As I analyzed these numbers (which at the time were only through Q3, as Q4 did not come out yet), daily and monthly active users were stable in the US and Europe, with other regions showing uninterrupted growth.

Source: Facebook Q4 2018 Earnings Slides Source: Facebook Q4 2018 Earnings Slides

In my opinion, with all the data breaches that now seem to regularly take place, sometimes minor, sometimes massive and widely impacting such as Equifax, the users are becoming kind of, well, numb to these things. And although these events make headlines, they don’t necessarily change the behavior or somehow force users to abandon products and companies they do business with. In fact, it seems that people just shrug it off, soon forget about it, and continue on with their business as usual.

Thus, I concluded that scandals had done very little damage to Facebook’s most important asset: its network of users.

2. What Did the Advertisers Do?

Well, if the users are sticking around, I suspected that advertisers would do the same. More data from Facebook’s Q4 2018 earnings report corroborate that. Again, I only had data through Q3 at the time, but now with Q4, it is even more dramatic:

Source: Facebook Q4 2018 Earnings Slides Source: Facebook Q4 2018 Earnings Slides

With revenues climbing, ARPU stable or climbing, one more time there was no visible evidence that this was a company in crisis or that its advertisers were abandoning it in droves. Besides, as discussed, where else would they go for the best return on their marketing dollars?

3. What Did Facebook Do to Address Issues?

I never doubted that the company was very serious about righting the wrongs, with Mark Zuckerberg and the management team clearly stating that investing in closing these loopholes was the priority, and the company was constantly adding resources towards that goal.

Financials

Before getting into Facebook’s specific numbers, I thought it may be interesting to get a bird’s eye view at some of the most significant enterprises in the world and how Facebook compares to them. I put together a quick table below that lists top 10 companies with largest profits in 2018, plus a few other well-known enterprises, all in attempt to quickly get a landscape view of where Facebook fits among the big boys.

Company Ticker 2018 Revenues (B) 2018 Profits (B) Net Income % Market Cap (B) Net Debt (B) EV (B) P/E Apple AAPL $266 $59 22% $811 -$130 $681 14 Bershire Hathaway BRK.A $248 $25 10% $500 -$17 $483 20 Microsoft MSFT $110 $34 31% $820 -$49 $771 24 JP Morgan Chase JPM $109 $32 29% $341 $511 $852 11 Google GOOG $137 $31 23% $785 -$105 $680 25 Bank of America BAC $91 $28 31% $275 $259 $534 10 Royal Dutch Shell RDS $388 $23 6% $256 $50 $306 11 Toyota TM $266 $23 9% $195 $135 $330 8 Facebook FB $56 $22 39% $468 -$41 $427 21 Intel INTC $71 $21 30% $229 $14 $243 11 ATT T $171 $19 11% $217 $171 $388 11 Disney DIS $59 $13 22% $165 $16 $181 13 Amazon AMZN $233 $10 4% $797 $8 $805 80 Walmart WMT $500 $10 2% $286 $48 $334 29 Netflix NFLX $15 $1 7% $157 $7 $164 157 Alibaba BABA $37 $9 24% $436 -$10 $426 48

Source: Individual company financial disclosures for 2018

There are many inferences that can be made from the above, and here are a few of my observations:

With $22b in profits, Facebook is in the top 10 most profitable enterprises in the world

At 39% net income margin, Facebook is the most profitable on that variable. In other words, for every dollar of revenue, after all the expenses and taxes, almost 40 cents drops to the bottom line.

At zero debt and $41b in cash, Facebook is in good company as only Apple, Microsoft, and Google have better net debt positions.

At only $56b in revenues, Facebook is making its profits from the smallest revenue base when compared to the companies above it in terms of absolute profits

Facebook’s P/E of 21 is higher than Apple, the megabanks, Toyota, Intel, or AT&T for example, so clearly the market thinks that Facebook will grow faster than those enterprises in the future. At the same time, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Netflix and even Walmart (!) have a higher P/E ratio.

I am purposely not including Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway in the comparisons because the numbers are noisy. With mark to market losses of their equity portfolio, I chose to include their operating earnings in 2018, not their net earnings which are much lower. Also, its net debt is likely significantly better because of the massive $170b in equity holdings, which are not counted but they should as they are mostly liquid.

Take a look at the table below for Facebook’s basic profit/loss data for the last 3 years

P/L 2018 2017 2016 Revenues (B) $55,838 $40,653 $27,638 Total Costs and Expenses (B) $30,925 $20,450 $15,211 Income from Operations (B) $24,913 $20,203 $12,427 Net Income (B) $22,112 $15,934 $10,217 P/L % Revenues % 100% 100% 100% Total Costs and Expenses % 55% 50% 55% Income from Operations % 45% 50% 45% Net Income % 40% 39% 37% P/L YoY Growth Revenues YoY Growth 37% 47% N/A Total Costs and Expenses YoY Growth 51% 34% N/A Income from Operations YoY Growth 23% 63% N/A Net Income YoY Growth 39% 56% N/A

Source: Facebook 2018 10K

From the above we can observe a few things:

Facebook roughly doubled its revenues and more than doubled its profits since 2016

Its operating profits are in the range of 45% to 50%

Its revenue growth has been slowing down, at 37% in 2018, while its costs have grown in the opposite direction, over 51%. That resulted in operating income growth slowing down to 23%

What happened was that in the wake of the scandals, Facebook management team decided to significantly ramp up their capacity to deal with fake news, inappropriate content, and data breaches. And that costs a lot money on the scale it needs to be done.

Take a look at the below table to glean another interesting bit of information, dealing with absolute and percentage of revenues Research & Development (R&D) expenses in 2018 for a few selected tech giants.

Company Ticker 2018 R&D Expense (B) 2018 R&D Expense As % of Revenues Amazon AMZN $29 12% Google GOOG $21 15% Microsoft MSFT $15 14% Intel INTC $14 20% Apple AAPL $14 5% Facebook FB $10 18%

Source: Individual company financial disclosures for 2018

Although in absolute terms Facebook’s $10b in R&D is much smaller than what Amazon and Google spent, both of those companies have a much larger revenue base. When looking as a percentage of revenues, Facebook is up there with only Intel outspending it in R&D. As Facebook revenues increase, the percentage going to R&D will likely drop, but nevertheless this shows us that Facebook is very serious about investing in new products or improving existing ones.

Return on Capital

I like to use Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), which shows the rate of return on capital already invested, as one of my measuring sticks when evaluating companies.

For Facebook, I am using Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) as the measure for earnings. For tangible capital, I’m using equity (there is no debt, otherwise, it would have to be added), and I subtract goodwill and some $30b of cash not needed to run the operations. For 2018 EBT was $25b, and my estimate for total tangible capital is $36b. Thus, Facebook’s ROIC is an outstanding 69%.

ROIC is a good static measure that helps us understand how well a company employs the capital it already has. Another measure, Return on Incremental Invested Capital (ROIIC) shows us how much capital has been employed over time and how much additional net income that capital produced.

For ROIIC, I decided to go 5 years back, to 2014. Back then Facebook employed some $13b of tangible capital, which in turn produced some $5b in EBT. You can see that in 2014, the company actually had a lower ROIC, 38%, than today, which is always a good sign.

During the ensuing 5 years, through 2018, tangible capital increased to $36b, meaning that the company invested around $23b in itself. These extra $23b in capital provided their growth in EBT of $20b ($25b EBT in 2018 minus $5b EBT in 2014). Thus, the return on their incremental capital over the last 5 years has been a fantastic 87%.

We can also look at this from a cumulative point of view. Let’s assume that Facebook did not invest a single dollar of their capital since 2014 and they continued to make $5b EBT for the next 5 years. That’s $25b of cumulative EBT. Instead, in reality, when we add up all the EBT in the past 5 years, we see that the company earned almost $70b before taxes cumulatively. The difference of $45b means that extra $23b in invested capital roughly doubled cumulative earnings during this time period.

Let’s put this in perspective. Over the past 5 years, every dollar Facebook invested in its business resulted in a roughly 87 cents in additional earnings before they paid taxes on those earnings. For this invested dollar, no debt or leverage has been applied, the money came from what the company itself earned. This is the kind of business that you would want to be a part of and gladly pay a premium for, because over time it will compound a tremendous amount of value to its shareholders. Notice the difference if, for example, Facebook was running factories, and it had to invest in equipment, machinery, and vehicles, so every extra dollar in capital yielded only 10 cents in extra return. Also, to get this extra capital, it had to borrow and pay interest on it. Two things would be clear: one, the owners (shareholders) would have a lot less left cumulatively after all the money is spent on equipment and interest. And two, the business would be more risky because of extra debt.

Obviously, this is looking at a rear view mirror, and there are no guarantees that Facebook’s future capital allocation will be as successful, but even if ROIIC slows down, it is likely that Facebook will generate excellent returns on the extra capital it decides to employ.

Growth

I see a four pronged opportunity for Facebook’s long-term growth:

As more advertising moves to digital, the industry will continue to grow, and Facebook will benefit With some 7 million advertisers, out of 2.5 billion users, more enterprises, big and small, domestic and international, will opt to start spending their marketing dollars with Facebook Average revenue per user (ARPU) has been steadily climbing, demonstrating that Facebook has pricing power. Particularly when looking at lower ARPU from the outside of the US, there are opportunities to bring in more revenue per user. Over time Facebook has consistently improved its tools for advertisers, finding more ways to deliver value for its customers, which allowed it to charge more. Finally, capitalizing on other products are a valid opportunity, as presently only Facebook mobile/desktop pages are fully monetized. Instagram and WhatsApp come to mind as currently untapped gold mines. Keep in mind, Facebook’s strategy has always been to get the users first, have them become entrenched with the product, develop a strong network, and only then start to monetize.

The above four pillars of growth may ebb and flow and they each may advance at their own pace. One can argue that it may be hard to quantify and turn that into concrete revenue, profit, or EPS numbers. I don’t disagree with that; only, I’m not in it for the next quarter or two. I believe that long-term, each one of the pillars will deliver, and along the road, Facebook will continue to increase its copious cash flow, resulting in only good things for their stock price. Going back to my landscape table above, presenting currently top companies in the world, it is fairly evident that almost none of them have the same opportunities to grow as rapidly as Facebook.

Also, notice that none of the four pillars of growth depend on the total user growth, as in Facebook reaching 3 billion users from 2.5 billion currently. In my opinion, Facebook already has enough users in its network, and true opportunities are monetizing and keeping the existing users engaged, not necessarily bringing in new ones.

Risks

Substitutes

One risk always present with high flying technology companies is the risk of substitutes. People’s tastes change, teenagers start using the next thing, while old technologies and uncool companies fall by the wayside. We only have to remember that before Facebook became who it is, the main social media site was MySpace, which was promptly dethroned by Facebook. In my opinion, this risk is much smaller for Facebook. It has reached a critical mass because almost a third of humanity uses it. It also owns Instagram, so young people who may not be on Facebook as much are just as engaged with Instagram instead. Aforementioned network effects also play a major role. Where else should everyone go to connect with family, friends, or businesses? At this point, there isn’t a competitor anywhere on the horizon who could even remotely make a difference. That is not to say that it can’t happen, but it appears that Facebook’s moat is solid and likely expanding.

Recession Impact On Advertising Spend

An impact would certainly be expected if a prolonged recession were to take place. Advertisers in general cut marketing budgets during recessionary periods, and because there are usually no long term commitments to Facebook advertising, its top line would suffer. Although this would adversely impact stock price, longer-term business strength would likely remain intact, meaning that a recessionary period would be a great time to accumulate shares.

Regulation

A number of countries outside of the US are already planning to implement some sort of digital tax, likely a portion of revenue that digital giants earn in that country. Roughly 50% of Facebook’s revenues come from outside of the US, and not every country will enact digital taxes. At this point there are no indications that the US would consider a similar measure. Although added international taxes will cut into profits, these developments are not all negative. As long as the tax impacts all the competitors in the field, usually only the larger ones can swallow it without impacting their business. Just look at what regulations did to large banks or tobacco companies. In a sense, regulation creates another barrier to entry that favors the incumbents. Also, added regulation will put even more spotlight on these enterprises, including Facebook, ensuring that they take the issues of privacy and content seriously, which should over time improve their currently shaky reputation. Along the way, I am certain that there will be massive fines, and obligatory bad headlines, but again, long-term, regulation is not a serious risk to this business.

Conclusion

To sum up, with so much being written about Facebook, both in the media and investing community, I don’t believe that information edge or superior insight is what this analysis is trying to achieve. I readily admit that none of what I wrote above should in any way be eye opening to an investor who takes the time to understand this company and its competitive landscape. Investing in Facebook boils down to a simple decision, based on a few readily available points:

1) Facebook is expected to grow at a much higher clip than an average company due to its addictive ecosystem protected by a network effect which makes it a requisite choice for any advertiser who cares about a good return on its marketing budget.

2) The digital ad market is dominated by only a few companies, one of which is Facebook. As has been the case with many other digital areas, there is a winner takes all effect. Digital advertising certainly does not seem to be any different. As important, there aren’t that many large industries expected to grow at double digit rates for the foreseeable future. Digital advertising is one of those industries, and Facebook is perfectly positioned to capitalize on that trend.

3) Facebook does not have to invest much in terms of capital to grow, and historically the return on its capital has been outstanding. Even if we all agree that the rate of that return will slow down, it will still be at a level that most other large enterprises can only dream about.

Taking above into consideration, an investor would have to make peace with the fact that Facebook has a bit of a target on its back. That negative publicity is largely self-inflicted because the company neglected some serious issues and these chickens are now coming home to roost. Also, Facebook is like a proverbial vacuum sucking up all the advertising dollars, while the rest of the big media are fighting to survive, which doesn’t exactly make Facebook a media darling. Add it all up, and the company will likely have to deal with extra regulation, digital tax levies, fines for the past transgressions, future issues not currently known, even more media scrutiny, and lower margins from extra investing needed to get things in order. However, in my opinion, the above mentioned strengths, still significantly outweigh these risks, negatives, and unknowns.

Although I got into Facebook at around $127/share, which I thought was a no brainer deal, the current price, although a bit higher, is still not expensive. Paying around $160/share for Facebook comes with a $14/share in cash, which effectively means one is currently paying around $146/share for the business itself, which by the way is debt-free. For that we get around $8/share in current earnings, which is a P/E of 18. Many companies with only a sliver of Facebook’s prospects sell for similar P/Es, but that does not make Facebook a great deal. What makes it a great deal is if we look 2, 3, or 5 years out. This company will continue to compound cash to its balance sheet because it will not have to invest as much as it earns. It will likely use a good portion of that cash to buy back shares. And it will continue to increase its earnings. All that is likely to work wonders for its stock price, which is why I intend to remain a shareholder for a long time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.