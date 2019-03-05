Mylan Inc. (MYL) Presents at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL) Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Call March 5, 2019 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Parks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James

Elliot Wilbur

Hey, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Mylan's presentation at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investor Conference. My name is Elliot Wilbur, I am the Research Analyst covering the specialty pharmaceutical space, had the privilege of covering Mylan for many, many, many years now.

Company needs no introduction, of course, a leader in the U.S. and global generic drug space, and increasingly making itself known in the specialty branded world. Presenting for the company this morning is Ken Parks, Mylan's Chief Financial Officer; and also here with Ken is Melissa Trombetta, the company's Director of Investor Relations. Ken?

Ken Parks

Thank you. Thank you very much for showing up this early morning. I mean, I don't think we typically do these at 7:30 in the morning. But you guys are probably much, much brighter than I am at 7:30, so here we go.

What I wanted to do is just take maybe five, seven minutes or so, recap what we just said last week at our earnings call, because we just released our 2018 earnings and gave you a preview of 2019. So I've got no more than 5 slides up here, just to kind of recap that for you. And then, I'd like to open up the session to your Q&A, because that's always really important to be able for us to kind of hear what you're thinking and for us to give your perspectives on our views of those questions.

So the first thing is, in 2018, you can see the numbers on the top left hand side of this chart that shows that revenues of $11.4 billion were down about 4% year-over-year. The important part of that is the mix of how that occurred and we'll talk about that in a couple of charts later on, as we look at 2019. But our Europe business grew in the mid-single-digits, our Rest of World business grew in the high-single-digits, about 7%, and our U.S. business declined about 18% year-over-year.

The decline in the U.S. business was primarily driven by the fact that the competitive market dynamics that generally occur in the U.S. space in this is very dynamic industry that we operate in. On top of that, we had delays in approval of our Wixela, our generic ADVAIR product, and a slower uptake rate on our generic Copaxone product, which had been launched in the late part of 2017. I'll talk to you about what those things are doing as we move forward, which are moving positively.

And then, in addition to that in 2018, we started a restructuring and remediation process, and our largest U.S. facility and in fact our largest facility in Morgantown, which is an oral solid dose plant. The combination of those variables has showed us having a decline in the North America business. We will take that apart a little bit in the next couple of slides to show how that moves.

In light of that top-line decline, we were actually able to hold our EPS flat year-over-year at $4.58, on an adjusted basis compared to $4.56 in 2017, and that was within our guidance range that we have put out in the middle of the year after those three events that I talked about or known, Copaxone, Wixela and Morgantown. So we came in within that adjusted range, while be it at the lower end of the range, because of the lack of those approvals on Wixela.

In light of that, we were able to generate $2.7 billion of adjusted free cash flow. This is a strong and stable cash flow generating business. While we had moved our EPS guidance down in the middle of the year, we were actually able to deliver this $2.7 billion, which was above the high-end of our original cash flow guidance range for 2018. And with that, we paid down about $630 million worth of debt. You'll see what we're anticipating to do in 2019, as we continue to work to delever the company and continue to strengthen the balance sheet that's already strong post the acquisitions of Abbott, EPD and Meda in 2015 and 2016.

We had a good science year and that plays into our new launch revenues for 2019. You can see a list of products there that we completed the approval process for in 2018. And as a result of that and the timing of some of these products, we are anticipating $1.1 billion of new launch revenues in 2019. That's important for a couple of reasons. Number one, one of the larger launch years for Mylan; secondly, a very good part of that is the science behind all of these launches or nearly all of these anticipated launches. I think, everyone except one or two is behind us.

So we're not walking into a year, where we're waiting to get approvals for these products to launch. We're actually in the phase where - what we need to do is have a successful launch of the products. So that is different than we were coming into 2018, when we're anticipating some approvals and some of those approvals were delayed. 2019, that $1.1 billion is built on the back of completed scientific and legal environment.

So on the right hand side of the chart, what you see at the top is we now have a relatively balance portfolio with Europe, actually becoming slightly larger on the top-line than our North America business and Rest of World has become about a $3 billion business. And let's take a little bit deeper look at that.

So you see on the left, the split that I just showed you on that pie on the top right of the previous chart. But what I want to talk about here just a minute is, first look at Europe and Rest of World, $4 billion business in Europe, $3 billion business in Rest of World, and those are relatively balanced. In fact, we like the balance in Europe very much. It contains not only the generic business, the branded OTC products.

Some of our global key brands are heavily focused on not only Europe, but the Rest of the World and those are products that are growing nicely. They came out of the EPD and Meda acquisitions primarily, and we have put resources and continue to put resources behind them to cause them to grow and expanded to places, where they aren't already being sold.

Now let's talk about the North America business for just a second. You see this North America business that's about $4.1 billion. And the slice of the pie that's generics you can kind of visually see that's about 75% of the business. What's important to understand is that you can just look at that generic slice in one component. It is really transformed within the last couple of years.

And in fact, this chart shows the breakdown of that U.S. generic slice, so U.S. or North America in total $4 billion, 75% of it is in the generic space. And what's important is to see how that is transformed over the last couple of years, and that's due to the investment in science and technology around our complex specialty and biologic products.

So in 2017, you see this U.S. generics business on - was broken down, where about 45% of the total business was in the commodity space. So those would typically be things with lack of patent control, the oral solid dose business, the very commoditized products with a lots of different players either in or coming in. What you see is for 2018 that commodity slice has continued to shrink as we continue to grow the complex specialty and biologics part of the business. Complex products such as Copaxone that we talked about, the Wixela business, which is coming online now, and some of the specialty products and biologics like the launch of our product.

Fulphila, which is the biosimilar for Neulasta coming into the portfolio. So you can see in 2018, the commodity part of that generics piece is down to probably about one-third of the total. And then as we move into 2019, as we completed the science behind products that I just talked about continue to expect to see those launch into 2019 and into later years. You see that the commodity business portion of U.S. generics has reduced to about 25% of the portfolio. That's important, because as you think about how this business becomes even more durable, stable and somewhat predictable in a very dynamic environment, these complex and other products that are on the higher end of the value contribution make it have a longer tail. They have a higher barrier to entry. And they do think - we do think they provide value to us into the consumer and to the patient over a longer period of time.

So that's an important transition when you think about this slide, where you still see about 75% of North America in the generics business. But when you look at that behind it, it's actually shifting to higher value products.

So what do we see for 2019 based upon all that? Top-line, you see we're expecting revenues to be between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. That's up mid-single-digits at the midpoint of that range. You can see we're expecting adjusted gross margins of 53% to 54% that's essentially flattish year-over-year with where we were at 54% in 2018, as these new complex products come online and as these global key brands continue to grow, specifically in Europe and the Rest of the World.

We're expecting to invest a little bit more in R&D and to step up our investment rate on SG&A to 21% to 22% of the top-line. We currently in 2018 ran at about 20%. We're looking at 1 point to 2 points higher on SG&A investment and why is that? As we launch these larger complex products and we launch them in multiple locations along with the investment to support promotionally sensitive global key brands to drive that growth, we're expecting to invest both in incremental sales force as well as advertising and promotion to support those brands.

Finally, what that will bring us down to is an adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.80, midpoint of that range at about $4.30, and that would be down about 5% to 6% year-over-year. So we've got a lot of questions about this after the earnings call. We may get some questions about this in the room today. If you think about the investment we're making on the SG&A side specifically and the timing of new launches.

The timing of the new launches are going to occur throughout the year, but they will be more heavily weighted to the back end of the year. Some of this SG&A will need to be invested ahead of that in order to support those launches. So as you think about 2019, we have - do have a bit of a net headwind on our profit line from the commitment to invest as well as the anticipated growth of these products in 2019.

But we expect that growth to continue into 2020 and to leverage the investments we're making in 2019. So while earnings are declining a bit or anticipated to decline in 2019, we do expect that earnings growth to continue to occur and to step up in 2020 and the year's as we go forward, as we leverage the investment and continue to launch additional products in this higher complex and global key brands category.

On the adjusted free cash flow side, you see adjusted free cash flow anticipated to be between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion, that's a bit lower than we had in 2018. Very simply put, in 2018, working capital was actually a contributor to cash flow. At the top-line in the business was specifically in North America shrinking a little bit, working capital was about $150 million contributor to free cash flow generation.

As we go into a year that's back-end-weighted with about $1.1 billion in new product launches that will be occurring more heavily in the second half of the year. You can imagine, we need to anticipate investing in working capital to support those in the timing of that will pull back on cash flow year-over-year just a little bit, very natural cycle.

We continue to show improvements on working capital velocity. In 2018, our working capital days were about 82 days. We're anticipating that may stretch out just a little bit, call it, four or five days to 84, 85, 86 days. In 2019, we'll continue to watch that closely depending on the timing of when these launches actually occur. We actually may get a little bit of benefit in working capital that's not built into this roadmap. We can just commit to you that as we've done in the last couple of years of improving working capital velocity, we'll continue to watch that as we move through the year.

So this is all built around the timing of these new products coming into the portfolio. I want to make one comment on calendarization that's important to think about as we think through 2019 based upon what I had just told you.

Back-end-loaded launch time line on new product launches clearly will drive more relative product - profit contribution on an EPS basis as a percentage of the total for the year and the second half of the year versus what we saw in 2018. So I would tell you that if you're kind of calendarizing how the year may look for Mylan, I would anticipate maybe 4 or 5 full percentage points more of EPS in the second half of 2019 as a percentage of the total relative to what we had in 2018 in the second half.

And the flip side of that is we think the first quarter, based upon the timing of investment versus launches, would be 4 to 5 percentage points lighter as a relative contribution to the year than it was in 2018. All that said, the story is built on this ramping throughout the year with the science behind us, so we can make this happen.

And then finally, a little bit of color around each of our segments for 2019. We're expecting North America to grow high-single-digits. They have a big chunk of this $1.1 billion of product launches. We know there is a carryover impact from products that were launched in 2018 that will have a remaining tail of their first 12 months occurring in the year.

The Fulphila product, the YUPELRI product will be a part of that. In addition, as you know, we talked about the delay in generic Advair approval. We did receive that earlier this year, and we have launched that product. So you effectively get a large chunk of the generic Advair/Wixela revenue flowing through into 2019.

And we have seen, while we said we had a slower uptake on generic Copaxone than we had anticipated in 2018, we said that we expect that will continue to ramp up but at a slower rate and we fully expect it to have a longer tail than maybe an non-complex generic product, and that's exactly what we've seen. In fact, at this point in time, our generic Copaxone is running at, call it, a little bit north of 30% of total prescriptions. So we've seen that actually continue to tick up as anticipated while at a slower rate.

In Europe and the Rest of the World, anticipating mid-single-digit top-line growth and you can see that that's driven a lot by global key brands and the expansion of our existing portfolio into other markets that we call our expansion markets, markets that came along with the Meda acquisition that we had a relatively small footprint in.

And we're continuing to invest on a product-by-product basis to see those expand. One of those areas is China, where a product that we call out Sebivo is a product that we added to the portfolio that will continue to grow, then we're looking at something north of 70% growth on that product coming through in 2019.

And so that's really the story that we have at this point in time on 2019, and you can see the breakdown of how it comes through the business, significantly built on new product launches with an investment to support not only the growth of the business in 2019, but to support it going forward.

And with that, I think, I'll be happy to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Elliot Wilbur

Thanks. We'll be happy to take questions from the room. We'll just hand you a microphone first, so that I don't have to repeat your question and listeners on the webcast can hear us. Great, right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi. During the presentation you mentioned that earnings would be back-half-weighted, because a lot of the launches are happening in the back half of the year. But you also mentioned that of the $1 billion in new launches this year, all of them are already approved, except for one to two. So will you just square that up for me? Thank you.

Ken Parks

So the approvals won't necessarily mean that the launch is going to occur immediately following, because there could be settlements matters that control the timing from a legal perspective. That would have those be more back-end weighted. So while many of the approvals are there, some of them will launch immediately following, but a couple of the other ones that are larger could be towards the back half just because of the legal matters underneath it.

Elliot Wilbur

Let me tee you up with a softball question. Since it's your - probably going to be your largest, one of the most important launches in the history of the industry, just any update you can provide us on the Wixela launch since conference call? We haven't seen these prescription or substitution numbers come through, but you see the charge backs on a regular basis, which I think is a leading indicator for the uptake of that product.

Ken Parks

So the uptake rate has been in line or slightly better than anticipated. As everyone knows, there's not another generic competitor in the market right now for that product other than GSK has launched their own authorized generic. And I think based upon the dynamics of how that launch occurred and the pricing of the GSK product and our product is essentially launched at, say, 70% lower than the WACC price of the existing product, the update rate has been very nice on the product.

We clearly have capacity able to provide as much to the market as we certainly can, and we're very pleased with the uptake rate. It is early, as you said. It's a few weeks into the official launch, but the data looks good as far as customer uptake.

Elliot Wilbur

Okay. You talked about this quite a bit in your earlier commentary about the cash flow implications of the new launch cycle in 2019, it's a very big number, $1 billion plus. How does that work from a cash flow perspective? What's the - it seems like there's increasingly a lag in terms of sales to cash collections and we've heard from smaller companies that the trade channel is putting more and more pressure and asking for better and better terms. I don't know if that impacts a company of your size, but…

Ken Parks

Yeah. It's probably less about the terms per se as far as payment terms. What I would tell you there are a couple of dynamics as you think about the timing of when the launch may occur. I would tell you that the channel itself, the full channel, customers are tending to want to hold less and less inventory in general.

So that means as you prepare for a launch or you have a product that has launched is on an uptake rate, we as the manufacturer tends to, compared to a few years ago, need to carry more inventory through that launch, because they won't launch as much as they typically would take on a fill-the-channel-type process as the product does launch.

So we have to make sure and have the inventory on hand. The inventory has to be the right timing in order to - and age in order to ensure that we have a good uptake on the launch itself. Secondly, I would tell you on the receivable side, what you will see, while there will be less of a loading of the channel, there is a loading of the channel concept. So if a product launches towards the end of the year and depending on the various terms of the customer, they can vary, you will end up having more than the average amount of receivables on the books through the early stages of the launch.

So those are the two things that we watch pretty closely and the timing that drive incremental working capital. And if a launch is occurring towards the end of the year or the end of a quarter it could cause some uptake on working capital on our side.

Elliot Wilbur

Thanks. Do we have any other questions from the room? Just back one here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for the presentation. You've talked about the shift in the mix in U.S. generics over the past few years that has gone the right way. Can you talk about the sustainability of that? And going forward, can we expect that to hold up? Or are we just in a point in the cycle where commodity is low, specialty is high, complex is high, but that's going to reverse going forward?

Ken Parks

Yeah. So yes, I think the answer is you can expect that mix to continue to be shifted towards the complex, the biosimilars and the specialty products and that's because that is where a big chunk of the market is moving. That is also where we're investing. So we had an Investor Day, not last year but year before, where we showed essentially a program of, call it, 16, 17 biosimilar programs that will be launched not only in the U.S. but around the world over a period of time. And none of those are - they're not all happening in 2019.

They are on a track that would take some of them out to 2020, 2021 and even later years. So those biosimilar road maps and products for that road map, we're continuing to invest in. So it doesn't all happen in 2019. And when we start to show you the map that it's in later parts of the year, you'll see that there are launches that occur not only in 2019, but in later years.

Secondly, as we look at our Morgantown facility as we go through the remediation and restructuring process there, we called out on our earnings call last week that in 2018, as we look at our portfolio of products and some of those that may be less profitable than others, we have actually discontinued over 250 SKUs of products that are in effectively the commoditized category.

So with those dynamics and us continuing to invest in the more complex value creation side and continuing to evaluate, and as appropriate, pare back on the commoditized side, you should continue to see that happen. With that point, I'll add in something I didn't say in the comments here, but you heard us talk about it a little bit last week.

We're looking at this very proactively. We're looking at it and saying, okay, where is the market moving as far as what we can see; where is the competition increasing most, which is in these commoditized products.

And we've actually set up a business transformation office, that is not just an operational group but it's a financial group and it's a different business group including the commercial side, that's looking at things product by product, well below the gross margin level to say, okay, if this product is marginally contributing at the gross margin level, what does it take for us to invest in that product to sell it?

And you can imagine, depending on the channel and the product that is, that can be differing levels of support below the gross margin line. But through this process, we're actually continuing to look at all of these different categories of products on a product-by-product basis, on a country-by-country basis, on a regional basis to determine what are those things that will provide growing value as we move forward through the years and what are those things that we need to look at differently.

I'll say it's not a very simple answer in the sense that we're not saying that, wait, if something is not profitable today, it goes away. There may be a way to address that product differently to make it profitable.

So it's not just profitable, not profitable, there's the answer. It's profitable, not profitable or call it value creative or not value creative. And what do we do about it to continue to build sustainability in this roadmap?

We anticipate to have an Investor Day in the late summer/early fall, where we will lay out more of what's going on this transformation process for you, but effectively what you should see us do is continue this roadmap and this transition and this stabilization and diversity of the platform to the more value creating products that we showed you this morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Just timeline of the delevering goal [indiscernible] balance sheet.

Ken Parks

Yeah, absolutely. One of the very important things that we're focused on, last year, we made the commitment to take out about $500 million worth of debt. Last year was kind of a transition year from completing some acquisition activity. And as you may remember, we did about $1 billion share repurchase that kind of crossed the December/January gap of December 2017 to 2018.

And we said after that, we anticipate taking our cash flow and focusing much more of it to the delevering side. So we said we anticipate paying down about $0.5 billion of debt as we moved into 2018. We actually paid down, call it, $630 million, $650 million.

As we got to the middle of the year and we saw the strength of the cash that was being generated through the business, we actually upped that and said, look, between June of 2018 and the end of 2019, we anticipate paying down $1.1 billion worth of debt and to continue to delever our balance sheet, bringing the leverage ratio down below where it was. We finished the year. The numbers that we put out last week, said, we'll take that remaining $0.5 billion that was on the $1.1 billion commitment and up it to $1.1 billion again.

So we anticipate paying down $1.1 billion of debt in the calendar year 2019 at least. And then depending on how strong cash flows are, we may pay it down a little bit more. And we would anticipate to continue to move closer to our 3.0 leverage target as we move through the year. And I can tell you that we would anticipate that probably continues past 2019.

Elliot Wilbur

All right, thank you very much.