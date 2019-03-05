SINA's (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 7:10 AM ET

Sandra Zhang – Investor Relations Officer and Senior Financial Analyst

Charles Chao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bonnie Zhang – Chief Financial Officer

Eddie Leung – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alicia Yap – Citigroup

Juan Lin – 86Research

Wendy Huang – Macquarie

Jin Yoon – New Street Research

Welcome to SINA's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018.

Joining us today are Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao; and our CFO, Bonnie Zhang.

Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

In addition, I would like to remind you that our discussion today include non-GAAP measures, which mainly exclude stock-based compensation and certain other items.

During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which applied the same methodology we use to calculate non-GAAP measure at the SINA group level.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bonnie.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank Sandra. And thank you all for joining our conference for today. Let me walk you through the operational and the financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018.

Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that my prepared remarks would have focused on non-GAAP results, and all the comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. In addition, in order to provide investor with comparison under the same basis, I may also indicate our revenue or expenses figures under the old accounting guidance, which excludes the revenue or expenses related to Barter Transaction and adds back to value-added tax to the reported current year financials.

Let's start with an overview of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results. SINA's net revenue for the fourth quarter were $570.4 million, an increase 13% or 20% on a constant currency basis. SINA's operating income was $159.6 million, an increase of 7% or 12% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable to SINA was $57.7 million, and the diluted EPS was $0.80.

Full year 2018 net revenue grew 33% to $2.1 billion, primarily driven by the momentum of Weibo business, which grew 49% on a year-over-year basis. On the earnings side SINA’s operating income in 2018 increased to 23% to $581.5 million representing an operating margin of 28%. Full year 2018 net income attributable to Siena was $227.1 million. And diluted EPS was $3.07.

Now let's turn to key financial items. SINA’s online advertising revenue for the fourth quarter, was $484.3 million, an increase of 14% or 20% [ph] on a constant currency basis. The growth was primary driven by an increase of $84.7 million in Weibo advertising and the marketing and revenue and it was partially offset by the decreasing in portal advertising revenue as well as negative currency translation impact. SINA’s full year online advertising revenue totaled $1.79 billion, up 36% led by a 50% of growth in Weibo advertising dollars.

Let me pro provide you with an overview of Weibo’s operational and the financial performance for the year 2018. Weibo’s MAU reached the $462 million in December, 2018 representing an addition of approximately $70 million on a year-over-year basis, outpacing the overall growth of Chinese internet population in 2018. On top of solid user base expansion we bought user engagement, continued to improve with average DAU reaching 200 million in December 2018. Weibo has become a designated place for public and social interactions, events, discovery and the discussion, as well as interest exploration. These unique attributes have helped the platform to attract and accumulate increased amount of organic traffic. Moving into 2019 we will continue to leverage the indispensable function of Weibo equipped with effective channel investment to further grow the scale the platform and enhance the overall engagement and the time spent on Weibo.

On the monetization front, for full year 2018 Weibo further demonstrate its unique value proposition to advertisers and the delivered a resilient advertising revenue growth of 50% a year-over-year basis. We'll continue to see momentum of key accounts burns which grew 77% in 2018 mainly driven by the continued growth in our ad spending and a good expansion in customer base, The strength in key accounts burns was built around Weibo‘s massive user base and the differentiator social advertising product, as well as the broad base brand industry coverage.

We’re particularly encouraged by the increasing adoption of KL marketing among brand advertisers as we showcase the KL’s distinguished value in creating brand awareness, reaching target audience and enhancing conversion performance. From industry perspective, FMCG and IT products and luxury brands and entertainment sectors all exhibit a high growth rate in 2018, which speaks to the better – resonance of our social marketing solutions in the brand advertising community.

Product wise we are also delighted to see key accounts embrace our customized ad solutions designed for the sweet spot of our traffic growth, such as the video and search ad products. The SME sector on the other hand have faced some challenge and underperform the overall advertising business amidst macro and the regulation business and industry competition. Specifically we saw ad budget cut back from offline customer in the second half of 2018 is partially for big-ticket item categories and the short of ad demand from gaming sector due to the new game license requirements. The soft ad demands from these customers also adversely impacted on the app building vibrancy on our platform.

However, these challenges were partially mitigated by expanding customer coverage in more resilient sectors such as social ecommerce and the cultivating native ad demand from platform content generators.

Turning to portal, portal ad revenue for the fourth quarter, were $67.4 million, a decrease of 29% or 22% under the old accounting guidance and in a constant currency basis. Excluding the accounting change and unfavorable currency impact portal burns was negatively impacted by the ad budget cutback Cabal of SME customers operating in sectors under tightened regulation, such as fintech and online gaming. Full year 2018 portal ad revenue were down 9% or 5% under the old accounting guidance. Portal’s mobile ad revenue continue to pick up growing 27% on a full year basis and contributing approximately 81% of total portal ad revenues, significantly up from 59% last year.

Turning to non-advertising business, non-ad revenue for the fourth quarter $86.1 million, up 13% or 19% under the old accounting guidance. The increase was mainly attributed to the incremental revenue from the acquired live broadcasting by Weibo in this quarter and the continuing growth of a Weibo membership fees.

Portal non-ad revenue for the fourth quarter were $24.7 million, down 21% primarily due to the weakness of payment business giving further warnings of P2P platforms as we have communicated in previous conference calls. On the other hand, the micro loan facilitation business gradually recovered as we optimize funding sources, launched new products and improve operation efficiencies to navigate through the regulation changes.

Full year 2018 non-ad revenue were up 18% or 25% under the old accounting basis, benefiting from the increased the Weibo membership revenue and an incremental revenue contribution from each business.

Turning into gross margin. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 79%, up from 75% last year. Advertising gross margin was 83%, up from 77%. The increase in advertising gross margin was mainly a result of – from our revenue reporting changes from the gross to net basis. Non-advertising gross margin for the fourth quarter was 56%, down from 65% last year, attributable to lower gross margin of each Weibo in this quarter. Full year gross margin was 79%, compared to 74% in 2017. Full year advertising gross margin was 81%, up from 76% in 2017. Full year non-advertising gross margin was 64%, down from 66% last year.

Now moving on to operating expenses. In the fourth quarter, operating expenses totaled $288.6 million, up 27%. Under the old accounting guidance, which excludes our marketing expenses that related to barter transactions, OpEx would have increased by 8% year-over-year. Sales and marketing expenses took approximately 26% of SINA’s net revenue, down 1 percentage points from last year. Full year operating expenses totaled $1.07 billion, up 55%, or 38%, under the old accounting guidance. Other than the inclusion of barter transaction value as part of the sales and marketing expenses, the increased channel marketing and the further expansion in product and technology team were the key factors driving the OpEx growth.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue was 25% in 2017 and 32% in 2018 respectively. Under the old accounting guidance, full year sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 2 percentage points from prior year to 27%, which was in line with our expectations as we strategically prioritize platform growth versus margin expression for Weibo and SINA media property in response to the intensified competition for mobile traffic in China. Operating income grew 7% to $159.6 million representing an operating margin of 28%, down from 30% last year. Full year operating income grew 23% to $581.5 million, representing an operating margin of 28%.

Non-operating loss under GAAP measure was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to a non-operating income of $7.7 million last year. Non-operating income in the fourth quarter included a $23 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure, a $15.1 million net interest and other income; and a $4.7 million net loss from equity-method investments. Please refer to our earning release for more detailed information about non-operating items for the same period last year. Full year non-operating income under GAAP measures totaled $80.5 million compared to non-operating income of $35.7 million in 2017.

Turning to tax, under GAAP measure, income tax expenses were $14.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $17.2 million last year. Full year income tax expenses totaled $129.1 million, compared to $74.7 million in 2017 attributable to high profits generated in 2018 and a deferred tax provision recognized for the fair value changes of investments. Net income attributable to SINA in the fourth quarter was $57.7 million, or $0.80, in diluted net income per share. Full year net income attributable to SINA amounted to $227.1 million, or $3.07, diluted net income per share.

Now let me turn to balance sheet and cash flow items. As of December 31, 2018, SINA’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.3 billion, compared to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2017. The decrease of SINA’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was primarily due to continued investments in fintech business and the companies that are supplemental to the Weibo’s ecosystems.

In addition, we executed 249.3 million share repurchase in 2018 and completed the redemption of our convertible bonds of $153.1 million in the fourth quarter. In this quarter, net cash provided by operating activities were $138.9 million, capital expenditure totaled $17.1 million and depreciation amortization expenses amounted to $11.9. On a full year basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $311 million, capital expenditure totaled $262.2 million and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $41.2 million.

Heading into 2019, we are seeing the resumption of game license approval and a series of government’s seamless policies such as Tax Cuts and a supportive measure implemented in the domestic private sector, which may serve as catalysts for revenue growth. However, we continue to face challenges in tightened regulation of contents scrutiny and the online finance, as well as macro uncertainties eroding advertisers’ sentiment.

In light of these factors, we estimate our 2019 revenue to be RMB 16.5 billion and RMB 17.5 billion, or US$2.44 billion and US$2.459 billion, which assumes US dollar and RMB exchange rate of 6.7521. It represents an annual growth rate of 18% to 25% on a constant currency basis. Such revenue forecast includes recognition of $10.4 million in deferred license revenue from Leju. This forecast reflects our current and preliminary views and is subject to change.

With that operator, please open up the call for questions.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen we’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have the first question coming from the line of Eddie Leung of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, please go ahead.

Eddie Leung

Good evening, just a questioned on the media product. Weibo mentioned that there has been an increasing demand from the KA on performance based advertising. We have heard similar trends from the digital agency as well, especially when the KA’s are under pressure so just wondering, if this opportunity could also be somehow tapped up by the media portal pieces. So that's my question. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Hey Eddie, regarding the KA performance based advertising. Yes, you're right. I mean for Weibo, obviously this is a very good opportunity for them because it has large user base with lot of usage by users and has lot of data for targeting and so this is a good base for KA performance based advertising and in fact, good percentage of performance based advertising provided by the big customers on the Weibo platform.

Therefore Portal is a different story. Portal has never been a good platform for performance based advertising due to the nature of the content and user base behavior and so if you look back 20 years, whether it's on PC or on the mobile portal or on the news app and these are not a very good base for the performance based advertising because historically, I mean the user data is not available for a lot of targeted advertising.

I think things has been changed a bit with the news app, which provides a lot of data and the targeting metrics, but it's still, I mean, given the scale of the news app right now, I mean – this is not very good base for KA performance based advertising. I think we can generate more revenue for KA customers by providing brand advertising for these customers, this is true for PC and for mobile portal as well as for news app for now.

Eddie Leung

Thank you.

Next question is from, Ms. Alicia Yap of Citigroup, please go ahead.

Alicia Yap

Hi, good evening, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra, thanks for taking my questions Very quickly, I wonder if you – on the Weibo side, if you could share with us how much of the 1Q revenue guidance embedded Yi Zhibo consolidations and also if you could give some colors in terms of the margins impact from the Yi Zhiboin any level on the consolidated level for Weibo in the 2019 level and also related to that is the business synergies, what could we expect on the business synergy side after consolidating Yi Zhibo? Thank you.

Charles Chao

I'm not sure too much about the guidance for Weibo how much is coming from Yi Zhibo. I think it's still not that significant. And but on the other hand in terms of margin impact, it is quite significant I mean, in a way for the gross margin overall basis for Q1 and for an entire year. We keep growing their revenue because that grow the revenue itself is of very low gross margin. And so, when we are actually in the process of reviewing this business to see, we're not really too much focused on the revenue growth for the business, but enhance on the other avenue we have multiple and net margin impact for the business.

So this is the area we are reviewing right now, but the currently I think we'll have like 1% to 2% of the negative impact on the gross margin on overall basis, but that may change given our business in this particular area and to see if we can increase and improve or reduce negative impact on the gross margin by this business by focusing more on the profit side instead of revenue side and but for Q1, I think, the revenue impact – is not that significant and maybe my Bonnie will give you more color maybe after nine.

Bonnie Zhang

Okay. I will do that.

Alicia Yap

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. We have Juan Lin of 86Research to ask, please go ahead.

Juan Lin

Hi good evening, management thanks for taking my questions. So my question is on Weibo in terms of competition, I wanted to ask first, where do you see trend could be in terms of the pricing for the free ad this year? And then how should we put through the dynamics from the competition for news feed ads.

And then secondly, so in terms of competition for content creators, should we expect the competition for content to be intensified or to be less competitive as compared to last year and whether there's any financial impact to be expected in terms of content acquisition. Thank you.

Charles Chao

I didn't get the second question right, clearly.

Bonnie Zhang

The content creators' competition.

Charles Chao

I think we're going to pay the content creators for the acquisition?

Bonnie Zhang

Acquisition.

Charles Chao

Yes. This probably is a better question for Weibo, but I will try to answer this question more high level here. I think, there's no question, I mean if you look at our business in 2018 and much of the Chinese that – we are growing our KA business quite well and SME business for both Weibo and portal negatively impacted by the market trend, and there's multiple factors from demand side and also from supply side. Since in supply side you obviously – you have a lot more inventories provided by a big number of competitors and this trend will continue in 2019, so we're still going to see a lot of competition in this area, lot more inventories and has more pressure on the pricing.

And so for now we cannot really quantify exactly what kind of impact there will be on the total pricing side for the SME, for the performance based advertising in the newsfeed area. And I think it's still going to be very competitive, but we cannot quantify at this point. I think our guidance somehow reflect that kind of impact from pricing, in terms of revenue growth for SMEs for now and hope we are going to solve this problem by, on the one hand more demand from certain sectors that had impacted by the macroeconomic conditions and also government policies and on the other hand enhance our ability to improve our algorithm for better targeting so it can generate more results, better results for customers based on the same inventory.

So these are the direction we're heading to. But to answer your question was just think that the pricing for the news feed advertising will be very competitive this year, which cannot quantify that.

And in terms of our costs for the content creators and the content acquisitions, I don't see for that Weibo platform we do not intend to pay for the content, this is our general principle and for certain incentives providing – provided for the KA, we'll do that, but more on a small scale basis to incentive their creation on content and the contribution account, but as a principle, we do not really wanted to pay too much content costs for any content creation or content acquisition on the Weibo platform, because this is the nature of the social media platform.

People actually care or create their own content to share with the users and this will continue to be the trend. So hence, we're not going to expect that we are going to increase or create too much content costs on overall basis for Weibo this year.

Juan Lin

Thank you, Charles.

We have Miss. Wendy Huang from Macquarie, please go ahead.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. We have seen lots of the peers in the internet industry recently they actually did a lot of restructuring in the streamlined operation and therefore seeing the kind of cost savings and margin stability. So shall we actually SINA group as well as Weibo do also actually streamline the operation to see some cost effectiveness into 2019? Thank you.

Charles Chao

There's no question about that, I think the cost control has been seen across industry and the sector, we are not exception here and so we actually have started to cost control measures in main areas for Weibo and also for the portal business and so that applies maybe to the our headcounts, maybe our marketing spending in channels, and so on and so forth and still looking into our cost efficiency much more closely this year.

And so if you look at Weibo, I mean, we are going to – we have a reasonable – as gross target for revenue. But on the other hand we wanted to control our costs much better in this area so that our operating margin will be maintained. I mean, going into 2019. And for the portal business, I think we're going to do the same, probably the cost measure will be more tightened in this area. So that, although the revenue growth will be slow, but we are going to see better operating margin for our Weibo business this year compared to last year.

So this is our target and there are no questions we're going to put more measures in terms of cost control in areas that can improve our operating efficiency.

Wendy Huang

Thank you.

Thank you. We have Jin Yoon, New Street Research. Please go ahead.

Sandra Zhang

This is actually the last question we are going to take. So we can conclude the call.

Jin Yoon

Hi good morning, good evening guys? Can you guys hear me?

Sandra Zhang

Yes.

Jin Yoon

Thanks guys. I think most of my questions have been answered already, but I just want to – just kind of talk about the health of the SME side of the business and I'm just kind of wondering, what’s kind of a bigger company – what is the bigger threat to the SME business? Is it the macro environment or is it competition? One of the things that you guys talked about on pricing is that Bonnie, I think you mentioned that pricing declined or you mentioned that price has actually declined in absolute dollar terms or declined as a percentage versus last year? If you could clarify that and also the competitive environment around what's more of a bigger pressure is a macro or competition from other ad words [ph]. Thanks guys.

Bonnie Zhang

Yes. Hi Jin, I think that it's a really a mix of both from the macro that we have, we see very weak demand in certain the industry segment. I think when first off we mentioned, even we mentioned in the prepared remarks, large ticket – high ticket dollars – category certain industry segment were affected by the regulation and policy changes has created, these are the additional impact from other than the macro situation.

But we're not denying, the competition also plays a role in terms of the additional inventory being supplied in the market. So you're looking at a situation that on the one equation you have less demand for all these reasons and on the other hand, you have more inventory available for people to bid-off. So that had pumped down the direct results further is the pricing become the key for the business. When I say pricing coming down, I'm talking about pricing year-over-year, on a year-over-year basis it’s been coming down. So but that’s same thing as absolute dollar compared to last year it's a decreasing trend. So that's the current situation.

I think to respond to the scenario what we talked about, further expanded that the demand side, there are certain categories we have not been paid too much attention in the past, which now we have to turn the resources and focus now. And also on the technology side the most effective way to raise the price is to increase the conversion rate. When your put through rate is getting higher, you're getting effective higher eCPM.

So these are the – I think the two key measures we are currently undertaking. Hopefully in the next few quarters – few quarters we'll see some of those to result. Thank you.

Sandra Zhang

This concludes our conference call today. Thank you all for joining us. We'll see you next quarter.

