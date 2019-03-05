Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Presents at J.P. Morgan 2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) J.P. Morgan 2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference Call March 5, 2019 8:45 AM ET

Jamie Dimon

Alright everybody, I've got admit that last week and some of the volatility in the market in regard to Southwest was humorous to me. The rumor began to circulate that suddenly Gary Kelly had subbed in to present here unexpectedly. And what could that mean? And I was almost tempted following some of the rumors on Thursday to add, yes, yeah, that's exactly what happened and curiously he only asked for a 30 second speaking slot idea on who knows. But in any event, we've been very pleased to have had Gary Kelly walk down for quite some time now. It is the first time that he is returned to our stage in several years. We got very fortunate with timing this year. We also have Tammy Romo, the CFO up here to field any questions. So it's a pleasure to turn the podium over to Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board, CEO of Southwest Airlines. Welcome back.

Gary Kelly

Well, thank you, Jamie. And it is it's a pleasure to be back. We've been conflicted schedule wise for last several years, so everything opened up, so we're glad to be here and thanks everybody for being here and thanks for having us. So I want to start with a quick business update and I'm going to use some non-GAAP results and some forward looking statements and I'll ask you all to refer to our Investor Relations section of Southwest.com for reconciliations and factors that could affect our actual results versus projections.

We are coming off of a record year. We had a lot of fourth quarter momentum. We ended the year with record cash, record low balance sheet leverage, record cash flow. We're gratified that Fitch upgraded our credit rating to A- last month. And then we have a stellar year plan here for 2019. We've got a positive unit revenue growth outlook, as you know its north of 3%. Fuel prices continue to be projected to be down year-over-year and that's always very pleasurable and of course at current market prices we got a great fuel hedge established here for 2019. We also have initiatives underway to reduce our fuel burn, Tammy, I think between one and 2% for this year.

Tammy Romo

Right.

Gary Kelly

I should introduce, by the way, Tammy Romo, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who joins me up here. And then our chasm, ex fuel and profit sharing is projected to increase for the year in the 3% to 3.5% range. The revenue momentum that we had started the year with has slowed and slowed since our year end conference call that we had in January and we attribute that to the government shut down. Our latest 8-K filed a couple of weeks ago pegs the unit revenue growth for the first quarter at between 3% and 4%.

And so beyond that, other than the effects of the maintenance out-of-service aircraft, which I'm going to talk about in a few minutes. There's really no update that we're providing this morning to revenues or costs guidance. So our plans for 2019 are rock solid, they're unchanged. We've got a net increase in the fleet of 25 airplanes. ASM growth under 5%, half of that is dedicated to Hawaii and beyond Hawaii there's not much more in the development stage in terms of our capacity year-over-year. So that's a very healthy metric, something that we pay very close attention to every year.

We've got development markets, I know there are questions about Hawaii, but in a sense, it's just a different development market compared to what we've been doing in recent years. No change in CapEx, roughly 2 billion this year. We have lots of airport projects that are underway around the country and we're continuing very significant investments in technology. Those are primarily focused on operations in this era. We've got new maintenance, record keeping systems that are under development, new flight following systems and we have a lot of work underway for our crew planning, crew scheduling systems.

We've got a couple of primary commercial initiatives and we've teased that those are under development and will reveal exactly what those are later on this year. And again, we're planning to have those deployed in 2020. We have a handful of cost initiatives under development for 2019. They are primarily designed to bear fruit over a longer term and at least beginning next year, if not this year. And as I've said before, our goal is to control our overall unit cost ex fuel and profit sharing, inflation to certainly no more than 2% and ideally no more than 1% per annum. And that's been our history over a long period of time.

AMFA, which is our Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, is the union that represents our mechanics. Our mechanics are superb. They work very hard. They do an outstanding job and they deserve an updated contract. That is and has been my desire. After five years. We finally reached a tentative agreement last year with AMFA and that was put out for a vote by the membership. AMFA immediately instructed our mechanics to vote it down, which they did, and that bad faith bargaining tactic is being litigated. That agreement provided for industry leading wage rates, including full retro pay back to immutable date and the amount requested by AMFA.

Profit sharing and 401k match on the retro pay. Their then current all in rate was snapped up 16.3% and then prospectively their annual raise is a 3% guaranteed through the end of the contract. There was no increase in outsourcing and there were very minimal work rule changes. So since the TA was rejected last year, we've had several negotiating sessions that were federally mediated. We have expressed an ability to negotiate additional pay in exchange for some value, supplier flexibility and work rule efficiencies are the targets. For our mechanics it simply makes an industry leading offer, more industry leading. And again, it would continue to provide job security and it would have no change in the amount of work outsourced.

In February, we experienced an unprecedented number of write ups leading to an unprecedented number of out-of-service aircraft and the damage to the company runs in the millions of dollars weekly and lost revenue due to cancel flights and millions of dollars weekly in terms of additional costs caused by delays and cancellations. Customers are harmed. Our employees suffer through reduced profit sharing. So the company filed suit against AMFA last week to recover those damages and prevent more from occurring.

Well, clearly, this negotiation has dragged on far too long, much longer than our other large union groups. And all efforts at this point should absolutely be focused on good faith negotiations that will allow us to reward our superb mechanics. We have a lot of competition, but no one compares with the success of Southwest. The original and now the world's leading low cost low fare airline, we're also famous for outstanding customer service and delivered by extraordinary people. We consistently are rank at the top the DOTs customer satisfaction ranking, brand surveys, Glassdoors, best places to work. We have 46 consecutive years of profits, which of course is unmatched in the commercial airline industry and inextricably linked to low operating cost. And all that leads to job security and shareholder value.

We also have an abundance of growth opportunities and for this year and next, the focus will be surprise Hawaii. And yesterday we announced our flights. So we've got flights from Oakland to Honolulu beginning on March 7 and then expanding to two dailies on March 24. Oakland to Maui, begin April the 7th with one daily and then expands to two on the 10th of April. Honolulu to Maui begins April the 28th with for daily round trips. San Jose to Honolulu launches on May the 5th with one daily. Honolulu to Kona, May the 12th with for daily round trips. And then finally with what's been announced so far, San Jose to Maui begins on May the 26th. So stay tuned for Sacramento and San Diego service.

I think it's going to work okay because I think most of the flights that we published yesterday are sold out. Beyond Hawaii, we've got 50 more destinations that we are continuing to monitor and examine and consider for Southwest service. That won't be all in a year. That'll be over a long period of time. That equates to the potential to add 500 more aircraft, more 737 aircraft to our fleet. And these are all expansion opportunities in North America and South America. All of that is dependent upon continuing to maintain low cost, low fares and of course high flying service.

I think it deserves repeating that Southwest is in a category of one. We have a very strong balance sheet. We have very modest debt. We have plenty of liquidity. We have a sustainable low cost structure. We have strong operating and free cash flows and superb shareholder returns. We're very proud to have an all Boeing 737 fleet with significant modernization opportunities with the MAX going forward. We continue to operate a point-to-point route system with dozens of focus cities where we have the number one share and there are dozens more where we're number two.

We've got the most seats of any operating carrier on a daily basis in the United States and we serve all top 85 markets in the continental US. We have an exceptional brand. We have an extraordinary culture. And it just again bears repeating that the thing that I'm most proud of is the job security record. And we've never had a layoff. We've never had a pay cut in our history.

So with that, Jamie, I'd be delighted open up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jamie Dimon

So Gary, a question about the evolution of Southwest Airlines, so when I first started to look professionally at the company, I - and correct me if my interpretation is off, but I viewed Southwest as an airline with a material cost advantage, particularly on the labor side of the equation, right that would routinely go into pockets of pain, high priced markets and take share. And I was in this business. I saw the ease with which at least from an outsider's perspective, you went into Baltimore for example, which was a hub of another carrier at the time. I remember the expansion into Florida, I remember publishing a piece? I think in Pam Weber [ph], go west young man that was pining on the opportunities out in the West Coast. Pivoting to Hawaii, today you still have a cost advantage. But the labor cost advantage is not nearly as profound as what it once was. And Hawaii is certainly not a high yield type market. So the question that I've gotten from your shareholders is, is this really a positive development, is this really expansion or is this possibly an act of retreat in the face of increased competition from ultra low cost carriers. I'm sure you will push back on that. Be my guest.

Gary Kelly

Well, as always a wonderful question and a wonderful opportunity. I think about our operating costs in three categories, our people costs, fuel, everything else, and they are not literally one third, one third, one third, but they are pretty big piles. I think our salaries, wages and benefits are about 40% of our total operating costs. And there's - your facts are obviously correct. We never sought to have our low cost advantage by paying low wages. That's never been the strategy. And quite frankly, to be as large a company as we have become it's foolish to think that we could pay something less than market wages, but we don't desire to do that anyway. I'm proud of the fact that at many times and especially during the decade after 911 that we were industry leading with our pay, never went bankrupt, never cut pay and there were times when our pay premium was 35% compared to the rest in the industry.

So that leads to well then how do you have a low cost structure? And it's just putting aside the need to have a low cost structure because that is our brand. That's who we are. And I won't spend a lot of time talking about that. But what has to be sustainable is our productivity and our efficiency. The business model contributes to that and obviously we want to continue to work with our unions to find opportunities that are wins for our people as well as for our company so that we can maintain our competitive edge there. When you look at - I'll just pass on fuel for a second, you look at everything else. Last time I looked Tammy, we're the low cost producer there. So that's where the business model and our people really bring our competitiveness to bear. So all in, we still have a low cost structure. We don't depend on low wages to achieve that. And I think that that will continue to be sustainable going forward.

Now, with respect to where we're going with our route system, understanding that we have a vast system in place today that is obviously very successful in generating very significant returns. And we just think about California and I'm being redundant to what we've said over a long period of time here, we're the number one airline in California, in California, out of California, to California and what is missing from our route system to serve our California customers is Hawaii. It's not practical to think that Californians go to Caribbean that is a really long flight. So their vacation spot is Hawaii and we need to be there. And the way we look at Hawaii, it is an underserved market. You have a monopoly inter Island. So that presents an opportunity there. And so in and of itself that is a good business opportunity.

Back to the continental US, we have, if I got my account right, we have 85 lower 48 destinations that may include San Juan, I can't remember. There may be another 15 or 20 dots that we could add to that route map. By definition, they're going to be smaller because we've already got the top 85 covered. And I think back to the thought that there's an opportunity to expand the fleet by as many as 500. The majority of that expansion over the next 25 years I think will be in the continental US, adding more depth, adding more breath and potentially adding a few more dots. An individual dot that we might add up to 567 flights per day, but it still helps build revenues and new traffic flows. So I think those are good ideas. Right now the priority will be obviously continuing to develop Hawaii. We've just gotten started with our international expansion. We've not yet gone north.

We still need to develop over the next several years capabilities to drive traffic in foreign countries, so marketing and distribution systems and also to be able to handle foreign currency, so we can get locals in and other countries to get on our flights. Right now or international destinations are very heavily weighted to US citizens flying us on vacation. So no, it's not a retreat. And we have - our biggest challenge right now is we have so many opportunities, we have to work very hard to prioritize. Our competition is more healthy than it has been in a generation. And that is a factor in how we think about what our next priority is. So in the old days, we could be a little more relaxed about how we thought about our route development because we were so much in a category of one, in herb used to say we could sit there for years and no one will preempt us in the market and clearly that's not the case anymore. Yes, sir.

Jamie Dimon

Gary, let me tell you a little bit about the street or family vacation from two weeks ago now make it really quick. We flew three segments on Southwest one segment on Jet Blue and boy, I can tell you refreshing my mind about I know why you love not charging for bags in the customer experience. It felt so great not to pay for bags on southwest and then having to pay for bags on that one Jet Blue segment just killed me. But the one part of the process that was difficult and this was maybe unique to me was we had a party of six and a party of five and trying to get 11 seats together on a 737, 700 is pretty difficult as you know, unless you buy up. But I was sort of thinking about how - you've talked about on some of your calls the opportunity for some more segmentation or ancillaries et cetera and you have a new and more robust sort of technological background now with your reservation system. I know bags are untouchable, but what about the boarding process? And what about seat assignments and how much work have you done with your customer base about whether or not people still like the process that you've had forever or whether they'd be willing if there's something that you can do with giving assigned seats other than say, buying up for early check in and so forth.

Gary Kelly

Great question, too. So we have such a strong brand, and we have such loyalty from our customers and so many fans. I heard net promoter score touted in the last meeting, our net promoter score ranges from 60 to 70. I mean it's up there with the top brands in the country. With the product as we know it today, there are always imperfections no matter what route one goes just because you have - if I just and I know you didn't say it this way, but if you took the leap and said assigned seats where there's no guarantee you're going to get 11, a group of 11 assigned seats together either. So each approach has its pluses and minuses. As time has gone by there are fewer and fewer big airlines that have open seating. In fact, we may be the only one at this point to my recollection. So I would sum it up by saying this. What we have right now is working very well.

Over the past four to five years, we've had record returns on capital, which is a number of things coming together, fuel helped, but a lot of good things happening on the revenue side. So we're getting a lot of revenue per square inch out of that airplane, and we're pleased with that. So I do think that we also can't be timid about continuing to innovate and grow. But I would like in it back to the answer on the previous question, which is we have an array of things that can be pursued, we need to focus right now. I want to really focus - our goals for 2019 are driving low cost, improving the reliability of the operation and continuing to enhance the hospitality of the customer service. So within that reliability footprint, there is an opportunity to improve our work compliance in terms of processes and procedures. There's obviously opportunities to harvest waste and improve productivity and efficiency. We have new tools that are being developed and deployed. So that needs to be the focus in the near term.

I would admit to everyone that over time, and especially with a new reservation system in place, we have an array of things that can be considered. So you'll have to stay tuned on that. I don't think those are bad ideas. But I would also just caution that you have to take the organism as a whole and be careful about what threads are pulled because you got a really good thing going here. And the Hawaii experience from yesterday is telling. Some of the flights were sold out in hours with no marketing whatsoever with a press release. So the demand is extremely strong for Southwest and we just need to be wise about how we manage that going forward. Main thing is we want to run a really good airline and serve our customers extraordinarily well and I think our people do an extraordinary job of that.

Jamie Dimon

Gary the question of a second fleet type has been asked of you for decade's right. If I recall, I don't know if you still have it, but I remember seeing a CRJ 200 in Southwest colors, a model in your office or the headquarters there. The CRJ was obviously not the right aircraft for your network at that time, the 717 we know how that played out, but the Caesars - I mean, party a really seems to have built the right product in a smaller gauge, category to the point that we're starting to see startup plans circulate that are predicated almost entirely around the economics of that aircraft. Has there finally been an aircraft built that you would at least take a serious look at or will I be asking this question 10 years from now and say oh Caesars yeah that that wouldn't have made any sense just as we clearly dismiss the CRJ 200, 700 and 900 and so forth.

Gary Kelly

Jamie I would say it's - it may be a little overly dramatic, but I do think there's a duty and there's a duty to understand any new technology that comes on the scene. And I would say that's been done in retrospect as well. So we have looked at our options over the years and continue to affirm the Boeing 737 as our airplane. But yeah, as new technology comes onto the market, I think we're compelled to look at that. And we've got - we started this year, Tammy, was 750 airplanes, we're in the year with 775, they're all Boeing 737. I think everybody here understands the advantage that that brings. So it has to be a really compelling business case for us to deviate from that. And I won't be here 25 or 30 years from now, so it's pure speculation, what the fleet will look like at that point. All I can say is we have to continue to look at that and think about that. So we've got a medium sized, narrow body fleet.

If you think about bigger or smaller, I think, the smaller is - we've looked at many times and always concluded that the cost and the market opportunity just weren't right for us. And it was also a distraction from what has now turned out to be over the past five years, a vast opportunity to continue to grow with just what we've got. The 737 is going to do the mission just fine to Hawaii, we don't have Europe on our list that could do that mission potentially as well. Does that eventually lead to bigger airplane ideas, maybe, but I've told everybody who asked that we are not spending any time looking at anything in terms of size different than what we have. So the A220 fits into that in terms of eligible to look at and again, we've been talking and looking at that, but it's simply a long - it's just admitting that we have a duty to examine that, but right now there's no plan at all to deviate from our fleet strategy.

Jamie Dimon

Hi, two questions for you. I guess related question. Just first as you generated record free cash flow last year, can you just kind of talk about the outlook for free cash this year and how you intend to allocate that? And then I guess related to that you mentioned that you were upgraded recently, and I guess you have the A credit ratings now, is that the right place for you to be? Is there an opportunity to add any debt to the balance sheet and increase shareholder returns?

Gary Kelly

The free cash flow, I think a lot will depend on - for 2019 and a lot will depend on the economy, revenues and fuel and I've realized - I'm telling everybody here things that they all know the way we started the year with a plan we had, we were expecting another very strong year of free cash flow here in 2019. And as I admitted back in January, it could very well turn out to be a record year for us in a variety of categories. Fuel has to cooperate. Demand has to continue, et cetera. So these are - this is year five of really superior returns, I would expect cyclically at this point, to have low debt, high credit ratings, lots of cash, so that we're ready for when bad times happen, but can't ever really be very well predicted. And this is exactly where I want us to be. And then my 33 year I think when I started in the 1980s, we were A credit rating and our debt to total capital was 50%. Interestingly enough times have changed and we're different company in the world is different, but Tammy, I think our debt to capital right now is 28%?

Tammy Romo

That's right, below 30.

Gary Kelly

Absent any - if we continue on at the same rate that we have been over the last couple of years in terms of earnings and shareholder returns, it's going to drop further here again in 2019. So we're not inclined to leverage up here at the peak of the cycle. Let's get through the cycle, let's see how things go. We're managing our growth very well. I'm very pleased with that. Hawaii is important. We've got that as a high priority. We need to make that work. You all lived through 2014 and 2015 with us when we had some unique strategic opportunities. We pushed really hard, it worked really well. So in relative terms, the risk we're taking right now is moderate. I would say the risk in those years was higher, however, the balance sheet is stronger, the fuel hedge is much less aggressive and it's just set up extraordinarily well I think if bad times happen. In the meantime, we've got plenty of powder to deploy in various ways. We can grow faster, we can acquire, we can return to shareholders. It's where any company would like to be. I like having that flexibility.

Jamie Dimon

Gary, when you mentioned the cities that are under study and the growth and 500 aircraft that would be necessary to fulfill that vision. How do you intend me think about the current order book with Boeing right now and used aircraft and what be available in the marketplace? I'm just sort of wondering how you're sort of trying to manage having enough in that pipeline with Boeing versus some of the opportunities I know you have had some success with some used 700s and 800s out there and obviously with the transition now to the MAX .How are you just thinking about that mix between new and used?

Gary Kelly

Well Tammy, I'll offer some comments and let Tammy chime in here too. There's a question, if you just took a fleet of call it 800 airplanes, there's a question of what is the optimal mix of 143-seaters versus 175-seaters, so that is one question. And right now it's a guess and it feels like it's 50/50, but the point being that we do need a substantial number of the 143-seaters. We're not going to go all MAX 8's going forward. The second question is the mix of the MAX aircraft. So we have a wonderful modernization opportunity presented by the MAX, 14% more fuel efficient, 40% quieter, it's got more performance and more flexibility. So it's a very exciting airplane and with the right economics, it could make sense to accelerate deliveries of that and favor of retiring 700s faster because we're not going to be retiring any 800s anytime soon.

Our 800s, I think the oldest five, six years old, so we've got lot of useful life left there. So the opportunity to pick up used equipment depends on what it is. I don't see us in that scenario, picking up used 700s. I think we've run that play. I think it's worked very well. But the real opportunity is more along the fleet modernization side, which clearly means let's bring in MAX and retire NGs prospectively. If something unique comes up, whatever it might be, where all of a sudden we need 10 more airplanes, 20 more airplanes, well, then we can always look to the used market and just see what's available, so I would never say never, but that's certainly what our thinking is right now.

Tammy Romo

Sure, yeah, our preference is, of course, to get the aircraft new from Boeing. And we have an order book that gives us tremendous flexibility. But as you can see from our 2019 delivery schedule, we have 16 MAX 8s that we're getting from the used or the leased market or the leased market rather. So we're willing to be opportunistic there. And we're really looking at our fleet opportunities on a tell-by-tell basis. So again, our preference is to pick up new airplanes from Boeing to the degree they can meet our needs. And if we have opportunities beyond that, from the leased market will evaluate those as well.

Jamie Dimon

Yeah, just a quick follow up on the economics of leased aircraft, are the lessor's, I know they've been aggressive record low, lease rate factors et cetera. I know your preferences to buy aircraft, but are the economics of operating leases just so compelling right now that you're looking to do more of those?

Tammy Romo

Well again, we have 14 right rather 16 this year, so we felt that they were compelling enough for us to go ahead and commit to that. But yes, the market has been favorable and we certainly want to take advantage of that and then going back to our upgrade from Fitch certainly having a Southwest Airlines in their book is I think something that the leasing companies desire as well. So we'll look at whatever we need to meet our needs in any given year, but certainly this year the leasing environment has been favorable. And we've taken advantage of that.

Jamie Dimon

Last question for me, Gary and you know, owe it to my clients to at least ask about last week's speculation, but I want to do it in a way that you would be comfortable answering. So I'll pose the question like this. In the hypothetical if you are beholden to just a single shareholder, particularly one that has a tendency to take sort of a hands off approach to meddling and day to day management as opposed to your current ownership base. How would your business plan differ over the next five years?

Gary Kelly

I've been so well trained not to speculate on the hypothetical. So yeah, good for you, that's a very clever way to ask that question. Well I would like to say that it wouldn't change. No matter what, we're hired by our owners to manage the business and to do that in a prudent way. We're hired to take risk and then manage those risks, mitigate the risks that you don't want to take and put your effort into the risk that you do want to take. So the challenge is our owners don't speak with one voice. So you got republicans, you got Democrats, right. And so I think in the end actually that's a calming effect because you realize as managers or leaders, we have to decide what we think is best for the whole, best for our people, best for our customers, best for our owners. I've never worked for a sole shareholder, so I'll just have to admit that. I worked in a public environment for decades and this is what I know, so have plenty of colleagues who are owned by either private equity or other means. And each has its pluses and minuses quite frankly.

So it's nothing that we spend a lot of time worrying about or thinking about, but when you get right down to it are the goals are going to be consistent. We want for this year we want to have strong earnings. We want to protect the balance sheet. We want to protect our brand. And there's just the nitty-gritty work of operating an airline which all of our people are fortunately are very passionate about, and I don't think that would change. We have very good shareholders in Southwest. We've been blessed for decades with that and I'd like to think that the company has something to do with that obviously, so we want to continue to have driving shareholder value as one of our primary objectives and hopefully continue to make money for everybody here.

Thank you all very much.