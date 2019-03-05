Key Energy Services Is Still Under Pressure, But Recovery Signs Are In Sight

KEG's woes are not over yet

Key Energy Services (KEG) is an onshore, rig-based contractor of the energy-producing wells. I do not expect KEG's stock price to strengthen in the short-run. Key Energy Services is not out of the woods in the short run, but so far in 2019, the indicators have shown positive momentum. I expect improvement in KEG's valuation in the medium-to-long term, as the industry headwinds recede and the crude oil price stabilizes.

While the pricing pressure will continue to affect its margin in most of its segments in Q1, the company chose to maximize frac fleet utilization to gain market share. The Coiled Tubing segment was severely affected after the KEG's profitable larger-diameter coiled tubes sales declined. The company's margin can deflate further in Q1, while revenue may hold relatively steady. By the end of 2019, the rise in the DUC wells, improving utilization, an increase in the number of large coiling units should improve its valuation, as the industry headwinds recede and the crude oil price stabilizes.

In the past year, KEG's stock price has crashed by 80%, and severely underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 27% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing KEG's Q4 performance

In Q4 2018, Key Energy Services' top line weakened 13% compared to Q3 2018. The completion activity slowdown and weather-related delays in the E&P activity had a significant role to play in the deterioration of KEG's financial results. On a year-over-year basis, however, its revenue showed more resilience in Q4 2018. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, the revenue stayed firm (1% up).

KEG's adjusted earnings were relatively rigid sequentially (quarter-over-quarter). Its adjusted net loss per share was $1.19 in Q4 compared to $1.14 in Q3. KEG's efforts to keep costs down over the past several quarters and some improvement in pricing kept its margin loss limited.

The Rig Services segment performance and outlook

The Rig Services segment revenues declined by 10% in Q4 compared to Q3, which also led to a 9% operating income decline during the same period. The fall was driven by the crude oil price differential. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian resulted in reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. So, the region's pipelines inadequacy has led to its customers reducing their drilling and completion activities. As a result, KEG's completion rig hours fell by 4% sequentially, which primarily affected KEG's maintenance and work-over activity during the quarter. This, plus upstream energy operators' budget constraints, particularly at the end of a year, led to KEG's performance deterioration in Q4. Despite the revenue fall, the segment operating income loss was limited due to the cost reduction initiatives and KEG's price hike for its services. The price rise added 0.23% to the segment operating margin. The Rig Services segment accounted for 59% of KEG's Q4 revenues.

In Q1 2019, the company's management expects the Rig Services segment revenue to remain flat compared to Q4 2018. This is based on the most recent completion activity trend, which has started showing some upward momentum in January, as evidenced in the Permian completion rig count return. KEG's completion rig count increased in January. However, this is still below the Q3 2018-level. KEG might also be able to improve its market share in Q1. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has recovered 23% in 2019 so far.

By the end of Q1, KEG's management expects average revenue per rig hour to improve, as the price increases realized in Q4 comes to the full effect. On top of that, KEG believes it can keep the wage hike limited in Q1. The company has focused on employees' training, which can lead to higher productivity. So, this can have a positive impact on its segment margin in Q1.

The Fluid Management segment performance and outlook

The Fluid Management segment revenues declined by 9% in Q4 compared to Q3, while the segment operating loss remained nearly unchanged during the same period. Once again the seasonality effects and lower completions activity affected the segment results. But, a redeployment of assets into markets where pricing and utilization were higher kept the bottom line from further deterioration. The Fluid Management segment accounted for 18% of KEG's Q4 revenues.

In Q1, KEG's management expects the segment revenue to remain flat compared to Q4 2018. However, during the year, the management expects completion activity to rebound following midstream infrastructure capacity enhancement and a lowering of the crude price differential. As pricing starts to return, KEG's revenue and the margin could recover in 2019. On the other hand, costs may escalate in 2019, which will eat away its margin expansion partially.

The Fishing & Rental segment performance and outlook

The Fishing & Rental segment revenues increased by 9% in Q4 compared to Q3, while the segment operating loss lessened during the same period. Despite the completion activity slowdown, the segment result benefited from higher pricing and additional equipment deliveries. KEG's rental equipment demand was strong during Q4.

In Q1, KEG's management expects the segment revenue to decline by a few percentages compared to Q4. Going by the upwardly activity momentum in January and February, we can expect a more robust completion activity across various regions to pull the segment performance up by the end of 2019.

The Coiled Tubing Services segment performance and outlook

The Coiled Tubing Services segment was the worst affected in Q4. The segment revenues decreased by 24% in Q4 compared to Q3, while the segment operating loss deteriorated during the same period. During Q4, the company relocated some of its large-coiled assets to new markets, following the completion activity slowdown in the key Basins, including the Permian. Overall, the large diameter units operated by KEG were brought to half of its Q3 capacity. This drove the segment revenues and margin lower. Investors may note that coiled tubing is a relatively labor-oriented job, and therefore, labor efficiency can have a significant effect. KEG's results may get negatively affected if it has to move around its assets and labor to more revenue-generating regions from the places where completion activities have dried up.

Although the Q1 results are likely to deteriorate, KEG's management believes it can increase the number of large coiling units in Q2 to five, which may increase to six-to-seven by 2H 2019. So, in the second half of 2019, KEG's Coiled Tubing Services segment results may recover.

Regarding the pricing pressure and outlook, KEG's management replied to a query in the Q4 earnings call,

And so the industry has been shuffling units around which causes local supply/demand imbalances but we expect and believe that as we move through this year, we'll see many of those units go back to work in the Permian and activity will pick up in general across U.S. that should lead to pricing opportunity at some point in the year, but right now it's getting better. And we're anxious to see how things unfold in March and into the second quarter as the weather improves and many customers get busier with their completion activity.

On the same topic, the management added some more color in the Q4 call, which implies KEG would prefer to improve its utilization rather than focusing on the pricing front in the near-term. As the management made a remark,

But as we said the activities pick back up and we really going to be focused on utilization. I mean price it's obviously nice to get and we have seen some of that, but it's really more about putting your assets we can get high utilization because that's really would drive profitability in that segment.

This could a shift compared to some of its peers in the OFS industry like Keane Group (FRAC), which tends to prefer the price to utilization in its choice to improve margin. As it turned out, some of FRAC's pressure pumping fleet remained un-deployed in Q4 because the company did not find it economically meaningful to commit those fleets at the low rate. Going forward, FRAC does not anticipate contracting those seven un-deployed fleets at the spot market rate.

Industry outlook

KEG's management was upbeat about a 2019 recovery. In the Q4 earnings call, its management commented,

Volatility and uncertainty are part of the oilfield services segment, but the recent rise in commodity prices over the past few months has been very welcome to our clients and provides impetus for future service demand growth. We believe that Key possesses the industry leading franchise, assets and people to garner more than our fair share of this growth in 2019.

A better oil-market climate would lead to higher completion-related activity. This, plus KEG's structural cost reductions, efficiency and pricing improvement, and market share gains could result in a better top line for KEG in 2019.

KEG's outlook on liquidity

KEG's cash balance was $50.3 million as of December 31, 2018, which was a 31% decline compared to a year ago. The company's liquidity (cash balance plus $24 million available from a revolving credit facility) was $74.3 million. KEG's cash balance can decline in Q1 following a lower cash flow from operations. Cash flows may drop following the lower Q1 revenues as I discussed earlier in the article, as well as the adverse effects of higher taxes in Q1. However, by the end of FY2019, KEG's liquidity can recover and may steady at the FY2018-level. The company does not anticipate any debt compliance violation issue to emerge in FY2019.

What does KEG's relative valuation say?

KEY Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, KEG's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.8x. Between Q2 2018 and Q4 2018, KEG's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 49.5x. So, KEG is currently trading at a discount to its past three-quarter average.

KEG's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because KEG is expected to improve its EBITDA more sharply compared to the rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. KEG's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (SPN, CJ, and PES) average of 5.2x. In this analysis, I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts' rating on KEG

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated KEG a "buy" in March 2019 (includes a strong by), while three recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell" on KEG. The analysts' consensus target price for KEG is $3.35, which at KEG's current price yields ~25% returns.

What's the take on KEG?

Key Energy Services is not out of the woods in the short run, but the indicators are beginning to go north. While the pricing pressure will continue to affect its margin in most of its segments in Q1, the company chose to maximize frac fleet utilization to gain market share. The company took a blow in its Coiled Tubing segment in Q4 after the more profitable larger-diameter coiled tubes lost demand in the Permian following the completion activity headwind and transport bottleneck.

I do not expect KEG's stock price to strengthen in the short-run. However, so far in 2019, the rise in the DUC wells, improving utilization, an increase in the number of large coiling units should go on to improve its valuation in the medium-to-long run, as the industry headwinds recede and the crude oil price stabilizes.

