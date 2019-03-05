Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TRLPF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 4, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Gudaitis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Motz - Chief Financial Officer

Tricia Symmes - Chief Operating Officer

Nathan Bryson - Chief Scientific Officer

Philippe Savard - Vice President and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Andre Uddin - Mackie Research

Ed Gudaitis

Thank you very much, Amanda. Good morning to everyone on the line. And welcome to the Acerus Pharma fourth quarter and year-end 2018 conference call. I'm pleased to be joined today by members of our senior management team; Bob Motz, our Chief Financial Officer; Tricia Symmes, our Chief Operating Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Philippe Savard, our Vice President And General Counsel.

Both during the fourth quarter and subsequent to quarter end, Acerus has continued to make meaningful progress against our current strategic objectives. As a reminder, we are focused on optimizing our global Natesto business, filing the next generation of key pipeline assets with Health Canada and strengthening our balance sheet. Key highlights for Q4 and the period subsequent to quarter end, included; growing product revenue, largely driven by our core Natesto franchise; filing of a new drug submission in Canada for Avanafil, a treatment for erectile dysfunction that if approved will become a key growth driver of men's health portfolio in Canada; delivering our first shipments of Natesto to Hyundai Pharma in South Korea; proposing of a term loan credit facility for up to $11 million with healthcare focused SWK Funding LLC; and retiring the previous Quantius and Endo credit facility; the initiation and subsequent reporting of results from a successful phase one clinical trial, testing a proprietary intranasal formulation of THC-rich cannabis oil in healthy volunteers; signing an amendment to our existing licensing and supply agreement with medac, our European partner for Natesto, expanding their rights to market Natesto in all 28 EU nations along with Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa; and the publication of a positive clinical study the My-T study, a multicenter open-label clinical trial to assess treatment safety and efficacy in Natesto, as well as patient preference switched from a prior topical medication to the nasal product.

Turning to a few of these highlights in greater detail. Product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 6% to $1.9 million, up from $1.8 million for the same period of prior year. The increase was mainly due to higher sales of Natesto in Canada, which increased by over 100% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue recognized by Acerus from the Natesto sales in the U.S. declined year-over-year, but that was due to the fact that we do not have any inventory shipments from or to our partner Aytu BioScience in Q4 of 2018. We also saw another solid contribution to our revenue from Urivarx, the natural health product for overactive bladder that we launched in Canada in Q1 of 2017.

Looking at our Canadian Natesto business more closely, we saw accelerated total prescription volume growth again in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 30% sequentially over the third quarter of 2018 and up 187% from the same period a year-ago. Across the four major provinces where we actively promote Natesto, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, we've attained a 5.6 total prescription market share of the topical TRT market at the end of Q4 2018, up from 5% in Q3. On a regional basis, we saw solid growth in the British Columbia with total prescription volumes up by 34% in Q4 2018 versus Q3 2018. And our two largest provincial markets for Natesto, Quebec and Ontario, total prescription volume was up by 21% in Q4 2018 versus Q3 2018 in Quebec and 12% in Q4 2018 versus Q3 2018 in Ontario respectively.

Restatement of IQVIA data in January 2019 affected reported Natesto prescription volume. IQVIA amended their projection methodology from an outlet level projection to product level reporting, causing a decline in reported Natesto prescriptions for 2017 and 2018. While the absolute number of prescriptions reported is lower than prior periods, reported sales numbers remain unchanged and the trends in prescription growth have not changed as well. We experienced strong growth in the Canadian market as our Canadian sales team continues to expand their outreach and we support them with a number of ongoing initiatives designed to raise awareness and educate physicians about the very real efficacy, safety and convenience benefits that Natesto offers. We feel that our success in the Canadian market provides insights into the true commercial potential for this product and the success we have seen domestically can be duplicated in other markets globally.

Turning briefly to our U.S. Natesto business. As a reminder, we recognize Natesto revenue in the U.S. in two ways; inventory shipments to our partner Aytu BioScience; and a further revenue stream when Aytu sells Natesto onto the end customer. So while our revenue from Aytu in the fourth quarter of 2018 was down compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, this decline is due to the fact that we made an inventory shipment in the fourth quarter of 2017 while no further inventory shipment was made in the fourth quarter of 2018. That being said, we're pleased that Aytu BioScience's reported a 37% increase in Natesto revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 over the three months ended September 30, 2018. Aytu's investments into the Natesto patient direct program continues to drive improved patient persistence. Aytu has also reported continued improvement in their gross to net as the final elements of their prior brochure program wash out of the system. We continue to work with Aytu to strengthen the awareness of Natesto in the U.S. and to drive both new and total prescription volumes going forward.

Taking a look at our rest of the world Natesto business. We're pleased to report our first shipment of the product to our South Korean partner, Hyundai Pharma. Hyundai expects to execute on their commercial launch for Natesto before the end of the second quarter 2019. They plan on deploying a sales team of more than 100 representatives, targeting high volume testosterone prescribing physicians in clinics and hospitals across South Korea. We believe there is a sound market opportunity in South Korea. For raw comparison purposes, it is approximately 2.5 million men in Canada between the ages of the 55 and 64 while in South Korea, there are about 13.7 million men in the same age range or nearly 50% more. According to our partner Hyundai, the TRT market in South Korea is valued at approximately KRW8.5 billion or $7.5 million in 2017. It is expected by Hyundai that this market will increase to KRW11 billion by 2020 or $9.7 million. The average total yearly market growth from 2013 to 2017 was reported by Hyundai to be approximately 11%.

Turning to our Natesto initiatives in Europe and beyond. We continue to work with our partner medac to prepare for the launch of Natesto in all 28 current EU member states, along with Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and South Africa. Our current expectation is that the approval process for the EU and other licensed countries will accelerate throughout 2019 with potential product shipments occurring before the end of 2019 and commercial launch is expected to start in early 2020.

Finally, we announced yesterday that we have filed a new drug submission for Avanafil in Canada. Avanafil is a PDE5 inhibitor that represents a new second-generation treatment for erectile dysfunction, which has faster onset of actions and lower off target effects than other erectile dysfunction products in the Canadian market. Avanafil, which is sold in the U.S. under the brand name Stendra, represents an excellent complement, so far in men's health franchise in Canada. The product will be a key growth driver of our business in the future and we will be in a position to leverage our existing Canadian commercial cost structure more efficiently.

Now, turning to Estrace. We continue to see solid contribution of high margin revenue from the product. We did see a small decrease in volumes, most likely result of general market fluctuations, but not wholly unexpected more than two years following the market entry of the generic version of this product. That said, we continue to retain approximately 4 or 10 prescriptions written for the product in Canada. We also announced on January 11th that we filed a notice of anticipated shortage for the 0.5 and 1 milligram doses of Estrace due to a partial [Technical Difficulty] suspension at the facility of our UK based contract manufacturer. The suspension comes with as a result of an audit by the UK health authority. After meeting with the manufacturer and reviewing the status of their audit, our expectation is the manufacturing will recommence midyear with an expectation of a shipment of Estrace to Acerus taking place by September 2019. At the same time, we're actively evaluating alternate sources of production to try to alleviate any further shortages.

As part of this process, we did evaluate the carrying value of the underlying Estrace intangible asset, and we did take a non-cash write down of $2.6 million on the intangible, representing the impact of the potential shortage on future Estrace business. Bob will speak to this write down in further detail in his remarks. We also announced on January 25, 2019 that we received a notice of deficiency withdrawal letter from Health Canada for our Gynoflor new drug submission. We have decided not to follow -- file a request for reconsideration of the notice and informed our licensor Medinova that further studies will be needed in order for Gynoflor to be approvable by health Canada. Under the agreement with Medinova, neither Acerus or Medinova is obligated to conduct such further studies. If no further studies are conducted then Acerus will no resubmit the Gynoflor dossier to health Canada at this time. However, Acerus and Medinova will continue to work on areas of possible further collaboration.

The other key item in our pipeline is LIDBREE, formerly referred to as Shact, a short-acting lidocaine drug device combination that provides pain relief to vaginal mucosal tissue. While working with Palette Life Sciences AB, formerly Pharmanest the innovator of LIDBREE, to prepare the regulatory strategy and submission for the product in Canada. We expect we would be engaged in dialogue with health Canada in the coming quarters and we will continue to provide updates as the process moves forward.

Before turning the call over to Bob for the Financial Review, I'll touch briefly on the recent progress in our cannabinoid initiative. On December 11, 2019, we announced the results of our phase 1 clinical trial with the proprietary intranasal formulation of THC-rich cannabis oil. The nasal formulation was absorbed and resulted in extended TK profile with the maximum peak levels occurring seven hours after administration on average. Bioavailability of THC from the nasal formulation was approximately 2.2 times better than oil, dronabinol capsules is described in recent literature. Additionally, a majority of the reported subjects reported appreciation of several key features of the nasal product, including quick easy use, consistent dosing, affordability and absence of smaller. We are now evaluating potential commercialization pathways, including partnering transactions and/or Acerus led approaches to commercialize the intranasal cannabinoid formulation with THC, CBD and/or blended formulations in the medicinal setting.

That concludes the review of key operational highlights for the quarter. I would now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks Ed. Good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certainly non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective.

Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analyst for the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that security analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS measures to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now, moving onto the results. Total revenues which include upfront and other milestone payments received from out-licensing activities for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018 increased to $2.1 million and $7.4 million from $2.4 million and $6.5 million for the same prior periods respectively. As Ed mentioned, product revenue was up during the quarter to $1.9 million and for the full-year to $7 million from $1.8 million and $5.3 million in the same prior year periods. The improvement was mainly due to higher Natesto sales in both Canada and the U.S. and the introduction of Urivarx in Q1 of 2018. There was a slight decline in Estrace sales, which were $3.8 million for the year versus $4.4 million in 2017.

We again saw steady growth in Natesto sales in Canada as we continue to see the benefits of the ongoing marketing initiatives. Increased U.S. sales were mainly due to inventory shipments to Aytu in both Q1 and Q2 of 2018. Although, there weren't further ones in either Q3 or Q4. We expect Natesto revenues from the U.S. to fluctuate between periods based on the timing of large and potentially irregular inventory orders. These orders may cause volatility in both quarterly and annual revenue figures until inventory purchases become regular and/or top up revenues from Aytu sales become a larger portion of our U.S. derived Natesto revenues.

As a result, changes in U.S. revenues on a period-to-period basis may not provide a clear indication of actual Natesto sales trends in the United States. Cost of goods sold for the three-months ended December 31, 2018, was $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million for the same prior year period. Gross margins remained consistent with the level of sales. Cost of goods sold for the year-ended December 31, 2018, was $3.6 million compared with $3.3 million in the same 2017 period. Gross margins were impacted by revenue from the shipments of Natesto inventory, which are sold at Aytu at a contractual supply price with a small margin. When Aytu sells the product, we receive additional top-up revenue that has no related cost of goods sold. We expect this continue to see fluctuations in gross margin depending on the relative proportion of revenue from inventory shipments versus top-up revenue. As a reminder, the arrangement with Aytu provides for a receipt of a double-tiered supply price that escalated to 25% of net sales on July 1, 2018, up from 16% previously. As previously noted, during Q2 of 2018 we also expand $6.7 million of expense related to the Mattern buyout.

R&D costs were $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus $0.7 million in the comparable quarter a year-ago. R&D expenses increased by $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, up from $2.2 million in the same 2017 period. The reasons were the increase was similar for both the three and 12 month period, and were largely the result of increased clinical trial expense mainly due to costs associated with the various Natesto studies, including the cardiovascular trial in the U.S. and cannabinoid trial set up costs. There was also an increase in product development cost due to fees related to the filing and preparation of various pipeline products. This was partially offset by the decrease in amortization of intangible assets due to the extension of the expected life of certain assets.

SG&A increased by $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, up from $3.1 million in the prior period. SG&A expenses increased by $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, up from $8.1 million in the prior year period. Included in SG&A is a $2.6 million non-cash charge against securing value of the Estrace intangible assets. This charge represents our estimate of the net impact on future Estrace business from the potential supply shortage at our UK based contract manufacturer. Salaries, benefits and share-based compensation all increased over the prior year, mainly due to increased personnel, including the on-boarding of the sales team in Q4 of 2017.

Selling expenses also increased due to higher levels of activity related to Natesto and the launch of Urivarx in 2018. Professional fees and business development fees increased over the prior year due to higher consulting fees related the additional business activities and vacant personnel physicians. Finally, office and sundry expenses increased slightly over the prior year, mainly due to increase in personnel and related recruiting fees. We incurred a loss of $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The difference is due to the combination of the $2.6 million Estrace non-cash charge along with a foreign exchange loss to $0.7 million in the quarter compared to a foreign exchange gain of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2017, reflecting changes in exchange rates on the Canadian dollar denominated assets in the respective quarter.

For 2018 and 2017 fiscal years, net loss was $18.8 million and $8.6 million respectively, reflecting the difference in the $6.7 million Mattern Pharma royalty buyout and the $2.6 million Estrace charge. Basic and diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was $0.02 and $0.08 versus $0.01 and $0.04 for the same period in 2017 respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric we use to asses our business performance for the three and 12 month periods ended December 31, 2018, were losses of $1.3 million and $5.2 million versus losses of $2.1 million and $5.1 million for the same period in 2017. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 reflects the fact that the adjustment to further write-down of the non-cash charge for Estrace is not reflected in adjusted EBITDA. Full year 2018 compared to 2017 also reflects that we adjust for the $6.7 million Mattern Pharma buyout in the second quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2018, the company had cash of $3.8 million compared to cash of $1.2 million on September 30, 2018 and $3.2 million on December 31, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we closed on a loan facility for up to $11 million with SWK Funding LLC, an healthcare focused specialized finance company. $9 million of the $11 million was immediately advanced and used to settle the Endo promissory note, as well as the Quantius debt facility with the balance been kept for general corporate purposes. The remaining $2 million will be advanced once certain future conditions are met. Strengthening the balance sheet and gaining better access to capital remains a key strategic priority of the company. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate an array of options to further strengthen the balance sheet and improve our access to capital.

In closing, please note that financial information provided in today's call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the company notes and MD&A as well as the AIF dated March 4, 2019. You can also find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate Web site as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Ed, back to you.

Ed Gudaitis

Thank you, Bob. This concludes our prepared remarks for today. We would like to now turn it over to Amanda for questions. Amanda, can you open up the Q&A please?

Andre Uddin

Just had several questions here. On Antares, they launch Xyosted in late November. I'm just wondering if you think that would be a major competitor to Natesto?

Ed Gudaitis

No, we don't think it's going to be a major competitor. It will compete in the injectable market. And certainly take some time to ramp-up. And Nathan could comment on comparative efficacy. I think that we don't see it necessarily in the gel markets taking a big share of our market. Certainly, for other injectables, it will compete there. But I'll turn it over to Nathan to just provide any comments, from a clinical perspective as well.

Nathan Bryson

I recognized that in many markets ops label use of some injectible products is actually used subcutaneously by people. So I think there will be some competition here for them to replace that generic substitute. But compared to Natesto, I think our features of being able to maintain sperm count and maintaining the HPG access and the convenience factor of being able to self administrate something that is not as invasive are still key features that allow us to continue to drive growth.

Andre Uddin

And just I might have missed this part in your talk, Ed. But if you look at Natesto prescriptions, they've been growing nicely even in Q4. Why didn’t that translate into higher sales this quarter, is that due to coupons?

Ed Gudaitis

Is that in the U.S. or in…

Andre Uddin

In the U.S…

Ed Gudaitis

I think what we saw in Q4 and in the commentary from Aytu team and our conversations with them is that, while new prescription may have flattened a little bit, total prescriptions continued to grow. And actually the interesting thing there is that through that Natesto patient direct program the specialty pharmacy reimbursement and compliance to support program that they've put in place the actual persistence level. So patient starting staying longer is actually increasing. So it's good to see that the new -- although new scripts softened a little bit in the fourth quarter, total scripts continue to grow and then we see that moving forward from that perspective. So we know that their coupon program has begun to wash out and we'll certainly continue to attract the overall trends but there is some positive signs there.

Andre Uddin

And last week actually, there was a pretty big jump in Natesto prescriptions in the U.S. Was there any particular reason for that last week?

Ed Gudaitis

Not that we can correlate to. I know that there is a little bit of lumpiness in the week-to-week where we see sometimes weekly large jumps weekly declines on scripts. I think the key thing is the overall calling rolling four week trend. I think that any changes in performance still resulting in large changes on a week-to-week basis. And I think the rolling four week trend gives you a nicer smoother look at it. But we have not heard of any specific activity or initiative that would reflect that Andre.

Andre Uddin

And just looking on the medical marijuana side. Can you elaborate a little bit more in terms of what you're going to do there? Are you going to commercialize it on your own, or are you still looking to out-license it and where does that sit?

Ed Gudaitis

At this time, we are not an LP and I think that's a key thing from a regulatory perspective to remember. So our pathway right now is to look at partnerships with LPs. They have the license. They have the ability to commercialize in the Canadian medicinal marketplace. And so that’s the approach that we have taken. The best example to think about is that we're the white label product, a supplier to someone who can then provide us the distribution side. The marketing side and take it from that perspective. So given that restraint and that requirement that we're not in LP, we’re going to look at partnership opportunities for people that are embedded in the space and want to find a product that give them the differentiated advantage. And those are the partnerships that we’re currently pursuing very actively and that will continue to pursue as we go forward.

Andre Uddin

And just in terms of looking at your other business. Can we expect any more in-licensing of new products in 2019 and how is your business development going?

Ed Gudaitis

As we said previously, business development activities continue. We’re always looking to secure new assets and are actively in discussion on a number of fronts there, both for commercial assets, particularly those that will complement our urology and men's healthy focus. And then we're also open to consider looking at pipeline assets as well to help complement that. So those discussions continue very much as we go forward. As you know, they certainly take some time but we’re still actively looking to strengthen and build our business around our core assets in urology and men's health as we move ahead.

Ed Gudaitis

Thank you, Amanda. Just to summarizing the fourth quarter of 2018 and subsequent period. We continued to make progress against an array of strategic priorities, identified to strengthen our foundation as a commercial stage company. We continue to focus on increasing revenue from our existing commercial portfolio of prescription and natural health products, focusing our efforts on our cost asset Natesto. We've filed the NDS for Avanafil in Canada which approval will strengthen our men's health portfolio in Canada and provide accretive revenue to our existing commercial infrastructure. In parallel, we continue to actively seek additional opportunities to add to our portfolio, in-licensing complementary products that we can commercialize in the near-term by leveraging our existing commercial team.

Finally, we're actively leveraging our enhanced development capabilities to advance early stage initiatives through phase 1 clinical testing as evidenced by the work already done in our cannabinoid initiative. In combination, the various elements of our strategy are focused on creating sustainable shareholder value in the near, medium and longer term and we're pleased with the progress we've made over the last couple of quarters. That concludes today's call. So thank you and have a great day.

