Galmed And Aramchol In NASH: Moving On Higher

Based on the 52-week Phase 2b data, Aramchol demonstrates significant clinical differentiation by directly acting on hepatic stellate cells, to improve liver fibrosis and delay the progression to cirrhosis.

Aramchol is pharmacologically designed to negatively modulate hepatic Stearoyl‐CoA desaturase, the rate‐limiting enzyme in monounsaturated fatty acids synthesis, to induce the anti-steatotic and anti-fibrotic benefits observed in NASH.

In the Phase 2b NASH trial, Aramchol therapy was associated with histological NASH resolution and improvement in liver fibrosis, the two regulatory endpoints for accelerated conditional approval.

Aramchol, a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, is an investigative drug candidate that will be evaluated for therapeutic efficacy in Phase 3 trial in biopsy-proven NASH starting in 2019.

Investment Thesis

Galmed (GLMD) is a small market cap ($177M) Israeli clinical stage biopharma focused on the clinical development of its lead investigative drug candidate, Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid). Aramchol belongs to the Fatty Acid Bile Acid Conjugate (FABAC) family and is being clinically assessed in NASH, a progressive chronic fibrotic liver disease with high unmet needs and no FDA-approved therapeutic options. Galmed’s scientific forte is the clinical development “of innovative” proprietary drugs for the treatment of chronic liver diseases including fatty liver disease/NAFLD and NASH.

NASH is a “silent” asymptomatic liver disease with an addressable market globally estimated at $32B or more. In the US, NAFLD/fatty liver, the precursor for NASH, is expected to increase by almost 25% from 83.1M (2015) to 100.9M by 2030. Consequently, NASH diagnosis in the US also is expected to increase with NASH expected to surpass HCV as the leading cause of liver transplant beginning 2020. Unless lifestyle changes of diet alteration and decreased sedentary activity coupled with increased physical activity are implemented and sustained, the prevalence of NAFLD/NASH in adolescents (12-18 years old) will progressively increase as seen in the adult population. The annual economic cost associated with NAFLD and NASH in the United States was estimated to have been more than $100B in 2016.

In late Q2/2018, Galmed announced that the top-line data readout for the 52-week Phase 2b NASH (ARREST) trial. The data demonstrated that the proportion of patients who achieved NASH resolution after high dose aramchol treatment (i.e. 600mg) was significantly greater than placebo. Furthermore, more patients treated with aramchol 600mg vs. placebo achieved at least one-point improvement in fibrosis score without worsening of NASH. These data although preliminary revealed the therapeutic promise of aramchol at histologically improving NASH resolution and liver fibrosis. Thereby, becoming one of the few NASH drug candidates that has clinically succeeded in the two regulatory clinical endpoints mandated by the FDA for conditional approval.

I have emphasized in my numerous articles on NASH on the need for diverse NASH drug candidates with distinct pharmacological targets due to multi-factorial, multi-causal pathogenic pathways that have been implicated in NASH. Aramchol represents an “atypical” anti-NASH drug candidate since it does not belong to the classical family of nuclear receptors, FXR agonists and PPAR agonists, that are currently in clinical development for NASH. Furthermore, Aramchol is hardly a “Viking or a Madrigal” since it's not a THR-β agonist.

I have said it before and I say it again, the one-drug benefits all patient approach is not feasible and this is being confirmed in preliminary clinical efficacy data that have been reported for several drug candidates in NASH trials. My interview focused on the unique clinical attributes of aramchol reported in the Phase 2b trial and the clinical expectations for the planned Phase 3 trial.

What Is Armachol?

Aramchol is an oral once daily drug candidate that can potently and negatively modulate Steroyl-CoA desaturase-1 ((SCD1)), a key liver specific lipogenic enzyme that converts saturated fatty acids into monounsaturated fatty acids. Specifically, aramchol functionally dysregulates the effector function of SCD-1, possibly in hepatocytes, by skewing the fatty acid metabolism pathway away from steatosis toward oxidation.

Mechanistically, aramchol exhibits a dual mode of action to induce anti-steatotic benefit and anti-fibrotic responses via a direct effect on hepatic stellate cells (HSC). Importantly, aramchol has no effect on bile acids homeostasis and it has a long half life of 72h.

CEO Baharaff remarked that these distinct clinical responses of aramchol is some validation of the promising therapeutic benefits that have been documented previously in NAFLD and now in the Phase 2b NASH trial.

The Phase 2b Clinical Data

The interview focused on the reported clinically meaningful benefits of aramchol in NASH resolution and liver fibrosis as well as anti-steatotic effect in the 52-week trial. Press release by Galmed on the data readout from the Phase 2b NASH (ARREST) trial can be found here.

Steatosis

CEO Baharaff commented that management was very pleased that the primary endpoint of absolute percent change from baseline (to end of study) in hepatic fat content measured by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) showed statistical significance for the 400mg / day dose vs. placebo in the Phase 2b trial. CEO Baharaff also noted that ≥5% absolute reduction in hepatic fat from baseline was believed to be more clinically relevant. As reported in the press release:

Statistically significant reduction in liver fat was demonstrated by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in patients completing 52 weeks of treatment with Aramchol 400mg vs. placebo. Post hoc analysis of MRS responders, defined by a reduction of ≥5% absolute change from baseline, demonstrated a clinically and statistically significant effect of Aramchol 600mg vs. placebo.

Progressive decreases in percent relative reduction in hepatic fat content also was observed with aramchol therapy with significant decreases at the 600 mg dose vs. placebo.

NASH Resolution

A very important finding from the 52-week Phase 2b trial was the therapeutic benefit of aramchol at causing NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, which is a regulatory clinical endpoint. CSO Dr. Liat Hayardeny noted that NASH resolution after aramchol treatment demonstrated a histological improvement in disease activity since a two-point reduction in NAS was observed. CSO Hayardeny reiterated that significantly more patients treated with aramchol 600mg vs. placebo achieved NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis (16.7% vs. 5.0%; P=0.0514) and NASH resolution (19.2% vs. 7.5%; P=0.0462). Dr. Hayardeny elaborated further on the NASH resolution by highlighting the two-point reduction in NAS paralleled no hepatocyte ballooning with a 0 score and inflammation score of 0-1.

Hepatocyte ballooning depicts the hepatocytes, the liver parenchymal cells, undergoing apoptotic cell death increase in size (balloon). This could mean that aramchol possibly induced anti-apoptotic effects on hepatocytes to prevent ballooning. The reduction in the inflammation score reflects the indirect anti-inflammatory hepatic response induced by aramchol in NASH due to its effect on fat reduction and hepatocyte ballooning.

In parallel, the significant reduction in biochemical markers of liver injury, ALT and AST, is further validation of aramchol promoting better fatty acid oxidation and indirect anti-inflammatory responses that improve liver inflammation and injury in NASH.

Fibrosis

As CEO Baharaff alluded to previously, an important mechanistic and functional effect of aramchol is its dual mode of action at inducing anti-steatosis as well as anti-fibrotic responses through a direct effect on the classical pro-fibrogenesis cell, HSC. Figure 1 is a depiction of the effects of SCD-1 down regulation by aramchol in NASH.

Figure 1: Scientific rationale for SCD-1 down regulation by Aramchol in NASH (source; Galmed, also presented by Prof. Vlad Ratzio at AASLD 2018 LBN)

For this reason, the noted improvement in liver fibrosis (≥1 stage) in response to aramchol treatment without worsening of NASH documented in the 52-week data is preliminary confirmation of the direct anti-fibrotic benefit of aramchol. Despite the short time of 52 weeks, aramchol therapy was associated with potentially delayed progression to cirrhosis. Of course, these data are preliminary and would be confirmed in the pending large scale Phase 3 trial involving more patients.

Preparations for the Phase 3 trial on biopsied patients with F2/F3 NASH fibrosis are ongoing with the first patient dosing with aramchol 600 mg starting in Q3/2019. It's being planned as a 52-week global trial similar to the Phase 2b (ARREST) NASH trial. The CEO noted that both regulatory clinical endpoints would be the primary clinical outcome for the Phase 3 trial. To gain accelerated conditional approval, the primary clinical outcomes of improvement in NASH without worsening of liver fibrosis as well as improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH resolution would have to be met.

Financials And Risks

Aramchol is a lead investigative drug candidate for NASH. If the pending Phase 3 trial suffers any clinical setback such as negative clinical outcome, Galmed share price may drop significantly. However, aramchol also has shown clinical promise in NAFLD which is currently not acknowledged, a clinical indication that could also have clinical value.

Likewise, if aramchol is clinically successful in one or/and two of the regulatory clinical endpoints needed for conditional approval in the planned Phase 3 trial for NASH, its valuation would be higher since the 12-month consensus price target of $31 would be ridiculously low.

At the end of Q3/2018, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $92.3M. At the end of Q3/2018, Galmed had a cash burn of ~$2M vs. Q2/2018. The market has a favorable assessment of aramchol with six analysts rating Galmed as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $31.

Epilogue

Nothing can dim the light that shines from within - Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou’s quote is exactly how I foresee Galmed in its clinical desire to establish aramchol as a major player in the NASH space. Aramchol has shown therapeutic promise in NAFLD and most importantly NASH. It's true that Galmed may not be considered a big player in NASH relative to other “big” players. I remind you of Sir Winston Churchill’s quote “that we must look at the scientific facts because they look at us.”

My opinion is that more diverse drug candidates like aramchol with a non-classical mechanism of action would be needed to effectively provide therapeutic relief to this growing medical crisis. NASH patients are known to differ histopathologically. FDA would approve any NASH drug candidate that demonstrates clinical efficacy. NASH is a huge addressable market that would accommodate more clinical winners like aramchol rather than a chosen few

