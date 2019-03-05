Renault: Get Behind The Wheel

The stock merits your attention - and your investment, both at the moment, but more so when/if it drops further.

Due to both company-related as well as market-related sentiment and issues, the stock is currently at low valuation.

In this article, I will take a look at French car manufacturer Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY). This iconic French company is one of the most popular carmakers across the continent, and it has a number of characteristics which, apart from its own brand Renault, makes it a very appealing buy.

I will argue why I believe the car company merits your attention and investment. I will argue why Renault is far from just a French manufacturer, why it, in fact, holds control in all of Europe, Asia, and even Russia, and why I believe that at this slight undervaluation, you should load an initial position and prepare to load more if and when the stock drops further.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Renault - La Passion pour la Vie.

Renault was founded in 1899 as Société Renault Frères by Louis Renault and his brothers Marcel and Fernand. The company has been involved in the building and developing of cars, trucks, and machinery for over 110 years. Over the course of its long history, it's built everything from cars and trucks to tractors to industrial machinery. It started manufacturing its own engines as early as 1903, and the vehicles were used early on as military transports and taxis. The company also had a strong international footprint, being the best-selling foreign brand in New York during 1907-1908.

The company and the brother's Renault early on began to recognize what motor racing could bring to the company's image. As so, Renault was among the earliest companies involved in the sport. So much so that Marcel Renault was killed in a racing accident in 1903. Louis Renault took over sole control of the company in 1909 and named it Société des Automobiles Renault (Renault Automobile Company).

To retell the entire company history would be overkill - so from here, we go to 2018/2019 and look where the company is today.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance became the world's largest seller of light vehicles in 2017 when it bumped Volkswagen from the top spot (Source). Groupe Renault is in itself the ninth-biggest automaker in the world by volume as of numbers from 2016.

Renault corporate structure and ownership is a bit complicated due to state involvement and various branching joint ventures/alliances, so let's run through it, in part, visually.

(Source: Groupe Renault homepage)

Coming from Sweden, I like seeing companies with a partial state stake (preferably not over 40%), as it means the nation itself has an interest in keeping the company alive and afloat. While this may seem contrary to globalized/competitive interests, my interest lies in the money I invest in the company - and as such, I see state ownership and safety as a boon, provided it is not too large. I will provide you examples while, albeit unfairly, state ownership can both provide companies with a safety net and guarantee future earnings/mitigate loss.

Other companies I own that are partially state-owned are, among others, Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY), where the Swedish state owns a ~37% stake and massive Scandinavia company Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY) where the Finnish state has a majority, 50.76% stake.

Nissan's ownership in the company is in stock that does not entitle voting rights to the company. This is important to mention because Nissan's stake in Renault is part of a history where Renault purchased the failing Asian carmaker during the crisis in the late '90s. Renault purchased stock with voting rights in Nissan, but the reverse was not granted/sold, granting Renault the upper arm in the transaction (and future cooperation).

There's also the history with German manufacturer Daimler.

(Source: Paultan.org)

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The specifics of the Daimler-Nissan-Renault alliance can be viewed above, with small stakes of strategic ownership spread out between the companies. The companies manufacture parts for each other and achieve synergies without the need to M&A. (More on that later in my recommendations)

So, Renault owns 43.4% (a controlling stake) in Nissan, as well as owning Alpine, Automobile Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors and AvtoVAZ of Russia. The company is also involved in automotive financing through RCI Banque, retail through Renault Retail group and Motrio, and has joint ventures with manufacturers in Turkey and Iran.

In short, this company gets around, and its fingers are everywhere - not only in Europe.

Renault today focuses mainly on cars. The company's truck production is part of Swedish car/truckmaker AB Volvo since 2001, and the company's agricultural vehicle manufacturing became part of CLAAS, a German company, in 2008.

The company is heavily involved in the developing and manufacturing of electric vehicles, an area in which it invested over $5B over a four-year period starting in 2011. As far as EV goes, Renault is the largest in Europe, with a 22%+ market share.

(Source: 2018 Financial results)

Renault faces the same headwinds as other car companies, with an FY18 sales decline of -1.2% (+3.2% with) without Jinbei & Huasong (a joint venture between Chinese automaker Brilliance Auto and Renault). There's color to be added to this, such as sales increasing with J&H included, but we'll focus on generics for the time being.

The company is, as I said, the European market leader in the EV segment, at a 22.2% market share. Renault plans to expand its international footprint further, both in EV and ICE, and 2018 was the first year where over 50% of the company's sales were of an international character (49.2% in 2017). This was in no small amount thanks to Jinbei and Huasong sales. (Source)

(Source: 2018 Financial results)

The reason why the brand is relatively unknown in the Americas hinges on its geographic sales mix, as seen above. The brand, together with other national French carmakers, is among the top 5 in France, but its secondary and tertiary markets are distinctly international (spots 2-15). The company does not, at the moment, have official dealerships in the United States or Canada that I am aware of.

(Source: Börsdata)

The company's dividend (above in Euros) has been growing since 2009 and the global financial crisis (with one freeze in 2012-2013).

Different companies have different strategies in order to adapt to a rapidly changing market and a globalized world. Renault subscribes to the strategy of growth through an international footprint, wherein it develops joint ventures with various companies abroad, and acquires parts of failing companies during times of low valuation (Nissan, AvtoVAZ) in order to bring them back to growth/profit. (though in many cases, there has been external help in this). Over the past decade, under the previous leadership of Carlos Ghosn, otherwise known as "Mr. Fix It", this has been an incredibly successful and profit-generating strategy for Renault.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

Renault, like other European car companies, is facing major market headwinds in the form of market collapse, issues with raw materials and FX rates, increasing WLTP integration (more on that later) and acceleration of the energy/sales mix pertaining to EV, requiring the carmaker to change in a more rapid pace than it perhaps is comfortable with.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

However, despite adverse market conditions and lowered margins due to several reasons, Renault still manages to grow sales in an adverse environment, maintain a respectable operating margin and what I consider, for a company Renault's size, to be a decent FCF.

So, Renault is a major automaker with manufacturing and sales in every major continent/area worldwide. This excludes, funnily enough, USA and Canada, where Groupe Renault has elected to let Nissan/Mitsubishi exist, but don't, as far as I can find, have any official representation at all. I found history eluding to a Peugeot/Renault existence in the USA before the 1990s, but it seems this is extinct now with American companies buying stakes in corporations belonging in part to the French companies before the 1990s.

However, their current operations are nonetheless thriving, with leading sales in many nations on a global scale. The company is the third-largest car manufacturer in Europe in terms of total sales. It employs over 180 000 people and has annual revenues of almost €60B (Source).

It's a company I enjoy taking a look at, and one well-worth paying attention to.

What's going on with this French company

(Source: Börsdata)

The stock price has taken a freefall to the mid-fifties, recovering lately to roughly €60/share. That's a drop of almost 39% from the highest share price over the past 3 years, representing a current blended P/E ratio of 5.0.

Why?

Well, we've already covered some of the indications as to why. The global car market is in a slump, and expectations for 2019 aren't exactly rosy. Many car manufacturers, not only Renault, are facing major headwinds. Let's go through some things one by one.

Environmental and Geographical factors

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

FX and raw materials-related exchange rates are always a thing when you're operating a company of this magnitude. The company took a beating in terms of FX, and its India/African market is facing some serious challenges (it crashed through the floor at -15.8% in terms of Group sales). So these results and expectations for various markets are part of what's causing the share price collapse of Groupe Renault.

WLTP, or Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, is a new way of measuring cars for European markets developed by the EU.

(Source: WLTPfacts)

It doesn't take an engineering degree to realize that any car company selling cars in Europe needs to adapt to this new way of measuring - adaption mean costs and costs equaling capex, chomping into an already shrinking margin. This procedure has been in effect since 2017, but carmakers are still, and in part only now, starting to feel the effects as lineups are refreshed.

In addition, EU is pushing hard towards the development of EVs, and while Renault is market leading with a 22%+ market share when it comes to EV, its ICE lineup still makes up for a distinct majority of its sales. In fact, most of its sales growth come from areas that are distinctly not EV. Electrical vehicles still cost substantially more than traditional ICE vehicles, and sales growth in among other areas Renault and Dacia, are (especially Dacia) maybe related to the fact that these still tend to be cheap and functional cars, perfect for a young couple or single consumer wanting a reliable vehicle without breaking the bank.

The uncertainty caused by this is surely pressing down upon an already teetering stock price.

The Brazilian Elephant in the room - Ghosn.

The arguably largest reason for the collapsing share price in the short term is the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault and Nissan during November 2018 on allegations of false accounting. As far as allegations go, this is a potentially big one, with far-reaching potential consequences that need to be weighed into any investment decision.

Ghosn himself is an impressive figure - having led the turnaround in Renault, and later Nissan which earned him several flattering and less-than-flattering nicknames ("Le Cost Killer", "Mr. Fix It")

As accusations mounted, it became clear that charges included underreporting compensation, unallowed use of company assets and other things which led to his dismissal from Nissan's board. Charges against Ghosn and his top aide, Greg Kelly, were filed on the 10th of December, and Nissan took complete control of residences and properties previously accessed by Ghosn. The legal battle for these issues is still ongoing.

Not enough, however, Ghosn was re-arrested on the 21st of December for shifting personal losses of $16.6M to Nissan during October 2008. Further investigation found that during 2018, Ghosn had paid himself an amount of almost $8 million from a joint venture based in the Netherlands, where Ghosn had been made the sole person with authority to dispense cash from the joint venture. Pretty fishy. I think it's fair to say we can move Mr. Ghosn off the board here.

After this, during January 2019, one of Ghosn's closest allies, José Munoz, resigned as head of China operations, effective immediately. He had been considered a person of interest, and reportedly did not cooperate in Nissan's internal investigations.

So, "Mr. Fix It" became "Mr. Screwing It". The French government, with its 15% stake in Renault, distanced themselves from Ghosn and seemed to indirectly recommend that Renault replace the fallen-from-grace CEO - and quickly. This is part of what a government, as a shareholder, can do when it has a stake of this magnitude.

Ghosn resigned as Chairman and CEO of Renault on the 24th of January 2019, ending an era in both Nissan and Renault.

Now, without evaluating guilt or innocence in this matter - that is yet to be determined and it is neither my place nor my interest - the evident fact is that this kind of development will have a direct effect on the share price of any company. The massive plunge Renault took, which lead to my own purchasing of shares of the company, resulted from this.

Not done yet - a few more things

Some analysts argue that these issues notwithstanding, Renault is guiding toward a stable 2019 with growth in both Russia and Brazil, increased revenues and existing operating margins of ~6% for FY19.

Let's back off for a moment - because I feel that it is not entirely true, or it is at least painting an unrealistically bright backdrop.

Renault is guiding for these things, provided we don't get a hard Brexit. I'd go so far as to say, any kind of problems in the Brexit process we're currently in, is a risk investors need to calculate in an investment decision involving Renault - just like any European company they consider investing in.

There's also the fact that they're guiding the European demand as part of their risk, and taking into account potential cost inflation.

Let's also not forget the inherent cyclicality of auto stocks and their development during periods of recession or economic headwinds. Taking this into account, we can understand not only Mr. Market's valuation of Renault but similar valuations across the board for European automakers.

All of these are risks to be considered.

Company valuation - a very nice picture

Current numbers put the company at a blended P/E of 5.0 and a Price/Book value of 0.5.

(Source: Börsdata)

Renault has not traded at this P/B value since 2012 or this low a P/E value roughly since 2011. The stock yields almost 6%, more than any time historically since 2009.

(Source: Börsdata)

These things make it a very appealing stock to look at, provided we know what we're doing, because it may be in areas of undervaluation.

(Source: Börsdata)

In fact, in terms of revenue (blue), profit (orange), operating margins (green) and solidity (red), nothing has changed for the company in terms of these fundamentals. In fact, as we established during the first section of the article, sales have grown during 2018 when including the company's new initiatives in China. And while I don't consider excluding the USA to be a smart thing in all decisions, the fact remains that with Renault not being in that market, they also won't be affected by any declines therein.

(Source: Börsdata)

Looking at the 5-year historical chart, we can confirm here as well, that in terms of EBITDA, FCF, margins and %-cash-position, we really have nothing new that could possibly justify such a drop in valuation, as compared to the share price of almost a year ago (Ghosn notwithstanding). If this is true, and you agree with this assessment, it stands to reason that the cause for undervaluation is not based in fact at all, but emotion and sentiment related to markets in general as well as the arrest of the former CEO.

I believe these things make the stock obviously undervalued and trading below actual tangible book value. In terms of blended P/E ratio, the stock trades at lower valuations than Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), all of which one could argue have had worse FY2018 than Renault and are guiding towards a less rosy future.

And so, if you know me and my article style, this means you know we now move past valuation and onto argumentation and my current stance with regards to the stock.

Unsurprisingly, I recommend that you plant your flag in France.

You know I wouldn't have published this article unless I felt I could make a convincing thesis for Renault and a purchase of the stock at this valuation. There is no denying that buying Renault, or any cyclical car company at this stage in the economic cycle comes with inherent risk.

However, I as an investor, do not believe myself clairvoyant, and I don't subscribe to the people who believe themselves, using various forecasting models, able to foresee the next downturn. The next bear market has been forecast since the end of the last one. As such, I base my purchase logic on current valuations. Should a crash happen, I will simply buy more. But any potential downturn doesn't change the fact that Renault's current valuation is appealing.

Let me go over why.

We've already covered that the current stock price in terms of P/E for Renault doesn't make sense. It's trading below tangible book value, and the company already reaffirmed their dividend for 2018, payable 2019, as an unchanged level compared to 2017/2018. The company maintains it's conservative payout ratio. There is, in my mind, nothing fact-based that justifies a drop of this magnitude in the European-leading EV manufacturer Renault.

We've talked a lot about headwinds - let's talk about what the company achieves, and has achieved during FY18.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

With its trio of cars, including the ones above, the company has effectively cornered a certain segment of the market. While I never personally would buy any of the above-presented automobiles (don't meet my needs), the fact remains that they're incredibly popular vehicles, tailored for different checkbook sizes.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

Neither the Duster nor any of Dacia's models are especially glamorous products. They're barebones and functional - but they cater to a specific market, and they cater to it well. Not only that, you can get a brand new Dacia Duster SUV for as little as $10k. And that includes a three-year warranty. That's better than Mercedes, better than Volkswagen, better than most European companies. Many people drive Dacias in Sweden and in Europe. They are loved by people who simply want something to take them from A to B cheaply, but with warranty.

I myself used to disparage Dacia, but I've come to admire the Romanian manufacturer - and it's part of Renault. The fact is, for a lesser price, you'll get a decent automotive vehicle with a Renault engine purring under the hood.

Renault's products are also popular in South America, with the KWID on first place, and Renault having an almost 15% market share in Argentina (8.7% in Brazil)

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

If we look to our giant, eastern neighbor, we find part of the reason why Renault is running so well in sales at the moment - AvtoVaz and in effect Lada, are running like a fine-tuned engine from ... well, Russia. Renault has taken the Soviet-era giant and turned it into a producer of cars that actually look visually appealing and seem to work out well.

AvtoVaz is an interesting history - both decades ago, but also recently. I wrote at the beginning of the article about the benefits of state stakes in companies. Well - during the great recession, AvtoVaz survived due to a $600M bailout from the Russian government. Not only that (some other governments would have done that) The Russians also introduced a scrappage scheme to combat crisis-level sales, causing mass purchases of new cars. By 2010, AvtoVaz had returned to profit. The company is struggling even today, but the fact remains that Renault's tenure of the Russian company seemed to bring about some profit, with both revenue and profit up in Russia during FY2018. The company quadrupled its margin contribution during FY2018, and the Lada Vesta is the best-selling car in all of Russia.

Not only that, Russian car sales are expected to grow over the coming years. Lada is number #1 on that market, and Renault is #4. It's pretty easy to do the math concerning what that could mean for Groupe Renault in this particular case.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

EVs are another area where the company is strong. The company sells products in EV that are among the most popular on the continent, with the Zoe (not that ... thing on the left, the one in the middle in the photo above) seeing volumes increases to almost 40,000 vehicles and the new Kangoo E.Z rising by 105.1% (~8,700 vehicles). The fact that the company has an entirely electrical transport van makes it a first choice for many small businesses in Sweden and other nations, due to associated tax breaks, lack of (NYSE:ICE) fuel costs, etc.

A better mind than my own conceived of the Twizy, that vehicle to the left. I cannot speak to it - Renault surely doesn't seem to want to speak to it and add the following, somewhat humorous, note to their own material:

"*** Twizy is a quadricycle and therefore not included in Group automotive sales except in Bermuda, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Ireland, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, and South Korea." (Source)

Fine. Alright. Renault sold 1685 Twizys in the above-mentioned countries, which is an increase of 98.9% from FY17. Great. That notwithstanding, it requires a disposition different from mine to get behind the wheel of one of those.

Moving right on from the Twizy (and non-quadricycle-EVs), into synergies and cost improvements.

(Source: FY2018 Analyst presentation)

The company has a history of executing profitable production and supply chain optimizations. Renault is proactive in these matters and seeks to partner and form joint ventures with automakers worldwide to increase its own margins and synergies.

The alliance with Daimler has already brought effectiveness into Daimler's Smart and Renault's Twingo, as well as the development of the Citan and sale of low-consumption diesel and petrol engines.

The alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi is aimed at the sharing of EV technologies and platforms, mostly aimed at the North-American markets. Further projects are underway with Mitsubishi, including sales of small cars and three-box sedan cars (Source).

Renault also has an alliance with Dongfeng, also partnered with Nissan. The DFM is a state-owned company, directly supervised by the ruling party/body, and is one of three massive, automotive companies in China.

Summarizing here, Renault knows what they're doing in terms of joint ventures and synergies - they've done it for decades. The fact is, Renault owns almost half of Nissan and the thereto-generated profits from the immensely-popular Leaf and other vehicles. It's interesting that Renault took over the failing giant, and the then-failing Nissan is now selling more vehicles per year than Renault.

The home market is strong

In addition to this, Renault is a strong player on its own home field - the company has just posted record sales in relation to 8 years on the French market. (Source) The Zoe is the undisputed leader of the EV sector here, and almost in itself manages to capture 55% of the entire EV market for 2018 - that's no mean feat. Similarly, the Kangoo Z.E is a leader in EV transport vans, with a 51.5% market share, and Renault's non-EV models have large positions for their Kangoo, Master, Clio, and Trafic vehicles, granting them a #1, 30.7% market share in France.

Renault is strong continentally but has the position in France that Volvo has in Sweden - which I see as a very comforting sign.

The outlook is not as rosy as the company would have it, but it's still great.

I don't share the company's optimism for a "stable" FY19 compared to FY18, and I don't believe you should either. I believe headwinds for car manufacturers will continue for some time yet - but that doesn't mean the stock is uninvestable or in any way uninteresting.

The company's aim of a 6% operating margin is, considering the 6.3% of FY18, conservative. I believe the company can achieve it - as I believe the company can achieve revenue increases and operational FCF within automotive. I believe the company's sales in Europe will drop because I believe the fallout from Brexit will happen regardless if we get a hard or soft Brexit, but I believe the company's expectations for Russia and Brazil, given their economic states, is sound. I estimate the company's expectations for FY19, in general, to be quite sound, with the exception of the general optimism, where I believe you as an investor should be more cautious in your expectations.

EV's - Renault vs Tesla and others

Renault's place in Europe's EV future makes Tesla (TSLA) look like a joke in terms of market share. While I've seen some Teslas around, and see more than most people do (I live in a very well-off socioeconomic neighborhood), Renault's cars and EVs have done an actual job of capturing the interest of the average consumer, which is further confirmed by hard sales data. The Zoe with its France-only sales of 40,000 cars sells more in FY18 than Tesla does across all of Europe (Source)

Given what's happened in EV over the past few years, my wager is that the mass-market EV sales will be split, as ICE sales are today, by existing companies from France, Germany, and Asia. Many people mention Norway, but the fact is that sales of Tesla here have dropped 40% in Q4 2018, with Nissan and Jaguar taking over the lead(s). I believed from the start that Tesla was never going to be more than a niche product here, and it seems that with new mass-market EV models, this is going to be the case. Renault will be (and is) one of the leading manufacturers of these cars in all of Europe.

(Source: Elbilsstatistik.se)

In Sweden, Tesla isn't even present in the current top 5 anymore, looking at registrations during the first two months of 2019, with Renault and Nissan having both 1st and 2nd place.

Renault, as such, is in an excellent position to continue their market-leading EV performance over the next few years. At a base price of ~$27,000 (with a ~$65/month battery lease), the car offers nearly 200 miles of range, which is enough for 90%+ of all commuters and small families/couples. Additionally, the Zoe comes with 3-5 years of warranty and a working network of repair shops and service shops across Sweden.

The Leaf is one of the few EVs that can measure up to the Zoe in these terms, and Renault owns a large stake in the Asian manufacturer. In terms of EV, I don't believe anything speaks against owning Renault - and many things speak in favor of betting on this French company.

In Closing

I believe many things, many of the things mentioned above, make Renault an excellent investment at current P/E valuation of ~5.0 and a share price of ~€60. I myself initiated at €57.5, and am looking to increase my exposure when and if there comes another small dip in the price. However, the share price today represents a very nice valuation at which to open a position in this French automotive giant.

At a yield of almost 6%, you'll be picking up this company at a historically low valuation and historically high yield, without the justification (that I can see) for this share price. That's the sort of scenario I look for - companies which according to recent and historical fundamentals are solid growers and showers, and which have taken a turn due to no more than market sentiment and manageable risk.

It is my belief that this is what's happening here.

Renault is/has:

One of the leading car manufacturers in all of Europe

Leading in all things EV in all of Europe

Leading in their home market of France, and dominant in many other markets.

A strong international footprint in Asia, Russia, Africa and South America with working markets in all regions.

Strong joint ventures with car companies across the globe

Excellent exposure towards Nissan due to a strong, ~40% stake in the Asian automotive giant.

Sales growth and positive numbers despite market-specific headwinds.

Risks seem manageable and potentially lacking in impact, or at least in impact specific to Renault. Impacts and risks specified, beyond Ghosn, are general to the entire automotive industry.

These points, with risks considered, leads me to the conclusion that Renault is a company you should invest in at this valuation of P/E ratio of ~5.0. The share price of €56-€60 makes this automaker an appealing purchase. I find owning Renault a more appealing choice than owning Nissan, as you get exposure to Nissan as well as other markets across the globe.

Get behind the wheel of Renault today - and see where the investment takes you. I believe it takes you to profit and long-term growth.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNSDF, RNLSY, VWAGY, DMLRY, BMWYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.