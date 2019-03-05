Tesla: Price Cuts Spark Chinese Fury

As consumer options from both domestic and international brands continue to expand, Tesla could face serious pressure on its current market share, as well as its growth ambitions.

On Feb. 28, Tesla (TSLA) announced the arrival of the long-awaited $35,000 standard range Model 3 sedan. That might have been cause for excitement among some Tesla boosters, if it was all the electric car company had to announce. Unfortunately, the arrival of the cheaper Model 3 variant was accompanied by fresh price cuts to all Tesla vehicles, including the luxury Model S sedan and Model X crossover.

The latest across-the-board drop in price has been met with confusion and dismay among buyers who have seen the value of their expensive new vehicles drop overnight. The anger has been especially intense in China, where tariffs and taxes already make Tesla vehicles far more expensive for consumers than in other markets.

The Chinese backlash could prove to be a serious headache for Tesla, which is attempting to erect a factory in Shanghai. If China sours on Tesla, it could make securing funding and permits far more difficult, in addition to curtailing potential future demand. That would be bad news for a company that's betting big on the Chinese market to support its future growth.

Backlash and Brand Destruction

Many Chinese buyers of the Model 3, which only went on sale in China in late February, have been faced with significant depreciation. Buyers of the Model S and X have been hit even harder. Indeed, the most tricked-out Model X is now $50,000 cheaper than it was before the sudden price cut:

Many Chinese consumers who bought Tesla vehicles in recent months are angry, and understandably so. They put down a lot of money to own a Tesla, and now they are left holding the bag. And they are not just sitting around seething. Indeed, a wave of protests has engulfed Tesla across China, with several buyers pasting protest banners across storefronts:

Translation: “Don’t buy a Tesla today, wait and buy it at a discount tomorrow.”

Even Electrek, an outlet that rarely criticizes Tesla or its CEO, Elon Musk, was forced to cover the growing protests. Editor Fred Lambert acknowledged that the anger was indeed justified, even if he did not agree with the method of venting frustration:

“Tesla’s pricing structure makes them look like amateurs. Those massive sudden price changes can’t be only justified by moving sales online. Tesla used to push this idea that their pricing was better than regular dealerships who try to negotiate different deals with different buyers. They say that everyone pays the same price. That’s true as long as everyone buys at the same time. I completely understand why those owners are angry. They see the value of their car plummeting overnight and not because Tesla introduced new features, but because it suddenly decided to change its pricing structure with little to no explanation.”

China’s immediate neighbors also have been venting at the price cuts. Across the Taiwan strait, Taiwanese buyers have broken out in protests against the price cuts and poor service. Dozens of owners showed up at Tesla’s Taiwan HQ demanding refunds or compensation. Eventually, police had to be called to manage the situation:

As these scenes multiply and intensify, it will undoubtedly place considerable pressure on Tesla. Its reputation and luxury brand is being tainted in real time as buyers see the value of their purchases deteriorate days after making purchases.

Chinese Market Threatened

China is a crucial market for Tesla. It cannot afford to have its brand tarnished or for sales to slow as would-be buyers hold off purchases in anticipation of future price cuts. Moreover, Tesla is heavily reliant on the goodwill of the local business community and government. Any disruption of that goodwill and collaboration could become a serious problem if not addressed.

The first phase of Gigafactory 3, which is being built on a large plot in Shanghai, is reportedly being funded by $2 billion in loans from Chinese institutions. JL Warren, a respected analyst group, reports that this first leg of funding will carry a 3.9% interest rate, well below market standard. Such sweetheart deals could be less forthcoming, or even withdrawn, if Chinese consumers and public opinion sour on Tesla.

The Global Times, an organ of the Chinese government, has reported on the consumer backlash in China, citing a respected auto expert’s criticism:

“Feng Shiming, a car analyst at Shanghai-based Menutor Consulting, told the Global Times that Tesla's ‘frequent, simple and rude’ price cuts show that the company is not doing a good job in studying the psychology of Chinese consumers, and the move will take a toll on its performance in China. For example, price-sensitive buyers could delay their decisions and wait for its local production of the Model 3 in hopes of a further price cut. ‘From a legal perspective, Tesla could do that. But it has hurt its image among Chinese buyers,’ Feng added.”

Consumer confidence is vital to Tesla’s brand. Yet, its repeated price cuts have diminished confidence. That could have consequences beyond buyer interest, especially if the local and national governments get involved. Reports in Chinese media on March 4 suggest that local authorities have suspended sales of the Model 3 temporarily. This is likely due to simple regulatory issues, but there's a chance that it represents a first political warning shot. The Chinese government is well known for using its regulatory powers as tools for punishing private sector actors, especially foreign ones.

Any government or industry pushback would be bad news for Tesla, which has limited cash resources to plug any funding gap. Moreover, the company can hardly afford delay, since its stated timetable is extremely - perhaps impossibly - aggressive already. With foundations being laid, Tesla is busy trying to make good on its promise. But if it keeps on antagonizing its customers, its efforts to increase production might prove pointless - and could earn it the ire of powerful government forces.

Investor’s Eye View

The Chinese market is crucial to Tesla’s growth narrative, as evidenced by the heavy focus on the Shanghai Gigafactory and the opportunities it will afford in opening the domestic market in the near future. The focus is understandable. China is pushing for EV adoption to an extent not seen in Western countries. At the same time, Chinese consumers, especially those in higher income brackets, represent a growing and increasingly important proportion of luxury goods purchases. Brand is everything in a luxury purchase. If a brand is tainted, it can prove disastrous. Tesla is clearly playing with fire with its recent price cuts.

Competition from new local players, such as Nio (NIO), already is threatening Tesla’s standing as the go-to luxury EV brand. The latest price antics threaten to accelerate the evolution of consumer preferences toward domestic brands as well as the growing number of EV options available from established brands, such as Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) and Jaguar (TTM).

At the same time Tesla is attempting to tackle the Chinese market through imports and investment in local production, it's compromising the brand that has allowed it to hold market share and charge premium prices. If the company cannot address the growing discontent among Chinese consumers - and fast - it could mean brand destruction that could take years to be repaired, if ever. That in turn will limit the potential market opportunity, further diminishing Tesla’s growth options.

Unless Tesla can reclaim control of its narrative with Chinese consumers, it could face irreparable damage to its brand, its growth potential, and its share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.