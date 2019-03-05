Diana Containerships Earnings Analysis: Is The Bottom In?

Kalani Warrants are due to expire on March 24. With no debt, cash forecast in excess of $13 million, and the Kalani Warrants expiring, the bottom may be in on DCIX.

DCIX has 4 containerships, all with TCs expiring as early as April. Recent rate recovery for 6500 TEU containerships will cushion the expiration of the TCs.

Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) is a microcap shipping stock and, because it is a foreign issuer, under SEC rules its disclosure requirements are much looser than a US-based SEC filer. Whether assessing DCIX as a long or short investment or trade, extreme caution should be taken. I have written prior articles that have provided insight into the private placement of warrants with Kalani Investments. They should be read as a primer to this article and more importantly as a cautionary tale for investing or trading in this equity.

Earnings Release

DCIX released Q4 2018 earnings on February 25, 2019. The following table provides an estimate of DCIX's cash earnings before taxes for Q4.

Diana Containerships Q4 Pre-tax Cash Earnings Revenue $6,078 OpEx $2,813 Voyage Exp $223 G&A $2,319 Interest Income $28 Pre-tax Cash Earnings $751

Please note that there was no debt outstanding during Q4, so there was no interest expense or principal payments impacting cash flow. Q4 results benefitted from TCs that were signed during the June through August 2018 time period when containership rates were at 52 week highs as detailed in this graph by Harper Petersen for 3500 TEU and 6500 TEU containerships. The Redelivery Date on the TCs begin on a staggered basis from February 28 to April 23rd on the four vessels. Only 1 vessel is likely to be returned to DCIX during Q1, so DCIX should remain cash flow positive during Q1 as forecast in the following table.

Diana Containerships Q4 Pre-tax Cash Earnings Revenue $6,078 OpEx $2,813 Voyage Exp $223 G&A $2,319 Interest Income $28 Pre-tax Cash Earnings $751 Q1 Revenue Rollforward TC Rate Earliest Days to Market Revenue Return Qtr End Rate Impact Pucon $18,000 28-Feb 31 $14,000 $124,000 Q4 Pre-tax Cash Earnings (000s) $751 Pucon Rolloff Revenue Impact $(124) Q1 Est Pre-tax Cash Earnings $627

Please note that all other expenses are assumed to be static and interest income is assumed to be the same. This is a point estimate and a forecasted range for Q1 results would bracket this amount depending on G&A expenses, bunker expenses, and interest income.

Q2 2019

TC rolloff exposure may be greater during Q2 on the two smaller TEU containerships.

Q2 Revenue Rollforward TEUs TC Rate Earliest Days to Market Revenue Return Qtr End Rate Impact Pamina 5042 11950 23-Apr 68 10550 $95,200 Domingo 3739 12800 4-Apr 87 8750 $352,350 Rotterdam 6494 18200 15-Apr 76 14000 $319,200 $766,750 (000s) Estimated Q1 PT Cash Earnings $627 Q2 TC Rolloff Impact $(767) Estimated Q2 PT Cash Earnings $(140)

Please note that 6500 TEU rates have been increasing recently, pulled upwards by strong rates for 8500 and 10,000 TEU containerships. If that upward momentum in rates continues during the 5 to 6 weeks to TC expiration, DCIX may be able to come close to cash breakeven for Q2.

Q1 Kalani Stock Issuance

DCIX has not filed a 20-F to date, so December 31, 2018, shares outstanding is not available. DCIX did disclose outstanding shares as of January 9 when it announced a stock buyback and it disclosed shares outstanding as of February 21 in the Q4 Earnings Release. The following table, therefore, provides an estimate of shares issued and proceeds received upon the exercise of warrants by Kalani for the period January 10 through February 21.

Shares O/S February 21 23,030,443 Restricted Shares Issued to Management 5,747,786 Shares O/S January 9 14,939,602 Est Shares Issued Kalani Warrants 2,343,055

Shares Traded January 9 to February 21 24,831,462 Shares Issued (000s) 2,343 Avg Closing Price $0.98 Discounted Price 92.75% Avg issuance Price $0.905 Proceeds (000s) $2,120.98 Shares Issued/Traded 9.44%

More than 60% of the volume traded from January 9 to February 21 occurred during the three trading days after DCIX announced the stock repurchase program. I remain quite cynical about the timing of DCIX's repurchase announcement on the January 9. My view remains that it was an attempt to boost the stock price to avoid another reverse stock split while simultaneously trying to increase the exercise of warrants by Kalani prior to the expiration of the warrants on March 24.

Balance Sheet

DCIX was debt free and cash was $10.49 million at Q4 2018. Given the strength of its cash position relative to its size (EMV approximately $18.4 million) and its debt free balance sheet, DCIX will be better able to survive an extended period of lower containership rates for the 3500 and 4250 TEU classes. The following table provides an estimate of cash at Q1 2019.

Cash @ Q4 2018 $10,493 Estimated Cash Earnings Q1 2019 $627 Est Kalani Warrant Exercise Proceeds $2,121 Est Cash @ Q1 2019 $13,241

Please note that Kalani Warrant Exercise Proceeds is only for the January 10 through February 21 period. If the common stock issuance as a result of Kalani Warrant exercise for the Q1 trading days prior and subsequent to this time period is at a rate of 9.44%, an additional 900k shares with a discounted price around $.74 could occur. This would boost cash Q1 cash by approximately $660k. With a Q2 Estimated PT Cash Earnings loss of $(140k), DCIX has the wherewithal to see out the current soft spot in midsize containership rates.

Liquidation Value

This is a liquidation value, not an estimate of the FMV of DCIX's assets. It is meant to provide a rock bottom estimate of the value of DCIX. Please note that the share count is as of February 21 and the Estimated cash @ Q1 may be understated for shares issued from January 2 to January 9. The containership liquidation value is based on the Lightship Weight provided on the DCIX website. The net value of other assets and liabilities is based on the Q4 Balance Sheet.

TEUs LWT $/TON Domingo 3739 16,012 $440 $7,045,280 Pamina 5042 20,583 $440 $9,056,520 Pucon 6541 26,527 $440 $11,671,880 Rotterdam 6494 26,595 $440 $11,701,800 Vessel Demolition Value $39,475,480 Est Cash @ Q1 $13,241 Other Assets less Liabilities @ Q4 $(787) Est Liquidation Value $39,487,934 Shares O/S @ February 21 $23,030,443 Est. Liquidation Value per Share $1.71

If additional shares are issued through the exercise of Kalani Warrants subsequent to February 21, the Estimated Liquidation Value would decline, but probably not by more than 2% to 4%.

Estimated Fair Market Value

There are insufficient recent comparable transactions in the Purchase & Sale market for the TEU sizes and vintages that DCIX owns to provide a true picture of FMV. DCIX's fleet is on the older side with remaining useful lives ranging from 2 to 9 years and an average and mean remaining useful of approximately 6 years. The value for older containerships in the 4000 to 6000 TEU size are being negatively impacted by several factors:

Lack of economic competitiveness on longer routes versus 8500 and 10,000+ TEU vessels post opening of the third locks at the Panama Canal.

Capital costs associated with installation of Ballast Water Treatment Systems.

Expected higher fuel costs or capital costs associated with the implementation of IMO 2020 emissions protocols.

Fuel efficiency of younger containerships.

Lack of demand amongst buyers who are migrating to larger containerships for long-haul and smaller TEU vessels for feeder networks.

The following table provides two points of Estimated FMV based on interpolated from sales of 2800 - 3500 TEU vessels of similar vintage for transactions that occurred over the last 18 months. Due to its age, the 2001 Domingo is assumed to be worth scrap value. The value estimates per TEU have been adjusted for the factors listed above.

Value Per TEU Value Per TEU Year TEUs LWT $2,500 $2,750 Domingo 2001 3739 16,012 $7,045,280 $7,045,280 Pamina 2005 5042 20,583 $12,605,000 $13,865,500 Pucon 2006 6541 26,527 $16,352,500 $17,987,750 Rotterdam 2008 6494 26,595 $16,235,000 $17,858,500 Vessel Demolition Value $52,240,280 $56,759,780 Est Cash @ Q1 $13,240,979 $13,240,979 Other Assets less Liabilities @ Q4 $(787,000) $(787,000) Est Liquidation Value $64,694,259 $69,213,759 Shares O/S @ February 21 23,030,443 23,030,443 Est. Liquidation Value per Share $2.81 $3.01

Kalani Warrant Expiration

The Kalani Warrants are due to expire on March 24. If the expiration date of the Warrants is not extended and if a new warrant program is not initiated, there is a decent chance that DCIX will experience a stock price bounce close to or in excess of the Estimated Liquidation Value of $1.71.

DCIX needs to increase the size of its containership fleet to remain profitable and to rejuvenate its existing fleet. It has some debt issuance capacity on three of its containerships that could be used to fund the equity investment in the acquisition of a limited number of vessels depending on size.

Conclusion

DCIX has been a house of pain for investors during the last two years due to the massive dilution and repeated reverse stock splits resulting from the exercise of the Kalani Warrants. With the impending expiration of the Kalani Warrants on March 24, there may be a short-term trade on the long side to capture an increase in stock price as it moves towards a reasonable estimate of liquidation value. This would be a very risky trade, however, due to management's track record of anti-shareholder actions and its reliance on the expiration date of the Kalani Warrants not being extended or a similar equity issuance program being implemented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.