Annual Japan Fiscal Flow Trading Opportunity Coming Up For 2019

Strong credit creation is the mainstay of the current growth trend and is over 5% of GDP.

The nature of the new budget largely determines if the market will keep rising on an expansionary deficit budget or sink on an austerity budget, as does the global financial climate.

In April each year, the federal government passes its new budget and a spending splurge occurs in the months following causing flat markets to rise again.

At the end of each calendar year, surplus budget months remove money from the economy and flatten markets.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for Japan in the lead-up to the new federal budget in April and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

The Japanese federal government fiscal year begins on April 1 each year.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flow of funds now from government spending or credit creation will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

To understand the fiscal flows, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the Japanese economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

The chart below shows the federal budget information to the last quarter of 2018.

The chart shows a pattern of money extraction in the first quarter of each calendar year followed by a series of injections of spending into the economy over the following three quarters. Japan has a net government spend into the economy of about 4.5% of GDP each year.

The next quarter will most likely also be a 'surplus' quarter whereby more money is taxed out of the private sector that is spent in. This 'surplus' is money deletion and after receipt of the money by the treasury appears it on no measure of any money stock such as M1, M2 or M3. The money ceases to exist - Keyboarded out of existence.

If this "surplus' had been earned by the private sector or the external sector, it would have added to a stock of savings and be able to be found in a bank account.

The Japanese federal government is the sovereign currency issuer, and if it needed money to fund its operations, it could have keyboarded it into existence and spent it. It never needs to take it from another source through taxation or bonds.

The chart below shows credit creation by commercial banks over the over the last year.

Over the past calendar year, credit creation has been constructive and has added over 5% of GDP to the money supply.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

Japan's current account is in surplus meaning that it is trading its goods and services for foreign currency. Japan has a current account surplus of about 4% of GDP.

Taking the above information for international and federal macro-fiscal flows, one can calculate the sectoral balances, and these are shown in the table below.

The table shows one of the healthiest sectoral balance on the planet and in the developed world. Both the external sector and the government sector are adding to private sector wealth with net inflows.

When one adds in the credit money contribution from commercial banks, the increase in the net money supply is about 10% of GDP.

Private debt is the private sector's deficit, and it is deeply in deficit as the chart below shows as a percentage of GDP.

The Japanese private domestic sector has been deleveraging since the boom-bust of the early 1990s known in America as the Savings and Loan crisis. The chart below shows this long term deleveraging process in action. It appears to be over and compares now with other developed nations at around 200% of GDP.

Impact on the Stock Market

Below is a chart of the stock market over the last ten years set above a chart of the national government budget over the same period.

The charts show that each year begins with the removal of money from the economy followed by addition of funds in the second quarter of each year. The new federal budget starts on April 1 and government departments formerly starved of cash at the end of the last budget period play "catch up" at the beginning of the new financial year. Each quarterly spend is generally less than the last and the final quarter is a net cash extraction.

When one contrasts this phenomenon with the stock market, in the chart above, one sees that generally speaking, each calendar year begins with a dip and then a recovery - money extraction followed by money injection.

It is quite clear to see what is going to happen next on the Japanese stock exchange and how one can take advantage of it.

The federal government surplus budget in the last quarter of 2018 will cause the stock market to ease as funds are removed from the economy. This dip can be bought.

After April, the largest agent in the economy, the federal government, begins spending again with its freshly authorized national budget and the stock market rises. Some years are better than others and depend on the global macro influences as well.

The chart below was kindly produced for me by Mr. Robert P. Balan as part of his PAM service and shows global financial flows for the five largest developed economies in the world. I recommend the PAM service for its advanced fiscal flow analytical capabilities.

The chart shows that global G5 bank balances are bottoming at present and will rise sharply into June 2019. This means that the Japanese national spend will be taking place against a background climate of higher world fiscal flows and means that the Japanese stock market is likely to perform well into spring and summer and then sag into the end of the year as both national and international fiscal flows peter out.

An investor wishing to trade these stock market movements could do so using the following Japanese ETF funds that mirror the broad stock market index:

(EWJ) iShares MSCI Japan ETF (BBJP) JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (DXJ) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DFJ) WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend (HEWJ) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (DBJP) Xtrackers MSCI Japan Currency-Hedged Equity Fund (FLJP) Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FJP) First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (SCJ) iShares MSCI Japan Small Cap ETF (JPXN) iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (DXJS) WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (JPN) Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPMV) iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (GSJY) Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (FLJH) Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (DXJF) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (JHDG) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Dividend Growth Fund (DEWJ) iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HJPX) iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

