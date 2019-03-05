Walmart Inc. (WMT) Presents at Raymond James Institutional Investors Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Raymond James Institutional Investors Broker Conference Call March 5, 2019 9:50 AM ET

Brett Biggs - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Budd Bugatch - Raymond James

Budd Bugatch

Good morning. I am Budd Bugatch with Raymond James. It’s my pleasure and privilege today to welcome you to the Walmart Presentation at our conference. With us today from the company, we’ve got Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We’ve also got in the audience, Steve Schmitt, who used to be IR bit he is now Chief Financial Officer of Sam’s and Kary Brunner who is IR from Walmart. So, thank you all for being here.

Brett, thank you for being here and good morning.

Brett Biggs

Yes, Budd. Thank you.

Budd Bugatch

And we really appreciate Walmart being with us today. Virtually everyone knows what Walmart does. But in light of a really exceptional results that have been posted for the past several years, not everyone really understands will appreciate how Walmart achieved those results. So, unpacking the wide array and there are wide arrays of initiatives that underpin that and the recent success is probably not possible in the short presentation like this. But let’s just talk about a few of those initiatives.

And one of the ones that Doug referenced on the call is, and sometime it’s the increased training for Walmart U.S. associates, what’s been done? What remains to be done?

Brett Biggs

Yes, thanks. It’s a good question. We get questions – lot of questions about wages and certainly we’ve done a lot of – we’ve made a lot of progress on wages in the last few years. I’ll start with wages just for a second.

So if we go back to three years ago, when back to October 2015, we came out and said, we had to make some investments and some of that was in e-commerce, some of that was in the stores and some of that was in wages.

And if you look at our average of fully burdened wage now, we are at about $17.5 in the U.S., only with the full-time we are just under $20 an hour when you look at a 401(NYSE:K) and bonus and wages and everything that we paid.

So, we’ve made a big change in what we are doing there, I think you see in the stores. But the things that gets – I think that gets missed a lot about as it is – what we’ve put into training. So in the last couple of years, we opened 200 academies across the U.S. and even just last year we trained over 450,000 associates in those academies.

When you look at our U.S. management force today, about 75% of those people would have started as hourly associates. We promoted well over 150,000 people last year. So, we have jobs that are allowing people to get into the workforce and continue to make progress on their careers. If you saw some of the technology that we are putting in place when we came – that didn’t go in June and a lot of technology is helping associates to be more efficient. It’s allowing to spend more time with customers which they like.

Get them out of the back-end, get them off to the front-end in some cases, in spending more time with customers and that’s what the associates like. So, I think if you asked our associate base today, I know you spend a lot of time on our stores, they would tell you, what we’ve done from a training perspective is really helped them serve customers and I think it’s showing up in our numbers.

Budd Bugatch

Yes. Sam has said – Sam said when he was alive that our people are the difference and then that’s really true and when you walk through Bentonville, we saw and some of the stories that show Bossa Nova, saw some of that training. I had a conversation with an investor a few hours ago here at the conference said why are they trying to replace the associates at the store and I said, I don’t think so. I’d love to hear your take on that?

Brett Biggs

Yes, I mean, we are getting more productive in our stores and through technology we are allowing associates to be more productive. And so, what you’ve seen so far for the most part in our stores is we’ve gotten more people out of the back-end. Some of those jobs have gone in shared services and that’s one of the things we have done from a cost perspective is put more effort into shared services.

We’ve gotten some people at the front-end. So more and more is being done through self-checkout and with our customers, they love self-checkout, they love stand and go with Sam's Club. So that customer wants that, but as he go into a Walmart store today, he will see more people in the floor that you see to help our customers. So I think it’s a good balance of technology and people.

And we believe long-term, that these people are still going to be a big, big part of what customers want as they shop. They are going to want that team in interaction and I think Walmart is the company that gives that probably more than any of our competitors.

Budd Bugatch

So in the training academies where people go through it for a second time, what’s the second round of training? How often will an associate go through those academies?

Brett Biggs

Yes, the academy on the first part, they go through the bigger part, just once. But then we have a – we have a program called pathways where we continue to give them training through that depending on what they want to do. Where they are in their careers and so we give them training throughout their career, it’s not just a one shot and move on type training.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. And, just stepping to another issue, Walmart’s mantra has always been saving people money and that is embodied in the slogan of save money and live better.

Brett Biggs

Hopefully that – part of that.

Budd Bugatch

Yes, okay. And Doug talks about that often, but he also says save busy families, time now. So talk about some of the most notable initiatives that are going on to help the Walmart customer saves time, as well as money.

Brett Biggs

Okay. Yes, we think saving people money, so they can live better something that’s going to last for a long, long time that lasts well beyond me, because people want to save money. And that’s how we communicated. We see that with Millennials who are just starting families. We see that with people that are little older see it across the spectrum.

But time is becoming more and more of a precious asset and I think if you raising hands of everybody in the room, what’s something that you feel like you have the least of time is probably one of those things. So, that’s driven a lot of what we’ve done in the last now, two, three, four years. If you look at what we’ve done in e-commerce and the amount of investment we’ve put into that, we basically doubled our e-commerce business over the last couple of years.

Things like Online Grocery, Online Grocery has been one of the – I think one of the best things the company has ever done from the standpoint of getting our brand known and thought about in a different way. The fact you can come, you can shop whenever you want to shop, come pick it up in the store, our MPS scores are incredibly high. We will have over 3000 stores with Online Grocery by the end of this year.

Now delivery – we’ll have delivery in over 1500 locations by the end of this year. These are the kind of things that people are looking for and we are the largest grocer in the world and we have over 4500 stores in the U.S.

This is what people are looking for and the assets that we have, when you look at our store assets, as well as our e-commerce assets and I show in our financial capabilities, I think it’s unmatched in retail today what we can do to serve that customer in a way that allows them to shop however they want to.

Budd Bugatch

And we have this to the overall store, when you add grocery to the e-commerce mix or we can pick up, because that customer come in the store, do you get that additional lift?

Brett Biggs

They do some. We do – think about even how my wife shops. She’ll use Online Grocery for - she needs ten things, sometimes she will do when she needs 50 things. And her experience on Online Grocery has been fantastic.

I think you hear this just customer-by-customer-by-customer. But what it does is develop a deeper loyalty with our brand and I think as people think about how they want to shop, it gets us further and further on that search list in their minds as, well I know, I can get that at Walmart and it allows them and then let’s try Online Grocery, let’s try the – let’s try walmart.com. Let’s go into the stores.

They’ll may not be on that trip where they go into a store. But over time, it creates a loyalty and we know, if we get people shopping online, and in the store, and it’s a multiple effect of what people buy from us.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. And what is delivery doing to that? Have you started getting and spending a little bit, you talk about some of those initiatives as well?

Brett Biggs

Yes, we are – when you think about where the customer is going, I think delivery is the place where – particularly in a largest grocery in the world that we are, you are going to want to be in that space in a big way. I think longer-term, our people going to want groceries delivered into their refrigerator. They are going to want you just to keep them in stock at some point.

I think the answer to that is, probably there is some set of customers that is true. That’s what they are going to want. And delivery is one piece of that equation. But when it comes to winning in the grocery space, we really want to be there for however that customer wants to shop. Store, delivery, pick-up, eventually is probably, I mean, your home, other things like that we want to be there for those occasions and we think we win there long-term.

Budd Bugatch

And now we are getting to the second and third year in some of the locations, what’s the comp experience in the – I mean, you get through it and you have started to anniversary some of these locations.

Brett Biggs

Yes, some of the early locations still continue to grow. We are still seeing growth in Online Grocery. That changes the nature of the store a little bit. You have more people picking. One of the side benefits we’ve seen at stores that are really getting big in Online Grocery is your measurement of in stock. You will see the better, it gets even better your measurement of being in having that on the shelf, because we tell your customer, you’ve got a – you need to have it on the shelf so it can get picked.

So we are getting better even if I think an inventory management as we do this. We have some stores that have been – I think three years now in Online Grocery and the good thing too though is we are learning from those stores.

As we get bigger and bigger, what you need to do from an infrastructure standpoint. What you need to do from a labor standpoint for getting more efficient picking, we can then take those learnings and put those into the stores that are in their first year.

So we cannot make some make some of the same mistakes that made as you typically would as you get bigger in something like this. This has been fantastic in the store. The stores absolutely love it, associates love it.

Budd Bugatch

One of the investor hot buttons, we hear about it on every call is the phrase that Walmart has invested in price and your leadership and the leadership of the company always says, we will continue to invest in price so, a lot of crosscurrents about in certain areas of the economy. We are seeing inflation in freight and certainly other commodities. Those are issues.

There are new efforts in your proprietary products that carries some of that as well to allow you to keep some natural margins. Your 4.2 comp and your 3.3 comp in price was interesting and it created some controversy as we’ve got through the conference call and talking to investors afterwards, because I thought maybe you were raising pricing.

How does that conflict with investing in pricing. Maybe you can explain how that really is properly understood by investors?

Brett Biggs

Yes, we’ve always invested in price and I’ve been with the campaign for 19 years. We’ve always invested in price. We made a little more of a point of it three years ago to say we are going to be a bit more aggressive. We like, for the most part where our price gaps are with competitors. And when we talk about investing in price, it’s much more strategic than it would have been – you would've first started coming to the company, we are not first came to the company and that by location, by competitor, by category, it’s very specific to what we want to do. And the merchants are doing what the merchants have always done and that’s manage our margin mix in the store and really the e-commerce is not that much different.

You have to manage mix. And so there is some products are going to be more price elastic than others and then places where we really want to drive on the point with the customer and be competitive, you are going to be competitive in price.

Grocery is an interesting one and fresh food is interesting one, because we want to be the low price leader in fresh food, but in a category like that just be careful that you are not too low priced that the customer trusted it’s – that it’s high quality, because that’s we need the customer trusts the high quality. Our quality is much better than it was three or four years ago and that’s why you see mid-single-digit comps in food.

But that’s incredibly important part of what we do. But there is – there are certain categories that you just manage differently than others and it’s to make sure that the whole box worth. And we’ve talked about that even as we look at our total P&L, really, all the way down this P&L from sales to gross profit, to SG&A to operating income, there is just all the things that we go to balance to make sure that the bottom-line that it works for investors and that works for customers.

Budd Bugatch

And your guidance for 2019 for the U.S. is 2.5% to 3.5% comp for Walmart U.S. The question that we get a lot is, how do you think about that in terms of price versus traffic? How is the right way to think about it? How do you think about it in terms of price versus traffic?

Brett Biggs

Both are important. Comp is the thing that matters the most and sometimes it’s going to come in pick it, sometimes it’s going to come in traffic. If you look over the last two years, we are at 2.5% I think two years back on traffic.

So good traffic coming in the stores. Price is an important part of that. But I think just as equal in some regard it is what we’ve come out with fresh quality and what we’ve done with some of the fresh perspective, what we’ve done in technology to make it easier for our associates to serve customers, all of that comes into play in that comp and price is a piece of it.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. Since the tariffs have gone into effect and now that’s still uncommon to thinking about what’s going to happen to tariffs. Have you noticed any change in the competitive landscape since tariffs have gone through impacts and talk about the way you think about tariffs? And I remember when the early on timeframe it was not an easy conversation with tariffs.

Brett Biggs

Yes, it’s one other piece of the equation as you think about pricing. That’s for sure. I don’t think we’ve noticed anything dramatic and what competitors are doing is still – it still like this conversation changes almost weekly externally about what’s going to happen from a tariff perspective. We’ve said and we’d still say today, we want to be the low price leader. That is what we want to do. If we were to get the types of tariffs that were being discussed, it felt like more seriously two or three months ago, you are going to have price increases in certain categories.

We’ve had some tariffs on products that some prices have increased, some on the home side, bicycles would be an example where we’ve had some prices go up just as our competitors have, but we want to continue to be the low price leader and I think, because of our financial strength we can do that better than anyone else.

Budd Bugatch

And in terms of this year’s guidance, in thinking about gross margins, how should we think about gross margin in terms of the inflation that really impacted the tariffs and you are investing in price. All of those have real specific factors of what ….

Brett Biggs

It’s a big equation. And tariffs, I had something into it that we don’t see every year and our merchants I work with Steve Bratspies lot on the U.S. side. Our merchants are watching it day-by-day, category-by-category.

They’ve always been working with suppliers on their own cost structure to make sure that we can continue to work for our customers together and give what’s going to be a good price in the market, but they are all over this.

We’ve got to stay flexible in how we manage this and we’ll manage as we go along. But we are doing everything we can to keep prices where we want them to be. But we keep our investors as well as we do that.

Budd Bugatch

And you’ve been able to leverage operating expenses beautifully in the storage, is that going to continue?

Brett Biggs

Yes, consecutive quarters in the U.S. stores would leverage, certainly we get a 4.2 comp and the quarter it helps a lot with leverage. But it’s – I said, I’ve been with the company 19 years, and I don’t think we ever got away from our EDLC roots, but it wasn’t as strong as it has been in the past. What I sensed even in the last year is it changed back to that.

But it’s different. The DNA of EDLC is still there and if you were in our meetings now versus two years ago, now you would feel it to be very tangible. But it’s different in way in the past where it felt like there were times we’d say, we need to cut x amount and we used to go, cut, cut, cut, cut, cut. It’s not efficient it comes back and it’s not sustainable.

So, the things that we are doing, what I would say now are different. And that technology is a big piece of it, some technologies didn’t exist three and five years ago that allows us to be efficient in a different way. We are being more surgical about how we think about cost, it’s really more of let’s change how we are working, with changed processes, but automate things in way that takes cost out.

So the cost reduction is being the output, not necessarily the input if that makes sense. But that piece of it still is very different and what we started two years ago, we started those accounts when making budgeting, but it’s turned in what would help smart spend now, helped they change the dynamic of how we think about cost inside the company.

Budd Bugatch

You are right. When you deliver like a 3.3 comp for a size of the company of Walmart U.S., that’s what about $11 billion of lease held and comparable sales. So, I think that does cover a lot of initiatives.

Brett Biggs

It does. It does.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. An area that investors don’t often talk about in settings like this is Sam’s Club. And Sam’s Club, I think has been nearing your pricing - because you had a division in – I remember in Sam’s Club even with the financial management be coming back to it. So, and last year was kind of advantage for Sam’s Club.

You did some things that kind of got the investors’ eyes, eyebrows raised. You closed stores. Talk a little bit about that and I’ll follow up with some other questions on Sam’s.

Brett Biggs

Yes, I am really proud of what's going on at Sam's. I think I spent three years there. Doug spent several years there. So we both have an affinity for Sam's. We sent Steve Schmitt over there to be CFO. I think you are seeing all right. Seems to be doing good.

John Feiner is over there doing a great job with Sam’s, and what I like about Sam's is we kid sometimes that the smallest $60 billion business in the world because of the size of Walmart, but they are trying a lot of new things. Some of the technology initiatives that we have made really have started at Sam’s and then go started at Sam’s.

The test format that they have in Dallas with no checkout, again that’s a Sam’s initiative. So it gives us an opportunity to try some different things. But – under building now, it just has a really good buzz about it. It’s exciting the way they are working is different.

Membership despite closing the clubs that we did and that was tough, but the right decision, despite that, membership is basically flat. Number of members after closing 10% of our clubs. So membership is doing really and that drives the whole business. But model is too from a financial standpoint is really back to what you want to look like as a club business.

So I am really excited not just about what they are doing, but I think we are getting some learnings as well from what they are doing at Sam’s.

Budd Bugatch

And on the merchandizing side, you made the decision a couple of years ago to go one private-label. Talk a little bit about the members not transitioned and what that’s?

Brett Biggs

Yes, it’s been great. When I was in operations in Sam and that would have been seven years ago now, we had – I can’t remember how many private-labels. There were a number of brands more than seven I am going to say. But now with one, members markets become one of the biggest brands in the world now and members like it it’s easy for them to understand.

You see it across the club. The quality is great. The price is great. It’s been a really smart initiative for what they’ve done and I think it helps somewhat we’ve done in Walmart as well. Private-label penetration at Walmart is up and I think we’ve learned some things from what they did at Sam's Club or what we did at Sam's Club.

Budd Bugatch

You did alluded to this a minute ago as being the smallest $60 billion business in the world and some investors wonder if Sam’s is a vital part of Walmart going forward. Let’s talk about that how do you and then Doug and the leadership would think about that?

Brett Biggs

Yes, I think a lot of it’s what I just said, we are able to do some things at Sam's Club that we can try and see how it works and there is some things that we’ve been – we’d say, we at Walmart U.S. have learned from what we’ve done at Sam’s Club from a – how do you serve the members? What do you with data?

How do you change processes? How do you deal with technology? It’s been a great lab for the company and it’s been a great place to have executives work and build the business. But again, if you just go over and spend time at Sam’s there is a great energy over there. It really does feel like they did seven or years ago when I was there.

I think it’s a really important part of Walmart. It’s a great channel. It’s been a great channel for us.

Budd Bugatch

So, let’s move to international which is another extraordinary part of that and management strongly has intimated that it is not committed to being in every market in the world. So I think the first indication of that is when you actually did closed down the Russia office many years ago and then, said okay, we don’t have to be at everywhere. You only want to be…

Brett Biggs

I still look at that decision.

Budd Bugatch

I think so. I can understand that. You wanted be in strong growing markets and it’s how you did some things. Talk a little bit about what the international looks like?

Brett Biggs

Yes, I’ve spent half of my career in international so I feel a great affinity for what’s going on there. We’ve made some decisions in international. We've been pretty explicit about North America being the most important part of our business, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America. China being an important growth market for us and India being an important growth market for us.

But the other businesses play an interesting role inside the portfolio and they generate cash. We learnt things from this business does is certainly play an important part. But we’ve taken decisions. We take decisions to sell most of our interest in Brazil.

We have a great partner in advent in Brazil. You saw what we announced last year with the UK and we are not – certainly, we are not pleased with the provisional results that have come out from there. We are continuing to work through what that means. But, I think international will continue to play an important part of the business, but it will be more focused.

Budd Bugatch

So, let’s talk a little bit about, those are a couple of disquieting events that have happened. We’ve got the issue of regulation in India. Can you explain to investors, A, what happened? What this mean to Walmart? How does that differentiates from maybe some other companies? I can’t remember their names, also saying they are investing in India?

Brett Biggs

I appreciate that.

Budd Bugatch

I am not going to mention.

Brett Biggs

I appreciate that, yes. That’s okay. Yes, so, India, I’ve been going to India personally for, like 15 years. I was – I did a part of the original joint venture within India. So, it’s an interesting market and the reasons we decided to make the Flipkart investment and also there is still 1.3 billion people in India. There is still a growing middle-class. E-commerce penetration is getting bigger in a very rapid fashion.

Really young population, all that is still there. When you make investment in India, note things are going to change. They did the first time we were in India and they will again, we know that. We knew that going into an investment and you’ve just got to work their way through. And so, we are going to have real changes, we know that.

We’ll have legislation changes, we know that and you work your way through it. But long-term, this is a great opportunity for Walmart. Don’t feel any differently than – about it just six months ago. It’s disappointing that you have a law like that changed that quickly, but we’ve made the adjustments and we are moving forward.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. And the other one you did referenced a few minutes ago was the Asda Sainsbury issue and what the provisional ruling has been. When do we expect that to get some finality and what are the range of outcomes that we might expect?

Brett Biggs

Yes, well, they’ve said they will come down with a ruling in the next couple months. So, we’ll – again we are continuing to work on what we’ve heard from the provisional ruling and we’ll go forward from here.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. I realize how sensitive that is. And so, I’d ask and let you say, okay. The last issue I want to talk about is one that's near and dear to a lot of investors hard, particularly our investors across the pond but increasing it here is ESG.

Brett Biggs

Yes.

Budd Bugatch

And Walmart never gets enough credit, as I think one of the companies that does really good for its customers, but for its community. Talk a little bit about some of that and some of the things that there are lots of initiatives like this?

Brett Biggs

I am really, really proud of what we do as a company and it’s one of the great things about working at Walmart as you can have an influence in the world while you are able to have a big business like we do have. I was actually in Europe last week and was listening with some people with Kathleen McLaughlin, who is our Chief Sustainability Officer visiting with some groups about our ESG efforts and we know it’s becoming more top of mind for investors.

And the great thing for us is, that’s great for us, because we are really proud of what we are doing. When you look at even just yesterday announced that by 2025, that we would have all of our packaging in private-label, recyclable. We announced, I think in last year, by 2025, that over half of our energy would come from renewable energy and we are already fair way toward that goal and the last five years now.

I think more than 80% of the waste that comes out of our stores doesn’t go to a landfill anymore that we recycle that. There are just so many different things that we are doing primarily around food security. We are doing around women’s equality and what we are doing around carbon emissions and sustainability, we just got rated the highest retailer.

I am going blank on the name of group, but right now that just gave a CV, yes, that we are the highest rated retail on ESG efforts. So, we are glad to have this conversation, because I don’t – despite what we try, we don’t get the credit that we should get at this space. And when you look at what we are doing around wages, as well, I am really, really proud to work for Walmart.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. And just I guess, to end the presentation, let me just like to make an advertisement to investors of why you think Walmart is such a compelling investment.

Brett Biggs

I appreciate that. I do feel that way. And I said, I’ve been with the company 19 years. I’ve seen a lot of changes. When I came to the company, people were saying, I don’t know if Walmart can grow anymore and we have more than tripled insights since then. And there are lot of opportunities in front of us then – and back then it was international as other things that we can do.

But now when you look forward, and you see the opportunities that we have in e-commerce, the fact that we have all these stores in the ground, I believe is going to be a huge asset for us long-term and you see other companies making decisions that would make you think as well, that having these stores in ground are going to be – it’s going to be a huge asset for the company.

So, when you look at the store base that we have, the associate engagement that we have, the financial strength that we have, and now what we are doing in e-commerce, it’s really a unique company. I am biased, I admit that. I'm the Chief Financial Officer, but it is really a unique proposition that there is really nothing we can’t do that we don’t have the assets and financial strength we got to do.

We got to be smart about it. We got to be disciplined about it and we will be and I think we have been. But I can’t come up with a company right now that has the assets that we have to go make a difference in customers’ lives. And I think that’s what we are going to go do.

Budd Bugatch

Thank you, very much. We will continue this at the breakout.

Brett Biggs

Yes, thanks, Budd. Appreciated.

