Whitecap Resources: Dividend At A Discount

The market values the company at a discount to my estimation of fair value.

During Q4, in the context of depressed Canadian oil prices, the company operated at a profit.

The stock price didn't increase despite the recovery of Canadian oil prices.

Despite the recovery of the Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, Whitecap's (OTCPK:SPGYF) stock price stayed close to the low levels of the end of 2018.

But the Q4 results, released last week, show the company still operated at a profit during the depressed Canadian oil prices environment. The low-cost structure and the hedges contributed to the positive netbacks.

With moderate oil prices assumptions, the dividend is safe. And, based on several valuation methods, the market values the company at a discount.

Image source: jp26jp via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

With organic growth and thanks to some acquisitions, the Q4 production grew by 23% year-over-year to reach 73,185 boe/d.

The realized prices dropped to C$40.51/boe from C$63.9/boe the quarter before because of the depressed Canadian oil prices.

The reduced royalty costs lowered the total per-unit costs but it was not enough to compensate for the lower realized prices. Yet, the company managed to generate a total netback of about C$4.29/boe after hedges. Without hedges, the total netback was close to 0.

Source: author, based on company reports

Thus, the Q4 realized prices are a good approximation of the prices at which the company can sustain its production while avoiding losses.

Source: press release Q4 2018

Besides the per-unit costs, Whitecap generated free cash flow as management reduced the capex to C$76.5 million during Q4. The funds flow amounted to C$138.4 million.

Thus, even with net acquisitions of C$14.6 million, the company paid the C$36.6 million dividend without increasing the net debt.

The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounted to about 1.8. But with the lower funds flow during Q4 due to the lower Canadian oil prices, the net debt to annualized adjusted fund flow was higher at 2.4.

Raising the dividend?

In my previous article about Whitecap Resources, at the end of December 2018, I wrote:

"Even at currently depressed Canadian oil prices, the free cash flow and the hedges will cover the dividend in 2019. But beyond 2019, the company will need higher Canadian oil prices to sustain the dividend and keep the production flat."

Following the curtailment of oil production in Alberta, the Canadian oil prices recovered. At current oil prices, the dividend is safe. And the question of raising the dividend becomes relevant again. During the Q4 earnings call, the CEO stated:

"I expect that we will keep within our capital program $425 million to $475 million but the increased pricing and the reduced differentials that we’re seeing we anticipate that’s probably going to be more free cash flow generated. So we’ll make a decision on whether its increased capital dividends on or just continue as our top priority as to continue to weigh on our debt."

In the meantime, debt reduction is a priority for the first half of 2019. And in the medium term, the goal of increasing the dividend is clear:

"For 2020 and 2021, we have forecasted annual organic production growth at the high end of our targeted 6% to 8% per share in combination with dividend increases." - Source: press release Q4 2018

But what are the real possibilities for a dividend increase?

The 2019 guidance indicated a 2019 production of 71,000 boe/d. I assume the company will generate a total netback corresponding to the average of the Q3 and Q4 total netbacks at C$8/boe.

Thus, while keeping the production flat, the company will generate a free cash flow of C$8/boe * 71,000 boe/d * 365 days = C$207.3 million.

The dividend payments will represent C$0.027/share * 12 months * 418,784,000 shares = C$135.7 million.

With these reasonable assumptions, management can allocate more than C$71 million for growth capex, debt reduction, or a dividend increase.

The market valuation didn't follow the oil prices recovery

Data by YCharts

The 2018 reserves update indicates the PDP net asset value per share increased by 13% to $5.44. Thus, with a stock price at C$4.61, the market offers a 15% discount to the PDP NAV. Thus, the market gives no value to the non-producing proved and probable reserves.

The TP and TPP net asset value per share increased both by 5% to reach C$8.60 and C$13.08.

From the intrinsic valuation perspective, I still assume the company will generate a conservative total netback of C$8/boe. I apply a 12x multiple to these profits for a flat production.

Source: author, based on company reports

The market offers a 22% discount to my estimation of fair value.

And from a flowing barrel valuation, the market values Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) at a premium compared with Whitecap Resources.

Source: author, based on company reports

The premium for Torc Oil & Gas is justified by the higher netbacks the company generates with its bigger part of oil production.

Source: author, based on company reports

But I also discussed Torc's stock price didn't reflect the fair value of the company. Thus, Whitecap's valuation relative to Torc also indicates a modest valuation for Whitecap.

In any case, we saw, with modest oil prices assumptions, the dividend was safe. And, using different methods, the market values the company at a cheap price.

Yet, I'm not buying shares because the market offers more important bargains in the Canadian oil and gas industry. For instance, the discounts to my estimations of fair value for Yangarra (OTCPK:YGRAF) and Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) are more important.

But considering the discount and the safety of the dividend, Whitecap Resources is an interesting opportunity for dividend-oriented investors.

Conclusion

Despite the recovery of the Canadian oil prices at the beginning of the year, Whitecap's stock price didn't increase from the low levels that corresponded to the depressed year-end Canadian oil prices.

Yet, the results showed the company still operated at a profit during Q4. And assuming a modest total netback of C$8/boe, the company can pay the dividend and generate more than C$71 million of extra cash while sustaining production. In the short term, management will reduce the debt. But in the medium term, and if oil prices stay at current levels, the dividend is likely to increase.

Considering the discount and the dividend, the company is an interesting opportunity for dividend-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF, SVRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.