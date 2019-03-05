Montana Skeptic: Why I Can Hear The Tesla 'Death Rattle' (Podcast)

We also discuss how Tesla went about putting out its news last week, including a reporters-only phone call, for which an 8-K has not yet been put out.

Montana Skeptic offers his exclusive take on Tesla's new $35k Model 3 news as well as news on new price cuts.

Even though Montana Skeptic was just on the podcast and – and he's not traditionally one to do an episode unless he has something to say – I felt it necessary to bring him back on, yet again, in light of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent announcements last Thursday.

Tesla announced last Thursday that it would release a $35,000 Model 3, on top of other drastic price cuts for other models and announcing that it would soon be shutting down all of its retail stores. The announcement sent Tesla's stock tumbling last week, as investors started to realize that perhaps this long-awaited great news may not have been as great as they had anticipated.

Montana Skeptic had just been on the podcast recently to talk about the departure of the company‘s general counsel, but he joined me again this Saturday to speak about all of these new recent developments – and most importantly - to talk to me about why he hears, for the first time "the Tesla death rattle," as he called it.

On top of the announcements that the company made on Thursday, we also covered how the company announced them. There was a reporter-only, invite-only conference call that was held last Thursday that many Tesla skeptics have argued may have been in violation of Regulation FD. Montana Skeptic and I discussed this at length, including how the media chose to subsequently report on last week's announcement.

Montana Skeptic is arguably becoming one of the world's better known Tesla short sellers – ironically, he was catapulted into the spotlight when Elon Musk tried to silence him some months ago, inadvertently promoting him from semi well-known Seeking Alpha author to icon and legend for those who are short or skeptical of Tesla. His measured and calculated demeanor when arguing his points has become his trademark and he's one of my favorite people to engage while talking about Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MS and QTR are short TSLA