DPG: Attractive Entry Point For This High Yield Utilities Fund

A few weeks ago we introduced a new metric for spying tactical opportunities in the closed-end fund space. In this article we put it to work and enhance it with another valuation metric which we think improves it overall. For our more buy-and-hold readers, we use the word tactical to identify potential entry points into funds rather than in a trading sense - in other words, tactical entry points can very well result in long-term strategic portfolio allocations rather than quick in-and-out trades.

In this article we take a look at the current set of opportunities and do a quick case study of a fund which looks extreme on our measures - the Duff and Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG). We think the current valuation - a combination of relatively wide discount to the sector and a relatively high yield relative to the sector makes the fund attractive. Investors do, however, have to be mindful of the MLP allocation in the fund which has made the fund lag the rest of the sector on a total return basis.

CEF Screen Time

Much of rich/cheap CEF analysis relies on either absolute discounts (bottom/top discounts in the sector) or largest discount moves. We think these are interesting, but they doesn't tell you enough about the potential opportunity. Some funds have the widest discounts because they deserve it - they either charge a higher management fee or they destroy alpha. And the largest discount moves may simply be retracement or mean reversion of an initially too-tight or too-wide discount.

What we focus on instead is a situation when a fund's discount diverges from its relationship to the rest of the sector, something we call a discount sector spread. In this article we add another metric, the yield sector spread as a way to refine this metric. In brief, a change in a fund's discount sector spread can be justified by a change in its historic yield relationship to the sector if, for instance, it cuts its distribution. In this case a wider discount spread can make sense and does not necessarily signal a trading opportunity. So, a combination of these two metrics provides more actionable signals.

In summary, we smash together the following metrics:

DSSP: Discount Sector Spread Percentile

YSSP: Yield Sector Spread Percentile

What we look for is a low DSSP and a high YSSP - this combination can signal a potentially better quality opportunity and can more easily cut through false signals than other metrics, in our view.

Below is a plot of all the CEFs in our coverage - the green square is the location of potentially attractive opportunities.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Let's see what is going on there.

The chart below plots the fund's discount along with the sector discount. It's clear that DPG's discount has diverged from the rest of the sector and may be too wide.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Now, a wider discount than was historically the case may very well be justified for DPG if its distribution rate has fallen commensurately relative to the sector. However, a quick glance at the chart below shows that fund's 12M yield has actually widened relative to the rest of the sector.

The last thing for us to check is whether there is anything funny going on with recent distributions. A cheapening of DPG may very well be justified if its recent distributions have changed, something which may not be captured in the 12M yield we are using. A quick glance at the distribution trend chart below shows that while the sector's distribution has risen slightly relative to DPG, it's not sufficient to justify the valuation divergence.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Can there be another reason why DGP looks cheap?

Digging Into DGP

Maybe. No one will mistake DPG for a star - it has trailed both the sector and its ETF benchmark as we can see in the chart below. The longer-term underperformance of the fund, particularly since 2015, is likely due to its allocation to MLPs (capped at 20%). For this reason, investors in the fund need to be comfortable with this allocation - even a 20% figure is able to seriously drive overall fund volatility and total returns. It is true that MLPs have taken a beating but even PIMCO is beginning to find value in them.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Below we present our usual sector data table and make the following observations.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

DPG has the second widest discount and the lowest 3Y Z-Score in the sector. Its discount percentile is the lowest of the sector.

Its 12M yield of 9.8% is only second to MFD

It has the second highest price and NAV volatility, no doubt owing to the MLP allocation

Its 12M yield percentile is 88% suggesting the fund's 12M yield is close to its historic high - significantly higher than that of the other funds

Its yield-to-risk (YTR) is second-highest, suggesting its distribution rate as a unit of volatility is at an attractive level

It has a negative 3Y net NAV trend which can sometimes point to a future distribution cut so this is worth keeping in mind

Its 3Y distribution has not changed, while four other sector funds have increased it within this span and only one fund has decreased it.

Interestingly, DPG has a higher correlation to the benchmark (XLU) than other funds, despite an allocation to MLPs.

We also recently introduced our star rating framework which is a combination of six criteria we find relevant. Each criteria in the table below is a rank score across the sector - a "Tactical" score of 80% means the fund looks better on this criteria than 80% of the sector. These scores are then summed and rounded - the higher the number of stars the more attractive the fund is on the aggregate score. While DPG is not at the top of the list, owing to its low alpha, relatively high risk and negative NAV trend, it doesn't look too bad overall.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Our final point is to say that while we think our screen does cut through a lot of noise and false signals, it is obviously not perfect. First, DPG can very well continue cheapening from here - there are no iron laws of financial markets that say that cheap assets should not cheapen further. Secondly, there could very well be reasons we have not identified that are responsible for DPG settling into its new valuation pattern relative to the sector. In other words, our view that there is now a good amount of "margin of safety" in the fund's valuation that makes it attractive may not be valid. Let us know what you think about the fund in the comments.

Conclusion

We think a combination of relative discount and yield metrics can identify potential tactical opportunities. We present our framework in the article and apply it to DPG - a fund that screens well on both metrics. Overall, the fund has lagged the rest of the sector, owing to its MLP allocation. However, at present we find its valuation tactically compelling. If DPG is not your cup of tea, please have a look at the other funds identified in the green square above.

Thanks for reading. In the coming weeks, we plan to launch Systematic Income - our Marketplace service on this platform. In addition to detailed analytics of CEF funds and sectors, frequent tactical screens and ideas such as the one in this article, we plan to publish and discuss regular updates and performance of our systematic strategies. We hope you can join us.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.