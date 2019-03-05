Signet Jewelers: Restructure Shows Upside

Intro

In August of 2017 the market was killing retail stocks - a down trend that has plagued the retail industry since - so I initiated a position in Signet Jewelers (SIG). I bought at the price of $52 as I thought the business was undervalued from recent pullbacks caused by industry speculation. You can read more about why I purchased Signet at the time in the link above which takes you to a blog I wrote about the decision. Today, Signet is trading around the $25-$30 range and is going through a restructuring process. In this article I analyze the current company's performance and future outlook to see where I stand on my position in the company.

Overview

In a fragmented industry, Signet Jewelers Limited boasts the title of world's largest diamond retailer and market share leader in North America. Signet Jewelers works in three divisions; Sterling Jewelers, Zales Jewelry, and UK Jewelry. The Sterling Jewelers division consists of some very recognizable brands such as Kay, Jared, and James Allen while the Zales division consists of the Zales brand, Peoples Jewelers, and Piercing Pagoda. The company works under a strategic vision to be the world's premier jeweler by operating under a customer first omni-channel focus. To achieve this vision, Signet has developed five pillars of focus:

Grow market share

Be best in bridal

Win in fashion/gifting

Digital first & data driven

People, purpose, and passion.

Current Financials

According to SEC filings, fiscal 2018 results for Signet Jewelers were not spectacular by any means, with sales decreasing year over year. Sterling YOY revenue decreased 2.8%, Zales revenue decreased 1%, and UK decreased 4.7%. Overall sales revenue was down 2.4% YOY in fiscal year 2018.

These revenue decreases have primarily been caused by lower same store sales (SSS) across all three divisions. Within the Sterling division Kay saw SSS decrease 8%, Jared decrease 5.5%, and regional brands decrease 19.8%. On the bright side of this, R2Net SSS grew 29.9% for the Sterling division. As for second largest segment, the Zales division saw SSS decrease of 2% within the Zales Brand, a decrease of 14.2% for regional brands, an increase of 2.6% for Peoples, and an increase of 3% for Pagoda Piercing. Overall, Signet did not report a good fiscal year in 2018 due to weak same store sales resulting in a total decline of 5.8% and an overall sales decline of 2.4% on the year. Below are graphics showing same store sales for fiscal year 2018 for all three of Signet's segments.

As for the current year, Signet Jewelers has posted three quarters of financial results. Over the past 3 quarters, Signet has seen some significant losses primarily due to the restructuring initiative currently underway. In 1Q19 Signet saw a operating loss of $574.2 million, in 2Q19 a loss of $58.1 million, and in 3Q19 a loss of $48.8 million. These losses can be solely attributed to restructuring costs. In 1Q19 a $448.7 million non-cash impairment cost related to goodwill/intangibles was recognized due to revised long-term future cash flow projections along with a $143.1 million charge attributed to the sale of the non-prime credit portfolio. In 2Q19 Signet recognized charges of $63.2 million for inventory write-offs due to restructuring and $23.9 million in credit portfolio sale charges. In 3Q19 charges of $9.5 million for restructuring and $0.4 million for the credit sale. The statement below shows the income statement for fiscal year 2019 so far in which you can see the total of the charges and the effect on the bottom line.

At the end of the day what investors have looked at most is the revenue and same store sales of the company. In 1Q19 total sales increased 5.5% with SSS down 0.1%, in 2Q19 total sales increased 1.5% with SSS growth of 1.7%, in 3Q19 totals sales increased 3% with SSS growth of 1.6%. Overall we see that so far the fiscal year is producing total sales growth of 10% and same store sales growth of 3.2%.

According to data from Morningstar, Signet's balance sheet shows a current ratio of 2.2x MRQ but a quick ratio of 0.15x showing most of the company's liquidity is coming from inventory. The inventory turnover is 1.7x so overall liquidity isn't wonderful but not awful either. The company's debt to equity is solid at 0.88x which shows the company is not highly leveraged and has solid shareholder equity supporting the business. The profitability ratios show pretty good consistent returns over time. The 5 year average ROA and ROIC are both 8.02%, which is pretty solid.

Outlook

Signet Jewelers has been restructuring for the past two years with Signet's "Path to Brilliance" plan. The company has recognized its need to transform its business by repositioning its real estate portfolio, lowering the cost structure, and investing in growth initiatives. The focus of this plan is really to develop a healthy omni-channel retail operation by focusing on repositioning out of poor real estate locations such as malls, which have been seeing less and less foot traffic every year, and making a larger push into e-commerce. The largest thing that Signet has done to achieve these initiatives is the sale of its credit portfolio and acquiring R2Net.

The restructuring plan has five main points to it: Optimizing the real estate footprint, reducing non-customer facing costs, enhancing e-commerce & multi-channel capabilities, leading innovation & customer value creation, and strengthening employee engagement.

Signet realizes the need to increase store productivity therefore the company is going to relocate and close stores to reduce mall-based exposure. Signet plans on closing over 200 stores by FY19 almost all of which are to be in malls with other Signet branded stores. New stores that are to be relocated are being developed to have innovative concepts that will improve customer shopping experience. Signet has closed 40 mall locations and opened 181 off mall locations for the Kay and Zales brands in the past three years. This is key as Kay and Zales have the largest mall footprint of Signets brands. Overall, Kay, Zales, and Jared combined have a mall to off mall ratio of 1285 to 940.

Signet is also investing in becoming the leading jewelry retailer across multiple channels. The acquisition of R2Net along with new investments in driving increased digital traffic like greater visualization, more personalization of products, bridal configuration, online appointment booking, and the ability to view local store inventories online. Signet expects digital sales to become 15% of total revenues by 2021 compared to 8% as of 2018.

Along with these two big points of interest, the company wants to lead innovation and create customer value, strengthen employee engagement, and reduce costs. Signet plans on leading innovation and creating customer value by investing more in data analytics while differentiating more across brands. To strengthen employee engagement, the company will invest more in cultural initiative training and development opportunities. The employee engagement initiative is key as Signet has seen some lawsuits in recent years in regards to corporate culture. Signet has also implemented strategic sourcing, distribution/warehousing, and corporate support functions to drive operational efficiencies to reduce costs while also divesting the non-prime credit portfolio.

I believe this restructuring plan is well thought out and will ultimately benefit Signet. Again the main focus points of this plan are increasing the digital footprint, relocating stores, and divesting the credit portfolio. I think the very strong growth rates of R2Net/James Allen described in the prior sections speak for themselves. We should be seeing solid growth from digital sales in the future with increasing personalization and e-commerce growth. The decrease in foot traffic at malls has been decreasing fast for a while now in the United States and hedging out of malls will be key for Signet in the long run.

Valuation

Fiscal year 2018 EPS came in at $7.44. As for the three quarters in 2019, so far EPS is at -$10.31. With that being said if we take out charges on a per share basis of $7.45 for goodwill impairment, $2.03 for credit divestiture, and $1.36 for restructuring then EPS comes in at -$0.53. Now looking for a full fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS management has stated that:

For the fourth quarter, we expect total sales of $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion, same store sales of down 1.5% to up 1%, and a non-GAAP EPS of $4.35 to $4.59. Our non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.35 to $4.59 excludes expected restructuring charges of $30 million to $35 million related to our Path to Brilliance plan and embeds a normalized tax rate of 3% to 4%. GAAP EPS guidance inclusive of these charges is $3.02 to $3.33.

Taking all this into account with a projected fourth quarter EPS of $4.35, we get a 2019 total adjusted EPS of $3.82. This means that at the current price of around $28 Signet is trading at a P/E of 3.76x for 2018 and 7.33x for projected 2019 EPS.

Conclusion

In the end, I think that Signet Jewelers is selling at a discount and will see a bounce back in financial results in the near future. The restructuring plan has blurred some of the results for investors currently but the initiatives Signet has laid out and executed on are key to a successful future. This is exactly what you want to see from the company as the retail landscape changes. Jewelry sales are part of the luxury purchases that most shoppers like to see in person before spending large amounts of money on. This is especially true for bridal jewelry and therefore I think the company has less to worry about in comparison with other retail businesses. The company has been moving off mall, purchased a quality online jewelry retailer, and divested its credit portfolio all of which decreases the risk of a company facing strong negative headwinds. I believe with a price to adjusted EPS of 7.33x in a part of retail that is less prone to e-commerce disruption, Signet is a position in my portfolio that I will add more too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.