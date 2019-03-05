Endeavour Mining Corporation (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you operator. Good morning, good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining Endeavour Mining's Full Year 2018 Results Presentation. I'm Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour Mining and it's a pleasure to be talking to you once again.

I encourage you to note the disclaimer and notice about forward-looking statements. We will be adopting today the usual format. And here with me are Vincent and Patrick. I will start by talking you through some of the highlights from Q4 as well as the whole year before the team goes into the financials and operations in greater detail. We will then open the call for questions.

Here you can see our four strategic pillars and how the company tracked against them over 2018. It has once again been a successful year for Endeavour. As you would have seen from our release, we beat our full year guidance for both production and cost following a very strong fourth quarter.

You will have noted that construction at Ity CIL development is continuing to track two months ahead of schedule while remaining on budget. We are in the web commissioning phase and we expect to pour first gold in the coming weeks. Our exploration for program has also continue to enjoy success. The maiden resource at Houndé Kari Pump discovery was our most notable exploration achievement in 2018. In 2019, we look forward to converting this discovery into reserves.

In 2018, we continued to actively manage our portfolio closing the sale of our non-core Tabakoto mine in December. Despite a significant investments made over the past years, our balance sheet remained strong as we remained well-positioned to fund the remaining spend on the Ity CIL project in 2019.

Let me now go through each of our pillars in more detail, starting with the first in operational excellence. I said before that safety is our first priority and we continued to have a good safety record on the construction side, which is always a challenge the team is proud to show that progress that Ity continues with not a single ETI extending our team's perfect safety track record following the Agbaou and Houndé build.

While I'm pleased with our record as a group, especially against the industry average in the LTI is one too many and so we must and we will continue to treat this as a priority.

Now, turning to our key performance metric. On this graph, you can see that we shaded in our discontinued operation. The team is very proud to have achieved production guidance for the sixth year in a row. Total production increased by 64000 ounces due to the benefit of a full year of production at Houndé.

Looking ahead at 2019, production from continuing operation is set to increase due to the startup of the Ity CIL project early in the second quarter with additional growth expected next year due to its full year of production.

As you can see on this one, 2018 also marked the sixth consecutive year of meeting the all-in sustaining cost guidance. All-in sustaining cost continue to trend lower achieving $843 per ounce for the year including Tabakoto and $744 per ounce for the continued operations. And we expect it will decrease further in 2019 to between $760 and $810 per ounce.

For me, this trend is a very important metric to measure the success of our strategy laid out in 2016. By increasing the quality of our portfolio, notably with the addition of our Houndé and Ity CIL flagship assets, we've been able to significantly lower our all-in sustaining cost across the organization as we now produce at below $800 per ounce in line with our objective.

On this next page, we look a bit more closely into the results by mine. You will notice that all of our mines achieved their production targets with both Houndé and Ity significantly outperforming their guidance.

On the cost side, Houndé, Ity, and Agbaou significantly outperformed our guidance, while Karma finished within its guidance resulting in a strong overall beat for the group. We will dive into greater detail by mine later in the presentation.

As you can see on this next page, all-in margins from continuing operations have significantly increased at $82 million. This is mostly due to the inclusion of Houndé for the full year, higher realized gold price, and an increase in gold sold at Ity which offset the decrease in revenue generated by Agbaou.

With Ity coming onboard in the coming weeks, we expect a further significant increase in 2019 and 2020. Due to the quick payback periods of both Houndé and Ity which are around two years of turn gold price we expect to see a significant improvement in our financial flexibility in the short-term.

As previously mentioned project development remained a key focus in 2019, thanks to a great asset by the team, in particular, on their Peder Olsen and Shane Budd leadership. We continued to make great progress and are tracking two months ahead of schedule at the Ity CIL project. We are immensely proud of how this project has progressed.

Let me briefly highlight a few project milestones now. Over eight million man-hours have been carried out on the project without an LTI. The overall project completion stands at more than 98% and we should expect the first gold port to occur in the coming weeks.

We have completed the commissioning of the Ball and SAG Mills and in preparation for production or was introduced into the process plant with all our tanks filled.

On the CapEx side, last year was very capital-intensive as there is just $50 million to $60 million remaining to be spent in 2019.

On this next page, you will see a few pictures. Starting with the top left, you will notice the Ball and SAG mills and below that the aerial view of the plant. At the top right, you see the power station. We are connected to the grid but have this backup station as well.

The 11 Kv switch room and 11 Kv overhead power line have been commissioned, while there are 90 kv transmission line construction is nearly complete and the backup power station has been commissioned. At the bottom right, you'll see the primary crusher with oil field available on the home pad.

Exploration, of course, continues to also be one of our key pillars and our efforts are paying off. Since our exploration strategy was announced at the end of 2016, we have had well-defined priorities for each years, thanks to Patrick, five-year strategic plan. The 2018 exploration program mainly focused on delineating the potential at Endeavour's two flagship mines Houndé and Ity and on developing Endeavour's organic growth potential at Kalana, Fetekro and other Greenfield properties. In 2018, we've committed in total $53.1 to exploration and you can see from the chart, how the capital has allocated to our various properties.

As you'll recall we presented this slide three years ago laying out our discovery targets both for the group and by asset. Since then we've been tracking our progress in Greater Ity what has been discovered so far clearly demonstrating our strong progress towards this objective. In more detail, here you can see that we are on track to achieving our five-year target with 4.2 million ounces already discovered from mid-2016 to 2018.

In addition to the discoveries made, the team in particular pleased to -- with the quality of the ounces found. Because our five-year exploration strategy have been done based on the screening and ranking methodology, we are focused on utilizing our exploration dollars to fund resources that can meet the group's goal of producing at below $800 per ounce.

As such, most of our discoveries are above two grams per ton with half of them being oxide material, the rest, fresh material, and no sulfide. We are proud to report that our discovery costs remained low at an average of $13 per ounce. As you can see from this slide, this is six times lower than the discovery cost incurred by our West African peers and it supports our view that one of the most effective ways to grow and sustain our business is further drill bit.

Overall, net of depletion or M&A resources increased by 0.9 million ounces, thanks to the discoveries made. Due to the time lag between discovery and reserve conversion, our reserve decreased by 0.6 million ounces. However, we expect to add reserves in 2019 as the ounces found are converted to reserves, notably with the Kari Pump discovery at Houndé.

So you've all seen now this magic box graph before and it continues to remain integral to our business strategy for Endeavour. As a reminder, I want to focus management attention to high-quality assets that have low cost, long mine life and generate cash. The bubbles in white represent the non-core discontinued assets. As you can see we have successfully strengthened the quality of our portfolios through the construction of Houndé and Ity CIL.

I will now pass on to Vincent who will go through the financials, cash flow and balance sheet.

Vincent Benoit

Thank you, Sébastien. So let me begin on slide 20 with a breakdown of our production and cost profile over the past year and by any individual mine. As Sébastien mentioned, the fourth quarter was strong compared to the previous quarter, with 174,000 ounces produced versus 139,000 in Q3, otherwise Q4 coincides with the end of the rainy season, so this has naturally a positive impact.

As it has been explained, company-wide production increased in 2018 as we benefited from a full year of output at Houndé, which has produced 277,000 ounces in 2018. Ity CIL has also significantly contributed to the production increase with an historical production of 85,000 ounces, thanks to the access to Bakatouo and high-grade pit.

At Karma production, it increased as guidance, despite a lower processed grade, as the planned accumulation work done in 2017 increased stacking capacity ahead 4 million tonnes. Production at Agbaou has declined as expected, but has also been constrained by lower grade area due to a change in the mining sequence.

On slide 21, I will walk you through the main line items from revenue to all-in margin. Those number are only reflecting continuing operation and therefore exclude from both 2018 and 2017 Tabakoto and Nzema numbers. The top line increased as I just explained and I want to note just a couple of other points.

The gold price average is, as usual, takes into account the streaming financing for Karma. Without Karma, the gold price average was $1,268 per ounce. Royalty increased due to the higher realized gold price, representing approximately $67 per ounce sold for 2018 compared to $59 per ounce in 2017.

Non-sustaining capital spend increased by $26 million due to the addition of Houndé and an increase at Agbaou for the waste capitalization of the West Peak. Non-sustaining exploration spend increased in line with our exploration strategy. Overall, our all-in margin from continuing operations increased by 80% over last year.

On slide 22, you can see the cash flow of other periods compared to last year, starting from $184 million all-in margin, as I mentioned earlier. As expected, there was working capital cash inflow in Q4 amounting $79 million, reducing the total outflow to $10 million for the year.

The main components for the full year outflow were; the receivable for the full year 2018 is an outflow of 4.7 million. This 2018 outflow primarily related to an increase in VAT receivable at Houndé, in line with its ramp up for $5 million and the recognition for $9 million of the carry-on portion of the Tabakoto sales receivable.

Inventory were for the full year, an outflow of $17 million, relating primarily to a build up of stockpile at Houndé which totaled 29 million at year end. This was offset by a decrease at Ity where mining operation is winding down, as well as Karma, where inventory levels are being reduced to optimized level.

Prepayments, as well, for the full year is showing a $5 million inflow due to the decrease of prepayments at Houndé and at Ity CIL. Trade and other payables are $6.5 million inflow for the full year 2018. At year end, there was a $12 million outflow at Karma due to a change in supply return from last year and $12 million outflow in payable at Agbaou which was a result of the site have a logistical issue in paying one key supplier last year. This was offset against an inflow in trade payable of $22 million across Ity and Houndé.

The changes in long-term inventory relates to a new policy that was adopted by the group and is consistent with IAS 1 whereby strategic spare parts and stockpile material that will not be used or processed within 12 months is treated as a non-current asset.

The outflow in the year represents the build up of this newly classified item and relates mainly to Houndé but also Ity and Karma supplies. And note 3 corresponds mainly to – towards the interest paid for $24 million as a result of the debt increase to finance the construction of Ity CIL plan, but also to the lease repayment for $21 million for the year.

The $267 million project capital at note 4 is comprised mostly of the Ity CIL as you would expect. And you can see the impact of our convertible issue and debt management in notes 5 and 6 leaving us with a neutral cash inflow for the period.

On slide 23 the improvement in our overall portfolio quality with Houndé, now onstream, has led to a significant improvement in cash flow from operations from $1.45 per share this time last year to $2.43 per share at the end of 2018. That represent an improvement of 63% on a year-over-year basis.

Slide 24, you see the change in cash based on operational cash flow metrics. We started the year with $123 million of cash, to which operating activities added a further $251 million. We have invested significantly during the period, amounting to $453 million, particularly on growth capital where we have spent $266 million, but also $86 million of capital expenditure in ongoing operations and $49 million in exploration.

As you can see the amount invested into our businesses, to improve the portfolio's quality, are quite important. These investment efforts would not have been possible without the balance sheet management effort done over the past two years.

While our debt position has increased as a result of the CIL project, advancing much quicker than forecasted, our balance sheet remained strong and we expect to generate significant free cash flow in 2019. Due to the quick turnaround period for both Houndé and Ity, we expect to rapidly deleverage ourselves with Ity CIL coming onboard.

Our net debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 2 times, which is quite high-level for us, but it compares to an EBITDA calculated over the last 12 months, which means without Ity CIL. So as the group EBITDA is going to increase very significantly in 2019, with the Ity CIL the ratio should mathematically decrease by almost 0.5 times and the 2019 cash flow generation should enable the Group to significantly deleverage at the end of 2019.

On page 26, you see again that we are well funded to pursue our additional growth activity. We have $124 million undrawn with our RCF and $120 million in cash, amounting to $244 million in equity resources. In addition, we have our expected inflows from the sale of Tabakoto and Nzema and, of course, cash flow being generated from our operations.

On slide 27, I give here the net earnings breakdown. So this leads -- this P&L leads to net earnings from operations of $70 million for the full year and the loss for discontinued operation of $155 million, which is a mix between the loss on disposal for $69 million and the loss – operating loss in 2018 for $86 million for Tabakoto.

One part important is to notice – one important thing is to notice that the current income tax expenses have significantly increased from $10 million in 2017 to $67 million in 2018. This important increase is due to the first full year of commercial production for Houndé which totaled $4 million for the period. This is also due to an increase of the taxable income at Ity as well as the provision for tax estimate audit at Ity also.

For the one interested, we have given the detailed analysis per mine in the MD&A for the current tax variation. The adjusted net earning showed profit of $75 million for 2018 compared to $16 million a year ago. This is $0.49 per share for the full year 2018 and it average $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter 2018. And that's it for me.

So now I hand back to Sébastien, who is going to present the performance per mine.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Vincent. I'm going to take us through quickly our individual mine operations.

Turning to Houndé first, we remain delighted about how the mine is performing. The mine experienced a record quarter in Q4, mainly due to significantly higher grade following the end of the rainy season. We ended the year significantly exceeding full year guidance in terms of production, due to mainly to both the mining activities and the processed plant performing above their nameplate capacities. In terms of all-in sustaining cost this amounted to $564 per ounce, well below the guided range of $580 to $630 per ounce, due to the outperformance of the operation.

Looking forward Houndé is expected to produce between 230,000 to 250,000 ounces in 2019, continuing to out-perform its feasibility study estimates at all-in sustaining cost of between $720 to $790 per ounce. As you know, we expect to mine the Bouéré deposit late in the second half of 2019. And while throughput is expected to remain above nameplate capacity, the mix will change to mostly fresh ore by the end of the year. Also, in line with our focus on reducing working capital, the grade will decline slightly as we process more ore from lower grade stockpiles.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the future of Houndé based on bringing Kari pump into the mine plan. Reserves are expected to increase in mid-year as the Kari Pump resources expected to be converted to reserves following the completion of the ongoing metallurgical tests. By the way, the preliminary results are indicating very good gold recovery rates similar or better to the Vindaloo deposit current being mined.

And now, I'll hand it to Patrick to walk you through the Houndé exploration.

Patrick Bouisset

Hi, everybody. So in 2018, our exploration program in Burkina Faso mostly on Houndé amounted to $14 million totaling approximately over 165,000 meters of drilling and it was indeed the strongest exploration focus for us in 2018. And as you may have noticed and as Sébastien reminded, we have tremendous success notably in the Kari area with already 1 million ounces of indicated resources demonstrated on Kari Pump and this was done from scratch in only one year. And also, we announced discoveries in Kari West and Kari Center.

So looking ahead to 2019 Houndé will continue to be the priority exploration focus for us with a total budget that we expect to be up to $17 million and we target to reach even more than in 2018 and 2019 because we are targeting around 195,000 meters of drilling. The priority will be to pursue the aggressive exploration of a very large Kari area anomaly and also to address some other target like Vindaloo underground, Vindaloo South and also large-scale target Grand Espoir.

Seb, back to you.

Sébastien de Montessus

Agbaou Q4 was a good quarter for Agbaou. Production increased as expected, mainly due to a significant increased in milled grade following the waste extraction efforts over the course of the year, which gave access to higher grade areas. All-in sustaining cost decreased, mainly due to increased gold sales, which were offset slightly by higher sustaining cost driven by increased waste capitalization activity.

Looking at the full year, as you can see on the waterfall chart on the right, production decreased, mainly due to the lower grade process, as the low-grade stockpile feed supplemented the mine feed to allow waste cap activity to progress quicker. In addition mining was constrained to lower grade areas.

All-in sustaining cost amounted to below the guided range as a portion of the planned waste capitalization was shifted to 2019 and more oxide material was processed compared to the initial plan.

Turning to the 2019 outlook, Agbaou's production is expected to decrease as the plant's throughput is expected to decline with the oxide ore blend goes from approximately 80% in 2018 to 60% with the remainder of the feed comprised of fresh and transitional ore. Despite plans to mine higher grade ore, the average cost of grade is expect to remain fairly flat over 2019, due to the use of lower grade stockpiles.

Onto you Patrick for exploration.

Patrick Bouisset

In 2018, we spent approximately around $4 million in exploration in Agbaou area for a total exceeding 27,000 meters of drilling. The focus of this exploration was twofold going on doing some exploration on a few parallel trends to the Agbaou structure and also concentrating part of the effort on the extension of the existing pit as the North Pit, West Pit and so on.

In 2019, we plan to go on in exploration with a slightly lower exploration budget up to $2 million. We plan also to get along the extension of the targets in the prolongation of the existing pit, which is going to be the main target for 2019. Seb?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Patrick. On the Ity heap leach side 2018 was guided to be a transition year for the heap leach operation with greater priority given to the CIL construction activities, particularly in the second half of the year as the main goal was to stack ore from lower grade stockpiles. However, Ity’s heap leach operation performed above expectation particularly in Q4 as mining was opportunistically conducted based on equipment availability and the good progress made on Ity CIL construction.

As you can see on the next slide, Ity heap leach mine production significantly exceeded the full year guidance, mainly due to the opportunistic mining that was carried out in the second half of the year. The waterfall chart demonstrates the main driver for the increase in production over the last year, which was the higher grade ore, which came from the Bakatouo deposit.

Before starting the CIL production, mining and stacking activities for the heap leach operation ceased in mid-December. The residual gold from the heaps of up to 5,000 ounces is expected to be recovered in Q1 this year. Patrick?

Patrick Bouisset

Again, Ity was also just after Houndé our main exploration focus in 2018 where we spent close to $9 million for totaling drilling meter very close from 50,000 meters. The main focus of our exploration was indeed the Le Plaque discovery that was announced earlier on for which very little resource was announced let's say at the end of the first quarter of 2018 with around 130,000 ounces both indicated and inferred after quite significant grade in the range of 2.3 gram per tonne. Actually, we have been working most -- a lot on this area, which is an exploration license contributes to Ity exploitation license that belongs 100% to Endeavour.

Today, the exploration report is going on. We are quite excited with the result we have in. Overall on the Ity area today can we have seven rigs working. Out of them four, five in the Le Plaque area, four on the Le Plaque deposit itself and three other looking at addressing other targets on Le Plaque. We expect to announce an update resource on Le Plaque, let's say by somewhere sometime end of second quarter 2019. Seb?

Sébastien de Montessus

Karma, now as guided production at Karma continued to increase in Q4. Mining activities ramped up following the end of the rainy season, which focused exclusively on mining oxide ore from the Kao pit. In addition, the mill throughput increased as operating conditions improved with increased stacker utilization. Overall, costs have trended lower in 2018.

The waterfall chart shows the production increased, thanks to the higher tonnage stacks which was possible due to the optimization were carried out last year. This more than compensated for the lower grade stack. For 2019, Karma production is expected to remain fairly flat, while costs are expected to slightly increase due to the mining transitional ore from the Kao pit.

Patrick, on exploration?

Patrick Bouisset

On exploration in Karma in 2018 focus was mostly based on Yabonsgo discovery that was made sometime end of 2018 -- 2017 and we have been delineating this discovery and with some 120,000 ounces added to the resource base. We have been also conducting in 2018 some exploration in Rounga target, which proved to be positive and most targets are going to be also pursued in 2019.

For 2019, we have an exploration program of $2 million totaling approximately 27,000 meters and we aim also to designate older near-mill oxide target mainly focused on testing the extension of Kao North, which still remained open. And also along the strike and northern plunge extension of the Yabonsgo I was talking before. Seb?

Sorry -- I go on Kalana. Basically as you may know I would like to give you some more detail on the Kalana project. Actually, we completed an extensive exploration program in 2018 which has allowed us to rebuild geological model for the Kalana main deposit and by using a more conservative approach to incorporate tighter geological control, especially in terms of grade analysis and continuity of mineralization for the high-grade nugget effect. So the stacked vein set and the dilution.

We believe now that this geological model is much more robust and accurate than the previous one. This was achieved by drilling additionally 30, 000 meter inside the Kalana deposit, where we were able to confirm and to modify slightly the produce geological model, which now we believe is much more strong and consistent.

The total of 135 veins within 61 vein packages were individually modeled as opposed to the previous approach of applying geostatistics to only 56 grouped vein packages, and thereby provided an upgraded confidence in the vein package/domain boundaries. Mineralized intersections outside of the defined wireframes where continuity was not proven were excluded. So it's much more conservative approach that was applied.

Also you will note that the cut-off grade used was lower from 0.9 gram per tonne in the previous evolution to 0.5 gram per tonne, which is up from Endeavour and we consider this is more conservative and it may better represent the mining part of this deposit. You can see the impact of the grade to write-off slide 41 decreased actually from 4.14 grams per tonne gold to 3.7 grams per tonne gold. If we take the equivalent of 0.9 per tonne cut-off that we used before and according to the standard we use we then saw a decrease the grade 2.69 on 0.5 cut-off.

On the exploration side the next step for us while we are much more confident on the Kalana resource and quantity of gold and grade and repartition within the high number of quartz vein is to increase resource ratio of -- by addressing 2019 through a total budget of $4 million order of target located in the vicinity, let's say, less than six kilometers to seven kilometers around Kalana and also addressing the first step of exploration of the Fougadian license that is located just immediately to the south of Kalana and that has been granted to us in 2018.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Patrick. Just coming back on Kalana I think strategically in terms of next step, we aimed to have a feasibility study completed by year-end or Q1 2020. We are lucky enough to now have various projects both greenfield and existing mine optimizations to compete for capital. Once the study is complete, we will do a capital allocation write off to weigh this project versus our other internal projects. We are particularly pleased to achieve this stage as it demonstrates the maturity that our business has gained over the past 2.5, 3 years.

And now talking about other options available to us in the future, Patrick will you comment on Fetekro?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. Thank you, Seb. Okay. As you know we have said before that one of our priorities defined in our strategic plan is to identify areas where we feel the exploration can produce new deposit that would be possibly a standalone new project.

We are hopefully have seen the maiden resource recently announced at Fetekro property in Côte d’Ivoire, which is looking very promising. This property used to belong to La Mancha and injected into the Endeavour portfolio in late 2015 along with Ity mine. While we knew that the Lafigué target was prospective and before embarking on a larger exploration campaign we analyzed again all the geology, which highlighted additional nearby targets. That’s why we focused in 2018 strongly on Fetekro license and the potential of Lafigué target along with nearby once. This give us the comfort that Fetekro have the potential to become indeed possibly a standalone through maybe a possible multiple pit operation.

As such, Fetekro was ranked as the top priority overall our Greenfield target to produce possible standalone operation. And actually -- since late 2016 we are been drilling over 32,000 meters mostly focused on the highly prospective Lafigué target.

As you have seen, the Lafigué maiden resource stands today at over 700,000 ounces at a grade of 2.25 these indicated 500 plus 2.20 inferred, including some very high grade pocket located within the Lafigue deposit. Endeavor has spent roughly $6 million on Fetekro since owning it and this represent a discovery cost of $12 per ounce based only indicated resources today $8 per ounce based on indicated plus inferred resource.

This discovery cost is in line with our five year exploration target of finding at least 10 million ounces of indicated resources at a global cost of less than $15 per ounce. The initial characteristic of its ore deposit, ore characteristics and ore body shapes, shows that it could be amenable to open pit mining as mineralization start at surface, while the preliminary metallurgical tests were done suggests the potential for high gold recovery rate.

And on top of that there is additional potential upside as the delineated resources based on two-third of the total mineralized area in Lafigué and today we are still very drilling aggressively the Fetekro target in starting late 2018 and till – and 2019 we plan to drill approximately 45000 meter. Today all the result we are extremely comforting. We are very excited about the potential Fetekro which confirm that very high rich pockets and part of the deposit are been confirmed. Today we are working around the clock so to be in a position to update the new resource base on Lafigué deposit let's say by end of Q2, 2019. So I will now hand back to Sébastien.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Patrick. So to conclude we've had a strong 2018 performance that we can all be proud of. And I hope we've given you the flavor of the continued success as we hope to enjoy in 2019.

Our existing operations performed well and in line with the guidance that we gave you at the start of last year with production exceeding the top end of fiscal year 2018 guidance and even further growth expected in 2019. This places on a solid financial foundation.

The CIL project at Ity continues on track and on budget and we look forward to the first gold pour early in Q2 of next year while early in Q2. And that's in the coming weeks.

Longer term, our ambition remained unchanged and we will press ahead with the delivery of our five year exploration strategy. Additional drill results are expected at Houndé and our Greenfield at Fetekro and we look forward to providing you with them.

Before we take questions, I would like to briefly touch upon our assets to create a sustainable business. You can see here on the slide the metrics we started with in 2015 compared to the goals that we set.

On the next slide we are showing you where we started from. We're very happy to show you this slide which demonstrates where we are now and where we can ultimately go over the next two, three years. Overall we are on track to achieve a strategic objective based on our project development, exploration and portfolio management assets that we've made.

To conclude we've invested over $1 billion into this company which in turn has given us to flagship mines optimality and our project pipeline and demonstrated exploration potential while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Looking ahead, we will soon enter our strong cash flow generation phase with a focus on demonstrating the return on capital employed and looking at capital allocation trade-offs.

In closing, I would like to thank you all for your time today and specifically also my team for the strong results in 2018. If you have any questions we would be happy to answer them now. Operator over to you.

Dan Rollins

Yes. Thanks very much. Just wondering if you could touch base on some of the reserve changes that we saw specifically at Agbaou and Karma and with Agbaou, we basically a slight drop in total funds, but the grade does definitely drops off quite a bit. Could you give a little bit more color what's driving that from a Agbaou side?

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes. Sure, Dan. Patrick you want to comment on this?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, let me just pull up Agbaou at the moment. The fresh ore depth selectivity is not 100% on what we have expected Dan, so that's probably the leading or also deletion at depth. The non-reconciliation is also showing greater tonnes at slightly lower grade.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And just to add Karma, you see similar grade, but decent drop off in tonnes some of that obviously depletion, but anything else going on there?

Jeremy Langford

Yes, Karma's grades at present are hanging in there. I think the reduction there is just on account of the OpEx having a variance in the original DFS input number, so it's primarily attributable to the operating cost.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then maybe Sébastien I was wondering if you go back to your -- if you look at your magic box that you put out -- magic box graph you put in this presentation, you basically have Agbaou stagnant. If we go back to the November 18 Investor Day, you had Agbaou, basically moving up in mine life with little bit of higher cost. And now it sort of sits right on the threshold of divestment. Obviously couple of good years of free cash flow left in the asset, when do you start to think about potentially divesting that as it starts to move outside of the -- sort of those key KPIs that you've put out there for your assets going forward?

Sébastien de Montessus

Good question, Dan and this is why like the slide, because it allows us to have -- to keep the right view on our different assets and the way our portfolio should evolve. I think that we see good cash flow coming from Agbaou for the next few years. I think we on our side with Patrick waiting for some complementary results on the exploration potential in particular on the parallel trends in order to see what will be the future of Agbaou. What is clear is that if at some point the mine life continues to reduce and cost continues to go up, then there will be a question of divesting or not Agbaou, which is not the case today. And I think that today we still have some good cash flow expected for the next two, three years and still some interesting drillings to be done on the parallel trends.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then again early stages, but Kari Pump obviously some nice grades there especially in the south rock. How do you start to look at this about incorporating that into the mine plan. Is this potentially an increased throughput or more basically, it's to backfill that sort of drop off in production in a couple of years?

Sébastien de Montessus

Good point, Dan. I think the objective for us will be to bring Kari Pump into reserves by the end of Q2. As I was mentioning, we got the preliminary results on the metallurgical tests, which are very encouraging at similar recoveries than what we have at Vindaloo or even higher. And given that we have higher grade at Kari Pump, the sooner we can put it in the mine plan the better. I think that I did hint on the fact that the prospectivity around Kari Pump is also pushing us to try to understand what could be the throughput for Houndé going forward. And there might be a call at some point if Patrick's team continues to have success there, there might be a call for potential increase in capacity at Houndé without having to compromise on the mine life. So I think that 2019 for this going to be very interesting.

We're thinking about doing a feasibility study for potentially an expansion of the plant. But more importantly, we are waiting with a lot of impatience Patrick's results, further results on Kari Pump. You saw that Houndé in the Kari Pump area in particular is our biggest exploration budget again this year. I think overall, we did in less than 18 months, 360,000 meters drilling there between end of 2017 and 2018. And this year, we are going to be again in the range of 160,000 to 170,000 meters on that area. So depending on the results, we might have a very interesting case for a potential expansion. And this would as I was mentioning at the end of my presentation compete potentially with other projects such as developing Kalana in the short term given the return on capital employed that we would get on an expansion project.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then obviously just one last one for me. On Fetekro you got a decent start there on the resource. This is being your first greenfield asset, potentially within the company. I guess the Ity CIL. What type of resource size or endowment tonnes ounces and grade would you be looking forward to say this is a standalone project that could be in Karma mine assuming the economics of there. But just roughly ballpark, what type of targets are you looking at an ounce and grade range for Fetekro here or for new assets going forward?

Sébastien de Montessus

It's a good point and a good question. And I think that's an evolving metrics given that the company is targeting more and more now on bigger assets and better assets. I think that when Endeavour launched Agbaou there was a bit less than one million ounce of reserve at that time. And when you see it -- what Agbaou has been delivering for the last four, five years, it's impressive. In the case of Fetekro, we said with Patrick the fact that we ideally would like to see above one million ounce of indicated resources by year-end to start seeing there some grams for potential projects going forward. But key metrics will be closer to two million ounce and above and above two grams per ton to start to be in the ballpark of the type of projects that we would be looking for in considering.

Dan Rollins

Perfect. Thanks very much. And good luck on ETCIO and appreciate you and your management teams sticking to the strategy you laid out. Thanks to see your consistent strategy in the industry.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much, Dan.

Michael Stoner

Hi, guys. I've just got a couple of questions if I may. Just picking up on the discussion on Agbaou. Obviously you reduced the spend -- expiration spent for 2019 there. Are you -- is that because the bulk of the work has already been done and some of that work is rolling over into 2019 and still to deliver results? Or is that driven by a kind of cost of discovery decision?

Sébastien de Montessus

I think it's a bit of mix of both Michael. And I'm trying to push hard Patrick to spend a bit more on the Agbaou, but at the same time we have to be also realistic on the exceptional results we're getting at Kari Pump. And given the challenge that we see of a potential expansion at Houndé, this has been a priority. The other one has been the focus on Le Plaque and Fetekro which is growing and growing. So, it is more the fact that Agbaou in terms of priorities has been decreasing compared to others -- other targets.

I do keep in mind how important the mine life and bringing new resources to Agbaou is important. At the same time, I mean, we have another stronger four to five years and good visibility for the next four years there. So, I'm not completely desperate on getting good results with some of those parallel trend targets coming in 2018.

Michael Stoner

Okay. Thank you. And on the potential to expand Houndé, would you only do it kind of post expansion you could still show a plus 10-year mine life? Or would you maybe make that decision kind of ahead of expiration success improving on reserve?

Sébastien de Montessus

I think it's -- clearly the objective is, if we were doing an extension is to be able to keep a 10-year-plus mine life. Now between the decision and the commissioning of that expansion, there might be depending on where Patrick stands in terms of find the results. There might be anticipation if we believe that we are going to be there. But we would do it only if we have strong conviction that we would end up at the end with above 10 years mine life.

Michael Stoner

Okay. Perfect. And then one on the financials. There's been some recently lumpy quarterly working capital moves. Other than -- I mean, how are you guys thinking about move through 2019? How much of the working capital for Ity CIL is already being kind of built up in terms of spares and inventory et cetera? Are you expecting any further major inflows or outflows short-term?

Vincent Benoit

Yes, hello, Michael, Vincent speaking. Yes, we are expecting to build up the working capital of Ity. There is, in fact, some inventories that have been done for Ity CIL. But it's quite minimal compared to what we are expecting. So you have to keep that in mind that particularly we have an outflow of working capital mainly linked with the Ity CIL stock.

For the rest, we are mainly expecting that Houndé or even Karma will continue and even also Agbaou will continue to use their inventories in total. So that should generate an inflow for positive over working capital. So, all-in-all, I can tell you that we are expecting negative outflow. I cannot give you a number -- EBIT guidance, but yes, you have to forecast negative working capital also.

Michael Stoner

Okay. Perfect. And just on kind of change of COO and kind of strategy around growth, one of the things I want to check was, is it just Jeremy departing or are kind of -- is the rest of the construction team remaining with the business? And then should we take this as -- I mean, you mentioned you are going to be focusing on free cash flow and returns on capital, et cetera. But could we assume the focus now is going to be on expanding our existing producing assets? And if you were to do M&A more likely to be a producing mine rather than a development project, is that the fair kind of summary?

Sébastien de Montessus

That's a fair assumption. And I think that we've got Peder on the line -- I mean, Peder, are you thinking to leave?

Peder Olsen

No.

Sébastien de Montessus

No. So, we commented the fact that Jeremy wanted and we had a discussion that as we were approaching the commissioning of Ity, it was the right time to Jeremy to move on and for us to bring a COO that will be highly focused on the operations as we are moving on from a major phase of construction with Agbaou, Houndé and Ity, three mines in the row. But we've got a great construction team, thanks to Jeremy also who has trained and grown our very strong team which is now for the whole Ity construction has been under the leadership of Peder. And I think Peder will be very pleased to demonstrate to the market the quality of what he has just built with Ity, with a few weeks from pouring the first gold. And as we touch base earlier, there are several projects in the pipeline, including a potential expansion at Houndé or some projects like Kalana which are still in the pipeline. So, we still have a lot for our construction team to be busy for over the next 12, 18 months, while there will be also busy in ensuring that we have a smooth and successful run at Ity.

So still a lot of projects for all of us, but it's fair that the focus going forward, in particular, for the next two years is going to demonstrate our ability to generate strong cash flow and really focus on return on capital employed, now that we have those two flagships in the portfolio.

Michael Stoner

Perfect. That’s all for me. Thank you for your time gents.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much.

Geordie Mark

Yeah. Great. Thank you. Yeah, good afternoon, evening, morning, anywhere you are. Just a couple of phone questions, I guess, maybe more on holistic sense talking on the future of capital allocation growth. Maybe more holistically, what are your sort of capital allocation strategies when you're looking at those two principal assets in the portfolio now given the resource growth that's been enabled by Patrick's team?

What are you thinking there in terms of the entire place that you considered trying to tease more value out of the resources at Houndé and Ity? Plant upgrades versus resource base obviously Ity is your longer operating life, so does that go first versus Houndé? Just trying to get a sense of what you're thinking there and any threshold for investment returns?

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, Geordie. I think that on the exploration side, we're committed this towards this five-year strategic plan at $40 million, $45 million. And given the recent success last year was even slightly above $50 million and this year is going to be again around $50 million. I think when -- as long as the team is going to discover good ounces, two grams per ton-type of grade, oxide and follows then $12, $15 per ton per ounce, will continue for sure to invest in this exploration portfolio.

I think the big shift in 2019 is the fact that we are going to try to focus on more highly -- higher return on capital employed projects and it's clear that if we continue to have good success at Kari pump then Houndé expansion will be a very attractive return on capital employed project compared to launching a brand-new construction of a new mine like Kalana. And I think that we want to demonstrate that given the level of net debt we currently have for building those two mines, it's important for us to be able now to generate as much cash flows as we can to deleverage the balance sheet and continue to prepare the portfolio for the future.

Q – Geordie Mark

Great answer. That's a great answer. And may be moving on to Patrick perhaps more measure on the Le Plaque and exploration success ongoing I guess at Ity. Just trying to get an idea of what deposit style of Le Plaque is and what's your revolving interpretation there? And how that relates to Samuel and Daapleu looking at that and particularly how that affects the metal balance in those deposits because obviously it’s a bit of a interesting metallurgical recovery characteristic portfolio across that asset base.

A – Patrick Bouisset

Okay. As far as Le Plaque is concerned, it's likely I would say it's different from what Ity type deposit is and what Daapleu type deposit is. As far as we know, we don't have any kind of let's say [indiscernible] whatsoever in Le Plaque area. So there is nothing to see -- to compare with Daapleu. Actually, we have two type of -- two main type of mineralization in Le Plaque. The main one which carries heavy load of mineralization are the compact of two inquires.

The first one being d’Ivoire and the second one is Côte d’Ivoire. The mineralization is being proved to follow completely and regionally this compact, so all the system remains open to our Ity and also to other Southwest. What we have seen and it’s too early to mention, but we are very, very excited by -- sometime very, very high grade and significant sickness. What we can say is that we are working on the clock to try to book us many resources as possible by end of second quarter. And also at the same time trying to develop additional target that we discovered let’s say to the Southeast of Le Plaque which is more in the sheared owner within the Côte d’Ivoire, palette 1. And also in this area, we have been working a lot to build new platform for drilling in the flat area close by the Kari. So you know in the -- overall big, larger Le Plaque area is just the beginning. So first we are very excited. And secondly, hopefully we will see some good numbers let’s say in a few months from now.

Q – Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Q – Mark Bentley

Good afternoon, gentlemen. I have some observations and questions. So the observations are, I observed that some of the exploration results are indicating that your targets may have resources at debt. The company has so far performed well with open pit mining, but the only underground mining you've conducted was at Tabakoto and financially that wasn't very successful. This makes me wonder, whether the company requires more expertise in underground mining? My question is that something the board is considering? And what is the board's view on that issue?

A – Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks, a very fair question. And I think the board has insisted rightly that we should more often do some in depth drilling to see the type of resource we have under our current deposits which we are starting to do. And Patrick in particular has been looking at Daapleu at Ity and looking also into Agbaou. So there are a few areas that we are investigating.

In terms of competences, I'm proud to say that that's part of also the reasons why we -- I decided to bring on board Mark Morcombe who has also a strong experience in the underground mining operations. As you might recall, he was -- before being a gold sales, he was also the CEO of Acacia who had big underground mines and just previously he is just ending his COO role at Centamin which is also a large open pit and high-grade underground operations. So fair question. And this is why the profile of Mark Morcombe was also picked up for heading our operations going forward.

Q – Mark Bentley

Thanks very much.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much. Well on that basis, I'd like to thank you all for attending this year end result. 2019 is definitely going to be an exciting year both for the industry given what's happening, but also for Endeavour with the commissioning of Ity and also with the unexpected results of further drillings of Kari Pump and Fetekro. So on that note, please have all our thanks for supporting our company. Thanks to our management team for all the efforts in 2018 and wishing you all a very good day. Thank you very much.