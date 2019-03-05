Will The New CMS Proposal Kill DaVita And Fresenius Medical Care?

The new CMS proposal

Reuters published a long article titled "U.S. seeks to cut dialysis costs with more home care vs. clinics" that can be summarized as follows:

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) "is looking at a trial payment design that would improve care in the early stages of kidney disease, increase access to kidney transplants and favor home dialysis over clinic-based treatment."

The authors see a particular risk for "DaVita Inc and Fresenius Medical Care AG, which operate more than 5,000 U.S. dialysis clinics and control around 70 percent of the market. They could also provide an opening for new rivals, including CVS Health Corp (CVS), which seeks to offer lower-cost home dialysis, and startups Cricket Health and Somatus, which focus on early intervention to slow progression to kidney failure."

While Medicare pays for home dialysis, adoption has been slow. "Only around 8 percent of end-stage renal disease patients were on home dialysis in 2016."

There also are proposals that hopefully will expedite access to transplant organs. "More than 20,000 people received kidney transplants in the United States in 2018, a fraction of the more than 100,000 people on the waiting list."

"Proponents of home care say more frequent dialysis can improve patient outcomes by avoiding the so-called "killer gap" – a two-day wait between clinic sessions associated with increased hospitalization and death. Hospitalization accounts for about 40 percent of Medicare spending on dialysis patients."

Substantial money could be saved by treating patients earlier in the disease.

I see that both Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) and DaVita (DVA) were down 3-4% in Europe today, which doesn't make a lot of sense to me. A few considerations:

1. This is not news

There's nothing new in this article. Both FMS and DVA already have talked about these potential changes on their recent conference calls (DVA call here - FMS call here). If there's anything new, it's the acceleration of a change both large providers are welcoming.

For example, FMS said:

"So, on home penetration, yes, it's going to increase, no doubt. Where does reimbursement go? Yes, it's true that, generally, the costs are lower, and we've talked about that before, because there's less labor. But here's what I would say. We look at growing this book of business and giving patients more of a chance or a choice as to where they want to go, there's a lot of discussion and dialogue coming out of CMMI in D.C., basically saying we have to change the way we pay for this. We have to do things differently. So, I would actually talk to you about going the other way. I'm not as worried about reimbursement cuts as much as I think, if we can truly show a home population that has better outcomes, less hospital days, and we can show that that's meaningful, repeatable data, then I think there's an opportunity that we can have discussions about saving the government money. What do we do about differential reimbursement? Can we get more for training? Can we do more to continue to get this momentum to move forward, if you will? So, I am in no way negative on where we are. Now, will this happen in two years? Absolutely not. We need to bring a body of data, no different than we brought in the ESCO program and other things that we've done. But if anybody's going to bring it forward, we're going to do it. and I think we have to be open to what I'm hearing coming out of CMMI that they want to look at different ways for us being paid and how can we really try to create more opportunities for these patients to be better served. So, I think we'll all have to stay tuned on that."

And here's DVA:

"We will be able to add significant, really impressive clinical and economic value if we're allowed to move upstream and help take care of people who have kidney disease, but have not yet experienced kidney failure. And by intervening with those patients, in different ways we’ll be able to delay the onset of dialysis and in some cases prevent it, and then not only delaying it, but also having people be healthier and have a healthier start to their dialysis. All of these improvements have big clinical and economic implications, but there's a bunch of regulatory work to be done, as well as contracting work to get there, and we are making some nice incremental progress, nothing to bake into any forecast yet, but we're working hard."

2. Both providers like home dialysis a lot

In fact, the shift to HHD/PD has been pushed by both providers, so it doesn't look like they want to avoid it. They actually earn higher margins on these treatments. (If it was such a bad business, why would CVS enter right now?)

More home dialysis is not only good because of less capex requirements, but also because HHD and PD patients on average tend to be the more active ones, i.e. working age and more likely to have commercial insurance, in addition to having a longer life expectancy, i.e. a higher lifetime value.

Here's DVA:

"There are several drivers to this declining capex spend, two of which are worth calling out as they should decrease the capex spend on new centers in the next couple of years. First, we continue to focus on driving the right modality for our patient. For many of them dialyzing at home may be the best option. Now that we have a more secure supply on PD products, we anticipate more patients will be able to choose home dialysis. In fact, in 2018 we trained and educated over 13,000 new home patients. As you know, home growth has an incremental benefit of being more capital efficient."

3. There' s a low risk of losing share

First of all, we are talking about up to 25% of the dialysis population only - which is the ultra-long-term potential. Half of that already is on HHD/PD at FMS and DVA, which is 50% above industry average (8%), so the large providers look well positioned to shift their patients to the home setting, in contrast to the smaller players, which currently have much less than average home dialysis penetration. So CVS might take more share from the small players, but I don't see it getting much of the additional potential 13% that is currently treated at FMS and DVA.

4. The shift will be slow anyway

Even FMS doesn't project to shift more than another ~1%/year to home dialysis. It projects to go from 12% to 15% in three years:

"We continue to target 15% of our total treatments being in the home setting by 2022 and I'm optimistic that we can see better than 15% as we move through the next couple of years."

5. Rising prevalence should help

If prevalence really was on a downtrend, there would be less urgency to intervene with a new payment and incentive system. In fact, the Reuters article sees prevalence rising strongly over the next decade.

6. There is a lot of wasteful spending in renal disease

About half of the total cost of care currently doesn't flow through the dialysis providers. Quite the contrary: If there was more frequent dialysis, maybe the system would save some money on emergency care.

Bottom line

I consider the CMS proposal to be good news. The current payment system is broken and needs to be changed anyway. Since CMS already pays less than the cost of treatment, any change can only bring improving economics for providers of care. Finally, if the focus shifts to pre-dialysis patients in order to delay dialysis as long as possible, the addressable market for FMS and DVA goes from less than one million to 37 million patients. This should more than compensate for some small market share losses to CVS or other competitors.

Sometimes a timely update is worth a lot of money I have been following DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care for many years and have written dozens of pages of research on the ESRD sector exclusively for my Stability & Opportunity subscribers. Alongside deep research into selected long-term holdings in the healthcare, industrials and media segments, S&O offers thorough updates on any important news for all initiated positions to help subscribers profit from short-term market inefficiencies. To invest with conviction, you need to know your facts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.