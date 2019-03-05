Natural Gas: Bears Go Into Hibernation As March Outlook Stays Cold

Bears (us) are going back into hibernation as the rest of March has flipped to a more bullish outlook.

Welcome to the hibernation edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -155 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 1. A storage report of -155 Bcf would be higher than last year's -57 Bcf and -129 Bcf for the five-year average.

Trading Position

We closed out our DGAZ position today for a loss of 3.63% as the second half of March is not the Spring-like conditions we wrote about last week. Based on the latest model, only one week is expected to be warmer than normal followed up by neutral to bullish conditions.

Bears go into hibernation as March outlook turns colder

So much for an early spring... Bears (us) are going back into hibernation as the rest of March has flipped to a more bullish outlook.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

This more bullish outlook follows what appears to be the "early spring-like" conditions we wrote about last week, which is now showing up in the 6-10 day outlook.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

But like all things natural gas, one has to be flexible to change the view when the forecast changes, and this bullish 11-15 day outlook invalidated our original view that it would remain warmer than normal.

Natural gas prices also brushed off the bearish weekend HDD revisions as cash prices soared to over $4/MMBtu. The elevated cash is keeping prompt well supported, so there's still a risk of a pullback once the cold blast goes away by the end of this week.

For the time being, with the second half of March now projected to be colder than normal, we are going to stay on the sidelines. We think the upside from here even if the weather outlook remains bullish is limited, but the catalyst to push prices materially lower is not there anymore. We also believe we are now entering the price band trading environment, so traders need to understand where the upper limit is.

Going forward, supply and demand play a bigger role than the weather-induced volatility we saw this winter.

