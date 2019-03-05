Campbell Soup Will Struggle To Turn The Tide

Campbell Soup (CPB) has been struggling lately. Similar to other packaged goods companies, the major challenge facing the firm has been competition from private label brands and discount retailers. Over the last five years, Campbell Soup has not been able to grow its revenues and net income has been flat. Campbell's has seen sales of its core brands decline slightly and is now struggling to preserve its market share as the company recognizes that private label brands continue to price aggressively and steal market share.

The company is seeing challenges on all fronts. Margins are down 4 percent sequentially as a result of cost inflation, transportation and warehousing costs in addition to an increasing spend on promotion. Campbell Soup is doing what is most logical to stem the secular decline- engaging in cost savings programs and trying to adapt its business to meet the changing needs of the consumer. In such a competitive landscape though, this is a difficult undertaking and it is clear the company faces some major headwinds for the foreseeable future. The company has recognized this and repeatedly guided downwards over the last number of years.

Worryingly, I see some parallels to Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). The company wrote down $737 million dollars related to Bolthouse farms and the Plum trademark. Campbell has recognized that these brands simply do not carry the same brand value that they used to. The company also has a highly leveraged balance sheet with just $232 million dollars of cash compared to $7 billion dollars of long term debt and $1.7 billion in short-term borrowings. Campbell's assets are largely intangible- good willing and intangibles comprise around $4 billion dollars. Additionally, inventories have been rising sequentially despite slowing sales, which is never a very good sign.

Source 1: Annual Report

A large amount of this debt was incurred as a result of Campbell's acquisition of Synder's Lance. While the company touted this acquisition, I believe that it is clear they overpaid. Campbell purchased Synder's Lance for a total enterprise value of $6.1 billion dollars, while the company was only generating annual sales of $2.2 billion and profits of around $150 million dollars. The acquisition was dilutive to company earnings and there were significant restructuring costs incurred. There is a very high probability that the acquisition will ultimately be value destructive for shareholders in Campbell's over the long run. Rather than trying to force growth through acquisition, the company would have been better off putting that cash to use elsewhere. The market generally seems to agree with me on this and Campbell's stock has been down significantly ever since the acquisition was announced.

To offset the debt incurred from this transaction, Campbell is looking to divest some significant parts of its business like Campbell Fresh or Campbell's international and the company is in discussion with strategic and financial buyers. While this unquestionably makes sense, it seems like it would have been more beneficial to owners if the company had foregone the acquisition of Synder Lance and just focused on getting the highest asset value possible from its lowest quality businesses. This value could ultimately have been returned to shareholders.

Like Kraft Heinz, the company is also looking to cost cut across the board, reducing headcount and streamlining its supply chain. This is the right move in the long run, though it is unquestionable that earnings are going to suffer in the medium term as a result of so much administrative change within the company.

Some investors seem drawn to Campbell Soup simply because of the high dividend yield. This would be a mistake. The company's dividend growth rate has been poor- payouts have only increased around 0.15c a share over the last five years, as earnings haven't been able to support any dividend hikes. The stock's high yield, is simply as a result of its poor future prospects. Dividend investors should look for companies that will meaningfully grow dividends over time, not keep them constant.

It's not that Campbell Soup is a terrible business, in fact the company still earns excellent returns on equity and is slowing pivoting its brands to become more health conscious and accommodative of changing consumer tastes. Campbell also has a strong leadership position in the soup market which it has held for a 100 years. It is simply that the company, valued at $10 billion, trades at a very expensive price considering the future economics of the sector in which it operates. There is simply no margin of safety at a price this high. I would recommend that investors stay on the sidelines and simply watch how things progress, purchasing this stock only if it declines very significantly.

