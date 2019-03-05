Tootsie Roll: Overvalued And Little Growth

But revenue has not grown much for the past decade and there are few catalysts for future growth.

The stock is now overvalued and trading at a P/E ratio of 40.5, significantly greater than its 10-year average and the S&P 500's current average of ~21.5.

Overview and Thesis

In this article I discuss Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR), which owns its namesake candy as well numerous other well-known brands. The company is a small cap stock but has tremendous name recognition in the U.S. The company has generated solid returns for many investors in the past and importantly it had comparatively stable performance during the Great Recession. But Tootsie Roll is not growing revenue, costs are rising, and the company is trading at a very high P/E ratio. In addition, the company’s regular dividend yield is low and the regular cash dividend increases only sporadically. I outline below why I think that the stock is overvalued and investors may not want to buy this stock.

Tootsie Roll’s Iconic Candy Is Over 100 Years Old

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large-cap industrials, or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. But there are small-cap stocks that also possess similar qualities that are worth examining.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria.

Tootsie Roll is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $2.3B. The company is reportedly a Dividend King with 52 years of dividend increases. But the yield is now only 1% although the payout ratio is low at roughly 40%. The P/E ratio is at an elevated value of 40.5 based on expected 2019 EPS, which greatly exceeds the S&P 500’s current average of 21.5. The company has little debt of only $7.5M and about $186M in cash at the end of 2018. Tootsie Roll’s P/E ratio clearly exceeds my threshold but the company sells a unique product in a very recession-resistant confectionary industry. This makes the company worthwhile to analyze.

Tootsie Roll Is A Unique Player In The Confectionary Industry

Tootsie Roll manufactures, distributes and markets candy and gum. The company has over a 100-year history and was founded in 1896. Besides its namesake brand of Tootsie Roll Candies and Pops, the company also sells Charleston Chew, Blow Pop, Andes, Jr. Mints, Dubble Bubble, Dots, Charms, and other brands. Over 90% of sales are in the U.S. and the company also has operations in Canada, Mexico and Spain. Although the company is publicly traded, the Chairwomen and CEO Ellen R. Gordon effectively controls it through a dual-class share structure. She owns or controls 53.9% of the common stock and 82.8% of the Class B Shares. Major competitors include The Hershey Company (HSY), Mondelez International (MDLZ) and privately held Mars Wrigley Confectionary. There are also many smaller, privately held players in this industry.

A dividend growth strategy requires a company to have increasing revenue and earnings. Let’s examine recent sales and earnings growth. In 2018, revenue decreased only 0.1% to $515.3M on a year-over-year basis while earnings per share fell to $0.89. The main challenge that the company faces is inflationary cost pressures for freight and delivery as well as increased compensation and health insurance expenses that pressure margins. But saying that, the company’s revenue has not grown in a meaningful way since the recession. Revenue was about $496M in 2008 then peaked at $549.9M in 2012 and decreased to $515.3M in 2018. Earnings per share have also been volatile due to fluctuating operating margins and also a tax benefit in 2017. The chart below shows both revenue and EPS. Although EPS has exhibited an upward trend some of that is due to share buybacks that has reduced the count from about 74M in 2008 to 64M in 2018.

Source: Dividend Power with Data From Morningstar and 10-K Filings

What’s With Tootsie Roll’s Dividend?

Tootsie Roll pays both a regular cash dividend and a stock dividend annually. The regular dividend has been essentially constant for the past decade. It was $0.32 per share in 2008 and is now $0.36 per share after increasing in 2015 by $0.03 and in 2016 by $0.01. There is room for further increases since the payout ratio is only approximately 40% but Tootsie Roll has not emphasized growing the dividing much. So, how is the company classified as a Dividend King? Tootsie Roll pays a 3% stock dividend, which is not that common. Adjustment of the share count annually in turn leads to an adjustment of the dividend per share. In any event, small investors can keep the stock dividend or alternatively sell the stock that in effect creates a dividend yield of about 4%.

Valuation

Now let’s examine Tootsie Roll’s valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and expected 2018 EPS of $0.92, the company’s current stock price is very overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 30.0, which is near the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $27.50. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 29.0 and 31.0 I obtain a fair valuation range of $26.58 and $28.42. At the closing stock price on March 1, 2019 of $37.09, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 131% and 140% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29.0 30.0 31.0 Estimated Value $26.58 $27.50 $28.42 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 140% 135% 131%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 29.0 and 31.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 3%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $30.82 - $32.94 suggesting that the stock is overvalued relative to these 5-year price targets. I use 3% assuming that the company increases prices and inflation effects slow. In any case, there is only downside here based on valuation and my expected EPS growth.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29.0 30.0 31.0 Estimated Value $30.82 $31.88 $32.94 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 120% 116% 113%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Tootsie Roll is a conservatively managed company with a long history of paying a dividend. But saying that, there has been little revenue or regular dividend growth in the past decade. Furthermore, the stock trades at an elevated P/E ratio of 40.5 based on my expected 2019 earnings. Tootsie Roll has signaled in annual reports that it may pursue an acquisition, but still, it would only add incrementally to revenue and EPS. The combination of elevated P/E ratio and little growth means that there is little appeal here for many small investors. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

