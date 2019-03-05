Eurofins Scientific Nante's (ERFSF) CEO Gilles Martin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eurofins Scientific Nante (OTCPK:ERFSF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Martin – Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Lebras – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Will Kirkness – Jefferies

Tom Burlton – Berenberg Bank

Edward Stanley – Morgan Stanley

Matija Gergolet – Goldman Sachs

Christophe Ganet – Oddo

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Eurofins Scientific 2018 Annual Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Gilles Martin, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead Sir.

Gilles Martin

Thank you very much. Good day, everybody, and thank you for joining our 2018 conference call. I will give a short introduction and Laurent Lebras, our CFO will add a couple of words on finance. We'll keep that short to leave enough time for questions.

So 2018. 2018 is the third year of our five-year program to build a global infrastructure and to build the leading laboratory group in our key markets, which are food testing, environmental testing and testing for the pharma industry. In 2018, we have made massive progress towards this objective.

Actually, we grew much faster than we expected due to the opportunity to buy some leading companies that we didn't expect to be for sale. Among others, we bought the food testing activities of LabCorp, which inherited them from buying Covance after they decided they wouldn't be able to basically build a global leader in that market. And we were actually winning a lot of clients from that company as we saw in the rest of 2018.

And also we were able to buy TestAmerica, the leading environmental testing laboratory group in North America. Also in 2018, we expanded a different business line. I assume you have access to our slide show, which is online. I'm looking at Page 8 of our slide show. We expanded our leadership in Europe in Genomics Services, including a lot of next-generation genomic testing and genetic sequencing, we extended our leadership position in Agroscience testing.

We also added activities to help seed companies register new seeds. We expanded our leadership in discovery pharmacology. We built a No 1 global position in cosmetics testing. We haven't talked a lot about cosmetic testing over the years. But cosmetics also can have an impact on health. And if we put it on our skin, of course can end-up in our body or part of it. And we have been in that activity for a while, but we added a few more companies in – especially one in North America, which made us a global leader.

So we have done a lot to build the group. And the reason we're doing that, we can find them on Page 9 again. We think we are in extremely attractive markets, which have strong potential for secular growth due to our desire to live healthy and be protected from risk due to innovation.

For example, biopharmaceutical products, antibodies, vaccines, et cetera, have much more biological risks than small molecules. It's traditionally in pharma. And therefore, the testing requirements are much higher for registration than they can be for traditional pharmaceutical product. So innovation is adding to the growth of our market as well as outsourcing of our funds internal laboratories that happened in Japan, last year with Astellas outsourcing their internal laboratory to us.

So, we are in extremely good markets. And if I move to Slide 10, in those markets the scale matters. So, if we are big in those markets and if we then build a structure that makes us very efficient, then that creates lasting and high barrier to entry and very high profitability, as we can see in many of the markets where we have done that already.

So in 2018, we've just been continuing that program. In fact, we were a little bit faster than expected in terms of deploying our laboratory network. Some of the buildings we're working on, we're moving faster towards completion. So we will be on plan by 2020 to finish our network, which includes very large central laboratories. The ops of our model and the many start-ups, which are local laboratories were required, where we need to do the testing close to our clients for the simple test.

And then those local laboratories collect samples, carry out the simple test locally and send the complex and rare tests to our large platform. So we made massive progress to do that, both by building the platforms and some time also spending money to consolidate redundant facilities. We did a lot of that in the U.K., for example. So that we only have as many sites as we need and no more than exactly what we need. So this is a program that we should finalize throughout our network by 2020, as planned.

On Page 12. You can see the change of the company. We achieved a lot in the last six- years. We're only a EUR 1 billion company in 2012, present in 34 countries. At the end of last year, we were present in 47 countries, with pro forma more than EUR 4.2 billion revenues and basically multiplying by four, many more global leadership positions.

So we've been moving very fast both in terms of acquisitions and internal investment to really take advantage of the potential of our market and to bit of a landgrab in a way because those positions, once we have them, it's going to be very, very difficult for anybody to reach in those markets, the economies of scale that we are generating.

So you can see some of that again on Slide 15 that you have seen. On Slide 16, you see that we have now reached a global leadership position in activities that represent 70% of our revenues. So that is quite high. And we achieved that in record time. You will note that we are not number one in Clinical Diagnostics, and we don't want to be.

Our interest in Clinical Diagnostics is more the esoteric advanced chemical diagnostic testing, the new methods based on genetics, molecular testing, genomic testing and in some of those initiatives we are doing quite well. We are, for example, the best non-invasive pre-natal testing portfolio that there is.

Unfortunately, the reimbursements of those tests is very slow. France is just going to start reimbursement this year for non-invasive pre-natal testing. Germany is planning to do it in 2020. So it hasn't been as fast as we hoped, but it is still in the horizon. And we show also in our portfolio quite some opportunities for very interesting thing that could get reimbursement this year and for also next year.

However, we had a disappointment in Clinical Diagnostics in 2018, especially unexpectedly in the last quarter with the French single-payer, the [indiscernible] which caused massively reimbursement in Q4, the last part of Q4, to stay within its national spending. And they overestimated volume growth, so they overcut in a way. And therefore, the reimbursement in France dropped 1%. While in year before they grew 1%. And in 2019, they had a planned growth of 1.4%.

So and that was all concentrated in Q4, which gives us unfortunately a hit. This combined with our company Boston Heart Diagnostics in North America, which is facing very strong reimbursement headwind for various reasons I can comment later if necessary.

So those two things had an impact on our Q4 organic growth and annual organic growth. It's about EUR 50 million revenues that we're missing towards 5% objective. We believe that impact to be largely one-off. The rest of our activities of an organic growth was more than 6%. So everything is very dynamic and the outlook is quite good.

I will give the microphone to Laurent, who will comment on Slide 21 with our results for 2018 financial terms.

Laurent Lebras

Good afternoon, everybody. Yes, we had a very solid 2018 results, like Gilles mentioned, on the top line growth but also on the profitability. Before going into the details, I would like to mention this was a strong year of investment for us, with a EUR 1.2 billion spent on acquisition, EUR 360 million spent on CapEx and EUR 68 million on SDIs due mostly to start-up costs and restructuring costs.

It is to be noted that operating cash flow was quite strong at EUR 540 million, plus 34% evolution versus prior year, which enabled us to sell finance of CapEx and SDI and still leave EUR 120 million of free cash flow to equity after our service of the debt.

In term of profitability. Our EBITDA recorded a growth of plus 27%, in line with our growth of revenue. And our adjusted EBITDA posted an improvement of 30 basis points at EUR 720 million.

It is to be noted that these two improvements were despite the dilution caused by our startups of the clinical impact that Gilles mentioned. If I focus a bit more on the mature scope which now represents about 93% of the revenues of the group, we can see that the profitability adjusted EBITDA of the scope was 20.5%, in line with the profitability last year. But when we break it down by sub-scope that is to say for the companies which were present in that scope before 2017, we note a significant improvement, because this scope posted 21.2% profitability, an improvement of 50 basis points year-on-year.

Whereas the acquisitions from 2017 posted an adjusted EBITDA of 19.5%, which is still dilutive compared to the total profitability of the mature scope, but which shows improvement of 160 basis points versus last year, mostly due to the evolution, the accretion brought by EAG. And when we talk about 2018 acquisition, they were still dilutive as a whole as they posted profitability of 16.5%.

If you focus a bit on our leverage, our leverage at the end of the year was 3.38 on a pro forma basis which is a below 3.5 self-imposed limit. And we have communicated clearly on strong objectives to deleverage in the coming year starting in 2019. We are posting an objective of generating EUR 350 million of free cash flow for 2019, which is going to come, thanks to self-imposed envelopes of EUR 300 million each on M&A and CapEx for 2019 but also for 2020.

So overall, this was a strong year, in line with our objectives and our effort to be the unique platform.

Gilles Martin

Okay. Yes, this is a short introduction on everything that happened last year. In the slideshow, we added slide on other aspect regarding governance, et cetera. We took comments from investors. We had quite a few questions in the last few months following a lot of short-selling activity. We also did our best in 2018 to disclose as much as possible and take into account our investors' suggestions on all governance aspects.

And if you read our Annual Report, in addition and the slide show in addition to the press release, you'll see a lot of an improvement there. But this is not for us to talk. You have a lot – you had a lot to read. So I'd like to now turn the microphone over to you for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take the first question from Will Kirkness from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Will Kirkness

Thanks. Hi. I've got three questions, if that's all right. Firstly, just on that French Diagnostics part. You said it came at the back-end of the fourth quarter. And then thinking about the guidance around organic growth, will that not be an impact for the remaining, well, I guess, three quarters at least for this year until it annualizes out?

Second question, perhaps for Laurent, around free cash flow, the guidance. If I look at the EBITDA going up by 1.30, CapEx coming down about 60, maybe the company disclosed price was coming down as well. So will I get to free cash flow number more than the guidance for 2019, I just wondered whether there is something going against you the other way perhaps around working capital?

And then my last question is on the margin guidance. It looks like you are expected to guiding for EBITDA minus 18.9, that's sort of down year-on-year. I just wonder if you could talk about the moving parts into fiscal 2019. Sometimes you're using round numbers here. So maybe I'm being too precise on the guidance. But could you just split up maybe the underlying versus the M&A impact from a margin perspective? That would be great. Thanks.

Gilles Martin

Yes, the French Clinical Diagnostics is a single-payer market. And there are normally two revisions, one in April and some time one at the end of the year. And it's based on a negotiation between all market participants in the state and the state health insurance. It's really exactly hard to predict on a quarter-by-quarter basis. But yes, there is a small impact of last year's cut. Although, the cuts of Q4 was a one-off cut.

So we are starting this year with the result of the prices set in April of 2018, if I believe – if I understand correctly, there'll be another adjustment of – in April, I think, of 2019. And they tried to adjust it at the end of the year to stay within the budget, which, as I understand, they are planning for growth of the total spend by 1.4% in 2019.

But that’s of course, based on volume growth adjustments because the state sets a budget and they don't exactly know the volume ahead of time so they try to adjust. And then they'll do another agreement for three years with the suppliers for the next three-year period presumably by the end of 2019. The good news in France is there will be reimbursement of non-invasive clinical testing for at-risk patients in 2019.

On the free cash flow, yes. I will let Laurent answer. On the margin, we do have of course pro forma effect because we have lower – the acquisitions of 2018, especially TestAmerica have lower profitability. Laurent?

Laurent Lebras

Yes, on the free cash flow, I mean, we didn't factor any adverse effect. I mean, you're right that we have an increase in our EBITDA and we are also looking at our CapEx. The rest is mostly the valuation of the net working capital due to the growth of the group. But we intend to keep it under 5%, as usual. So we don't have any other elements in that guidance or objective.

Will Kirkness

Okay. Thanks. Thanks very much.

Laurent Lebras

And on the margin objective for 2019, which seems a bit too low, it's mostly the effect of rounded figure. I mean, we try to give a rounded figure as objectives. And also, we have to take into account that the 2018 acquisitions were quite dilutive. So we should not underestimate the time it takes to put them back at the level of profitability of the group, especially for TestAmerica, which we acquired only at the last month of last year, so it doesn't show up so much in the accounts of 2018 but we show fully in 2019.

Will Kirkness

Okay. That’s great. Thanks.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Tom Burlton from Berenberg Bank. Please go ahead.

Tom Burlton

Hi, thank you. I've got a couple of questions, if that's okay. So the first, just to follow-on from Will’s question regarding the free cash flow. The target you've given EUR 350 million today is very helpful and particularly combined with the CapEx guidance you've given. And I appreciate maybe a bit early for this, but looking out into 2020 of the CapEx as a percentage of sales will be falling further, profitability should be improving.

Do you have a sense of what sort of free cash flow range you'd be hoping for in 2020? And if not, then when you'd be prepared to give guidance on that? I'll go with that one first. And I'll come back for the second, if that’s okay.

Gilles Martin

Yes. We haven't given a detailed guidance of 2020. We prefer to do that early 2020 when we know exactly what we have acquired if anything in 2019, what's likely to happen in 2020. But obviously, if our EBITDA increases as planned and our CapEx as a percent of revenue will fall then close to 6%, that should have a positive impact on free cash flow in 2020, obviously. But frankly, all those results by 2020 stay pretty bad compared to what our labs are really earning. So there's still a huge dilution effect from all the things we are working. We are – we have so many – we have hundreds of programs all over the groups to open labs, to develop new IT solutions, to deploy them.

When we deploy an IT solution like we do in BioPharma at the moment, that – the productivity for the first three to six months is much lower than with the previous order system. We get the benefits of a new IT solution typically 12 months after deployment. So all those things, we've got lots and lots of things which are hurting our profitability and cash flow at the moment. And I run the group for really long-term benefits. We'll see a little – trickling little by little. But beyond 2020, I think we should continue to see significant improvements.

Tom Burlton

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And then just two more, the first as you linked it to the comment you just made around the long-term view. I just wondered if you can clarify the comment in the statement around no plans to issue equity in the short-term. Clearly, you obviously have a much longer term horizon in the market. And it seems, if everything correct, you're self-funded for your 2020 objectives. But can you just confirm that, that is the case and we shouldn’t be expecting equity issuance during that period at least?

Gilles Martin

Well, it makes no sense to issue equity, especially at the current share price. If we look at the value of our assets and we could sell any asset. We have plenty of independent assets that we could sell. It would really make no financial sense whatsoever to issue equity at the current value. We don't need it. We're well-funded. Our spending is discretionary. So there's no need to do that. And we even have the – we have ensured the liquidity, we’ve lines of credit, et cetera, that we are well sorted out in terms of debt.

Of course, all the time, we'll review the different sources of funding and instruments, that’s why last year we issued Suzhou, China, at a record low interest rate. And we're also using this commercial paper, things to reduce our cost of funding.

So we're not a very sophisticated company but we're getting better at managing our funding sources and managing the cost of our funding and optimizing our balance sheet. We still had too much cash on average last year. But now that we have really clarified the commitment to strictly limit M&A and limit CapEx, our treasurer will be even better able to optimize our cash balances. So we're trying to improve on those matters. In many matters we're trying to grow into the company size that we have now.

Tom Burlton

Okay perfect. Thank you. And then just the last one which links to the comment you made then actually regarding the future of the Clinical Diagnostics business or bits of that business and there were comments on Bloomberg headlines mentioning you may consider asset disposals. Under what circumstances would you consider disposals of part of that Clinical Diagnostics business? It seems to be the one weak spot across your divisions and selling it would seem to me would get rid of some of the issues such as the dilution to organic growth and it would completely redress the balance sheet in a more positive favor, I guess.

And just looking at the, kind of, headline numbers I mean, French Clinical Diagnostics, correct me if I'm wrong, it's probably a EUR 400 million revenue business. And if you were to sell that to on sales, you can conceivably raise in the order of EUR 800 million, which I would've thought perhaps you could deploy at higher rates of return elsewhere. But maybe I'm way out with those numbers. What would make you consider disposing parts of that business earliest?

Gilles Martin

Thank you very much. Well, that's a good observation. We have a number of assets which have high value if I look at our genomics business, EUR 100 million revenues. And there is one company called IDT that was sold to Danaher last year for something like ten times revenues, which is very comparable to what we do. In France we have a clinical diagnostic testing. We have specialty testing, which we like where we can bring innovation to the market. And we also have some local routine testing, a couple of hundred million plus of that. Those things go for three or four times revenues when they are sold.

So I'm not saying we will sell assets. I don't know where this rumor on Bloomberg comes from. We have made no decision to sell anything. But this is something that indeed we mentioned in the press release that's making us very comfortable with our current leverage because we have plenty of assets that could be considered noncore and wouldn't prevent us from achieving our plans that have a high value and that we could sell if we wanted.

But you don't build a group by buying and selling. Of course, that's what our shareholders do and some of them would like us to do that. I'm not saying we will never do that. We'll consider things at any moment. But it's true, we don't issue shares, we don't intend to issue shares, our share price is not of immediate concern for us. But on the other hand, we feel for our shareholders, and the volatility, and so on. And if the current leverage, which we are very comfortable with is a cause for concern for some, we take that into account. And if there are excesses, we will consider what is the right course of action.

We have other peripheral assets which might also be highly variable outside of Clinical Diagnostics we could look at. Buying and selling assets is not a thing that a company should normally do. But it is an option if we wanted to do that. I think your analysis on clinical diagnostic is correct. The routine part of it could be worth quite a few hundred millions. And it's really hitting us in terms of market perception. Well there are plenty of options. We could also distribute to our shareholders that division and there might be some people who like it, and understand it very well and would want to ruin that while all the others wouldn’t. So we have plenty of strategic options we could follow depending on how market goes.

Tom Burlton

Okay perfect. Just one last quick one if I could, relating to the redemption of the hybrid 2020 instruments, are you able to clarify exactly what you have access to in terms of bank facilities when you can think about redeeming that hybrid instruments?

Gilles Martin

Well we have obviously enough. We're not publishing that because it varies of course month by month. We may get more lines, and we get extended lines, and so on. So it would be really permanent disclosure. But obviously we wouldn't have written that if we didn't have enough to carry out that. Of course, we will look at a number of options and we could issue in hybrid also, but we don't. What we wanted to say is we don't have to, because there are so many strange rumors that are spread by some people who obviously have some interest of doing it. I even heard some people claiming that our cash on our balance sheet didn't exist, so all kinds of nonsense.

Of course our auditors are checking that and asking the banks for reconciliation when the audit was announced. So there is a – we had to dispel any worries about our funding. But we will of course review that type of funding when times come looking at all the options we should follow at that time.

And we will, of course, what we do, we favor long-term funding. So things that are long-term, so we could spread our obligations to reimburse over a long period is what we prefer to do.

Tom Burlton

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Edward Stanley from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Edward Stanley

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. I've got a couple as well, please. On the bank borrowing, it shows that you've increased by lateral credit lines by EUR 490 million at the year-end. I wonder what is behind that.

Secondly, you seem to have opened 15 new labs and yet in your CapEx bridge it shows that the lab equipment CapEx looks like it's doubled year-on-year with only 15 new labs, but there's probably something else going on with the existing labs.

And thirdly, I'm interested in Boston Heart because the growth has not been as good there as you might've expected. How much goodwill is there on that asset? And why wouldn't it need an impairment if the growth is below what you might've expected?

Gilles Martin

Thank you. So I will answer on the last couple of questions, and I'll let Laurent answer on the bank lines. We put CapEx not only in our new startups. We also added 64,000 square meter of additional labs. We have organic investments in our labs, in all our platforms, which are not only the start-ups. So – and we do indeed gear up for growth in those labs. We do also invest in our IT infrastructure throughout our Group.

On Boston Heart, Boston Heart unfortunately has not performed as we expected. The company is smaller now. It has suffered because it is focused on more prevention testing, which is not enjoying very good reimbursement. And we are looking for synergies with the rest of our Clinical activities in the U.S. And obviously, this is one business. We speak about it as an isolated business, but it is part of our overall Clinical activity in the U.S. and therefore, the goodwill is considered as a whole. So that's what we can say with that.

Overall, actually, if you look at the growth of our Clinical business excluding France and excluding Boston Heart, if you do the math, you will see we've had a good organic growth on the rest of that business. So some of our activities there are doing quite well. And we're quite optimistic that some of our assays that we're working on or that what we are working with all the people in co-development will be – will get reimbursement, which could also bring some good surprises. But let's wait and see. So far, we've had quite a disappointment with this Boston Heart investment. Others might make us more happy.

Laurent Lebras

Yes. And coming back to your first question. So bank borrowing have increased indeed at the end of 2018 because the comparison versus 2017 is not very comparable. At the end of 2017, we raised fresh equity and hybrid toward the end of the year, so we didn't need to draw so much on our credit lines. And at the end of 2018, we drew a bit more on this credit line, but it is to be noted that some of these amounts have been reimbursed already since the beginning of the year.

Edward Stanley

Thank you.

Gilles Martin

We had too much cash at the end of last year, I found out. I was not very pleased with our treasurer actually, because we had about EUR 700 million – we shouldn't have ended the year with EUR 700 million cash.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take the next question from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple, maybe a little bit more if I can. I'll ask them one at time, if that's okay. The first one is really easy. In terms of EBITDA, could you provide the EBITDA pro forma, taking into account the impact of acquisitions?

Gilles Martin

Can you ask your other question, please? So we will look exactly for the number in the meantime.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. The other question is on the hybrid. This has been touched on in previous questions. When you say that you are funded for a redemption, are you effectively committing to redeem the 7% coupon on hybrid at the first call?

Gilles Martin

Okay. I mean, I can answer this question. Of course, we don’t commit to anything. I mean, we cannot like give a free lunch to the hybrid investors. We will of course review that when the time comes. We’re just saying that should we decide to do that, which most people will think it’s quite likely, we are funded to do it. Now it doesn’t – issuing in wide range or issuing the bond.

Unidentified Analyst

What do you mean you’re funded? Did you have lines in place? Some sort of backs top line specifically negotiated for refinancing the hybrid? What do you mean exactly you’re financing in line?

Gilles Martin

Well, we have made a number of objectives and I hypothesis for the developments of the business in 2019 and 2020. And based on those hypothesis, understand and the cash flow generated in our existing bank lines and facilities, we would have the cash at that time to payback. That’s what it means.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay. I understand. I can continue asking questions, if that’s okay. If you want to take time for the first one.

Gilles Martin

For the first one, its in the Note 3.19 in our Annual Report. I mean if you take EBITDA of EUR 651 million, you have to add EUR 62 million. So that would give you a pro forma EBITDA published of EUR 713 million.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand. That’s pro forma for, let’s say, non-recurring items, not pro forma for the full year impact of acquisitions.

Gilles Martin

Yes, it’s pro forma…

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to give you credit for the acquisition.

Gilles Martin

This is full year pro forma. It’s not adjusted.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So the EUR 719 million is actually pro forma with acquisitions?

Gilles Martin

Yes, EUR 719 million. Okay. I will move to the next question, and Laurent we’ll give you – take the numbers and get back to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fine. And this is the question I’ve asked in the past, but just to check if there’s any update in the way management is thinking. It seems the new plan is basically M&A, it’s fully funded through the cash flow. What are your thoughts in terms of evolution of the capital structure? As I said, I’ve asked this question before. Wondering whether there’s any update on your thinking on this point?

Gilles Martin

No, we don’t plan to change anything. I mean, definitely not to issue equity, as I mentioned earlier. On the EBITDA, to come back to your question. So if you take the adjusted EBITDA, which we published in 2018, which is EUR 719 million, we can get project that the adjusted EBITDA pro forma would be around EUR 785 million.

Unidentified Analyst

EUR 785 million. Okay, okay, thanks, that’s helpful. And on IFRS 16, sorry I didn’t have a chance to go through the whole Annual Report, have you published somewhere the adjustments that my – the impact of IFRS 16?

Gilles Martin

Yes, we did. We did it in the first section of the notes with regards to accounting methodologies, and we have made an estimate. But you have to be careful, this is made on the situation at the end of 2018. [Indiscernible] 1st of Jan this year and we will have to re-estimate this based on the leases at the end of June and then at end of December. So if you look at this notes, you will find an adjustment, which is a following – which is probably EUR 481 million of net debt in addition, and EUR 105 million of EBITDA in addition, as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, one last if I can. Otherwise, I'll go back in the queue. Just you mentioned your cash balance that you think that EUR 500 million is too high. And clearly, the strategy is to have M&A basically fully funded through cash flow. I would agree with that. What are your plans in terms of like ending cash balance for 2019?

Gilles Martin

I don't know. I mean, I guess, we save maybe 5% of our revenues or something like that would be a reasonable amount. We always need a little bit here and there. I mean, it's not necessarily all in the holding. All right well, thank you. I think we'll take other questions so everybody can ask questions. And then maybe at the end you can come back with more questions, if you don't mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Sure.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Matija Gergolet from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matija Gergolet

Yes. Good morning. A few questions from my side. First question is on just separate disclosed items. Just to say clarify what you say guidance there for 2019. So, as you have fuel start-up cost presumably they also said, start-up costs separate disclosed items will be lower in 2019. If you could confirm that? And then secondly, also on the separate disclosed items on your Page 22, just fairly large investments in IT, which I think were EUR 33 million last year. I think that's a internal IT. What was that exactly? And should we expect that to step down?

Another question, which is a little bit of follow-up to the cash management, well it actually bring us to the working capital. It seems that quite a few of the other say testing companies have been very successful in recent years and are reducing working capital to sales. You've been clearly very much focused on growth. But now how much room do you think that you have to reduce the working capital? Is there going to be a material focus for this year or not? I mean, previously you actually mentioned that working capital would be a bit of a net absorption for this year.

And then just lastly, still on the free cash flow generation. You mentioned the EUR 300 million is a self-imposed limit on CapEx. I mean, this will make your lowest CapEx to sales I think since 2011. How rigid is that limit on the CapEx specifically, not on M&A. Thank you very much.

Gilles Martin

Thank you very much. Well, on the SDI, it's a little bit hard to plan because half of it is – are startup costs. And startup, as they ramp, in the first year we have not so much costs because we are incurring the build out costs, but we have very little stuff. Then we stopped the lab to get the accreditations of all the tests we are offering. So the peak year of spend is probably year two. Then we start to generate revenue. Our objective is to break even in year thee. Year four is sometimes still dilutive to our 15% EBIT target, and we usually hit our target of close to 20% EBITDA or 15% EBIT in year four or five.

So of all those startups we did in 2017 and 2018, they still will be ramping up in terms of cost. It's really hard to predict the ramp-up of revenues of the others. That's why we don't give specific guidance for that. And the organization, it also depends a bit on how fast we are rationalizing the sites that we acquired. We don't rationalize everything, obviously, but there is some duplication here and there. And those programs are not really exactly easy to plan on the quarter-by-quarter. To be conservative, we got the question today at the Analyst Meeting in Paris, and we said maybe the same order of magnitude that we had in 2018 could be a number for 2019. It's not our guidance. It's a best guess, not an objective.

Working capital to sales, we think 5% is not bad. I mean, others have higher, others are better. But we are quite conservative. Others are also doing things like factoring and all kinds of practices that can reduce their working capital which are expensive. So I think 5% is a reasonable objective. We have a mix of activities in TestAmerica was not as good as the rest of our group, some of our 2018 acquisitions are not – it will take a couple of years. It takes a lot of work. Long term, yes. I mean, we're not focusing on it as much as we should. We're not focusing, we're growing so fast that there are many things – many low-hanging fruits that remains to be addressed. Purchasing, we're making progress in rolling out our global purchasing platform but we're still only halfway in Europe. So we have quite some things to do.

And on CapEx, again, the lab investment in CapEx, normally we can time, because the time between order and delivery is max, three to six months. Sometimes it's not exactly – we're not exactly sure when certain large CapEx item will be delivered by one or two months. Buildings, it's slightly harder to time, whether there will be delay or things will be done on time. But we think EUR 300 million is good. And this Clinical Diagnostics business, for example, in France, has been a problem on growth. But it requires various CapEx. We did quite a bit of CapEx last year to renew the equipment part, to get better terms with the different vendor, but that is behind us. Beyond that, we are not going to spend so much. So we think the EUR 300 million is achievable. And if we had to cut, we could cut further. But that would not be a good thing, we think.

Matija Gergolet

Thank you. Sorry, just to follow-up on the IT spending, the EUR 33 million that you have out there, EUR 30 million per annum. Is that expected to be – to come to a completion in 2019, 2020? And then we should assume zero going after 2020?

Gilles Martin

So what is there is development of our new IT platforms. And indeed, for the core of our group or Pharma, Biopharma Product Testing division or Food Testing division or Environment Testing division, we think those program will tail off by 2020. There will be a remainder because there's always need for new functionalities. But we believe this would be at a significantly lower level than the spend that we've incurred and we're still incurring since the couple of years. But…

Matija Gergolet

That’s internal only?

Gilles Martin

That's internal, yes. Well, we have also licenses that we buy. And whenever we can buy software, we buy it. We don't try to reinvent the wheel. Our CRMs or accounting systems, of course we buy. But the systems to manage our laboratories, to manage our logistics, to make sure all the labs work together, the interpretation systems, the huge databases we develop and the Genomics data management, all those things we have to develop ourselves because nothing that works for us, Gergolet.

Matija Gergolet

Thank you very much for the detail.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Mr. Christophe Ganet from Oddo. Please go ahead.

Christophe Ganet

Hello, good afternoon. Christophe from Oddo. Actually maybe three questions. One on M&A. When you say you will be more selective, can you be more precise? Should we understand that you will pay less in terms of multiple your acquisition? Should we understand that it will be less in total amounts, so in total absolute value? Or should we consider that you will be more focused on high profitability targets? That’s the first question.

The second question relates to diagnostics. And you – if I’m not wrong, you mentioned that you were about to get the reimbursement for your prenatal test, notably I understand, in France. So how much could we expect? And how much does it represent in the U.S? Just to compare things. And maybe it should compensate for the organic growth in your biological testing in France – medical testing.

And third question, can you come back again on what you said on the fourth quarter notably on again French clinical testing activities? I don’t really understand when you say that there won’t be any remaining effect on 2019. Because once you’ve got a security for sale new tariffs, it should be the thing for the next year. So can you come back on this? And again, when you miss this growth plus lower pace of growth for TestAmerica, can you elaborate on what will be the initiative that helps you to bring the organic growth to this 5%. Thanks.

Gilles Martin

Thank you. In M&A, when we say more selective, I think the main reason is, we’ve done the acquisitions that there were to be done. There are very few large laboratories doing food testing or pharmaceutical product testing in the world. Covance, the big one, 150 million. But what’s around? I mean maybe SGS, that’s 200 million of food testing, pure testing; BV, 100 million; Intertec, 50 million. There are very few players that do more than 50 million in that activity. There’s not so much around to buy. In BioPharma Product Testing, there are a couple of more player we have assets of size. The scale effects are bigger actually in food and environmental testing. So we don’t need to buy every BioPharma Product Testing asset that moves.

So when I say more selective, we’d focus on asset that really bring a strong advantage. They are – we have time to go in more countries. We don’t have to build our footprint in – there are many countries where we are not yet market leader. We have time to become market leader in those countries. We can definitely take a pause of a couple of years to expand in some markets if we want to focus on getting the benefit of what we have. Doing all those acquisitions for three years. It’s also – it was much more than we expected, EUR 700 million additional revenues in 2017, EUR 700 million in 2018. That will also keep our team busy – our teams busy to deploy their IT systems, to move their IT systems in our infrastructure, to transfer their accounting teams to our centralized national accounting service center. So it’s not necessarily bad to take a bit of a pause there and do all that. So it’s not really a matter of whether we will focus on more profitable, less profitable. It has to really fit and bring a strong benefit. The things that can’t be delayed, we can delay.

In France, we haven’t really quantified the total market because the reimbursement at the moment is for at-risk patient only, not every mother. Germany is much more promising. In 2020, the reimbursement in Germany should be for old patients. So, all pregnancies and that will open a much bigger market. But it is meaningful. It's a few tens of million in total. So we'll not be the only one. But obviously, we think we're going to have a nice share. It also depends on the exact wording which test will exactly be reimbursed because we have a whole range of test in our portfolio, some with very broad genetic covering for all range of diseases, some - just for [indiscernible].

So it will depend on the fine print. Your next question on the fourth quarter, the French. What happened in the fourth quarter was a one-off cut that lasted only for the last part of the fourth quarter. In addition, there is, each year, a tariff cut in April, and we had that like every year in – throughout the year. And the cut of April will continue. But the cut at the end of the year was a one-off. And then we go back in January to the April 2018 process. There will be another revision in April. And TestAmerica has lower profitability, it's quite dilutive in profitability. As you see, our 2000 – the acquisition from 2018, a lower EBITDA than the rest of our group. But in terms of growth actually last year, we grew at our average group so the market was dynamic in Environmental testing last year in North America. Thank you. So, maybe – sorry.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. Mr. Martin, at this time, I will turn the conference back to you for any additional remarks.

Gilles Martin

Right. Well, thank you very much to all of you for joining our conference call. And thank you to all of you, our shareholders. We empathize with you. There's been quite some volatility on our share over the last six months. There's nothing we can do to prevent short selling activity. We respect, of course, every opinion about what our share price should be. What we're trying to do is whenever we hear of information, which is wrong or which is misleading or which is basically erroneous, we try to correct it.

As you have seen also, we have done our best in our Annual Report and press release to provide additional disclosure, and we're listening to investors' recommendation on those. I think the market outlook is very good, things remain very exciting. And we think we will complete our five-year program as planned by 2020. And that we'll enjoy very strong barriers to entry in what we think is a very attractive market.

The good thing about all the money we spent in all those acquisitions and the money we spent in building our labs, it has been spent now, so we have the facilities, we're not going to have to spend again that money. And therefore, long-term that should also show in our cash flow, and we will benefit for that for a long time. So that's about it for today. We are welcoming questions and comment on a one-on-one. You're welcome to call our IR team. And I'm looking forward to meeting some of you tomorrow in London. Thank you very much, and have a good evening. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.