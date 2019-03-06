Boeing Bamboozling In Vietnam

During the summit in Vietnam where President Trump and Kim Jong Un were meeting for the second time, Boeing (BA) announced some orders with Vietnamese customers. Political stages are often used to announce new orders for aerospace and defense players. A few examples: When former President Barack Obama visited Vietnam, VietJet ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 aircraft, when the President of China visited the US he brought a package of 300 orders for Boeing aircraft with him, and when President Trump visited Saudi Arabia, brought back a flurry of (tentative) weapon deals and leads for aircraft sales.

Source: Wikimedia

When you see these high-profile announcements there are a few things you should keep in mind. The first thing is that the US president most likely is the biggest salesman Boeing has where the president goes or receives other presidents, aircraft sales are being announced. At the same time, it's muscle flexing from the buying party. When China brings 300 orders to a state visit, the importance of China as a market for commercial aircraft and the influence the Chinese government has on the aircraft purchasing process is demonstrated. A similar thing holds for Vietnam. While the entire world is looking at Vietnam due to the meeting with Trump and Kim Jong Un, Vietnam is demonstrating its buying power. This is a way for Vietnam to show that its economic growth can support aircraft purchases in large quantities, which is welcome to Boeing, but might also be a sign that it would be highly interested in using part of its economic growth to buy weapons. In 2016, President Obama lifted the weapons sales ban to gain ground in the region by getting Vietnam out of the sphere of influence of China and Russia. At the time, Vietnam was looking for clearance to fly to the US. During the visit of the US president in 2016, an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 was placed. It’s a big order, but you also can consider it a way for Vietnam to put in some weight to get access to the US market and eventually weapon systems. While most people don’t want to admit there's a relation between politics and the aerospace industry, it's clearly there. An example of that is the fighter jet sale to Qatar, which had a whole lot of momentum build up toward a commercial aircraft order for Boeing to speed up the process of gaining approval for defense sales. With Vietnam it likely won’t be any different.

What also should be kept in mind is that these high-profile signings sometimes also carry a certain degree of inflation as we often see that tentative agreements are signed or the signing discloses the name of the customer for an order that already has been booked by the jet maker.

So, these signing ceremonies, they are symbolic at times, but behind that symbolism there are some higher targets to be reached with extremely high stakes. What might be somewhat ironic is that what commercial aircraft agreement you sign doesn’t really matter. The signing in Vietnam is a clear example of that. It made headlines as Vietnam signing orders for 110 aircraft with Boeing. In this report, I will explain why this is an extremely skewed headline.

Bamboo Airways

Source: Boeing

Part of the 110 aircraft "order" includes 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft ordered by start-up airline Bamboo Airways. Reality about these 10 aircraft is that they already were in Boeing’s order book attributed to an unidentified customer.

Figure 1: Snapshot Orders Boeing 787-9 June 2018 through January 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that the "order" placed today was logged last month and it doesn’t end there when it comes to showing the truth about the order. In June 2018, Boeing and Bamboo Airways tentatively signed for 20 aircraft which is 10 more than the number of aircraft agreed upon now. So, this order already had been added to the books and, although not uncommon, it's less than what Boeing and Bamboo Airways tentatively signed for at an earlier stage.

VietJet

Source: Boeing

One would think that if those 10 orders aren’t new, we still have 100 orders that are added to the books. Even that is not the case. The other order from VietJet is not new either. The order from VietJet for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 80 Boeing 737 MAX 200 was tentatively agreed on during the 2018 Farnborough Air Show as can be seen in our overview.

From Boeing’s press release we got the following information:

The deal includes 20 MAX 8s and 80 of the new, larger MAX 10 variant, which will have the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and be the most profitable jet in its market segment. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

While we couldn’t find an unidentified entry in Boeing’s order book for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, possibly because the order has been finalized in tranches, even this order was not new.

The truth behind the order

You would get the impression from the headlines in the media that Boeing added 110 new orders valued almost $15B. The truth is different. First of all, the market value of these orders is much lower than the catalog value, estimated by AeroAnalysis at $6.6B after customary discounts. Secondly, and most importantly, these orders already were in the order books. So, the ugly truth about these orders is that they are nothing more than customer reveals. They do not add anything to the order book as they had been booked previously. The presidents of the U.S. and Vietnam witnessed a signing ceremony which was merely symbolic.

Conclusion

While media seem to be reporting this as a new order, the orders already had been added to the book and these are nothing more than customer reveals. Obviously, it's nice to know that these unidentified orders come from Vietnam, a country that has shown impressive economic growth, but other than that the ceremony itself is more a symbol of muscle flexing fitting political targets. The signing ceremony for two orders that already were logged are close to meaningless in legal terms but underscore the buying power of Vietnam, the weight they have in the trade game and possibly these orders are given a high international stage because Vietnam might be looking for additional weapon system procurement in the future.

The connection between politics and aerospace is often not recognized and neither is the often symbolic nature of the signing ceremonies that often go with a higher goal of showcasing buying power and possibly even using commercial aircraft deals to increase chances for weapon system deals.

AeroAnalysis is the biggest creator of aerospace content for investors, join a growing group of subscribers who get free access to original and uniquely crafted content by hitting the "Follow" button.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining the AeroaAnalysis Marketplace which gives you more indepth tools and ways (Live chat witht the grou[ and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aersoapce industry. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.