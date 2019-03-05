Stericycle: Rally Nowhere Near Done

Worst seems over though for this stock. Costs should taper off and small-quantity account pricing seems to have reached a floor.

We wrote about Stericycle (SRCL) last month and stated that we believed there still was significant upside in the stock. We believe that once the business transformation that the company has been undergoing really takes effect, the firm should be able to take advantage of plenty of up-selling opportunities to existing clients.

We have long since stated that Stericycle has all the hallmarks of being a strong value play. Earnings have temporarily come under pressure for multiple reasons and the company has tried to pivot, which only increased costs. We maintain though that the majority of the firm's headwinds are temporary.

In the company's fourth quarter numbers, shares rallied somewhat as a result of the $1.03 per share earnings beat but then pulled back somewhat when the guidance numbers came out for 2019. The new EPS expectation is around $3.52 a share which is around $0.60 less than what analysts were expecting. Despite this disappointment, Stericycle still trades with a sales multiple of around 1.3 which is well behind the industry average of 2.4. Yes, profits may be subdued for a while but the important point is that the company is profitable. We tend to steer away from potential value plays which consistently report negative earnings.

Many value investors (especially when a stock has been down for months if not years on end) are quick to sell their holdings once shares come back to the initial buying price or when the stock has come back to its approximate intrinsic value. We believe this would be a mistake with Stericycle for the following reason.

Although shares of Stericycle are now trading above $50 a share, we are still underwater on our position. When we went long, we obviously believed we were buying shares at a discount. As our fundamental opinions have not changed, we believe the current share price offers an even better opportunity for value investors.

Why do we state this? Because it is rare to find a stock with a clear competitive advantage trading with a sales multiple of 1.3. We research hundreds of stocks and most stocks which trade at this type of valuation are unproven with respect to their financials and competitive position in their respective markets.

Stericycle, despite its recent difficulties, still has its gross margins trending at around 40%. We believe this figure stems from the firm's route density in its med-waste operations. Yes there has been consolidation among smaller players, which have hurt margins, but the demand is still there. Furthermore, we believe the firm is over the brunt of these concessions and remember, this lower profitability has taken place amid higher costs.

So as mentioned, some investors (once price returns to purchase price or intrinsic value) will sell their shares. Usually the capital which comes off the sale goes to greener pastures into a new stock.

The problem with this strategy is that it is not easy to pick a winning stock every time. I have seen "value plays" remain out of favor for years on end before catching a bid. Why would you sell a stock (which you have thoroughly researched) when it is just starting to gain momentum?

Once momentum or sentiment shifts in stocks which were once depressed, the share price can rally aggressively and quickly on renewed optimism. Our investing strategy when it comes to value plays is highly correlated with the stock's fundamentals and its valuation. However, it is never the company's fault if the market falls in a love with stock (and the valuation spikes as a result). Many forget that a stock can many times go from one long-term extreme to another. A badly beaten up stock can easily double if not triple if held for the long term.

To sum up, although Stericycle has made an excellent start to the year, we remain underwater on our position. However, there were some green shoots in the company's fourth quarter earnings numbers. Earnings for one came in ahead of expectations and the "Shred-it" segment continued to impress. We would caution investors not to liquidate their positions here too quickly. Stericycle has clear competitive advantages in this market as its margins attest to. We will revisit after first quarter 2019 earnings. Remaining long.

----------------------------------- Get access to our portfolio here -----------------------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.