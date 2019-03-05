Cidara Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis, Remains Undervalued

However, given certain factors such as coming dilution, it could make sense for more conservative investors to await entry in the latter half of the year.

The stock is a Buy and attractive over multiple time frames, with potential for a run-up to STRIVE part B results midyear and pivotal readouts in 2020.

STRIVE A hit efficacy objectives and a multi-phase financing led by key institutional investors has assured that more cash will come in.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) have lost over 60% of their value since my November 2017 article suggested that it could outperform soon. So far in 2019, the stock price has risen by over 25% (decent bounce along with the rest of the biotech sector).

Despite operating in an unloved subsector (antifungals/antibiotics), I felt this one was worth a revisit due to rezafungin's substantial market potential in infectious disease and hematology markets along with important data readouts in the near and medium term.

Chart

Figure 1: CDTX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: CDTX 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can observe the steady downtrend that has occurred for much of the past few quarters followed by a decent rebound to start the year. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock tried for a $3 break but wasn't ready yet (I expect such a move is possible in the near term).

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

It was believed that lead candidate CD101 could be poised to become a best in class echinocandin, as well as the future of antifungal prophylaxis treatment. This was in part due to its differentiated profile allowing for once weekly dosing and a more prolonged half-life. I stated that if all goes as planned, pivotal studies for treatment and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections would follow soon, with FDA guidance that a single phase 3 study with non-inferiority margin of 20% would provide the data needed to support regulatory filing. I noted that if EU regulators gave the green light, the study could get underway swiftly with data expected in the middle of 2020. I noted that STRIVE study (part B) would be continued to allow the company to exceed the 300 patient requirement needed for establishing a safety database for its NDA and made the observation that the sites using T2 Biosystems' (TTOO) machine were enrolling patients the fastest (bodes well for phase 3 trial when more of these machines are placed). The other advantage of continuing the STRIVE study was to keep sites active and maintain momentum as these same sites were to be used in the phase 3 program.

As for sales potential, when taking into account the possibility to treat inpatient and outpatient populations, current estimates fell in the range of $455 million for treatment setting and $120 to $360 million for prophylaxis. I also noted that management hoped to capture some candida auris patients in the trial, as global awareness of this dangerous pathogen is growing (more tailwinds for the company). I pointed out that the number of Americans dying from hospital-related fungal infections each year is nearing 100,000 with 90% of these caused by Candida and Aspergillus (according to the company). My optimism for rezafungin´s ultimate success was based on prior results including preclinical data, which showed it has several potential advantages including in vivo activity shown against emerging resistant organisms, high target attainment and exposure to treat less susceptible pathogens, superior tissue penetration compared to micafungin and biofilm activity. In August data was published from an in vivo study showing that rezafungin had superior tissue penetration within the infection site as compared to the current standard of care in the United States (micafungin) in intra-abdominal candidiasis infections.

The company also received an important vote of confidence in the form of a $6.9 million grant from CARB-X to advance CD201 into IND-enabling studies for the treatment of life-threatening multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Lastly, I stated that the company's novel approach to treating infectious disease, Cloudbreak Immunotherapy, has the potential to generate more effective anti-infective response.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

At first glance, the company's market capitalization (nearing $100 million when convertible preferred shares are taken into account) and $74.6 million cash position make it look quite cheap as contrasted to market potential for indications being pursued. Thus, I want to investigate further to determine if there's a near to medium term opportunity for readers to get in ¨on the ground floor¨.

Recent Developments

On March 19th, 2018, the company reported positive topline results from the global, randomized phase 2 STRIVE study evaluating rezafungin acetate in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis. The drug candidate was shown to be generally well tolerated and safe with clear evidence of efficacy as defined by clearance of Candida from the blood, resolution of signs related to infection, investigator assessment of clinical response and overall survival. Efficacy data came from 92 treated patients and safety/tolerability data came from 104 patients across 31 trial sites in Europe and the USA.

Figure 4: STRIVE A met all efficacy objectives (Source: corporate presentation)

In a clinical update released a couple days later, it was noted that an imbalance in the number of patients with indeterminate responses in the 400 mg/400mg dosing group was reflective of missing data points (missed visits or difficulties in obtaining repeat blood draws as required for full assessment). For 12 indeterminate outcomes, the principal investigator designated whether they were a cure or failure, and when this was considered overall success rates were significantly improved. Regardless of explanation, damage to the stock was already done after shares lost around 50% of their value.

The company also announced results from a QT clinical trial (phase 1, single-center, randomized, comparative design) which enrolled 60 healthy adult subjects each with 3 dose groups for rezafungin (600 mg IV, 1400 mg IV), IV placebo and oral moxifloxacin. Rezafungin achieved peak concentrations up to 2.5 fold higher than expected peak concentration of 400 mg dose given once-weekly for 3 weeks and there was no significant effect on QT prolongation or other cardiac conduction parameters tested.

In May, the company chose to substantially extend its operational runway via selling aggregate of up to $120 million of common stock in 3 closings. First offering was over 10.6 million shares at a price point of $4.70 for gross proceeds of $50 million, while the second was for an additional $50 million to investors who purchased at least $1 million in the first closing (purchase price equal to 75% of volume weighted average price of five trading days following release of Part B topline data for STRIVE study). For the optional third closing, purchasers who fully participated in second closing could buy up to $20 million of common stock at price point equal to second closing (Cidara retains right to reduce aggregate offering size by dollar amount received from partnership or non-dilutive source of funding or sale of equity securities at price greater than $6.81 per share). It's worth pointing out that warrants (purchase price of $0.125 per share subject to each warrant to purchase 12.5 million shares of common stock) were issued as part of first closing and will be sold (total of up to 2.5 million shares of common stock) in optional third closing. Investment banks involved included Citigroup and Cantor Fitzgerald, and it's worth noting (green flag) that Biotechnology Value Fund led the offering with participation from Cidara's President and CEO Jeffrey Stein (purchased 212,766 shares).

On the other hand, the resignation of CFO Matthew Onaitis in August to pursue other opportunities was not a welcome development (not a fan of seeing management leave to pursue better alternatives).

In September, the company announced the FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for rezafungin, the first specifically for prevention of invasive fungal infections in adults undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplantation. Keep in mind that Cidara had already received QIDP for rezafungin for treatment of invasive fungal infections caused by Candida.

Also in September, the company announced initiation of the phase 3 ReSTORE trial (n=184) evaluating efficacy and safety of rezafungin to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The drug candidate will evaluate 400 mg dosing regimen for the first week followed by 200 mg once weekly for up to four weeks in total (patients enrolled and randomized 1 to 1 manner to receive rezafungin or caspofungin). Primary endpoint is all-cause mortality at Day 30 while primary efficacy endpoint for EMA is global response at Day 14.

On November 8th, the company filed a $150 million mixed securities shelf and a week later entered into an ATM (at-the-market) agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald to sell up to $50 million of common stock.

In December, important new hires were announced when the company found a new CFO (James Levine) to take the reins (also hired Jessica Oien, J.D., as general counsel and secretary).

Other Information

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $74.6 million. Net loss fell slightly to $12.3 million, while research and development expenses rose to $13 million. G&A came in slightly higher at $3.6 million.

Note that as of February 20th the company had 27,816,014 shares of common stock outstanding, and 445,231 shares of Series X convertible preferred stock outstanding (convertible into 4,452,310 shares of common stock).

As for future catalysts of note, progress with enrollment of the ReSTORE trial will be carefully monitored. Initiation of the phase 3 ReSPECT prophylaxis trial in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation is pending outcome of discussion with regulatory agencies regarding design of the study.

Figure 5: Current complicated prophylaxis regiment versus simplified approach that could be possible with rezafungin (Source: corporate presentation)

A development candidate will be nominated this quarter to move forward using the Cloudbreak antiviral program (potential to offer universal influenza prevention plus fast-acting treatment with greater window of efficacy as compared to existing products). STRIVE part B data is the main catalyst to look forward to in the medium term (midyear), followed by interim data from the prophylaxis study in first half of 2020 should all go well.

Figure 6: Potential to capture market share from azoles in prophylaxis and treatment settings (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Opaleye Management owns a 9.04% stake, BB Biotech owns an 8.3% stake, Omega Fund owns a 5.4% stake and BVF owns a 4.7% stake.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, despite the share price falling substantially from last time we looked, Cidara Therapeutics has made significant progress over the past year in moving rezafungin into its first phase 3 study with a second one to follow after regulatory feedback. Market opportunity being targeted is outsized relative to current valuation and data catalysts are coming up over the near and medium term.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term and riding any potential runup prior to STRIVE part B data. More conservative readers might want to go with a smaller pilot position and wait for a couple quarters to add prior to pivotal results.

Risks include additional dilution as late stage programs move forward (remember second closing triggered by receipt of topline data from STRIVE Part B), setbacks in the clinic (i.e. delays in enrollment or trial initiation), negative regulatory feedback and competition from approved treatments as well as other clinical candidates in the works. On that last point, note that rezafungin would be competing with other antifungal classes marketed by big pharma (caspofungin, Eraxis, Mycamine, etc., some of which will have generic options available). SCYNEXIS' (SCYX) SCY-078 is another candidate to watch out for (see my semi-recent piece). Disappointing pivotal data is always possible and would weigh heavily on the stock price considering value is focused on a single asset. However, keep in mind that the ReSTORE study design closely mimics STRIVE trial design with the same endpoints being evaluated.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, note that aside from the $74 million cash position, value is ascribed to a single asset (rezafungin) so any hiccups with current or future trials would weigh heavily on the stock.

For our purposes in ROTY, the stock could be purchased as a run up idea to STRIVE B data. However, a more conservative approach would be to hold off until Q3 or Q4 to enter prior to 2020 where phase 3 data could move the stock. The stock could also be worth entering if the space gets more attention in the news. On the other hand, devil's advocate would state that mid-stage data might not be enough to move the stock given that the second closing of funding is expected after STRIVE B data.

Other Relevant Links:

No Relevant Pharmacokinetic (NYSE:PK) Interaction Between Rezafungin and Nine Probe Drugs: Results from a Drug-Drug Interaction (DDI) Study

Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Analyses to Provide Rezafungin Prophylaxis Dose Selection Support for Invasive Fungal Infections in Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Patients

Potential Questions for Discussion (including aspects of bear thesis):

What are your thoughts on the unique structure of their financing including upcoming dilution for STRIVE B?

How do you think this one could go wrong? What aspects (e.g. competition from approved products, competition from other clinical programs, probability of disappointing data based on prior results, etc) do you think are most cause for concern?

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

