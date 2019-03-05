Schneider National: How Its Balance Sheet Is Trending

Value investing is all about being invested for the long haul in a stock selling below its margin of safety. We must remember at all times that the market can remain irrational longer than we can remain solvent. This basically means that stocks can remain depressed for years on end which means we constantly need to "count the cost" of this before pulling the trigger on any potential value play.

Remember value investing is all about going against the grain. It's investing in stocks which have been literally left for dead by the market. For example, over a typical 10-year period holding time, let's say that an investor achieved a 150% to 200% return on the initial investment but the majority of that return was realized in the last two years.

The above example may be a bit extreme but it serves a purpose. Why? Because many value investors bail on their non-performing positions when they see the market in general rallying. They lack the required patience to essentially stay the course. In order to stay the course though, any potential value play must have a strong balance sheet. This stands to reason. If our potential stock for example remained at depressed levels for years, we want to make sure it has the financials to be able to withstand further deterioration.

On that note, let's go through the balance sheet of one of our long plays, Schneider National (SNDR), and go through what we look for in potential value plays. Schneider National supplies truckload, intermodal and logistics services. We are long just above the $21 level.

First of all we look to the firm's liquidity. Many stocks on the surface may look strong from a financial standpoint but if the firm lacks resources to be able to lay its hands on funds in the short term, then there's always the possibility of a potential cash crunch. At the end of 2018, the firm held $1.32 billion in current assets whereas it reported only $523 million in current liabilities. This gives us a current ratio of 2.52 which is conservative and what we look for. Furthermore this metric is at its highest level over the past five years which again is encouraging. Schneider's current assets are primarily cash and receivables which are pretty safe assets. It doesn't have an inventory log so the working capital of close to $800 million looks pretty secure here.

The non-current asset section looks equally impressive. The lion's share of the firm's $2.3 billion's worth of non-current assets are made up of property plant and equipment with goodwill and intangibles only making up close to 11%. We always favor tangible assets over intangibles as the latter's value many times can be difficult to ascertain. Assets have been growing far faster at the firm. The firm's total amount of assets have grown by $1.3 billion to hit $3.63 billion over the past five years whereas the firm's liabilities have remained relatively flat at just under $1.5 billion. This has resulted in a debt to equity ratio of 0.17 which is the lowest number we have seen in this metric over the past five years.

The above trends and numbers protect the firm's assets and dividend in a big way. The strong increase in retained earnings plus the low dividend payout ratio of 15.8% demonstrate this very point. Although the present dividend may be yielding just over 1% at present, reinvesting these payouts back into the stock can significantly reduce one's cost basis if done over the long term. If shares were to remain range bound for a significant period of time, the state of the balance sheet along with the lack of any real interest on debt payment demonstrates to us that the dividend would keep on being paid here.

To sum up, the balance sheet is the foundation. Many times it's more important to avoid losing (downside risk) rather than solely focusing on winning. The solid fundamentals we see in Schneider such as last mile delivery and electronic logging are not important if the company were to struggle to pay its bills. Schneider is working off a solid financial base. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.