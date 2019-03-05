Why Mylan Shares Will Rebound This Year

Holding Mylan (MYL) shares when the company’s reputation continues to weaken due to the EpiPen pricing controversy is harder to do than ever. Fourth quarter results weakened investor confidence when the company reported revenue falling 4.9% and net income down 79%. Management blamed weak generic Copaxone sales and a write-down at its Morgantown plant for the poor results. Despite the results, Mylan forecast revenue growth in the single digits. Plus, its shares are dirt cheap but could get cheaper. Should investors continue holding Mylan stock and wait for it to rebound?

Weak Generic Drug Pricing Power

Slow uptake for Mylan’s generic Copaxone is troubling. Even after reducing the price by more than 60%, the company failed to meet its own sales targets. More worrisome is that even Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) faced ongoing pressure for Copaxone. And even though Teva expects the lower sales, the weak pricing will ultimately hurt the profits for both firms.

Mylan’s delay in the approval of generic Advair also hurt fourth quarter results. The flip side is that this could bring potentially good news for the current quarter and for 2019. After it received approval earlier this year for generic Advair, Mylan has another product on the market it may count on for stabilizing overall sales.

2019 Outlook

Mylan forecast revenue growth in the single digits, adjusted EPS in the range of $3.80 to $4.80 and adjusted FCF of between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion. At a recent share price of ~$27.40, Mylan stock is valued at a 2019 P/E of between 5.7 - 7.2 times. Markets are effectively paying no more than a one times PEG for the stock. This extremely low valuation reflects the overly bearish sentiment. Wall Street analysts have a more optimistic view. Of the 11 analysts covering Mylan stock, the average price target is 30% above the current price.

Source: Tipranks

SimplyWallSt’s intrinsic value calculation based on future cash flow suggests the stock is discounted by over 50%:

Source: SimplyWallSt

The EPS forecast below assumes Mylan does not reach the $3.80 level until 2022, but if management succeeds in resolving the issues at the Morgantown plant this year, expanding its biosimilars portfolio, growing generic Copaxone market share, and growing Fulphila drug, Mylan’s stock could rebound sooner.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Risks to Mylan’s 2019 Forecast

Mylan forecasts adjusted gross margins of 53%-54% while SG&A as a percentage of total revenue will be 21%-22%. If the company fails to keep costs contained, it will not meet this forecast. Congressional testimony in February continued to put drug pricing in the spotlight. This not only limits Mylan’s flexibility in raising prices but also hurts its competitors with pricing. In effect, the profitability growth potential is limited for drug stocks.

Botox Biosimilar a Positive Catalyst

Mylan had an initial advisory meeting regarding its proposed biosimilar to Botox. Working with its partner Revance (RVNC), this biosimilar could bolster Mylan’s product portfolio and revenues. Other biosimilars in the pipeline include Hulio (a biosimilar to Humira), Ogivri (a biosimilar to Herceptin), and Glatiramer Acetate. These products will grow in the single digits this year in Europe.

Sales of Wixela InHub, Fuphila (a biosimilar to Neulasta), and Yupelri are expected to grow in the high single digits in North America.

Your Takeaway

Mylan sufficiently diversified its U.S. business to absorb some of the negative headwinds resulting from the competition. The sales erosion in the last quarter hurt investor confidence. And the company did not launch enough new products to offset that decline. Fortunately, the $2.7 billion in adjusted free cash flow gives Mylan the option of de-levering its balance sheet. In 2018, it paid down $630 million worth of debt. In 2019, it will launch new products that bring ~$1.1 billion in additional revenue.

Mylan will launch new products throughout 2019 with much of it happening in the back half of the year. And with SG&A costs will happen first, Mylan stock may fall further, but recover as those upfront investments pay off.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted drug stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Also, for a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.