Is Align Attractive After The Big Drop?

Align still has a rich valuation and stays in the "too hard" pile for me.

There is competition that is going to come out of the woods and gross profit margins are already falling.

Align Technology, the maker of the Invisalign brace, has been on my watchlist for a long time.

Align Technology (ALGN) is a healthcare company that has been on my radar for a few years but always ended up in the 'too hard' pile. The stock price of Align has fallen considerably over the last few months:

At a certain moment, the stock price was down by almost 50%, but it has recovered somewhat. But all in all, it is still down almost 35% over the last six months. In this article, I want to investigate if Align has become attractive for new investors after the dramatic drop. That category of 'potential new investors' includes myself.

The company

Align Technology was founded in 1997 and it makes and sells everything related to teeth aesthetics. Its most famous product is Invisalign, a nearly invisible brace. For patients with minor misalignment of the teeth, this solution is more comfortable to many because it is 'invisible'. Invisalign was FDA approved in 1998 and sales started two years later. As a way to get access to extra money to build out the sales teams, the company went public in 2001.

But the braces are not the only product. Align also provides intra-oral scanners, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. It combines its scanners more and more in a cloud-based software environment as well.

Align also is the exclusive third-party supplier for SmileDirectClub, a direct-to-consumer company that wants to lower the bars for orthodontics by letting costumers order online, have a 3D scan at home and send the braces to your door. This is a fast-growing business. It was only started in 2014, but already has impressive numbers:

SmileDirectClub has around 2,400 employees, hundreds of thousands of customers, 70 retail locations spread throughout 30 states and plans to have 150 open by the end of 2018. Currently, of the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have undergone doctor-directed, at-home aligner therapy in the U.S., SmileDirectClub holds more than 90 percent share of that market. The company views its addressable market at nearly 75-100 million Americans.

SmileDirectClub is already valued at $3B and I think there is an enormous opportunity left on this market.

But Invisalign stays the most important product for Align Technology, generating 90% of its revenue, so most investors and analysts keep focusing on Ivisalign.

The stock price

For years on end, Align Technology has been a tremendous performer on the stock market. This is its chart from its IPO in 2001 until the end of September 2018:

As you can see, the major gains all have come over the last five years, but those gains are so substantial, they have put the whole period on fire. More than 2,000% up starting from 2001, that is an average CAGR of 18.5%, an outstanding performance.

But in October 2018, the stock price dove dramatically:

Even though the stock slumped more until the beginning of January 2019, it has recovered handsomely over the last few months and it is up 15% since the end of October:

The reason for the drop

Mostly such a huge drop comes from disappointing earnings. And although the stock had already lost a bit in the weeks predating the Q3 2018 earnings, the earnings themselves gave the extra impulse for a big fall. After Align announced its Q3 2018 earnings, the stock plunged. That was on October 24th. The company beat earnings by $0.05 ($1.24 versus consensus $1.19) and beat on revenue too: $505.3, up 31.2%, beating by $2.15M. But the guidance disappointed, causing the stock to fall a huge 24%.

The same has happened on the last earnings call, of Q4 2018. The EPS came in at $1.20, beating expectations by $0.06 and the revenue was beaten by $19.4M ($534.02M, up 26.7% YoY). But again the stock went down initially, although the losses were reversed the next day and the stock has continued to perform well since.

On the surface of the earnings results, nothing seems wrong: 31.2% and 26.7% up in Q3 and Q4 2018, I know a lot of executives who would give an arm for those kinds of revenue growth numbers. But investors and analysts were used to more: in Q1 2018 revenue grew at 41% and in Q2 37%. Than 31.2% and 26.7% revenue growth feels less great.

Is Align cheap now?

Even after the big drop, Align keeps trading at high multiples: ttm P/E of 57, fwd P/E of 38, P/S of 10.7. These are numbers of high growth stocks. But does Align live up to this? The guidance revenue rates are between 20% and 22% growth. That is nothing to sneeze at, but with a forward P/E of 38, it is rather low. Even if you take 22%, this gives a 'forward PEG' of 1.73 (38/22), which is not extremely high, but not the chance of your life either.

The other thing that annoys me is competition. The reason the guidance is down is because the company sees more and more competition for its Invisalign line, even though the management is hesitant to admit that, focussing on the short-term and ignoring the long term, in my opinion.

Analyst Steve Beuchaw of Morgan Stanley asked about the competition on the last earnings call

Is there any sign of competition being relevant in the field that you can pick out at this point or still the view that it's just not material, not something that people ought to be thinking about?

The answer came from President and CEO Joseph (Joe) Hogan and I give it here in full:

Steve, it's Joe. We -- obviously, we're seeing Ormco down in ANSI, and I think we saw recent announcement that they are going to kind of pace themselves as they go through 2019. I think you're seeing the same thing out of 3M, too. So honestly, we know you guys do surveys, and we read your surveys. We do our own or whatever. We know some of the docs out there trying these product lines. And we have access to some of the software that's going on out there and the product lines that they're representing or whatever. But I don't want to -- I don't diminish it. But as far as 2019 goes, we're not thinking about any major competitive issues that we're going to face in any of our key areas or key geographies right now. We think this will take some time for them to ramp. We've talked about this before. This business is not easy. You have to be able to hit on a lot of cylinders. You got to have a good sales force that touches the customers and can make that doctor feel really strong about the product line. Secondly, you have to have really good treatment planning and consistent treatment planning that can deliver. And third, you got to have an operation organization that can deliver these things in sequence and on time and on high quality. And putting those things together is difficult. And so 2019, we're not factoring in a huge amount of what we think is competitive pressure.

So what he actually says is (I paraphrase it here in my own words of course): yes, there is competition on the horizon, but no, that won't be that much of a problem for 2019, even though some doctors are trying those new products. The reason: the competitors will need time to ramp up their sales and products.

I'm not sure if this is just the exact statement I want to hear as a potential investor, especially because I tend to invest for the very long term. Hogan only talks about 2019 and I want to believe him on his word, but what about the longer term? What about 2021? The company must have an idea or a plan? At least, that is what I would hope.

And the deteriorating gross profit margins don't tell a good story either. For years, Align had very high and stable gross profit margins:

While you can see that the margins started to erode in 2018, ending in 73.63%, the margins are expected to fall further: the Q1 2019 gross margin will be in the range of 70.3% to 71%, according to the guidance the company provided. Again: not a good trend.

Now the company has some good and reasonable explanations: expansion in China, sales force expansion and increased legal expenses. But still, this is not the evolution a potential investor wants to see. Once competition really becomes tougher, Align will probably have to fight on price too. That means further deterioration of the margins, bringing them further down. I don't like what I see here.

Conclusion

If Align would have been beaten down by 70% already, if it would have a forward P/E of 17 or so, I really might look deeper into it.

But I see a high valuation of the stock (forward P/E of 38), I see revenue growth that has been split into two over the course of just two years from 41% in Q1 2018 to guidance of 20% to 22% growth in revenue for Q1 2019.

I also hear that competition is already gathering its troops behind the curtains to take on Align Technology over the next years and I don't hear a clear plan of management that says how they are going to take on the coming competitive threats. My take is they will compete on price, will further bring down their already eroding margins.

All of these elements make that Align Technology, even though I like the quality of its management, remains in my "too hard" pile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.