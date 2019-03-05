Innovative Industrial Properties: The Cannabis REIT You Can't Overlook

There’s zero doubt that the cannabis space is hot right now, with investors flocking to firms like Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), and more. However, there are many ways to invest in this space, not just by buying into the firms producing the product. One way that's still in its early stages, but which I suspect will gain momentum as time goes on, is to invest not in the cannabis companies themselves, but to instead buy into REITs (real estate investment trusts) that cater to this market. As of today, there's only one firm trading on the New York Stock Exchange that matches that description: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). While shares in the business do look costly, so long as management is able to deploy capital in order to grow, the upside for growth-oriented investors is meaningful.

A lone player

A cannabis-oriented REIT may sound novel, and given the early stage that cannabis adoption is seeing, it so far is. However, the rationale behind it is solid. As companies in this space seek to grow, one potential burden for them could become a lack of capital and the downsides to owning their own real estate. For those centered on the retail side of the equation, this is unlikely to be an issue since they generally open locations in shopping centers or some other area where real estate is readily available, but it's an issue for the firms opening up greenhouses, processing facilities, and more that are geared toward either growing or refining cannabis.

For these firms, one solution when it comes to capital is to partner up with IIPR. The firm, currently focused on players in the medical cannabis space, will buy up real estate from the cannabis firms, lease them back out to those firms in question under long-term agreements, and seeks to pass on much of the cash it generates to shareholders. Management said, in the company’s latest investor presentation, that the goal of the firm is to pay out between 75% and 85% of the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) in the form of distributions to shareholders and because of the REIT status the business enjoys, cash payments are distributed tax-free (but are taxable at the individual level).

*Taken from IIPR

According to management, the market opportunity out there today is significant in size. It’s believed that back in 2017, the regulated cannabis industry in North America generated $9.1 billion in revenue, 32% higher than what was generated in 2016. Of this, the lion’s share, about $6.7 billion, related to medical use. In all, there are 33 states, plus D.C., that allow some form of medical cannabis, and of the 200 million people living between those states, the company estimated that 2.3 million (as of February of 2018) legally use medical cannabis.

Not only is this a sizable market for an early mover, the expected growth here is tremendous. Between 2017 and 2022, it’s expected that the annual compound growth rate for the market will be around 26%, taking annual revenue up to $28.9 billion by 2022. In order to achieve that kind of growth, companies playing in this market will need sizable amounts of cash, and while some players like Canopy and Cronos have been able to attract large investments from alcohol and tobacco firms, not every company in this space will see the same kind of opportunities.

A nice head start

So far, the management team at IIPR have been doing a great job growing their business. As of the end of last year, the company had 11 properties that it owned, with effective purchase prices of between $50 per square foot (for a rehab of an existing facility measuring 358 thousand square feet that they acquired for $18 million from The Pharm in Arizona) to $333 per square foot (for a 75 thousand square foot facility purchased from Ascend Wellness in Illinois in exchange for $25 million).

According to management, the annual rental and management fee revenues associated with these 11 properties came out to $25.60 million. Based off of the $167.4 million the firm has invested into these properties, this translates to an effective annual yield of about 15.3%. There are, however, legitimate costs the business has, such as those associated with general and administrative expenses, which management has pegged at between $5.5 million and $6.5 million per annum. Based on my own calculations, adjusted operating cash flow (which I define as operating cash flow less preferred share dividends and rents received in advance) should be around 58.2% of sales, so an actual cash flow figure, without factoring in maintenance capex that management doesn’t give an estimate for, would imply a real effective yield of about 8.9%.

*Taken from IIPR

Not only does IIPR have a nice head start in this space then, it continues to grow ambitiously. Last month, the company acquired a facility in California, making it the 10th state in which it operates, in exchange for $6.7 million, plus agreeing to reimburse the prior owner for $4.8 million in additional development costs. Though specific terms of that facility were not disclosed, management did say that the weighted-average lease term of its facilities is about 14.3 years, down from the 14.8 year average reported in December of 2018. California is a particularly interesting market because the population of 40 million is expected to spend $5 billion on regulated cannabis in 2022, up from $2.5 billion in 2018. To put this in perspective, total spending for the same focus on the cannabis space in all of Canada is expected to be $5.9 billion in 2022.

To further fuel growth, management just closed its first real debt round. Previously, because the book value of the firm (after adjusted for $15 million in preferred stock) came out to $20.05 per share (using third quarter 2018 results), which is far lower than the $76.91 per share the company is going for today, management had resorted to diluting shareholders, increasing the firm’s share count from 3.393 million shares in the third quarter in 2017 to 6.786 million shares last year. However, in its latest financial transaction, the company decided instead to issue exchangeable senior notes in the amount of $143.75 million ($138.4 million net) that can be redeemed in 2022 in the form of cash, stock, or a mix of the two, depending on what management elects. The interest rate on these notes is a paltry 3.75%, giving the company a great rate that will allow it to nearly double its investments.

The growth here for IIPR is extraordinary and I suspect that as the cannabis market continues to grow, so too will the firm. However, investors are paying a handsome price for this growth. Not only are shares trading for nearly 4 times their net asset value, and not only has the company diluted shareholders heavily (though the premium to book value has been value accretive), there’s also the fact that the yield, with a $1.40 per share annualized payment, is just 1.82%. Even if management can double its footprint in the next 12 months using the capital it has raised plus additional shares, that yield would perhaps rise (compared to today’s stock price) to around 3.64%, which is low itself for a REIT. From these perspectives, IIPR is anything but a bargain.

Takeaway

Right now, the market appears to be very interested in IIPR and for good reason. The firm’s growth prospects are impressive and I believe that in the months to come, the business will continue expanding its reach to new properties and likely by new tenants. Having such long leasing arrangements will be a huge positive for shareholders and helps to justify some premium, but with the stock trading where it is, not only relative to net asset value, but relative to the payout being offered by the business, investors should understand they are paying a sizable premium for the growth that they believe management can capture for them in the years to come. If the cannabis space is going to explode as much as some have suggested, this could end up being a wise move, but it’s not without its risks.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.