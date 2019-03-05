Tesla's Rushed Model Y Unveiling Looks Like Desperation

The SUV market is much larger than the sedan market, but the Model Y is unlikely to save Tesla's flagging growth story.

Despite claiming volume production will begin in 2020, this seems unlikely. No equipment has been procured, RFQs have not been issued, and the production location has not been officially finalized.

The announcement was met with market skepticism. Many viewed it as an attempt to distract from signs of falling demand in the current product lineup.

Bulls and bears rarely agree on anything when it comes to Tesla (TSLA) or its colorful CEO, Elon Musk. Yet, a remarkable degree of consensus has emerged on at least one point: Musk is a brilliant showman.

In recent years, nothing has been more emblematic of Musk’s powers of promotion than Tesla’s carefully staged product launch events. The unveiling of the Model 3 sedan in 2016 was a masterpiece of stagecraft, sparking huge consumer interest and bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars from preorders. In late 2017, Musk repeated the trick with the unveiling of the Tesla Semi and next-gen Roadster. Yet again, a carefully choreographed event and media blitz resulted in fawning coverage and significant cash flow from preorders. Markets loved these events, sending Tesla’s stock soaring in the wake of both events.

Thus, anticipation has been building for some time around the imminent unveiling of Tesla’s next product, the Model Y, an electric compact SUV. The wait ended on Sunday, March 3. Via a series of tweets, Musk announced that the Model Y unveil event would take place on March 14.

Based on historical reactions to product unveilings, bulls and bears alike had long anticipated the stock to spike upward on news of the Model Y unveiling. Yet, history failed to repeat itself. Indeed, Tesla's stock not only failed to recover any of the losses posted the previous Friday, but sank further still. Shares finished the day down more than 3%.

Why did Tesla fail to rally on the news of the Model Y? The answer is actually quite simple: Rather than being seen as a sign of strength, the unveiling looks to be an act of desperation. It appears Tesla is attempting to distract from the increasing signs of softening demand for its current range of products.

Tesla’s whole narrative - and its mammoth valuation - is predicated on vast, sustained growth in sales. If demand continues to deteriorate, so will Tesla’s share price. The Model Y unveiling is trying to refocus the market’s attention on a brighter future. Unfortunately for Musk, the market is getting increasingly concerned about the present.

Shifting the Narrative

Softening demand for Tesla’s current product range has resulted in a number of price cuts in just a few months. The latest steep cut came on Feb. 28, concurrent with the launch of the long-delayed $35,000 standard range Model 3. Every variation of the Model 3 sedan saw a reduction in price. Tesla’s luxury lines, the Model S sedan and Model X crossover, received even steeper cuts.

The price cuts appear to be the result of an effort to bolster flagging demand. In the United States, deliveries fell off a cliff in February.

Source: TeslaCharts (Twitter), InsideEVs

Tesla is estimated to have delivered just 5,750 Model 3s in the US. Worse still, deliveries of the Model S and Model X came to a meager 800 and 1,100, respectively. The drop in US deliveries can be explained in part by the diversion of Model 3s to the European and Chinese markets, but that does little to explain the collapse of Tesla’s high-end products. At the same time, vehicle registration data from major EU markets shows demand to be considerably softer than Tesla - and much of the market - had anticipated. In Norway and The Netherlands, registration rates have been surprisingly slow:

Source: TeslaCharts, TeslaStats.no, CarSalesBase

In Germany, another important EU sub-market, freshly updated registration data and order tracking reveals a steep decline in orders following the initial burst when the Model 3 arrived on the continent:

Source: Matthias Schmidt

In China, meanwhile, Tesla is facing an escalating consumer revolt in response to the harsh price cuts. Reports that Chinese regulators have suspended deliveries of the Model 3 also are threatening to darken the company’s prospects in a key electric vehicle market.

With Tesla’s current vehicle lineup experiencing considerably less demand than projected, Musk has tried to do what he does best: Shift focus from the disappointing present to the exciting future. Unfortunately for Musk, that does not seem to have worked.

A Half-Baked Launch

The market clearly smells something fishy, and for good reason. Even the location of the Model Y production line is up in the air. Tesla had issued a request for quotes (“RFQ”) in November 2017 with an eye toward building the line in the Nevada Gigafactory. But nothing ever came of that. In the Q4 2018 shareholder letter, Tesla remained somewhat cagey on the subject of location, simply stating that it would “most likely” be at Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. Musk offered no further clarifications during his Sunday tweet-storm announcement.

Whether it plans to build the Model Y line at the Nevada plant or elsewhere is important, but it's far from the only question mark dogging the project. It's far from clear how Tesla intends to pay for the production line. The company has guided for flat capex in 2019, but that would appear to be impossible if Tesla truly intends to build one or more new production lines. In fact, Tesla’s capex has been falling markedly in recent quarters. In Q4 2018, capex less depreciation and amortization was virtually non existent:

Source: TeslaCharts, Tesla

Where Tesla plans to source its production equipment also is unclear. This is a vital step that usually occurs pre-unveiling, even at Tesla. Consider the Model 3 unveiling, by comparison. At the time of that event, Tesla already was well on the way procuring equipment and designing its manufacturing space. Indeed, it had begun the procurement process months before the unveiling event. No such action appears to have taken place with regard to the Model Y. Indeed, little movement has been observed on the many necessary - and expensive - steps that must be taken well before production can begin.

All told, the market appears to view the Model Y unveiling not so much as an act of brilliance, but as more of a Hail Mary. Indeed, the “onslaught of announcements” is throwing up serious red flags that should have any intelligent investor worried.

Investor’s Eye View

All things considered, the unveiling of the Model Y at this time appears to be more of an attempt to distract from Tesla’s deteriorating fundamentals by shifting focus from the current product lineup to a new and shiny product that will, Musk promises, see far greater demand. But it appears that the market is not nearly so willing to buy into Musk’s promises as it once was.

The addressable market for SUVs is far larger than that for sedans, so the Model Y may prove to be a popular product. But that's unlikely going to be enough to save the Tesla growth narrative. Even if it can achieve its goal of volume production in 2020, as leaked internal documents reveal, it will likely be too little, too late. Softer-than-expected demand for the Model 3, as well as deteriorating demand for the Model S and Model X, will bite into Tesla both financially, and narratively.

The market is pricing Tesla at a huge premium based on demand assumptions that are looking increasingly fanciful. Adding a compact SUV to the lineup may help Tesla’s bottom line, but it will not save the hyper-growth narrative from coming crashing down.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.